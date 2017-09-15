Pros & Cons Star, Aaron Groben Stars in Sweet IR Romantic Comedy on Lifetime!

How could we ever forget adorable Thor-lookalike, Aaron Groben, one of the men featured on our best-selling Pros & Cons: Dating White Men series? He’s also the busiest actor I know. He recently starred in a romantic comedy on Lifetime Movie Network, and…SURPRISE!! It’s an interracial union. Take a look at this clip from the Season Two premiere of My Crazy Sex.

Many of you know that what you’re seeing on the screen is not far away from his real life. Aaron famously said that he feels “God has a black wife” for him.

If you haven’t yet registered for our Pros and Cons: Dating White Men series, you’re missing out…especially about what Aaron has to say. Click here for more details.

Oh, and I asked Aaron what he was up to next, and here’s what he said…”Cobragator on Syfy, 3 Horror Films on the way, the comedy Wally Got Wasted, Romantic Comedy False Hopes, couple TV Pilots, and the 4D Film Walk Thru The Bible in which I narrate as JESUS and portray Gabriel, as well as a few other projects and print Ads. Soon to start shooting 3 more films in various states. And if anyone drivin thru Hollywood they can catch me on the side of a bldg now thanks to Battlefield Earth.”

Whew! This man is BUSY!!

