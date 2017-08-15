Beyond Black & White

Online Dating ‘Wingman’ Kevin Murray to Join Online Dating: Decoded

This is going to be good, ladies! Kevin Murray, an online dating coach who ghost wrote profiles for famed company, Eflirt Expert will be joining us for Online Dating: Decoded! Murray wrote profiles for clients paying upwards of $4,000 a month for him to present them in the best possible light. Now he has broken out on his own to create an app called IceBrKr. Check out this feature published recently in the Sun Chronicle about him.

MARK STOCKWELL / The Sun Chronicle

Kevin will join us to discuss some insider secrets about how the system is wired, what key words and techniques you should employ when reaching out to potential men, conversation starters, and more.

About Online Dating: Decoded:

For the first (and maybe only) time, I’ll be hosting a one-day course, Online Dating: Decoded, on Saturday, August 26, 7PM EST. I can only accept 100 people, and many have already signed up. Here’s the agenda:

–Get Your Mind Right: Develop a Winning Online Persona
–Elements of a good ID name
–How to prepare an effective and enticing online profile using scientific research
–How to prep yourself for pictures with the right makeup, scenery, mannerisms, colors and poses
–Interview with world-class dating expert
–Rewrite of 5 participants online dating profile to put theory to practice [SOLD OUT]
–FREE copy of the guide, Online Dating: Glamorously.
–Open forum and Q & A

I can only accept 100 women to this conference. The slots for the first five participants in which I will highlight, dissect and improve have already been filled. This happened in less than 24 hours. There’s still slot left and you still have an opportunity to participate in the Q & A session at the end. If you can’t make the live event, the call will be recorded and you will still receive a copy of Online Dating: Glamorously.Requirements:–You MUST have an active Facebook page
–Phone and internet connection required

Space is filling fast. Click here to register.

