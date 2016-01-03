Beyond Black & White

Oprah Wants Her Best Body, and 8 Exercises I’m Taking Into 2016

Were you surprised as I was when Oprah was recently featured in a commercial stating that she’s ready to let 2016 be the year of her ‘best body’ and asked you to join her?

I’ve watched her yoyo in her weight for decades, and I love the fact that she’s been able to somewhat maintain her weight loss (trust me, she used to be really big) and still have a voluptuous, feminine figure.

At age 61, I think it’s a good idea, however, to drop the weight and keep it dropped, so Oprah, I’m all in support! You’re worth $3 billion, but your health is priceless.

What the heck?! Let’s all make it the year of our best body! I’ll skip the weight watchers, but I’m ready to shake my workout routine a bit.

Here’s 8 exercises I’m taking into 2016, and why:

Sun Salutations: This is a very soothing vinyasa yoga flow that works as a great warm up for any exercise routine. You can do a couple, or do enough to work up a sweat. The proper breathing also works to relax you, lower your blood pressure and regulate your central nervous system.

Warrior 1: This is a deep inner thigh stretch, calorie burner and muscle builder. Try holding this pose first for 30 seconds, then a full minute, and then two! Thigh muscles on fleek!!

Beautiful sporty fit yogini woman practices yoga asana Virabhadrasana 1 - warrior pose 1 isolated

Roll Ups: I like this exercise because it engages my core while simultaneously activating my spine and relieving my low back pain. I’ve learned that the best way to tackle low back problems is by building a strong core. It’s important to make sure you back is flush to the mat, though! Start with 10 and see if you can work up to two sets.

iStock_000023704230_Small

Thigh Bends: Works the front thigh movement will get you to the burn pretty quickly. Just do this one until is burns…that’s when you know you’ve done enough! 😉

Boat Pose and Upright Crunches: Feel the burn! No; really. Feel it, then stop.

Leg Lifts: Ever wonder what exercise gets that lower pooch? This will do it. Ten is a good start, and see if you can work your way up to five sets of 10!

Squats: Best for the butt and thighs as far as I’m concerned. Don’t rush through the sets on this. Make slow, deliberate movements and be sure to really SQUEEZE the buttocks tight on the way back up. Work your way up to at least five sets of 10.

woman does stretch exercise to build strength and healthy body

Russian Twists with a Weighted Ball: Great oblique exercise that will get your heart beating faster and your biceps tingling!

These are a good investment. The uses are endless.

Screen Shot 2016-01-03 at 8.58.12 PM

Here’s my demo!

What fitness goals are you incorporating for 2016? Got some suggestions?

  • thecrazyartist

    Im taking ballet beautiful into 2016 with me.  I started doing it 15-30 minutes a day in December and my butt is already getting firmer.  I am now a for an hour 3-5 times a week plus some cardio.  I really slacked off in the fitness department in 2015 but I am getting back on track.  Can’t wait to post before and after pics this spring!

  • guacgirl

    Weight has always been a struggle for me. I have an endomorph body type like Oprah. So I must be very deliberate. It takes no effort at all for me to gain weight. My body is large framed and eating “normal” causes me to gain weight.
    I have learned that Diet is 80% and excersize is 20% for me. I’ve had success by eating basically meat(protein) and vegetables. I can easily have a voluptuous curvy feminine look with ease. But also gain weight with ease
    I can relate to Oprah because I have always had to try very hard to not be as big as a house. Even tho We may still be “big” or FAT to some people.

  • Lala88

    Pull ups, Pull ups, big girl pull ups! Oh, and bear claws.

  • CamilleJones

    I want to put on weight! That’s my fitness goal for the year along with cutting out junk food. I’m working on increasing my calorie count which has been proving to be tough because I’m used to eating small meals.

  • thecrazyartist

    alliseeisstars  Co-sign on diet. I am trying an 80/20 paleo plan(with cheat meals) I find I do best on high protein with some freebies thrown in I can lose weight just by cutting back but I am also experiencing gut health issues so most of the junk needs to go.  I am a junk addict,  I can live off mission chips and cheese sauce and have done so for the past 3 months.

  • Statuesque

    I started a new workout program in October. In 2016 I’m definitely focused on on gaining tone and strength, sleeping and developing exercise habits I can take with me on the road. It doesn’t take much time each week to work out for results but you have to do short high intensity workouts and strength training so that your body burns fat for fuel during the hundreds of hours you aren’t exercising. Staying on a low carb diet and taking an eat-less-exercise-more approach will make your body think it needs to hoard calories, wear out adrenals and create hormonal imbalance in the long run. A healthy body and system can eat everything, but of course some things should be eaten in moderation.
    I don’t have time to spend hours in a gym every week! That’s why the excuse I made to not workout worked so well for the 3 years I stopped exercising regularly. I had to find the exercise that I can do quickly with minimal effort to go somewhere to do it. That’s why body weight exercises, while not exciting, are really effective for me. Squats, push-ups, dips etc. can be done anywhere.

  • Dwight Crocker

    OMG you’re funny Christelyn, I have yet to make it through any of your video’s without bursting out laughing over something you say or do at least once. Thumbs up to you for encouraging others to both feel and look better, and thumbs up to your son for the reminder to switch it to the youtube site to click like. My roadwork with the weighted vest was earlier, my beloved hour of yoga (highly recommended) is about to begin… Namaste cutie