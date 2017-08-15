Online Dating ‘Wingman’ Kevin Murray to Join Online Dating: Decoded

This is going to be good, ladies! Kevin Murray, an online dating coach who ghost wrote profiles for famed company, Eflirt Expert will be joining us for Online Dating: Decoded! Murray wrote profiles for clients paying upwards of $4,000 a month for him to present them in the best possible light. Now he has broken out on his own to create an app called IceBrKr. Check out this feature published recently in the Sun Chronicle about him.

Kevin will join us to discuss some insider secrets about how the system is wired, what key words and techniques you should employ when reaching out to potential men, conversation starters, and more.

About Online Dating: Decoded:

For the first (and maybe only) time, I’ll be hosting a one-day course, Online Dating: Decoded, on Saturday, August 26, 7PM EST. I can only accept 100 people, and many have already signed up. Here’s the agenda:

–Get Your Mind Right: Develop a Winning Online Persona

–Elements of a good ID name

–How to prepare an effective and enticing online profile using scientific research

–How to prep yourself for pictures with the right makeup, scenery, mannerisms, colors and poses

–Interview with world-class dating expert

–Rewrite of 5 participants online dating profile to put theory to practice [SOLD OUT]

–FREE copy of the guide, Online Dating: Glamorously.

–Open forum and Q & A