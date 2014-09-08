Beyond Black & White

Chronicles, Musings and Debates about Interracial & Intercultural Relationships

You are here: Home / Relationships / Open Forum: Okay; We Know White Men Married to Black Women are 44% Less Likely to Divorce. But Why?

Open Forum: Okay; We Know White Men Married to Black Women are 44% Less Likely to Divorce. But Why?

| |

traditional-wedding-cake-topper

By now a lot of  you have heard about the study by the National Council of  Family relations reported that amongst the study of 6,000 respondents, white men married to black women were 44% LESS likely to divorce out of all the interracial combinations they tested, while black men married to white women had a 200% GREATER likelihood of divorce.”Highlighting the role of gender in interracial dynamics, the reverse combinations actually showed a lower or similar risk of divorce. White husband/NH Black wife couples were 44% less likely to divorce than White/White couples, and White husband/NH Asian wife couples were only 4% more likely to divorce by Year 10.” [SOURCE]

The report goes on to try and explain the dynamic:

NH Black women and White men who choose to intermarry may be selective of an espe- cially high degree of commitment to their relation- ship that reduces the potential for divorce. This is beyond the scope of the data at hand but should be investigated in future research.

I have some ideas on why this dynamic might be so, but I’m going to refrain to disclose so as not to influence your responses. Why to you think WM/BW marriages are solid and long-lasting?wedding rings silver

Support Our Community
BB&W Merchandise
  • PoetOfDarkness

    well i’ve personally always thought that black women and white men were meant to be together, although i’ll admit i have no real way to quantify that. well, besides the statistic mentioned here, of course 🙂

  • fleiter

    Perhaps it’s because white men who marry black women face many challenges from society as do black women who love and marry white men. You only put up with all that if you are truly devoted to that love, which means you won’t dump it at the first sign of problems or strife. You fight for it.

  • BWC

    I believe that it is because such relationships are unexpected.  There is more of a bond formed when you find sombody, somewhere that you least expected it.  You find commonalities that unite and differences that can be explored.  Together.
    So many people marry inside their “race”, or culture because it is “expected” or maybe even required.  You marry your high school sweetheart because that’s all you have ever known.  You marry your mothers’ friends’ son because you look so cute together.  You marry out of desperation because you think this is going to be your only chance so you might as well take it.

  • EarthJeff

    I do believe a part of this is because these couples have to “Grow thicker skin” to successfully weather the increased pressures and challenges of being together.  Potentially disapproving family and friends.  “The Look” that we all get publicly.  The subtle comments from others in public.  Fighting the stereotypes of fetishism and others.  WM/BW couples deal with it all and almost have to have a bit of a “Screw You” attitude to the world and haters.  And that fortitude results in a stronger union between them.  That RESOLVE suits them well in their marriage.
    Too, I find black women to be more loving and loyal.  They have – as a group – been the most bullied and maligned.  When they find someone that is willing to love them completely, they will make it work though all the trials and tribulations of a marriage.  Or maybe I am just full of pucky….

  • Swirlgirl28

    EarthJeff I agree.

  • Karla

    I do believe that commitment is the key and can attest to it.  My husband and I are going on 22 years of marriage.  In case people don’t know it, we spent the first four years of our marriage living apart due to needs of the United States Navy.  Right after we “fit in” our marriage, in San Francisco, he went to a squadron in Hawaii and I was at the Naval Postgraduate School in California.  I saw him every three months, based on his deployment schedule.  When I finished school, I tried to get orders to Hawaii but was told I had to go overseas.  Don deployed out of Japan so I tried to get there but the Navy said South Korea instead.  Hey, at least we were in the same time zone!  Once I got settled in Seoul, Don called me to “surprise” me with the news that he was now deployed out of Kenya.  We were apart for one solid year.  When our assignments finally matched up, I was afraid we wouldn’t know how to live together but it worked out wonderfully and here we are.  Commitment, love, trust and loyalty got us through.  Most people couldn’t do what we did but we knew who we wanted to spend the rest of our lives with and it was worth it.

  • For my husband and I, we had very similar values and upbringing.  We were both raising in two parent, Christian homes that valued family, hard work and education.  Our similarities were greater than the difference in our skin color (which for us is a very minor thing).  The same could also be said of the other WM/BW couples we know.  In my opinion, WM/BW relationships tend to have a very solid foundation.  I have thoughts as to why BM/WW couples have a greater likelihood of divorce.  But, I will just stick to the question presented 🙂

  • Didi2806

    I think with BW/WM relationships its often 2 people going against the odds. When you have been lucky enough to find that one person you are willing to go against the odds for, you have found something very special and are most likely to hold on and treasure what you have. Its like swimming against the tide, it makes you stronger as a couple.

  • Browncow

    Could it be perhaps that both people in the couple are very determined to stay together and have a successful marriage? I honestly think that. Also the fact that when BW and WM date and marry out they are more selective. For BW they grade WM on a tougher curve than they do BM in most cases. Yes, there are the BW who think that “I’ll take any man so long as he’s White!”, but they are few and far between and I’m talking about your average BW who is looking for love and marriage. Most have just expanded their dating pools, so they still have a lot of negative stereotypes associated with dating WM. When they finally get over their programing and decide to date out, they’re still more cautious of WM. This is from observation only, since I’ve always had a thing for non-BM in general.
     I’ll be celebrating my 9 year wedding anniversary at the end of this month. We’ve argued and gotten on each others’ nerves, but we stick with each other because we have more in common than any other person we’ve been with. He’s my best friend and I’m his. We grow together. That’s what isn’t in the articles that analyze BW/WM relationships or any IR pairing for that matter. They forget that these are two people coming together with their good points and their closet full of skeletons. Being in the face of all of that and still saying, “I accept you. I love you. Until…” is a big thing. It’s not rocket science. People think for this to be so very valid and optimal that the vast majority of WM and non-BM need to be attracted to BW. They don’t. Even a small percentage of WM and non-BM wanting to wife you up is enough to get any BW who wants to get married, well situated.

  • EarthJeff

    Browncow ” I’ll be celebrating my 9 year wedding anniversary at the end of this month.”

    Awesome!  Congrats

  • kiki100

    Economics, as one man wrote, play a role in the success of a relationship.

  • kiki100

    fleiter I am reading all the comments about what they have to put up with. But what about economics. These will play a role also. So are the expectations of  the mate.  I wonder about what ww bm put up with. She as a ww may have certain expectations for a mate to take care of her. Perhaps the bm is not able to meet her expectations. WM also go thru less issues in society than bm do.The likely hood of bw/wm to succeed may be more than just the challenges they face.

  • NiecyAldrich

    I don’t try to define it I just Thank God for his Blessing and keep it pushing .. It’s worked for us for almost 22 yrs…

  • sunflowerraven

    The Working Home Keeper  “Our similarities were greater than the difference in our skin color (which for us is a very minor thing).  The same could also be said of the other WM/BW couples we know.  In my opinion, WM/BW relationships tend to have a very solid foundation.”

    I completely agree with this. I noticed too that the foundation is just so steady and strong! You can just tell when encountering BW/WM couple in person or even through social networking such as this site, uploaded photos, videos and more! With BW/WM coupling I just notice the healthiness oozing out of them!

  • Bren82

    Because we are committed to making it work.

  • itsgoodtobeme

    It’s already so hard to get us together and when we get together, it’s not born from fetishism and it’s not born from rebellion or hatred for the opposite sex of our own race. There is always a real connection. There has to be a real connection because no matter what anyone says, wm/bw unions are the least accepted across all demographics.  A good number of Black women also gain higher education and this makes us appealing mates to some white men. We don’t expect to be taken care of and treated like queens while giving nothing to our men in return..which leads me to reciprocity. If our men treat us like queens, we treat them like kings. Relationships between wm and bw are some of the most equal relationships I have seen. When it comes to education, looks, earning ability, how we treat each other etc…black women and our white male partners generally match each other.

    I’m not getting into why white women and black males divorce so much. I think it’s pretty obvious.

  • itsgoodtobeme

    PoetOfDarkness Nice to see you again, Poet. I thought you left us.  Welcome back 🙂

  • EarthJeff

    itsgoodtobeme “We don’t expect to be taken care of and treated like queens while giving nothing to our men in return..which leads me to reciprocity. If our men treat us like queens, we treat them like kings. ”

    I LOVE this point that you make here.  When both sides are more interested in that reciprocity…. Treating our mate special and getting that in return… It just works.  And I do believe that in this demographic pairing, we most often this happen.

  • Keioni

    I love this post and am so inspired by the married women sharing their perspectives and experiences. I am taking note for sure and using the tools given to help grow and further my own relationship hoping we one day get to the bond that is marriage. Never been married so I have nothing to add but hopefully one day soon I will.

  • Marielisa_

    Interesting fact. 

    1. I guess it’s because they both come from different background then made more effort to understand each other. well this could be used for Black Male and White Women. OK wrong answer.

    2. Another try: Black Women are so conditioned to date within their community so when they try to outside their race it’s because they are determined to make it work and they have some kind of sonar to identify the RIGHT white men with the same values 🙂

    3. OR, I would be curious to know the age of the couple surveyed. Interracial BW and WM is maybe more common among couples who met at an “older” age than the usual couples. I guess they are at a stage where they know better what they want and have more experience.

    I think I’ll go for option 2 lol

  • docwatson223

    Fear of being killed by her extended family? 😉

    Seriously, I think it’s a matter of commitment; let’s be honest, a WM dating a BW is like joining Special Operations because  you have to step up, get in shape (other than round or pear), be willing to set yourself apart from the herd, have integrity, take risks, and, knowing what you’ve put yourself in for, you’re in it for life and as a lifestyle – particularly with children who will most likely be identified as black rather then white. In some very serious ways, a WM is surrendering himself entirely to be part of a swirl and all of the risks and judgements, even today, that they will face together as a couple and as a family.

  • mzsunshine

    itsgoodtobeme I really like your response. That there’s a connection (compatibility) even though the bw/wm pairing is the least accepted.

    Ralph Richard Banks, author of IS MARRIAGE FOR WHITE PEOPLE states this in his book. He states that educated black women are more compatible with Sebastian, Brett and Brody who sit next to them in college than with Tyrone, Dionte, and Lashawn back home in the hood.

  • docwatson223 “In some very serious ways, a WM is surrendering himself entirely to be
    part of a swirl and all of the risks and judgements, even today, that
    they will face together as a couple and as a family.”
    Hubby and I have been so fortunate that we’ve not encountered any problems as a WM/BW couple.  This was my MIL’s biggest concern for us, especially since we live in the South.  But, it’s not been an issue for us as a couple or for our biracial children.  In our area, we’re not unique.  Plenty of WM/BW couples and families!

  • mzsunshine

    Browncow congrats on your nine years of marriage. I, too through observation believe black women are more selective with non-black men. Many believe there’s some sordid under current reason why a non-black men finds them attractive or even shows interest in them.

  • marie_christine2

    quiquinorton  Whoa, I just read that analysis too.  It was a bit shocking, especially the end.  I agree, it takes two to make a thing go right, or wrong.

  • marie_christine2

    Well, I’m only echoing what many have already stated, but I believe it is the level of commitment.  It seems both people, once they dive into it, are committed 100% to each other.  And what PoetOfDarkness said, we’ve just got something special going on. 🙂

  • mzsunshine

    Karla congratulations on 22 years of marriage. I always look forward to your contribution to this site.

    I can only speak for myself but when it comes to the BB&W residents who have successful interracial marriages giving pearls of wisdom and advice, I stop and take notes. When my time comes to meet that one special person (husband), I will hopefully have a repertoire  of wisdom and knowledge to help blueprint a successful marriage for me.

  • notchocheese1

    Well said.

  • phillychick

    I am going to be the elephant in the room and say it. Some, not all black males are colorstruck.  Look at all the black male celebs who DO NOT vet their partners.   Their wives/girlfriends could have a high school diploma or less and end up a multimillionaire in 2-5 years.  As someone who dates both black and white men, I notice that white men who date black women tend to look for women that already have something going on for themselves academically, professionally, or financially.  Also, I have never heard of BW/WM couples bashing black men or white women.  I am sure it does happen, but I have not seen it.  I loss count of the amount of BM/WW couples who bad mouth white men and black women.  I also notice that even if a BW/WM couples does not work out/breaks up, they are still open to dating a member of their own race, whereas BM can be done wrong by white women (Heidi Klum and Seal, Chelsea Handler and 50 cent), but the black male will still seek out Non Black women over attractive and successful black women.  Which leads me to the conclusion that some, not all of them are colorstruck.

  • realblueblood

    Where do you live? My sister and my brother in law who is white, have been married for going on 18 years and live in Georgia.

  • realblueblood We live in NC.  Just celebrated our 14th anniversary last week 🙂

  • Maxine

    quiquinorton Agreed.  We’d have to know which gender is initiating the divorce to talk about who is staying put.

  • BeautyIAM

    J Ndege

    From the article:

    “Black women simply do not have a large fan club, and deep down they know it and calculate their unpopularity into the risk assessment of whether or not to divorce and “try again” with a new husband. Even if a black women is unusually good-looking, elegant and well-raised, devout, educated, etc. she’s still black and she knows that her overall sexual status is devalued merely by association with other black women, just as white women can be total butterfaces and still score a 5.”

    W…T…F? SERIOUSLY!?

    So black women recognize how unattractive they are and when they find a white guy to marry, they hold on to him for dear life because lord knows shes not going to find another man that deems her lovable or attractive because she is black.

    Although our sexual status may be devalued, that doesn’t mean that all is doomed for black women and that she has better luck being hit by lighting than finding a mate.

    Why was this garbage posted??????

  • Maxine

    phillychick I was thinking this too.  A wm proposing to a bw is not gaining a trophy wife who society has put on a pedestal.  He is proposing for the person and not any elevated status he will have due to marrying her.

  • docwatson223

    Maxine phillychick It seems any WM marrying any BW here is *surely* gaining a trophy wife! 😉

  • mzsunshine

    BeautyIAM 

    Right?? Why was this garbage even published. It’s all speculation on part of the author. The synopsis is black women are so undesirable that we are thankful that a white man would marry us. And we hold on to the marriage no matter how toxic because we realized it’s our last opportunity to  experience love.

    Yet, wouldn’t that  same logic apply to when black women are married to black man?

  • mzsunshine

    docwatson223 Maxine phillychick
    Doc, I agree with you but society at large does not view black women as a trophy. Of course, the last laugh is on society.

  • mzsunshine docwatson223 Maxine phillychick I reject society – I AM a trophy wife.  Hubby thinks so too 🙂

  • DWB

    The Working Home Keeper mzsunshine docwatson223 Maxine phillychick Consider “society” rejected by me as well — I definitely married up and proudly display the eye candy on my arm!!!

    😉

  • Maxine

    I don’t know if it still rings true for 2014, but I read that money is the #1 reason behind divorce.  What you spend your money on (or save your money for) is a reflection of your values.  I’d be interested to see whether BW/WM couples are older, more educated, and/or more established in their careers compared to other couples by the time they marry.

  • MySmile

    mzsunshine docwatson223 Maxine phillychick 
    It’s time bw start thinking of themselves as prizes and trophies..and stop waiting for society to catch up. I think we as BW can be just as alluring, charming, and fun as any other woman. We can be cute; We can be damsels in distress when we want to. We can be taken care of & have tons of dating options….just like other women. There are tons of wm who are proud to have a bw on their arms. Any woman who is attractive and truly valued by a man will be a trophy to him.

  • PamelaFoster

    MySmile mzsunshine docwatson223 Maxine phillychick There ya go!  The man that snags me is getting an exquisite diamond.  Black women need to start “tooting” their own horns!!

  • Harold13

    MySmile mzsunshine docwatson223 Maxine phillychick If I were to start dating a beautiful black woman, she would be a trophy like no other.

  • MySmile

    BeautyIAM J Ndege  
    ehhh I KIND OF get what they were trying to say, but I don’t really like this. I’ve never been married, but this is just my opinion.

    If I was just looking to marry any white man who would have me because I didn’t want to be single, I probably would have been married a long time ago (I never wanted to marry early though..I’m not even 25)….Black women have standards, too…not only standards, but we have options. Just because a guy meets the most basic criteria, doesn’t mean you should marry him either. There has to be some sort of connection too. 
    I used to be more insecure about this stuff, and from time to time, it still gets to me,  but for the most part I don’t really think of it like “I’m black, so no men will want me”…or even “If I get divorced, there’s no way I could find another man to love me…while white women can find someone new immediately”  (even though I REALLY don’t want to get divorced).. I expect to get married one of these days, just like other women (Not sure if it’s because I came from a two parent household or what)..

  • PamelaFoster

    J Ndege No that is a horrible analysis.  I don’t allow any person to tell me where I fit on society’s skewed ladder of worthiness.  I have no problem attracting and having a quality relationship with any man.  Color is just that, color.  It doesn’t affect a self-actualized woman from getting what SHE wants.  Don’t believe this bottom feeder drivel intended to reinforce age old stereotypes.

  • Maxine I’m seeing  WM/BW couples across all age ranges in our area.  Hubby and I married pretty much right out of college – I was 23 and he was 25.  We also have friends (also WM/BW couples) that married in their early-late twenties as well.

  • Harold13

    I think that bw/wm relationships work so well is that when looking for a significant other they tend to get to know the other person for WHO they are better. This is mainly due to the fact that you do have the cultural differences and from being raised in different types of societies/communities. Also from the fact that most of society as a whole frown upon the union or at least seems to. Why that is I’m not sure. It takes more work for the bw/wm couple because so many other people are against it. Sometimes even in their own family. So I believe that since most of the bw/wm couples have to work past and through that, they have a stronger relationship for it.

    The only thing I know for sure is that I would love a black diamond queen goddess for my own. Any takers?

    I am Harold13 and I approve this message.

  • kiki100

    Maxine Great observation.  Finances is the reason I was told they work out better too.

  • onmywayup

    J Ndege Sorry….but no. I don’t relate to this at all.

  • MACI

    So much for that black women are not “marriageable material” crap.

  • Harold13

    MACI I think black women are definite marriage material.  Which is why it looks like I’m trying to auction myself off down below in my comment.

  • PoetOfDarkness

    itsgoodtobeme “I’m not getting into why white women and black males divorce so much. I think it’s pretty obvious.”
    i’m sure the fact that both tend to be selfish has nothing to do with it…

  • Geekette221B

    Karla 
    Thank you for sharing your story with us! I really enjoy reading about how the long-time married couples on this blog met, courted, fell in love, and got married to each other. I like this part of your comment the most:
    “Commitment, love, trust and loyalty got us through.  Most people couldn’t do what we did but we knew who we wanted to spend the rest of our lives with and it was worth it.  We are a team, always have been from the moment we met.  No matter what happens in our lives, we know we can deal best, as a team.  He’s got my back and I have his. More importantly, we are best of best friends.”
    Absolutely beautiful. Congratulations on 22 years of marriage and still going strong.  🙂

  • PoetOfDarkness

  • mzsunshine

    MySmile It’s time black women start thinking themselves as prizes and trophies…

    I concur, not only are we uniquely beautiful and alluring but complement that with intelligence and the ability to be extremely loyal to our mates and you have the prize every man dreams about.

  • mzsunshine

    Harold13 LOL

  • PoetOfDarkness You *NAILED* it!

  • Harold13

    mzsunshine Harold13 At least I’m honest about it.

  • FriendsofJay

    MySmile The woman a guy marries should be a “Trophy Wife” in his mind.  And BW need to feel they ARE special for the men who love them.  There is no reason in this world that any BW should think less of herself than a WW.  And the less I hear you girls even thinking like that, the better I’ll like it.  In Europe, BW are adored and sought after for their beauty and singularity.  That some Americans think less of BW just makes them look like they belong in the backwoods of civilization.

  • FriendsofJay

    Neil Marsden That’s exactly it Neil! Even in 2014 a WM/BW couple needs to have an “I don’t care what you think” attitude.  They’re no longer pioneers like I almost was.  They’re part of the established order of things to come.  And history will be very kind to them.

  • Karla

    mzsunshine Thanks so much for the acknowledgment.  I do share when I feel I have something of value to say and hope it helps even one person.  People don’t realize that marriage takes work to make it successful.  Couples can choose to either grow together or grow apart.  My mom, who was married for 49 years to my dad (he died 8 days shy of their 50th anniversary), says that marrying one’s best friend is half the battle.  I took that to heart and it has served me well.

  • Karla

    Geekette221B Thanks for finding something useful in my narrative.  My husband makes it easy to say I love being married.  I loved my single life too but he has made these years so worth that big step and I have no regrets whatsoever!

  • Karla

    Browncow Yay on nine years!

  • Chicago404

    In my personally experience I find that there is a very particular type of black women and white men who marry each other. These types of people are very different,very cautious,usually well educated individuals that married their “soul mate”. BW/WM are rare depending on the region. So in many cases for these two groups to even fe together that usually meant that the other person was literally their PERFECT match. Which cause this “rare” coupling to even get together in the first place.
    Another thing I noticed….white men who marry black women tend I be better husbands than white men who marry white women or Asian women. Period. This isn’t a scientific fact this is based sololy off of personal experience.
    The white men who marry black womn are planning on staying married to these black women until they’re put in the ground. Period. I just met someone who literally just BEGGED me to meet his mother and family. IN ENGLAND! He’s serious*wish me luck by the way*.
    Almost Every single white man I’ve been involved with or simply went out on 1 or 2 dates with has tried to drag me back to meet his mama. No black man has ever done that with me. And I believe black women married to black men tend to hold tightly to their non black husbands because they usually have less issues than Tyrone has(probably not a jail bird with other baby mamas,probably is employed 100% of the time,fully involved in his children’s lives) unlike black men. So they realize that though their white husbands may not be perfect,they know they’re living better than the majoirty of black women are living with Tyrone. So they don’t divorce because they know they’re better off where they’re at.
    So I feel it’s a mixture of BW realizing even f the marrige is a bit of a mess their children are better off than the Children in blackistan. And white men who are into marrying black women seem to treat us better than white men interested in their own women.
    My comment is based off of personal experience and not fact.

  • LovelyLulu

    I think it’s because neither of them goes into it lightly.  Both sides know the dissaproval they’re going to face so they don’t make relationship choices on a whim – they take their relationships seriously.
    Bw and wm don’t really get into the marriage ‘to stick it to the man’ as is the case of some bm who marry wm, nor do they do it to rebel against their fathers like some ww do when they marry bm.  It’s not a rebellion thing or a trophy thing.  They know that people won’t like it but they get together in spite of the disapproval, not because they revel in it.  From what I’ve observed when wm and bw get together they don’t really do drama.

  • LovelyLulu

    Harold13  Are you near the Caribbean region by any chance?  😉

  • trinigirl1

    Forgive me ahead of time this will be long. I’m taking a
    slightly different tact on this. I can only come from my own experiences, I
    usually find statistics problematic.
    I think by definition
    these couples know that while IRR is becoming more common place it isn’t
    common yet. Education, Life experiences, Values all play a role but they know
    Love and Commitment is going to be the key that holds their marriage
    relationship together. They know they MUST have each other’s backs because no
    one else will. For myself my big philosophy
    on men was simple I like men WHO LIKE ME. Black men in general seemed no matter their station
    in life, not to be interested in someone like me short of the sexual conquest
    and trust me I made mistakes with that. But white or non black men where never
    second choice they were always an option.
    Hell, I was in high school and got
    the message quickly that I was not going to be a black man’s cup of tea. I’m a
    woman with thoughts and opinions and I’m going to have them heard and honored
    by the man I’m with just as I expect to hear and honor his thoughts and opinions
    even when I disagree. I won’t be used and a punching bag and give a man a free
    pass because he’s black. I’m sure by now reading this you get the drift. I’m a
    very strong woman having faced many of the travails that life throws in the
    direction of women like me, women who talk back, women who fight back I am
    beyond fortunate to have found a man who appreciates that strength, I can be
    vunerable with a man who understands where and why I hurt and won’t use that
    against me.
    This man understands in ways unspoken the complexities of my
    persona and has taken pains to get to know me at the core of my being. I can
    shed the BS, be truthful take off the armor and put down the shield when I’m in
    his presence. There was a moment when he could easily have been and done what
    so men in my experience have, taken advantage of me and the situation. He didn’t,
    he couldn’t, he loves me you see, he loves me with my brown skin, my big full
    lips, my kinky hair, my peculiar ways for a ‘black girl’ he loves me. 
    To me,
    acceptance full acceptance along with trust, loyalty, devotion and a common vision
    for your lives is a part of the glue that holds these couples together. We’ve
    had rough patches, very rough patches but I know who’s in my corner. It’s the
    man no matter how angry he’s gotten has never once slipped and called me
    anything but my name.Respect, these
    people hold each other in high regard. In almost every way we are different
    personalities, We’re not the Bobsy twins thinking and feeling the same on all
    issues but you have to care about someone and learn to put their feelings
    first, he taught me a lot about that. Me, I lean towards chatty and social, he’s
    much more thoughtful and quiet. Marriages I’ve learned can also fall apartwhen respect is gone when we become incapable
    of putting someone else’s feelings first- we don’t even try to walk in another’sshoes. I think most IRR couples know they’ll
    have to do that. I realize we may all
    have a ‘preference’ but in the weeds, in
    the thick of life I believe it is the Trust, love, honor, respect and withholding harsh judgment that these
    people feel for each other that cements their marriages. I’m done.

  • Geekette221B

    Karla Geekette221B 
    It’s the kind of relationship that I want for myself: a successful life-long marriage to my best friend, my truest confidant, my most loyal companion, and my most ardent lover. We don’t need to be perfect, just perfect for each other.

  • Moonchild71

    I think BW/WM marriages withstand divorce due to proper vetting during the courtship phase. Their unions are based more on compatibility and commonality, respect for each other, as well as genuine love and attraction. They are more supportive of each other’s careers, and probably have similar educational backgrounds. Also, if the BW chooses to stay at home, the WM is usually able to support this choice.

  • Maxine

    Because most white men grow up with both a mother and a father, they absorb these early examples of relationships.  Even if their parents divorce, they’re still likely to see stable marriages through others in their community and social circle.  Virtually all the white men I’ve known–friends or colleagues–always had marriage in mind as a life goal.  Sure they sowed their wild oats in high school and college, but finding that dream girl and giving her the world was seen as a normal part of a healthy, adult life.  Remember Christelyn’s parody video of the single 45 year-old bm serial dater?  It’s funny because it’s true.  A lot of black men have just lost the desire for companionship these days.  I think many bm marrying ww are doing so on impulse, or were pursued and pressured by the ww.

  • Statuesque

    When contempt develops between spouses and they allow it to grow, the marriage will fail if they can’t find a way to appreciate one another. To build on the old saying, I think an oppression Olympics mentality between Black men and women, and escapism/middle-fingerism among BM/WW, breed contempt.
    Black women and White men who find each other are uniquely situated to appreciate their feminine and masculine qualities. I’ll be frank: Though the “simp” pejorative is hurled at Black men who show respect to women and openly cherish them, that is not true among White men. It’s freaking expected that you will bring the 4Ps. You are not graded on a curve. Black women tend to appreciate the hell out of it, even if we expect it, because we literally cannot expect (and are taught not to) the average Black man to have the 4P mentality. Call the IBM unicorn watchers what you will, but even they know what they should be getting. As a man, I’m sure it feels really good to be recognized for all the things you do without a second thought by a woman who supports you without a second thought.
    What I know about the White men I have dated is that they seek out the infamous strength in Black women and see it as a positive, not because it is masculine, but because it is valuable and a huge help to a man who is trying to get somewhere in life. Rather than hitch the wagon to the mule, it seems to me the dynamic is more about appreciating one another for (and capitalizing on) the natural talents of this combination. There’s little incentive to compete and more to cooperate.

  • bellechose

    Chicago404 
    great insight.

    “My comment is based off of personal experience and not science.”
    it may not be science, but enough of us share this experience for it to be merely coincidence.
    *cough* good luck w/ the British boo. *cough* 😀

  • bellechose

    Statuesque 
    “What I know about the White men I have dated is that they seek out the
    infamous strength in Black women and see it as a positive, not because
    it is masculine, but because it is valuable and a huge help to a man who
    is trying to get somewhere in life. Rather than hitch the wagon to the
    mule, it seems to me the dynamic is more about appreciating one another
    for (and capitalizing on) the natural talents of this combination.
    There’s little incentive to compete and more to cooperate.”
    one of many gems bw possess <3

  • PoetOfDarkness

    Statuesque one thing i have noticed is that bw and wm do indeed seem to be very appreciative of each other. it’s one of the reasons that i said that bw and wm were ‘meant for each other’ below.

  • Driving Miss Britt

    Maxine 

    I agree! I do think that upbringing has a huge part in the marriage rates of black people, particularly black men. I think it has to do with  the mentality of how
    black women and men are raised in a household (usually a single parent household/broken home). Most people heard the expression “raise your
    daughters’, love your sons” but this expression takes on a whole new meaning in
    the black community where OOWL birth rates are high and the marriage rates are
    low. To me it seems like most black men don’t have the tools, knowledge and
    drive to be a husband and a proper father unlike other groups of men. Black
    women don’t have that option, sometimes it feels like we were aduls with adult
    like responsibility straight out of the womb. As you mention with the parody, there are a lot of people walking around single bouncing from woman to woman because they don’t want to grow up and honestly they don’t have the need to because some women would take them DBR.

    But I agree with mostly everyone with this being a combination of the level of Vetting, compatibility and upbringing.

  • Statuesque

    Nailed it!!!

  • Statuesque

    @PoetofDarkness. I think you are right. I’ve felt that way for a long time. Not everyone of course, but I truly do not understand why anyone would think the pairing is weird. It makes so much sense when you step back and consider it.

  • DWB

    Chicago404 “My comment is based off of personal experience and not science.”
    Well, at least you admit your biases —  no matter how racially charged they are — you may come close to the truth.

  • DWB

    Statuesque 
    You are a WISE woman!!!!!!

  • DWB

    “I am beyond fortunate to have found a man who appreciates that strength, I can be vulnerable with a man who understands where and why I hurt and won’t use that against me. ”

    YES!!!!!!!!!

  • robjk

    Well, I must confess I have a little of the she a trophy wife complex, especially with an up du with a small bang coming down the face. As JJ would say “dynamite”. With it comes to looks I definitely married up.

  • DWB

    Vivaforever WOW!!!!!
    Excellent analysis!!!!!!

  • N2ition

    They both receive so much flack for being attracted to each, that when they decide to ignore all of that crap and be with the person that they really want to be with, they are happy and committed to the relationship.

  • Maxine

    Statuesque What are the 4 Ps?

  • ChristieRJohnson

    Maxine Statuesque Protect, Provide, Problem Solve and Produce.  I think it was Ms Brenda that taught me that.

  • realblueblood

    Lovely:):)

  • Leille

    Yup… A union or relationship that is a partnership.
    In a marriage that is exactly what I want!

  • Harold13

    LovelyLulu Harold13 It depends on how you look at things. If you’re looking at the world as a whole then yes. If you’re looking at it from just the region stand point, then no. I live in Tennessee. I would love to visit the Caribbean though.

  • indiestar777

    DWB The Working Home Keeper mzsunshine docwatson223 Maxine phillychick 

    Boop to that!!!!

  • MixedUpInVegas

    Harold13 Would someone please go out with Harold??  He seems like a perfectly presentable man who wants and needs a good woman.  I hate to see a perfectly good prospect go to waste.

  • onmywayup

    I can only speculate, but I think that education and socioeconomics has something to do with it. I think it was this same study that mentioned that white women who married out tend to be less educated than those who married within the race, and compared to whites marrying whites, marriages with white women and other race men tend to have a higher failure rate.

    We also know by now that more educated folks tend to have lower divorce rates. I think for college educated couples it’s about half the 50% average statistic that is usually passed around. 

    I don’t know if the study mentioned the education levels of black women and white men who marry one another, but I suspect that in many cases, both parties tend to have their educational and financial isht together.

  • onmywayup

    Harold13 Hey there, I gave you some advice in the “No wonder non-black men don’t approach us” post. You asked a question about how to approach women and ask them out, and I thought that since you reached out, you deserved an answer.

  • caligirl94117

    Geekette221B Karla Karla, thank you for this advice. I’m in a long distance relationship and we have a ways to go before we’re living in the same county. Your story inspires me.

  • Harold13

    onmywayup Harold13 Yes, yes you did. I think I need to go reread that post. My memory isn’t the best. In fact it took me a second to remember that you did. Sometimes I think I need to re-evaluate my intelligence level.

  • Harold13

    MixedUpInVegas Harold13 Thank you mylady. I would love to think that I am a very good prospect, however I think I’ll leave that decision up to someone else to make. I hate to have false ideas about myself.

  • Harold13

    onmywayup Ok. So I thought it was an older post than what it was. Now I think I get a deduction in my intelligence level.

  • Statuesque

    DWB LOL all those mistakes you made and learned from had to have some benefit, right??  Jeez, sometimes I look back and I want to give my younger self the V8 slap.

  • onmywayup

    Harold13 onmywayup Lol, you probably didn’t remember because I had just posted the response before I replied to this post. I just alerted you here since this is a more recent thread.

  • EarthJeff

    MixedUpInVegas Harold13 “Would someone please go out with Harold??  He seems like a perfectly presentable man who wants and needs a good woman.  I hate to see a perfectly good prospect go to waste.”

    Bella has a sister who is single…..  Harold, where do you live?

  • EarthJeff

    MixedUpInVegas Harold13 “Harold, where do you live?”

    Oh.. I just saw… Tennessee.  I have some kin there, but they are all hitched.  Try the “May I politely wish you a good evening” line to see if you get an initial response….

  • Harold13

    EarthJeff MixedUpInVegas Harold13 I did use it just last night. And I got a response. I love that line. Mainly because it allows me to show my interest and get a conversation started in a gentleman type of way. I also use “mylady” a lot on here. It is a term in reference to a woman of noble or royal birth, at least that’s the way I use and understand it. It doesn’t get used a lot and is somewhat very old school, which is why it appeals to me.

  • Harold13

    onmywayup Harold13 That makes better sense. I’ll go with that dewey decimal system.

  • 321ZYX

    Driving Miss Britt Maxine It’s all about upbringing and the people you surround yourself with. Positive influences leads to positive results and vis versa.

  • 321ZYX

    trinigirl1 You hit the nail on the head, excellent points!

  • 321ZYX

    MySmile mzsunshine docwatson223 Maxine phillychick Now this is the mindset that BW need to have on a constant basis, regardless of what your see and hear from others. #Positive Energy!!!!

  • 321ZYX

    mzsunshine Browncow  “Many believe there’s some sordid under current reason why a non-black men finds them attractive or even shows interest in them”  

    This mind set is so damaging for BW, it’s basically saying you don’t value yourself which really hurts your chances of landing a good man who is commitment oriented. I hope BW continue raise above this BS mind set that was programmed into them and see the greatness they bring into relationships and marriages. BW just need to get into the mind set that they are marriage material and have so much to offer that one special man.

  • trinigirl1

    321ZYX trinigirl1  Just found your comment, thanks I really appreciate it. I believe my statement to be true- at least for my husband and me.

  • ldeebrwn42

    Chicago404 Good luck with the new beau.

  • ldeebrwn42

    Harold13 Yes, Harold13 what region do you preside? ; )

  • ldeebrwn42

    Harold13 Just read the next post. The South, huh?

  • 321ZYX

    PoetOfDarkness Statuesque Indeed they do, it’s said to be a match made in heaven and that’s why BW/WM are fastest growing IR pairing and have the lowest divorce rate among all pairings. BW have the best personalities period.

  • 321ZYX

    trinigirl1 BW/WM is said to be a match made in heaven which is why they have the lowest divorce rates of any pairing, and they are the fastest growing IR pairing. May God bless your marriage!! BW have the best personalities period.

  • Chicago404

    Ty! I’m really digging him so far. he’s a 6’5 engineer who as a Chihuahua. I’m in heaven lol

  • Harold13

    ldeebrwn42 Harold13 Yes mylady. Middle Tennessee, to be a little more specific.

  • mfisher5

    Statuesque Can I share something with you guys that I found really disturbing. 

    A lot of people who hate black women claim that black cannot have lasting interracial relationships. I found a really disturbing video with a Ethiopian woman trashing black american woman and it was promoted by a black man trolling youtube to trash black women. It is really sad but I think we should put her on blast. She is saying black women don’t have successful interracial relationships. 

    Here is the name of the youtube video. 
    akat042001 aka Ethiopian chick was right about African American women part 1

  • sapphireyagami

    Hell, I was in high school and got the message quickly that I was not going to be a black man’s cup of tea.
    In high school, I dont think you would be anyone’s cup of tea. Every male whether black or white is immature. However I dont think that should shape your idea that you are not a black man’s cup of tea. If you are meeting men you just want you for sex then that is any man regardless of race but i am happy that you found someone who cares for you.

  • adhobdy

    i think relationships/marriages between black women-white men last longer because white men treat black women like royalty!!!(most of them do).  black women treat her white men like a king!!!   black women-white men work extremely hard.  they both go out & work & bust their ass & make great money for themselves & for their children.  they don’t ask any body for any thing except each other.  a lot of white men find a hobby.  they make money off their hobbies.  hobbies such as carpentry-storm & termite damage-painting-drywall-tile-flooring-pressure washing-rental renovations or what ever other hobbies they like.  statistics showed in november-2013-black women made $1 billion from home health care!!!black women take their CNA license & certificates & they go to homes of elderly & disabled-give them baths-change diapers-clean up-cook & distribute medication.  there are a lot of other things black women do as well to make great money.  such as obtain degrees-work in education-professors-principals-directors-managers-supervisors-accounting.  i am only speaking from experience.

  • adhobdy

    most white men wait until marriage 2 have babies with their black wives.  white men will take u 2 college in the bedroom!!! white men will teach u positions u never thought about trying.  this keeps the sex life from being boring.  white men r more open 2 oral sex than black men.  black women-white men care more about each other-than they care about things & stuff.  a lot of black women-white men hold their relationships together because they do not care what others think of them.  there r a lot of black men that do not approve of black women dating/marrying white men because white men raped our women in slavery days.  last time i checked all slave owners & ancestors were dead!!!  white men these days cannot & should not have 2 account 4 their ancestors raping our black women!!! 
    if u google a lot of black history as i used 2-u will find that black slave owners raped black women as well.  i guess this stayed under wraps because slave owners were black & they thought it was o.k. 2 rape black women since they were black as well.  IT AINT O.K. 4 NO MAN 2 RAPE A WOMAN-NO MATTER WHAT HIS RACE IS!!!

  • adhobdy

    some black women don’t approve of other black women dating white men.  some excuses i have heard in the past is some white men will date black women-but they will not take them home 2 meet their parents-he just want her 4 sex!!!  if that’s true-it aint true in all cases. 
    a lot of black women will miss the man God put ont his earth 4 them-becaue they r scaref of what black men-black women & they r scaref of what white folk will do.  some black women do not date white men because they r looking 4 their “black knight in shining armor!!!”  in some cases-a black knight in shining armor does not exist & black women will be waiting until dunes day!!! 
    statistics have shown several times over the years-more black women r dating white men more because a lot of black men r in jail-they date/marry white women or black men r gay.

  • adhobdy

    if a black woman want 2 date & get married-i think she should consider dating white men.  i don’t c any thing wrong with giving a white man a chance 2 get 2 know us better when they come up 2 us & ask 4 our phone #.  i don’t c any thing wrong with a black woman hanging out a places where white men hang out 2 get 2 know them better. 
    not all black women-white men relationships work out-but stastics show on this very page 44% relationships/marriages last longer between black women-white men.

  • adhobdy

    i am only speaking from experience.  the white men i have dated have better credit.  they r already home owners when i meet them or they r potential home owners. 
    no white man has ever ask me 2 move in with him 2 help him pay bills because h has child support going 2 3 or more different baby mamas. 
    white men r more willing2 go out-work & support his family & allow his black wife 2 stay ome & raise their children.  a lot of black men i dated in the past were raised by single mamas.  they were used 2 their mama going out & working 2 & 3 jobs to take care of her children by herself because she was not getting child support.
    their mama had a full-time job during the week-a part-time job & a part-time job on the weekend.  that is what a lot of black men r used to.
    therefore-some black men tell their wife-whether if she is black or white-my mama did it-u need 2 work & help me pay bills as well.  more white men r open-honest & communicate more & they communicate better.

  • 321ZYX

    N2ition I just can’t believe that BW/WM relationships/marriages still face such BS criticism from jealous folks. We should be honoring these commitments like we honor all other commitments, and cherish the fact that these marriages have the highest success rate of all pairings. I think the people who still frown upon these pairings are mostly just those who claim that BW are NOT marriage material when in fact they may be the best marriage material women.

  • trinigirl1

    sapphireyagami  agreed and thank you!

  • indiestar777

    adhobdy 

    I’ve read somewhere (I don’t remember where) that black guys will give non-black women oral but not black women because they think that non-black women are seen as pure and clean whereas black women are seen as dirty and impure.  That’s just what I read from somewhere, even though the reason is bogus and full of bullshit for even when something appears pure doesn’t mean it is.

  • robintremaine

    Because white men are the best men.

  • Black Alpha Male

    I believe the “lasting effect” of most ALL marriages has little to do with the race of the male/husband, if he easily pay/cover lifestyle expenses. Most women regardless of (her) race want to marry a man, who she believes will be able to make her feel like she does not have to be concerned about ECONOMICS/MONEY or  CREDIT purchase power.

    It’s not very difficult to convince a black woman that white men make the most MONEY out of all other groups of men in America, especially compared to the black man.  Most black women learn/know very little about “real numbers” ECONOMICS unless it’s about spending somebody else’s MONEY, so her “cinderella” dream of being “swept off her feet” and “saved by the white prince charming”, is far more appealing than dealing with the facts that most all other men work for a white man’s company and are  paid less than him, even for doing the exact same or more work than the white man. So it would appear that ‘the white man is the best catch in this regard.

    Truth is too many black women don’t want to work (  the word LAZY would automatically come to mind if we were describing a black man, right?), but anyway too many black women “believe” it’s some kind of “fringe benefit” to not making her own money and NOT “have to” use her own talents/capabilities, (like the white women they see on the TV shows and almost every movie role) which works perfectly for  the white man who does not want/need any woman competing with him in the workforce.

    The well known truth about the #1 reason why people divorce is the exact same reason why WM/BW and any other interracial marriages can/will have a better percentage of lasting…THE MALE FINANCES. I don’t know why any black woman would choose to marry any man who does not want her to be ALL THAT she can be. 

    Truth is there are very few black men who don’t want or need nothing from black women but emotional support, confidence in him, understanding in what he is dealing with as a man living in a country where he is not valued in much of anything unless he is an entertainer, like the character Fiddler in the Alex Haley movie “ROOTS”.

    Most  black marriages can’t survive the pressure of the black female dreamer who doesn’t care enough about the plight of her own race to want to understand how she is being positioned (in the workforce for those who work) and led ( by the idea/ notion of not having to work ) into admiring and choosing  the “white male/man” over all other men.

  • Brenda55

    Black Alpha Male
    MODERATORS’ NOTE:
    Friend I know you posted in this old thread thinking that no one working here would see this crock of nonsense.  Wrong, we see everything that is posted on this site. 
    Now I am going to give you a break and leave this foolishness you posted up  since I got such a good laugh reading it.  I am sure that others will also.  Sort of like a bit of holiday cheer.

    Now you need to understand some very important points.
    Point one. A black woman’s dating choice has nothing to do with you.
    Point two. Nor are black women who choose to date and marry non-black men really all that concerned about your plight in life. You handle yours.
    Point three. Your post is just more of the same shop worn arguments against black women widening their dating and marriage options that we have heard for decades. It is all about how it affect you as the black man. Friend know this.  We don’t care anymore.  

    What you did not count on is this.  Non-black men wanting to date and then actually marry us black women. You see it happening more and more. You realize that the gig is up now that the white man that you are in competition with is now finding we black women receptive to his advances. He is making his moves and discovering black women who want him back and you can’t stomach that.  Relax.  It is not within your power to change this reality. You will get used to the new way the world is spinning.   This change is long over due and black women are all the better for having increased options.

    None of us who date and marry white men really care at this point what you and your ilk think.  We don’t care that you think we are lazy gold-digging race traitors. The non-black men that we marry do not feel that way and you do not have his ear or any influenced over him to convince him otherwise. You know this, you don’t like this truth but you know it is true.  That sticks in your craw so you come here sneaking to drop a comment on an old thread to vent. Sorry but you are a voice crying in the wilderness. Vent away no one care.

  • Christelyn

    Black Alpha Male “Black Alpha Male?” really? What a laugh. An alpha male doesn’t complain and cry fowl and sour grapes because black women are being swooped up and married by upwardly mobile white men. Bitter beta male is more like it. Also, add, passive aggressive bitter beta male, because you outright are calling black women lazy because we don’t want to work like country mules so we can help you finance your fancy toys. If you think being a stay-at-home mom is “lazy” for taking care of the kids instead of dropping them off at a day care center at six weeks old so you don’t have to pull in a few extra hours so your wife can be home nursing your baby, then you are a fool. Go crawl back under your rock. No one cares about your whining about not winning.

  • Brenda55

    Christelyn  Black Alpha Male
    You see this mess up there?
    Right now I am working on a BW/WM naysayer time line of arguments why black women should not date and marry out.  It starts with “No one wants you.” to “Fetish” to “Bed Wench” to ” race traitor” to “only a low value white man wants you.”  What next?

    Oh and notice it always ends at the same place.  What our action is doing to the black man and how they feel about it.  For a group of guys who think so little of we black women they are sure enough butt hurt.

  • Black Alpha Male

    Christelyn  Black Alpha Male 

    Whoa Lady, First off it is obvious that your “so-called open
    forum’ is not open to the thoughts and opinions of black men, without you being
    defensive and combative (like too many other black women). I don’t appreciate
    you just ignorantly come at me with your assumptionsand on top of that carelessly or intentionally
    miss quoting my careful chosen wordsthat
    clarified my opinion/experiences about SOME andMOST black women and Our (I didn’t say the black man’s) Plight as Black
    People…You are a black Woman whether you honor/ respect/ believe or acknowledge
    the plight of your Ancestors or not.

    And, I could care
    less who you or any other black woman, who wants to/ or is married to a white
    man, feels, or thinks about your description of a “so called upward mobility”,
    just because you are with/and or/want other black women to chasing white men,
    or other races, for whatever reason you have convinced yourselfthat he or they are “worth it”.

    Venting, sorry Lady, your weak attack doesn’t apply to me
    BECAUSE I have a Beautiful, Smart, Black Woman, who is my life partner and Wife,
    who I have been with for over 21 years and married to for 16 years. You know what I love about this black couple,
    US … She has own career/job/money/fancy and I have my own Full-time job, business
    ventures, a cargo van and “fancy car”. We are “real partners” so we help each
    other pay for everything we want individually, for our home, and for our two
    teenage boys. So much for thinking your “psychic
    skills” work, your no good at that. 

    Oh yeah…No baby mommas or baby-daddies in our past, current,
    or future life either and, we had parents who had no problem caring for/babysitting
    their grandchildren (our boys), because WE BOTH WANT/ LIKE to work and make our
    own money and not wait for a spending allowance/charity/and/or doing without,
    like those, who don’t work for MONEY (married or not).

    As to your points (that had nothing to do with what I said,
    just what’s in your own head), I will oblige you with some clarity, since it’s
    obvious by the tone of your response, you got so hot and bothered that you
    couldn’t remember what you had just read from my post…
    I’m sure I said ECONOMICS… MONEY was the “obvious”
    reason why black women would choose to marry a white man over ANY other race in
    America.
    A black woman who is married and in sync with
    her black man is not only concerned, but knows how to be the “right motivation
    for “most black men” to strategically deal with the white man and in other race
    the way he knows he has to because of the Black Family plight that older than
    you or me.
    Black women who want to date or marry anybody
    whether they are white, green, lavender colored, should do so because she knows/believes
    her guy is a good person who wants/expects the best from himself and her best
    too. Dating and marriage has nothing to do with race if you don’t make it about
    race, but you think and trying to convince black women to be racially bias and
    selective because of the color of a man’s skin. You ought to be shame, but not
    you, I already see you think you know more than you ACTUALLY do.. .. Good luck
    with your Black woman plight in convincing other women to believe they are “upgrading” if they choose
    to date/marry a white man..Too funny… LMAO
    One last thing, I don’t know who you are
    trying to convince that the white man is “just now” finding out that he has an
    attraction and desire to be with a black woman, Nope we all know once upon a
    time (not too long ago) the white man chose/wanted the black (to take care of,
    instead of his own white wife, children and everything in his home while he
    went out in the fields ). The white man was the person to “make” the black
    woman his domestic (stay at home)slave,
    he impregnated/raped her, molested her, beat
    her and would just take whatever he wanted from her, even her children, and
    especially her black husband.True to allowing
    his methods and systems to evolve, to continue getting/taking what he wants, the white man’s outdated physical” attacks is NOW ,“illegal” so the white man’s game long ago changed and
    turned into “mind” attacks and control. And, like an elephant tied to a small
    stick in the ground when they are young, , IN THEIR OWN MINDS, they eventually
    believe they can’t or aren’t strong enough/ or aren’t no longer meant to be a wild and free animal, as an analogy some black
    women minds are NOW restricted, and just can’t perceive the idea that it’s okay
    to work for her own, earn her own, and share her everything with a black man
    who also works for his own, earns his own, and shares his everything that he
    owns with her, in a loving mutually respectable relationship/marriage.. Don’t be scared to leave this post either this since you had
    so much to say, all out of pocket to me!

  • Brenda55

    Black Alpha Male Christelyn
    ““so-called open forum’ is not open to the thoughts and opinions of black men,”
    This is our house and we can and will invite who we want here. So come correct or don’t com at all.

    And, I could care less who you or any other black woman, who wants to/ or is married to a white man, feels, or thinks about your description of a “so called upward mobility”,

    Yes you do that is why you are here and taking tne time to post long-winded comments that won’t change anyone’s mind.

    I am going to skip over your meaningless “bolster your IBM ego, I am married to a black women resume because none on us give a darn.  We are not checking for you.

    As too your three points.
    1.)  It is not your call.
    2.) it is not your call.
    3.) It is not your call.
    Black women and the non-black men who want them do not need you or your blessings or acceptance.

    “Nope we all know once upon a time (not too long ago) the white man chose/wanted the black (to take care of, instead of his own white wife, children and everything in his home while he went out in the fields ). The white man was the person to “make” the black woman his domestic (stay at home)slave, he impregnated/raped her, molested her, beat her and would just take whatever he wanted from her, even her children, and especially her black husband”

    Yeah, yeah,yeah. Blah,blah. We have heard all of this before and you know what?  We still don’t want you.  Why?  Because most of you black men are no better.  Right now in 2014 so miss me with the history lesson. To today’s black women one man is no better…..or worse than another so we may as well choose a man based on his character and not race.

    ” IN THEIR OWN MINDS, they eventually believe they can’t or aren’t strong enough/ or aren’t no longer meant to be a wild and free animal, as an analogy some black women minds are NOW restricted, and just can’t perceive the idea that it’s okay to work for her own, earn her own, and share her everything with a black man who also works for his own, earns his own, and shares his everything that he owns with her, in a loving mutually respectable relationship/marriage.”

    I will now ask the question.  Why are YOU here?  Why waste your time on we who post here if you feel that way?  Keep it moving friend.  Our time and resources, our bodies, and emotions are ours and you have no say as to what we here do with them so why bother? We know our own minds and you do not factor in our life plans. Go you own way wit your life and wife and be at peace of what ever state you wish to exist in.

    “Don’t be scared to leave this post either this since you had so much to say, all out of pocket to me! ”

    I well leave this post up.  There is no need to be scared of that which is of little consequence coming from he who is among the marginalized..

  • Black Alpha Male

    “To today’s black women one man is no better…..or worse than another so we may as well choose a man based on his character and not race.”……Brenda the 55Moderator

    or

    “This change is long over due and “black women are all the better for having increased options”……Brenda the 55Moderator….

    (by this change=you meant choosing any male based on his non-black racial makeup, will somehow make black women better off..huungh?, )

    or

    “black women are being swooped up and married by upwardly mobile white men”…Christelyn the Moderator
    ( This is obviously your “round about way” of sharing your belief that  “upward mobility” is exclusive to white men?…)

    You both are confusing, contradictory, and obviously don’t agree with each other.

    Both of you “moderators” really need to fall back and consider the “race relations” damage you are (indirectly or directly)  willing to re-define as an “advantage point for black women”. No matter how it is “dressed up” it is damaging in one way or another to suggest that a black woman is right where she needs to be, in todays world, if she looks “up” to the white man as a “better” candidate for marriage and “down” on the black man, her own father, brother and or other black men, just because he is black. 

    Truth begets truth so at the end of the day whether your racially bias, encourage self induced racial conflict/division, practice and believe in self accomplishment denial, or attempt to perpetuate your deeply embedded self hate or “believe” none of those things apply to you, simply and truthfully, the character and economic accomplishment or personal ambitions of a man (regardless of his race) WILL DICTATE  the life he can/will/should/be expected to bring into building and sustaining his relationship with whatever race of female he chooses to date or marry…Period….

    Nobody needs to inject more focus on negative (intra on inter) race relationships, unless it’s about encouraging and supporting all relationships from all races and economic backgrounds,

     We got enough to deal with in the already twisted/deceptive America systems of racial unbalance, racially divided  systems, theories, philosophies, stereotypes, prejudices and discriminations that are older than everybody currently living in America.

    (in my Forest Gump voice) And that’s all I got to say…no more posts from me or visits to your “open (to attack) forum”, because I don’t like or support (“dressed up”) racial division from anybody…Good bye,

  • Brenda55

    Black Alpha Male
    Good-bye.  It has been real.

  • realblueblood

    Are you really gone? For real? Aahhh too bad so sad, bye bye:(

  • Brenda55

    realblueblood
    You cannot make that stuff up. SMDH.

  • Moonchild71

    @Brenda55 @Chriselyn @realblueblood great job fending off the troll…made for interesting reading this weekend. We must be becoming more of a threat for a troll to come on a thread this old over Thanksgiving weekend…too funny!!

  • PoetOfDarkness

    a troll who says they’re going to leave and then ACTUALLY LEAVES?!

    well now i’ve seen everything.

  • EarthJeff

    Black Alpha Male Christelyn ” I have a Beautiful, Smart, Black Woman, who is my life partner and Wife, who I have been with for over 21 years and married to for 16 years. You know what I love about this black couple, US … She has own career/job/money/fancy and I have my own Full-time job, business ventures, a cargo van and “fancy car”. We are “real partners” so we help each other pay for everything we want individually, for our home, and for our two teenage boys. So much for thinking your “psychic skills” work, your no good at that. ”

    Good for you and congratulations.  We all deserve happiness.  So what in the world prompted you to come to a site about Interracial dating as an OPTION…. that advocates CHOICE?  Just curious…  Your post does sound like the same old drivel we often get on this site from those that come for their own agendas.  That come to bully, belittle, whine, moan, complain black women and how they just arent bending over for the same old BS that they have gotten in the past.  If you are that one out of 1000 here for a different reason, welcome, but again we are just interested in why you are interested in something that you apparently do not believe in.  So????

  • EarthJeff

    Black Alpha Male Christelyn “I’m sure I said ECONOMICS… MONEY was the “obvious” reason why black women would choose to marry a white man over ANY other race in America.”             
      I am SURE that it does not have ANYTHING to do with the fact that some black women find that white men, in general, treat them better than black men (in general) do.  Not in terms of economics but in terms of respect, love, intimacy, caring, loyalty, commitment….

  • EarthJeff

    Black Alpha Male Christelyn “Good luck with your Black woman plight in convincing other women to believe they are “upgrading” if they choose to date/marry a white man..Too funny… LMAO”

    Wow, you sure dont read this blog much.  I cant recall when I saw it to be suggested to black women that they are “upgrading”….  I HAVE seen it suggested that black women choose who they want.  That they have choice….  that they are free to choose whomever they want and for whatever reasons that they so wish.

  • EarthJeff

    Brenda55 Black Alpha Male Christelyn “The white man was the person to “make” the black woman his domestic (stay at home)slave, he impregnated/raped her, molested her, beat her and would just take whatever he wanted from her, ”

    This actually sounds more like how some black men treat black women.  Certainly not all.  certainly not a majority.  But certainly.

  • sapphireyagami

    Brenda55
    “This is our house and we can and will invite who we want here. So come correct or don’t com at all.”
    A comment like this will make no man black or white want to comment on this page. Also blackmalealpha has a point, whites in american society are automatically seen as more beautiful, better and smarter. Look at at the countries europeans have conquered and implemented their ideals to many people white is right and can do no wrong.
    There is nothing wrong with interracial relationships but just because black women have had a negative experience with a few black males doesn’t nean to judge them as a whole. If you as a black woman was constantly attracting thugs,baby daddies etc then you need to look inside yourself and figure out why you were attracting those types of individuals in the first place.
    At 23 years old i have met wanna be thugs and well educated black males. So all this judging of black men as a whole needs to stop because its not helping neither black male or female to constantly bring each other down.

  • caligirl94117

    sapphireyagami This assumption that black women date interracial due to the actions of black men doesn’t apply to many of the women here.  I’m 43 and have never dated or been interested in dating black men, thug, educated or other. Nothing in common except the melanin, so no attraction.

  • sapphireyagami

    1. Im not interested in black man i prefer asian
    2. Their protection are you serious? The majority of comments i have read on this site some women dated a few bad black males and now judge them as a whole its wrong. If black women dont want all black males judging them all the same dont do it to them because having all black women thinking black are all disrespectful to bkack women is wrong and very untrue and same goes for black males who think all women have attitude problems.
    This constant bicking back and forth is helping no one and children see this,whether you have kids or not.

  • tiffany

    because they come from a genuine place.