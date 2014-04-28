QOTW: 16 Year Old Girl Wants to Know Why White Guys Don’t Approach

The question…

Hi Christelyn! My name is Brianna and I’m 16 years old and I’m also natural!. I am currently enrolled in a predominately white school out in the suburbs. I’m in a program where the school takes inner city kids and brings them to the suburbs for better education. I’ve been going to the school system for 6 years and I’m now in high school. My black friends which are girls and I always question many things with the white guys at our school. We always notice that the black guys are always around white girls and dating them and the white girls love it but we never see the white guys dating the black girls, us. Sometimes the white guys, I hear at times, talk to each other and say things like “I’d date a black chick” but yet they never do or approach us. I like white guys but us black girls think they are scared to approach us. But stereotypical wise, the white guys in our school sometimes think we are ghetto and too loud but back to the other point, they would date a black chick. Some of the white guys stare at me too in a gazing look ever since I’ve been natural as well. I am a junior in high school and I also did the big chop in junior year but my natural hair is past my collar bone since I transitioned for a year and 3 months. Lol. ( a little bit off topic) But anyways I don’t know where these white boys heads are at in my school. Us black chicks just think it’s odd that the black guys can all go date a white girl but the white guys not dating the black girls. What is our take on this? Sorry it’s long. But thanks!!