QOTW: 16 Year Old Girl Wants to Know Why White Guys Don’t Approach

The question…

Hi Christelyn! My name is Brianna and I’m 16 years old and I’m also natural!. I am currently enrolled in a predominately white school out in the suburbs. I’m in a program where the school takes inner city kids and brings them to the suburbs for better education. I’ve been going to the school system for 6 years and I’m now in high school. My black friends which are girls and I always question many things with the white guys at our school. We always notice that the black guys are always around white girls and dating them and the white girls love it but we never see the white guys dating the black girls, us. Sometimes the white guys, I hear at times, talk to each other and say things like “I’d date a black chick” but yet they never do or approach us. I like white guys but us black girls think they are scared to approach us. But stereotypical wise, the white guys in our school sometimes think we are ghetto and too loud but back to the other point, they would date a black chick. Some of the white guys stare at me too in a gazing look ever since I’ve been natural as well. I am a junior in high school and I also did the big chop in junior year but my natural hair is past my collar bone since I transitioned for a year and 3 months. Lol. ( a little bit off topic) But anyways I don’t know where these white boys heads are at in my school. Us black chicks just think it’s odd that the black guys can all go date a white girl but the white guys not dating the black girls. What is our take on this? Sorry it’s long. But thanks!!

Here’s my take…

  FriendsofJay

    Brianna, Chris hit the nail on the head.  The word is out that black girls don’t care for white guys.  True or false, this is what they think.  I’ve seen a BW loudly and angrily turn down a WM for a date.  A guy only has to see that once to be VERY, VERY cautious about asking a BW out.  

    I dated black girls in college in the 70’s, so I was a little ahead of my time.  But today with AAs seeming to isolate themselves in the BC, many BW think it would be a betrayal to their race to date a WM.  As Chris says, a guy just need a little encouragement to ask you and the other black girls out.  Frankly, I’ve never known a girl who couldn’t let a guy know she liked him.  Sooooo go for it. We’re all on your side!

  hglimsher

    “Bring them to the suburbs for a better education”?
    You get a better education through hard work.
    It is not provided to you.

  500and50

    hglimsher Uhhhh no you don’t, and yes it is.  How hard does the child of a rich family have to work to get the very best education?  What you obtain is more knowledge if you work at it within the education given, but if it’s of a poor standard in your area it’s not going to even come close to the lowest of the best private schools out there.

  MichelePaynter1

    Brianna,
    Christelyn’s suggestions are spot-on! Admittedly, the teenage years are often awkward for both young women and guys, be they Black or White. I would also reiterate, stepping up and offering that attractive White guy ( the one who might be hitting on you) a friendly smile. You might also consider joining a school club that the guy is involved in ( e.g.- Student Government, Debate Team, Chess Club). Don’t forget, you’re in high school, so have some fun! (:

  Naturalsis1

    I can’t see the video but at 16 she shouldn’t be worried about ANYONE approaching her for a relationship. Young lady, please focus on your schoolwork!

  • Christelyn is spot-on, if there’s one guy that appears to catch your fancy, then you may have to show him you feel the same way. Most importantly, you’re 16, and it does get easier when you’re older. In the meantime, business first, higher education, then pleasure second.

  Savannah18121

    Great advice.  I think that this generation is going to be juuuust fine!

  Savannah18121

    FriendsofJay

    But today with AAs seeming to isolate themselves in the BC, many BW think it would be a betrayal to their race to date a WM

    Isolation for black women is the most detrimental thing that black women can do to themselves.

  PoetOfDarkness

    from what i’ve seen, all a black women needs to do is let it be known that she is interested in white men and we’ll come running. the problem is that most white guys assume that a black women only dates black men so he wont approach her at all. once she lets it out that she’s interested in white men, she’ll have to beat them off with a stick, trust me.

  sunflowerraven

    Christelyn great advice and I gotta say you looked absolutely gorgeous! It makes me wanna put on a pretty dress and enjoy this beautiful northeren Cali weather!

  LovelyLulu

    The story of my life is non black guys telling me 5 years after high school that they liked me.  Siiiiiigh.  Most of them eventually dated black girls at some point though, some while we were in high school.  
    The best thing to do is to probably really really show interest over a prolonged period of time.  I think guys in high school are clueless when it comes to subtle signs so talking a lot to the guys you like or giving a lot of compliments like “your eyes are nice” might help.  I made the mistake in 11th grade of telling a guy I did not like that I thought his eyes were beautiful.  Clueless as ever, I didn’t realize that he was pretty much in love with me for years after that.

  SirLoinDeBeef

    I wish I could comment here, but, back in the 1950s, my high School had just ONE black girl (no black guys) and ONE Asian girl (no Asian guys).
    It was a different time and era.
    Of course, now things are different – there are plenty of black guys & girls, who self-segregate as much as possible, and lots of Asian guys and girls, who don’t.
    Go figure.

  mzsunshine

    ….in corporate jobs…..where OMG the “rainbeaus” were very friendly and flirty.
    I have noticed this as well.
    I believe many black women in the corporate world are articulate and very polished at this time in their lives . They are able to dispel many of the stereotypes that society has assigned to them and non-black men are taking notice.
    Also, I observed, the letter writer state her ” black friends who are girls”. I’m in no way stating you shouldn’t have black friends but if you hang out at school like a pack of wolves, then white guys are unlikely to approach you. Especially if they believe black girls are the least likely to date outside their race.
    Christelyn, gave excellent advise when she suggested you attempt to make friends with the white guys and hang out with them. Join clubs, organizations or attend sporting events heavily populated by white males (chess, math, lacrosse, swimming, baseball). You even stated in the letter, the black guys are always around the white girls and dating them.
    Hey, take your cues from the black guys and do likewise.

  Savannah18121

    mzsunshine

    Hey, take your cues from the black guys and do likewise

    Two thumbs up

  cc97

    You can focus on schoolwork and have a relationship.

  KawaiiCutie

    Aww I remember high school. I actually dated white guys all throughout my highschool years and later found out that three of the guys tht I liked in hs actually had crushes on me lol
    She should just work on building friendships with the guys that she’s crushing on or boldly let them know that she thinks that they are cute.
    I had no issue dating IR in highschool however I was probably only one of maybe three black girls dating out.
    I found that simply forming friendships and casually letting the guy know that you are interested gives him the green light to pursue you.

  KawaiiCutie

    True. Once I dated one white guy my freshmen year of highschool like 9 other guys became interested lol

  PoetOfDarkness

    KawaiiCutie exactly. white men have always been interested in black women, but in recent times wm have been more cautious and hesitant about approaching bw for various reasons. but once they see that she is open to dating wm, most of that caution and hesitation vanishes, as you experienced.

  EqualOppLover

    I had the exact same issue in high school which never got resolved. I was the only black girl in my circle of friends. But it wasn’t until our 20 year reunion that I had several discussions with my white crushes where they finally confirmed that I was the one that got away. There I was wishing for someone to ask me out and they were eyeballing me from afar. DAYUM!!! 
    I actually dated one of them for a short period after that reunion and found that we were better as fun-loving friends than anything more. Plus, he was in the early stages of his divorce proceedings and that just wasn’t a good place for me… 
    Anyway, Christelyn is right. You should make yourself present in the circle of friends where those guys hang out. I’d suggest that while in the company of the boys you’d like to date maybe try mentioning your celebrity crushes. Justin Beiber or Channing Tatum… whatever your flavor is. That might help to start the dialogue about whether you’d date outside your ethnic group.

  MySmile

    Lili2009 EqualOppLovergrrrr. It is a shame when that happens. I had the same thing happen to me after high school. This guy messaged me on Facebook saying he always thought I was cute and he liked that I was quiet and that I just did my own thing. He turned out to be a jerk though so nothing was lost…but still, he didn’t say anything in high school even though we had a lot of classes together. He always just used to say hey and smile at me when we passed each other. These guys need to stop letting opportunities pass them by and get on it! haha. Guys still do this to me and I’m 24. They will look and not say anything..or I will find out later that they were intimidated and nervous for whatever reason.

    I also definitely get the assumption about white guys not dating black girls. Despite me liking white boys since I was little (like 6 or 7), I guess I just didn’t take it seriously when white guys showed interest. One guy wrote me a letter in middle school (a “do you like me?” letter..He was cute and funny… and I did kind of like him but I didn’t want people to know) and another guy write me a poem in high school…but I was clueless and never showed too much interest….Plus, somehow, I though that I shouldn’t date white guys and I was supposed to be with black men because I was black ugh…and that if I did like white guys they should be the kind who are “down” (and I wasn’t even “down” haha) or else I should be ashamed :-(. I hope people stop letting all this stuff hold them back though. Best wishes to the writer!

  MySmile

    Savannah18121 FriendsofJay
    “Isolation for black women is the most detrimental thing that black women can do to themselves.”
    So true. 
    I notice that black women self segregate A LOT.  Sometimes it’s not bw’s fault (because the other groups do it so they just assume they are not wanted in the group and sometimes people do exclude black women whether they realize or not) but some black women do it because that is their comfort zone. I just try to deal with people on an individual level and hang with whoever I get along with and feel comfortable around..always have..so it’s not that odd for me..

    Honestly, I feel that you are more likely to be approached by a white guy if you are in a predominately white group, mixed group, or you are with one other black girlfriend…Saying that still makes me feel a bit uncomfortable but I find it to be true…I mean I kind of see why and I know they feel more comfortable approaching in those situations as opposed to you being with a group of 8 black women who they feel would probably embarrass both of you if he tries to approach…but I have never really had a big group of friends made up of only black females so I’m not sure…I’m not saying don’t go out with a big group of your black women friends if you want to go out.. just don’t expect to be approached by white men much that night..It’s possible if you break away from the group though..but really, you’re not likely to be approached while in a big group in general..race only makes it less likely

  Heidi49

    I also went to mostly white schools all the way thru high school.  My sister and I met several of the guys we knew at school several years later and they all wanted to go out with us.  Just take your time period, working on being a friend first and then you will know if you both want it to be more.

  DyneW

    That’s the big issue with white boys in high school. It’s like we scare them, I’m tired of it. I’m 16 too and I exactly can relate to her story. I know that some of my white friends used to be into me b/c me and my friends could see the way they stared at me and other signs that prove it. I’m considered a really pretty girl  by people (but i don’t think so) and I’m a really nice person. But NONE of them had the courage to ask me out… Then here are the consequences: I’m insecure b/c i still don’t have a bf  and I’m hurt b/c I didn’t understand why they gave me false hope by doing this and why this ALWAYS happened to me until I realised that it was maybe b/c I’m.. Black, yeah. I’m in a predominatly white school, and i live in a small city,  wich is worse b/c they haven’t the same mentality than in bigger cities where ppl are more open minded (yes, when i move in a bigger city to go shopping, I attract men, the only problem is that they are older than me [20-25y] an I don’t like distance relationship, but the younger boys, are like.. intimidated or simply not attracted idk] oh and i live in France by the way) so I know that my geographic situation is the first problem. i know that it has nothing to do with racism. You know, racism isn’t a big issue in France than in US . I think it has to do with culture difference most of the time. I sometimes understand their actions but it really hurts my feelings. All, I want is to finish High School and move on a bigger city, for college, because i know I won’t have this problem anymore…

  Mystique

    FriendsofJay  
    “The word is out that black girls don’t care for white guys.  True or false, this is what they think.  I’ve seen a BW loudly and angrily turn down a WM for a date.  A guy only has to see that once to be VERY, VERY cautious about asking a BW out.”

    I’m so curious though…..where did this stigma come from?  And why is it so long-lasting?  There are men who get turned down angrily from women of their OWN race everyday, but they don’t just swear off ALL women. They just they again.  I don’t understand why one rejection from a black woman means that it’s the kiss of Death lol!

    Honestly, I know quite a few black girl friends of mine (including myself) who are actually open to interracial dating and find wm attractive, but some of us never see them approach…..So we figure they’re not interested lol!  I guess it’s a continuous cycle haha!

    The advice Chrystelyn gives is spot on though. You have to be their circles or vice versa.  That’s how my ex (he was a wm) and I got together. We were just friends for YEARS before we dated, and I had NO clue that he even liked me until he finally confessed lol.  I don’t think he would have ever confessed anything if we weren’t in the same circle of friends.

  FriendsofJay

    MySmile Lili2009EqualOppLover  I think this is the problem with guys in high school.   You like her, but you’re white and she’s black.  You’re thinking, “if I ask her out, will she start yelling bad things at me and embarrass me in front of my friends?”  Many WM think BW ONLY want to date BM. I went through this in the 60’s when I was in high school.  A white boy dating a black girl would have gotten us beat up in that era.  But I didn’t think about that.  I liked the girl and asked her out.  I’ve bored everyone with that story many time.  I didn’t get to go out with the girl in public, but her parents let me come to their house and be with her.
    Mentioning high school reunions makes me realize that when you get older you get a braver.  The sensitivities of adolescence go away.  Teenagers are always worried how they’re going to look, if they’re going to embarrass themselves or say something silly to their friends.  It’s a VERY trying time.  Girls usually don’t have the hesitations boys have.  They’re more confident socially.  Telling a guy to “put on his big boy pants” isn’t as easy as some girls think.
    I know girls think all boys in high school are macho (we’re taught to be that way by other boys), or devil-may-care (that’s just a pretense).  We have to walk a very narrow path while girls are permitted much more leeway.  Girls are allowed to be sensitive——guys aren’t.  You can cry—–we’re not allowed to.  It goes on and on.  That’s why boys are more reticent to ask a girl out—-let alone a black girl who may react to that invitation in many embarrassing ways.  I had the extra problem of living in a much different era.
    As was mentioned in another thread, BW tend to isolate themselves in purely black circles.  Even when I was in college, all the black kids sat together.  Now BM chat up WW much more often that the other way around.  Why that is has been discussed on this board many time without much resolution.
    As Lili2009 said, “Isn’t it a SHAME that normal, human attraction is interrupted by stereotypes, societal pressure, and fear? It’s such nonsense but it’s, evidently, still with us.”  But I would add that it’s time to throw that antiquated nonsense in the trash.  Let the bigots stay in their dark private little world and let the rest of us embrace the bright world of today and the future.

  Blu Soulstn

    You wear a funny shirt that says I’d date a white guy on it and I can guarantee someone is gonna ask you out.. Society has trained white guys since they were little that blacks and black women hate and despise them and it’s a black guys “right” to be able to have white women, that’s why you see the guys dating. Unfortunately you haft to show your mentality is above that first because of it