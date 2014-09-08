By now a lot of you have heard about the study by the National Council of Family relations reported that amongst the study of 6,000 respondents, white men married to black women were 44% LESS likely to divorce out of all the interracial combinations they tested, while black men married to white women had a 200% GREATER likelihood of divorce.”Highlighting the role of gender in interracial dynamics, the reverse combinations actually showed a lower or similar risk of divorce. White husband/NH Black wife couples were 44% less likely to divorce than White/White couples, and White husband/NH Asian wife couples were only 4% more likely to divorce by Year 10.” [SOURCE]

The report goes on to try and explain the dynamic:

NH Black women and White men who choose to intermarry may be selective of an espe- cially high degree of commitment to their relation- ship that reduces the potential for divorce. This is beyond the scope of the data at hand but should be investigated in future research.

I have some ideas on why this dynamic might be so, but I’m going to refrain to disclose so as not to influence your responses. Why to you think WM/BW marriages are solid and long-lasting?