Open Thread: Do You Strive to Be ‘Hot’ or ‘Lovely?’

Close your eyes. Okay; don’t close your eyes because if you do you won’t be able to read this. But just take a moment to picture a really HOT woman. What does she look like? How does she speak? How does her body move?

Now picture a LOVELY woman. What does she look like? How does she speak? How does her body move?

Both pictures will entice red-blooded heterosexual men, but both will attract a different kind of man. The “different” kind of man can exist in the same body, because he behaviors toward said woman will vary based on what category he puts her in.

Conversely, the “hot woman” and the “lovely woman” can co-exist in the same body. Because it’s not what you wear, it how what you wear allows you to tap into the energy that is already inside you.

Think about this: what kind of men do you attract when you’re in “hot” mode? What kind of men do you attract when you’re in “lovely” mode?