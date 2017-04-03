Do You Prefer Dating White Men Who Have ONLY Ever Dated Black Women?

We’re working on a new series, The Pros and Cons: Dating White Men, for later release. In the meantime, we’ll be releasing little snippets of interviews to throw up for discussion. Meet Johnny, a 30-something white guy who lives in Cleveland, Ohio who exclusively dates black women, and always has. He’s the co-founder of HWIC Films, an urban film production company. He’s unapologetic about his preferences.

Create your own user feedback survey

Make sure you sign up for our MAILING LIST so you’ll be the first to be notified with the full series will be available! Click here to enroll.