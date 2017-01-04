Peter Thomas’ Daughter Claps Back at Haters Claiming Her Pregnant Belly is Too Dark

If you, like me, had to look up who the heck Peter Thomas was, then we know that you too abhor reality television. Apparently he’s the star on Real Housewives of Atlanta. But whoever he is, the portion of the story I read on Bossip had to do with his daughter, actress and model Porsche Thomas, who had to deal with a swarm of trolls wondering why her pregnant belly was so dark.

She’s pregnant with twins by her husband.

Ugh. People can be so gross. But I love what she replied with, because the best revenge is living WELL.

Sip that tea, girl. You look AMAZING to be almost due with twins. Those haters WISH they could look this good cooking up some humans.