Patreon Perk: Meet the Lovely Kay!

About me: I’m a fun, loving, and loyal woman and I’m looking for a good guy. Someone who’s NOT into drama or negativity and is truly looking to be in a happy, meaningful relationship with a great girl!

Looking for: I’m looking for a quality, caring, man, who likes to have fun, be happy, and likes to travel. A man of good character. The most attractive men to me are those that leave “negativity” at home.

My Passion: I’m passionate about about traveling. I love meeting new people, seeing the different places, and eating the different foods. It’s my #1 thing I wish I could do more of.

Her profile has some “red flag” phrases that could possibly turn a guy off unnecessarily. Saying you’re not looking for drama on it’s face seems harmless, but some guys interpret those comments as a woman who has encountered a lot of losers and is nearly burned out. Also when she mentions her hobbies, specifics are more personal. I asked her to be specific about the places she’s traveled, and I integrated them into the profile I redid for her.

“Have you ever just said, Phuket, I’m traveling the world? I’m a nice girl, but my passport has been around the block—Greece, Malaysia, Dubai (oh my!). London and Paris..magical. I’m fun, loving and loyal, looking for an easy-going guy cool enough to join me in my next adventure…whatever and whenever that will be. Alaska and the Maldives are looking good. Maybe we can start small, over some Thai food and see where we go from there. Hit me up if you’re ready for the journey.”

Did you pick up on that little tease and challenge? Men love that stuff!

