Oprah Wants Her Best Body, and 8 Exercises I’m Taking Into 2016

Were you surprised as I was when Oprah was recently featured in a commercial stating that she’s ready to let 2016 be the year of her ‘best body’ and asked you to join her?

I’ve watched her yoyo in her weight for decades, and I love the fact that she’s been able to somewhat maintain her weight loss (trust me, she used to be really big) and still have a voluptuous, feminine figure.

At age 61, I think it’s a good idea, however, to drop the weight and keep it dropped, so Oprah, I’m all in support! You’re worth $3 billion, but your health is priceless.

What the heck?! Let’s all make it the year of our best body! I’ll skip the weight watchers, but I’m ready to shake my workout routine a bit.

Here’s 8 exercises I’m taking into 2016, and why:

Sun Salutations: This is a very soothing vinyasa yoga flow that works as a great warm up for any exercise routine. You can do a couple, or do enough to work up a sweat. The proper breathing also works to relax you, lower your blood pressure and regulate your central nervous system.

Warrior 1: This is a deep inner thigh stretch, calorie burner and muscle builder. Try holding this pose first for 30 seconds, then a full minute, and then two! Thigh muscles on fleek!!

Roll Ups: I like this exercise because it engages my core while simultaneously activating my spine and relieving my low back pain. I’ve learned that the best way to tackle low back problems is by building a strong core. It’s important to make sure you back is flush to the mat, though! Start with 10 and see if you can work up to two sets.

Thigh Bends: Works the front thigh movement will get you to the burn pretty quickly. Just do this one until is burns…that’s when you know you’ve done enough! 😉

Boat Pose and Upright Crunches: Feel the burn! No; really. Feel it, then stop.

Leg Lifts: Ever wonder what exercise gets that lower pooch? This will do it. Ten is a good start, and see if you can work your way up to five sets of 10!

Squats: Best for the butt and thighs as far as I’m concerned. Don’t rush through the sets on this. Make slow, deliberate movements and be sure to really SQUEEZE the buttocks tight on the way back up. Work your way up to at least five sets of 10.

Russian Twists with a Weighted Ball: Great oblique exercise that will get your heart beating faster and your biceps tingling!

These are a good investment. The uses are endless.

Here’s my demo!

What fitness goals are you incorporating for 2016? Got some suggestions?