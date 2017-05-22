Open Thread: First Impressions of “Bachelorette” Premiere (SPOILER)

Last night we had a live hangout to watch the historic premiere of the first black “Bachelorette.” My first impression is…it’s fun. Rachel is super cute and down to earth, and I absolutely loved that this cute little chick was the center of all that attention by so many handsome suitors.

There were some obvious clowns, like “Whaboo Guy,” dude with the ridiculous shoe collection, India dude was a disappointment, “Aspiring Drummer,” and “Sex on the Beach” dude is a no.

SPOILER ALERT!!!!

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

There’s already news that Rachel has picked Peter Krause. Not sure how I’m feeling about that…but we’ll just have to wait and see.

And speaking of looking…DAAAAMMMN he fine.

What are your thoughts on all this?