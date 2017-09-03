OMG…Aaron…Gorgeous…”God Fearing,” and…

…Totally into black women.
We interviewed Aaron Groban, who agreed to tell their stories privately, about his preferences for dating black women. Aaron is a working actor and proud Christian man, who believes God has a black woman as a wife for him. He explains his reasons, his experiences, and why he participated in Pros and Cons: Dating White Men.
