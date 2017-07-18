Beyond Black & White

Chronicles, Musings and Debates about Interracial & Intercultural Relationships

You are here: Home / Relationships / QOTW: “I Feel Threatened By Asian Women.”

QOTW: “I Feel Threatened By Asian Women.”

| | 149 Comments

Dear Christelyn,

I first off would love to thank you for channel! I wish there was a woman like you when I was a young girl.  you embody everything I want to be as a woman. I am young 21 year old black woman. Going to university I started to embrace my own beauty and finally came to the conclusion that black is the epitome of beauty. However, as you mentioned previously a lot of black women feel threatened by white woman and mixed/biracial black women. I on the hand have always felt slightly threatened by East Asian women. For the following reasons:

  1. they are hyper-feminized, ( black women are not)
  2.  They are the most sought after women, and dating websites proves this ( black women are the least)
  3. They tend to be on the petite side and thus can be cutesy, ( whereas I’m tall and slender at 5 ft 10 inches)
  4. I am most interested in white men, but they seem to prefer East Asian women much more, I just feel that every time I engage a white man, I have to worry about them liking them over me
  5. I know too many men that have that ” Asian Fetish” and to tell you the truth, I am jealous, I am jealous of their desirability.
  6. Christelyn, I was with a man that admitted to me ( after we were intimate with each other) that he too had the fetish for Asian women, it broke my heart, my self-esteem took a deep fall, he was a white male.
  7. people obsess over Japanese culture
  8. if you notice, people especially whites or racist whites, tend to praise East Asians for their intelligence, culture and beauty at the expense of Blacks
  9. They have it so much easier and I am jealous

Christelyn how do I deal with this? it is not Latina, biracial or white women that I feel threatened by, its East Asian. I just feel like I cannot compete with them at all, no matter how feminine I am, and I am crushed by my previous guy’s comments on his Asian Fetish ( he was my first and it brought tears to my eyes)

Sincerely, Anonymous 21 year old black woman

Here’s my take…

 

Follow Christelyn on Instagram and Twitter, and subscribe to our You Tube channel. And if you want to be a little moreabout this online dating thing, InterracialDatingCentral is the official dating site for this blog

Support Our Community
BB&W Merchandise
  • Neb16

    When I was younger, I used to feel the way the letter writer feels, especially since I used to belong in the video game subculture and they practically worship (they still do) Asian women. I brought up Asian women a few times. I believe that the letter writer can learn from Asian women about what makes them desirable, instead of being insecure. She should try to cultivate her own beauty. It is very hard in a society that shows only white women or anything that is close, but it’s not impossible. Asian women come from societies that allow them to be themselves. Black women in America have historically been stripped of our femininity. The best thing we can do is change that.

    I know that this is unpopular, but if a white guy has a history of dating only or mostly Asian women, then stay away from him. I found that they are more willing to bend backwards for Asian women than a black woman even if they say they always wanted to be with a bw and also reasons 6, 7 and 8. I understand how this letter writer feels. We need a more diverse representation of black women and better role models for the younger generation.

    • chest_nut61

      I think you’re onto something regarding the video game culture. If you travel in those circles, I suspect you’re going to run into more than the average number of guys who are skewed in the direction of being attracted to AW.

      I totally agree that BW the the least likely to be allowed to be themselves and be feminine. There’s been a lot of talk here on the various threads along those lines and there’s definitely evidence for that.

      And yes to more diverse representation of BW and better role models.

      • Neb16

        I think nerd culture is so intertwined with Japanese pop culture that it seems like there isn’t much room for nerdy black girls who are interested in dating out or just dating anyone really. When I used to chat online with other gamers, there was this one guy who said he always wanted to date black women, but his dating history consisted of mostly Asians.

        I advise my fellow nerdy, artsy, earthy girls to create spaces of their own that is exclusively for black women so we can be ourselves. I know that sounds harsh, but begging for acceptance isn’t going to get us anywhere, especially considering that nerd culture is very racist and it’s worse now. I believe one of the reasons why I never went to the video game conventions because I never fully saw myself in those spaces. I’ve been in predominantely white spaces and I’ve been ignored.

        • Tootie

          I’m part of a group of black women on twitter and we have great private discussions. Are you on twitter? I’ve never followed black girl nerds but I wonder if they have a good space for black women who are like you?

          • Neb16

            I’m not on Twitter, but I’m on Facebook and Instagram under my real name. Facebook and Twitter have pretty good spaces for black nerd girls. The website Black Girl Nerd is a pretty good website. Checking out blogs is a good way to find them and meetup.com if you prefer real life.

          • KawaiiCutie

            Yes. Black girls are kawaii, black girl gamers, poc cosplayers. Those are just s few of the good ones

          • simplylois

            There’s a shop here named Kawaii NOLA.

        • KawaiiCutie

          I’m a part of the gaming and nerd community. I cosplay as well as online game. I personally haven’t experience this treatment, in fact I’m actually praised and my fan pages are doing really well. I have however observed other black women being ignored in the online gaming.

          I don’t agree with secludimg ourselves but instead uplifting other black girls pages and helping put them out there.

          There’s many awesome poc groups and black girl gaming groups that uplift black women. I’m a part of many of them. I also suggest still remaining a part of mainstream groups/conventions as well. ESPECIALLY if you are into IR dating

          • Neb16

            I personally had great experiences in nerd spaces, even with a few misses. I know my experiences in these spaces will be better than someone else’s. Having a separate space can be a way to still share experiences and concerns that are our own without being silenced or hijacked and still be a part of mainstream space. I believed that we can have it both ways.

            This year I am going to my city’s comic con. I was going to go to PAX, but scheduling doesn’t align. If you don’t mind, can you name some of the groups? I named some above earlier, but it’s been a while since I was in these spaces due to offline obligations.

        • Silver Roxen

          I’ve seen plenty of pictures of black women that cosplay that date interracially (typically white guys). If anything nerdy and geeky black women are more likely to.

          • Neb16

            I have too. I would never tell anyone
            it’s impossible to interracially date while being a black girl nerd or any subculture because it’s not true. One of my YouTubers is fluent in Japanese and she lives in Japan. She is black her fiancé is white. I am also subscribed to a black girl gamer and she has a large male fan base. When I was younger there was Karen Dyer in 2000’s. Aisha Tyler is another one. I used to blog about gaming and nerd culture when I was younger.

  • Rissie

    I posted something similar on the YouTube comments but white men are obsessed with Asian women. I live in DC and it’s both funny and sad to watch. They will trip over themselves to go after an Asian girl. I had incidents where a white male would seem interested but as soon as an Asian woman walks in that interest is suddenly gone. Most Asian girls date white men here, nothing is wrong with that but… It is intimidating as a black woman because we are seen as polar opposites. I most likely have dated some white guys who prefer Asian girls. Anytime I see them, I automatically think of a comment by a white male I saw on Quora. He said that a white guy dating a white girl is average, white guy who wants something exotic goes for Asian girls or Hispanic girls, and a white guy with a black girl is a political statement. He then went on to apologize and say that it’s the stigma associated with us. Now personally, most human beings think the wrong way. Most care too much on others opinions or thoughts and it shows in the dating world. I came to the conclusion that I would never want to date, marry, and subsequently procreate with such a man because I nor my children will think that way. It does make you feel bad but I’m waiting on my soulmate that’s all who matters to me. Also, I have very high respect for white men who are happily married to black women. This is due to the fact that some of them have given up most worldly views of race and ethnicity(not all but a great some).

    • chest_nut61

      To be quite honest, it breaks my heart to read “a white guy with a black girl is a political statement“. That’s a pretty awful thing to say and would most certainly lead BW to be suspect of any WM that showed an interest. 🙁

      • Rissie

        Yeah especially living in a liberal area you never know; he may want you just to try it or as a political statement.

        • Bierbasstard

          Yeah, modern liberals doing BW a “favor” isn’t exactly something worth looking forward to.

    • Presence

      I am also in the DC area. I’ve never had a white guy that is in to Asian girls approach me or went out with one. However, I do get along with this “type” of white guy very well. Two of my co workers are in relationships with Asian women. They are somewhat quirky, seem to be very down to earth and accepting. I am so different from an Asian girl (kind of) that I would not even want that dude once I knew he was into Asian girls.

      In the past, when I saw white men with black women, it was only one type, soft spoken, skinny, docile. Now times have definitely changed! I see all kinds of couples, short, tall, small, curvy, natural hair and straight hair. This is a GREAT sign.

      For any guy that is a potential, I want to take him around all races, and a bunch of attractive women to see how he behaves. If he can’t stop looking at some Asian girl, he isn’t the one for me.

      • Rissie

        I was saying that it is most likely, as in probability, has occurred where I have dated one who does prefer them but we never talked about it. I dated this nice guy once who is white but much shorter and people were judging us. I shouldn’t have cared as much but it was like other white guys would be like “why are you with him?” face and I think that is unfair. These same dudes would never approach me. Black girls are just not on their radar.. *shrugs*

      • lisa586

        Wow!! Reading this made me GENUINELY happy that I get to live somewhere where, as Christelyn put it, black women are just seen as “women!”

    • Neil Marsden

      I’m sorry to hear a white guy say ” a white man with a black woman is a political statement ” , sorry for the sad sod with this piss poor opinion. Never in my wildest moments have i thought that , this fella is a fool plain and simple.

    • Tootie

      Yes, I’ve heard this, too–that if a white guy wants to date out, word on the street is that they prefer to date Asian or Hispanic women because there isn’t as much political/societal baggage. The “political statement” comment is rude but that’s this guy’s POV and he’s projecting SOMETHING onto interracial couples who are white men with black women.

      • Neb16

        I dated a guy who told me “dating a black woman was the most revolutionary thing he can do”. He was the communist guy I mentioned a while ago. He’s the straw on the camel’s back on why I stopped dating white American and my Russian roommate became the reason why I became interested in European (cultured) men. My ex was really jealous of him because the guy was everything he wasn’t.

        I even told a guy who was interested in me that I only date European white guys and he asked if he had a chance with men and I told him maybe, which I should have told him no. In person this guy was really nice to me, he was decent looking and he was a part of the ceramics department, a little hammy for my liking, but when I added him to Facebook he was a different person, kind of a pervert. He tried to send private pics, but I told him if he sent that to me I was going to send it to everyone in the ceramics department at our school and his grad school. The ironic part is that every year he goes to Europe, particularly Italy and he was two years older than me. He also said Asian women are gross. I was a little put off by that.

        • oceanspray

          Dating a black woman is the most “revolutionary” thing he could do?
          How about going vegan?
          How about living off grid?
          How about rejecting consumer culture?

          How about working to make a more just society?

          But no.
          Taking a black woman to lunch is his political statement.

          Rock on brother.

          • Neb16

            The ironic part is that he broke up with me because he wanted to be with this white woman who had two half black children. He kept saying things like I didn’t meet his emotional needs and that I was too clingy. My friend online who I speak to till this very day begged me to stop dating dumb guys. He had the nerve to send me a message on Facebook a few months later. I ignored it.

          • Phyllis Pierce

            Good for you!! Unfortunately, buttholes like that are like boomerangs!! After they’ve been around, they always come back!!

          • Phyllis Pierce

            That’s just a jackass. Let’s call it what it is!!

        • Tootie

          That’s new to me! Dating a black woman is “revolutionary?” I don’t like that he said Asian women are gross. That’s strong language and sounds bigoted.

          • Neb16

            The guy who said that about Asian women is different from the communist guy. My mom told me the ceramics guy is sociopathic, so I stopped talking to him. I don’t understand why I attract these kind of men. My mother told me if I stop dressing weird then I will attract better men. When I make more money, I’ll take her up on her offer.

      • Rissie

        I don’t get why people live based on someone else’s thoughts or opinions. It is illogical to me. I remember being in high school and everyone saying well everyone is a little racist. I was like no speak for yourself, I don’t hold people to stupid, arbitrary standards such as that.

    • smartacus

      “… a white guy with a black girl is a political statement.”

      The dude who said this is a major douche, and his opinion is offensive and untrue. Stay away from anyone who treats attraction to a black woman as some kind of bizarre cosmic aberration that must “obviously” be explained by some psychological dysfunction on the man’s part. That person is not your friend.

      The vast majority of white men (or men of any race) are not going to treat their love lives like a “community service” equivalent to volunteering at a freaking soup kitchen. That’s nonsense. If a man is with you, it’s because you are bringing something positive into his life.

  • chest_nut61

    I’m WM and have never been attracted to Asian women. There are some I find attractive, but in general they are not my type. I have found BW attractive as for long as I can remember, the earliest memories being in the early-70’s when I was a pre-teen.

    One thing I might suggest is it may not be the best thing to conclude that black women are the epitome of beauty. First and foremost, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. But there are beautiful women of all races, creeds, and colors. It has been said here on BB&W that one can see examples of other non-BW electing to have surgery and other procedures done to attain feature for themselves that BW have naturally. I would very much agree with that statement and I think it says something. I would suggest that the writer take comfort in that and in the fact that she herself is beautiful without subscribing to the blanket statement that BW are the “epitome” of beauty. IMHO, that’s a more healthy way of looking at it.

    The writer is still fairly young at age 21. I hope things can work out for her and she can gain more confidence and meet guys who are genuinely attracted to her and her alone.

  • Neil Marsden

    Not all men see Asian women as attractive , i certainly don’t. It’s all a personal choice but not mine and from the interactions i’ve had with both black women and Asian women here in the US i can say black women are all round nicer to be in the company of.

    • lisa586

      You are British, Neil? My good friend just moved here from a suburb of London and he has a distaste for Asian women as well.

      • Neil Marsden

        Yes I am and it’s funny to hear a fellow Brit is not overly keen on Asian ladies either. In my experience Asian folks have never been that nice toward me and that’s just kinda sat with me. If you can’t make the effort to be pleasant then please get out my face. Again this is only one man’s experience.

        • lisa586

          His reasons were more… shall we say, sexual? I don’t think he has any problems with them as people but he said that they are sh*t in bed and whether they’re born here or not they seem to just lay there like a log sighing! He said he could put it in the you-know-where unexpectedly and they won’t even protest or fight back, they’ll just sigh. No enthusiasm LOL.
          I will admit I died laughing when I heard that, but told him to keep trying because as with any race, they can’t ALL be one way!

          • Neil Marsden

            Oh wow lol , well I’m just not attracted to Asian women so that’s why I wouldn’t know about that lol. Like you said I will keep being pleasant and respectful as everyone is not the same.

          • Tootie

            I hate sex stereotypes most of all! I don’t know if I’ve lived up to ANYTHING! LOL I know my husband’s friends, when I started dating him, would ask about it and he claimed he only said it was “great.” Hmmm!

          • smartacus

            There is a whole set of dumb stereotypes about Asian women having “tight” vaginas. Also, back in the day when I had an Asian girlfriend, one time a guy asked me if her vagina was oriented sideways instead of up and down. (I really hope this was an obnoxious joke … but there’s an awful lot of stupid out there, so who even knows?)

          • Tootie

            I honestly don’t know what the stereotypes about black women in bed are. I’ve never heard them. I’m afraid to ask. I saw a black woman stand up comedian who talked about white guy stereotypes that are fed to black women but when she dated a white guy and eventually had sex with him, she was so surprised that the stereotypes were wrong. I liked how she said defiantly, to her largely black audience, “So many myths they use to keep us (black women and white men) apart!”

          • smartacus

            I’ve heard “black women don’t give oral sex” as a stereotype. It’s all pretty dumb stuff.

    • Neb16

      Most of my white male friends offline refuse to date Asian women and their personalities and lack of attraction are two of the reasons. I used to feel the way the letter writer did, until I read the Hapa Subreddit on Reddit by Eurasian Tiger. According to that source, white male-Asian female relationship are just as toxic as black male-white female relationships, because both are based on hate. They also have higher divorce rates than black woman-white man relationships. More does not equal better in this case.

      • Neil Marsden

        Back in England one of my neighbors for a year or so was a white man and Asian woman and they seemed to argue a lot , now granted they were a ” love you long time ” couple so that might have something to do with it. I personally don’t see the big attraction.

  • lisa586

    Living in Toronto where Asian women are in abundance, I feel the opposite way.
    Maybe they are more exoticized when they aren’t a full third of the female population.
    White women are still more threatening to me, lol. But ultimately I have got a good man and don’t worry about his infidelity or abandonment to a white woman.

  • Phyllis Pierce

    First and foremost, I feel this young lady needs to get in contact with her own beauty!! If you will permit me for a moment: in my humble opinion black women are the baddest women on the planet. There is no race of women that have more variety than we do. We have every shade imaginable, all textures of hair and curves that can stop traffic when we so desire! Now that you have permitted me to get my rant out of the way, this lady has no reason to feel jealous of anyone. You should not concern yourself with whether he has an asian fetish. If he had wanted an Asian, he would have gone and gotten one!! If you are with someone who is making you feel like less than the prize you are, get rid of him! Don’t waste time on bullshit!!

  • oceanspray

    The letter writer needs to hop on a plane to France, like seriously. The great thing about Europe is that black women occupy the same position there that asian women enjoy in the states. We are viewed as exoctically feminine. I can tell that men of all races appreciate my beauty here (also in Germany but Germans are less vocal) I have seen more black woman/white man couples here than anything else….even more than black man/white women. And I think I only saw 3 couples with a white man/asian woman.
    And I went up to the coast towns in Normandy. I actually saw more black woman/white men couples there than in Paris! I have lost track of how many bw/wm couples I’ve seen in a week..
    I had the strangest realization : It’s a shame I wasn’t born here because I’d probably already be married. It’s a sad commentary on dating for bw in america. That country has destroyed our inherent feminine essence by refusing to acknowledge it.

    A black girlfriend friend of mine is working in Germany and she says that the men there actually LOOK at her. She says she felt so invisible in the states. She says she wants to stay in Germany because the dating field is equal. She says she feels like she has a chance at least, since men don’t automactically write her off because she’s black.

    I’m soo loathe to go back in august 🙁
    Now I am just going to focus of getting my coins stacked in usa so i can travel to Europe every few months or so.

    • Tootie

      So they don’t have the stereotype of us being loud, angry, and combative? I actually find our stereotype in the U.S interesting because our collective history kind of made all those things a necessity to a degree. But they weren’t really necessary in Europe. Although what’s the deal with African women vs. black American women in European countries? Is there s difference in treatment or is it more economic?

      • Neil Marsden

        When I arrived on these shores I didn’t know about the negative stereotypes of black women it was only being here that I found it out. It is of course utter bs and just a way for American society to keep black women down.

      • chest_nut61

        Would it be an accurate statement to say that the necessity to be loud, angry, and combative is due to forces not only outside the BC, but also inside it as well? Reading some of the threads and responses here at BB&W has kinda led me to that conclusion.

        • Tootie

          Yes. Definitely.

      • oceanspray

        That loud and angry stereotype doesn’t seem to apply here. And even if it does apply here, I do not think the men would be deterred by it. LOL.

    • Phyllis Pierce

      You make me want to get on a plane!!! Planning a trip to Rome next year. If all goes well, it will be hard coming back here!!

      • Tootie

        Hey I’M planning a trip to Rome next year!! I don’t know when yet but if we can get it planned, I’m checking in with you to see if you’ll be out at the same time!

        • Phyllis Pierce

          Okay, cool!!! I know I am looking at end of April or May. I will definitely let you know what I come up with.

    • Destiny

      This is SO true. Anytime I go over to Europe (I’m actually going to France again later on this year woo hoo!), or even fly back to the east coast, I notice a HUGE difference IMMEDIATELY. I’m automatically “noticed” more. I feel more “visible” again. It’s sad to say….but it’s true!

      There are some areas of the country where bw are just straight up ignored. It’s not just “in our heads”, it’s true! Then there are other areas where we aren’t. Also, overseas, the men just see “a pretty woman” period. If you’re attractive period, you will get attention. There’s less focus on “race” there compared to how it is here in the United States. I think that’s my biggest gripe with the USA. Because of our soiled history as a nation, this country focuses WAAAY too much on race and treating others differently due to the color of their skin.

      It’s so “race-centric” over here. I don’t think that will EVER change unfortunately however. Overseas, they almost see you as an “American” FIRST, and then woman second, and then BLACK WOMAN 3rd. Whereas here in the US it’s the opposite. You’re BLACK WOMAN first, then woman second, and then MAYBE considered an “American” 3rd. It’s so weird.

      • Mjohn1

        It’s true….I went to central and eastern Europe last fall and they see you as an American first.

        • Neil Marsden

          I’ve always said as an Brit we see you as an American and we are inquisitive as to why you would come to are tiny island , especially the northern part where i’m from.

      • lunanoire

        Right, and some of us have grown up being ignored.

    • Mjohn1

      Germany is a beautiful country…. If you go, I hope you take a road trip through the country side.

      • oceanspray

        I have been! I have stayed in southwest Germany ( Kaiserslautern) for two weeks so far. We’ve driven from Frankfurt to Landsthul on the autobons which included an hour of country views! I’m staying with a friend and she lives up on a mountain so I’ve really been enjoying those mountain hikes. We also spent a weekend in Frankfurt-that place is too corporate for me though.

  • Bierbasstard

    Beauty is in the eye if the beholder as I find all types of women attractive.

    If you are with someone and they state an uneducated “preference” based on stereotypes and hearsay then walk immediately. If they are limited in that area then they will be limited in others.

    There is too much in this world to taste and savor to needlessly handicap oneself.

    • Phyllis Pierce

      Amen!! My sentiments exactly!!

      • cocoafly

        Like you said, she is blocking her blessings.

  • Tootie

    I like this letter! When I was 21 I knew for SURE that white guys only wanted white women. I never saw them with any other women. Asian women weren’t even on my competition radar. I was a sad sack and it really showed. By my mid 20s, I put all that negativity in my “F**k it, Bucket”, I made a diverse group of friends at work, I started to dress kinda girly, but most of all, I just released the resentment and I had a great time with new people. And a MIRACLE happened. The guys started coming around! I started to get really positive attention from the white guys at work (and I was very deliberately interested in dating out at that time because I was attracted to white guys for a long time.) I went on one or two dates, and there was lots of flirting. It really WAS about releasing the resentment because I think in your case, your feelings are blocking the blessing! I was then really frustrated that I hadn’t come around sooner!! The happy ending is that I went out with a group of single girls on Valentine’s weekend–which I was totally happy to do–no resentment about not having a boyfriend on Valentine’s Day. But, one of the white girls I was with didn’t like the idea of going out with a bunch of girls on that weekend so she invited one of her guy friends to join us. He walked into the bar where we were, he and I were introduced, and now we’re together 17 years with two kids!! LOL You’ll be FINE. The most important thing now is release the resentment. And remember, I was SURE that white guys only wanted white women! PS: That valentine outing with my friends: I was the only black girl in the group and he picked ME! 🙂 And not for political reasons… 😉

    • Destiny

      Wow! Great story @Tootie! I love it. ^_^

      I agree, I think the key is releasing that bitterness and resentment. You never know if guys are subconsciously just picking up on your own negativity/”stuff” and it’s somehow blocking you from finding love. I think it’s so easy to fall into that “trap” of bitterness and resentment however. Let’s face it, society doesn’t usually give us the most “flattering” images of bw out here. Then there are the comments sometimes from our own MEN that are discouraging.

      BUT! We can’t let that rule our lives. I too had started to get a bit discouraged in my own life due to moving to a new region of the country where I don’t feel like I quite fit the “ideal” of what most men out here are looking for. I think I was bitter myself for a good 2 or 3 years after my move… It would especially pain me when my roommate who was a few years OLDER than me (mind you) would automatically get MORE guy attention than me if we went out together, simply because she was white and blonde. It was definitely a self-esteem killer. 🙁

      But eventually guess what? I told myself to suck it up and stop feeling sorry for myself. I eventually moved out and got a place of my own, I worked HARD on “stepping up my game” again (because I’m a real “fox” when I really put effort into my look), and I stopped hiding my TRUE personality. I became more OPEN with the world. I also went to counseling/therapy and started to heal previous baggage from my childhood and my prior relationships. This has helped me TREMENDOUSLY! I started also reading self-help books. I started EATING better and just joined a new gym 3 minutes from my house so that there’s “no excuse” now NOT to work out more regularly. I also started strengthening my relationship with God and read my bible more to keep myself encouraged. I started to view myself the way that GOD views women (in general), and to not be so hard on myself, and I realized that God sees the HEART…and isn’t focused just on the outer appearance like so many of us imperfect humans. Strengthening my spiritual side definitely helped me to see what’s REALLY important, and to keep things in perspective. 🙂

      I can’t say that I have a boyfriend YET, but guess what guys…this year I’ve been HAPPIER with myself, happier in my life, and I even pick up on more “possible” signs of interest from men than I picked up on during the past 4 years I’ve lived in this area! And now…even if I don’t get a bf in even the next FIVE years, I’m STILL going to be happy and live my life to the full regardless. 🙂 My whole entire outlook has changed tremendously, and I definitely see more guys who are more attracted to my positive “energy” now compared to before. I even “feel it” in my bones that I WILL be dating a guy one day soon! So my whole energy has definitely changed.

      And thanks to my healing in therapy, I have started to greet ALL men with LOVE and OPEN arms (I had been hurt before and was protecting myself by being bitter/cynical)…and you know what?? It feels GOOD! ^_^

      I always say that feeling “jealous” about other people is usually just your internal “alarm” system letting you know that you CAN do better, but you’re not operating at the optimal level that you KNOW that you can. Also, anytime you compare yourself to others, you are simply setting yourself up for discouragement. Why do that to yourself? When I started working on myself, THAT is when my life started to change.

      I say all this to say…that sometimes it really is our “internal” self and “stuff” that is blocking us from love. It’s sad, but it’s true. Once you REALLY start to love YOURSELF however, THAT is when you will start to see miracles happen. ^_^

      • Tootie

        I LOVE YOUR POST!! Congratulations on what you’ve done!! You sound like you’re beaming! I”m so happy for you! (And you are so right about “jealousy”.) I was where you are for a while and I can honestly say that those single years were among the happiest of my life. I LOVE my husband and kids. But, when you’re a single woman experiencing a transformation into feeling healthy, feeling beautiful, and active, there’s no other feeling like it. Sometimes when I hear a song or see an old movie that I remember from that era of mine, I get so nostalgic and I share my feelings with my husband. He doesn’t mind how wistful I get for those days because HE knows that we would never have met had I NOT had those special years. Enjoy and thanks for your post! It made me nostalgic all over again! LOL

    • kaydenpat

      Lovely “how we met” story.

    • Trinigirl1

      your feelings are blocking the blessing!

      This 100%!

  • Kaliyl Crist

    It all depends on the person really. Most swirlers i know, are attracted to all woman, so should you fear all woman? Me personally, growing up in east baltimore, as a Italian american in black neighborhoods, i was always attracted to black girls/woman because they were from where im from and their mentality is the same as mine. I dont know how much i would like a “feminine” or submissive acting woman. I probably wouldnt like it. Black woman have a strength that no other race of woman possess, as would be expected after hundreds of years of survival in this system. That is something to be admired, as most woman of other races do, secretly of course. I believe they are more threatened by black woman than you are of them. All of these cosmetic alterations woman of other races do trying to get fuller lips, bigger butts and darker skin proves that black woman are the standerd, whether admitted or not.

    • Tootie

      Your comment reminds me of a woman I worked with that regularly went to tanning beds and used lotions to tan her skin. She would hold her arm up against mine to see how close she was getting to my skin tone. A few white ladies would also ask about my hair as sometimes I wore it braided, sometimes poofed, sometimes straight. I made them dizzy with my hair! 🙂 But, yes, I think there’s reason for black women to feel that they are really “in the game” and not at the bottom of the dating food chain. I’m getting tired of these online dating deals that are making black women feel like we are at the bottom of preferences. Maybe it’s just a matter of going to the right dating sites–ones that focus on interracial dating. I don’t know!

      • Phyllis Pierce

        LOL!!! I too have been guilty of making my coworkers dizzy with my hair!! Oddly enough, the white guys really get into it!! The owner of my company says it’s like having a different girlfriend every day! And another guy said I had the best hair in the company because you never know what you’re going to get!! I’ve worked here for three years and it’s when I really started taking swirling seriously.

        • Tootie

          I love your comment! And I swear the only time I got compliments on my hair or myself in general was when I started working in a corporate office and white guys were complimenting me on my hair, my clothes, even my smile. THEY were doing it–not the black dudes!

          • Phyllis Pierce

            And another fine reason to date out!!

          • Neil Marsden

            There’s a few ladies at work who love changing up their hair and i always tell them it’s like having a new colleague each day. Compliments don’t cost a thing and normally results in a smile which is a good thing.

          • chest_nut61

            I’m often tempted to say something at work, but I don’t because it’s too dangerous. I made a joke recently that had nothing to do with anyone or anything personally. It was about a company policy. This is something I never do but in this instance it just rubbed me the wrong way and I was kinda pissed about it. Well, someone took it the wrong way and it was a big deal. I never meant to offend anyone and I personally went and apologized immediately, but it wasn’t good enough. HR was called in (despite some *very* higher ups suggesting that that level of escalation was really not necessary) and it resulted in a departmental wide meeting. I was lucky I wasn’t written up. Many of the younger employees who haven’t been here as long as I have and don’t have years of cred under their belts felt that if they had made that harmless joke, they’d have been fired. So now everyone is scared of saying anything.

            That was a few months ago and I’m still upset at myself for saying something because I normally don’t and in that case, I did. Other people seem to be able to get away with it, but not me.

    • Bierbasstard

      Welcome to the site from someone born and bred in Highlandtown.

  • MySmile

    I used to feel the same way, honestly. When I was in college, a (white) guy left me for an Asian girl he is now married to. He literally left out of my room and said he couldn’t do this anymore then almost immediately after, they were together. I was hurt by it for the longest time because I really liked this guy (assertive, tall, handsome musician getting his PhD). I continually facebook stalked both of them. My already low self esteem became worse. He said I was beautiful, but he went and married the tiny Asian girl with the minnie mouse voice and it made me feel undesirable. I found myself rolling my eyes at every Asian Woman/ White man couple I saw. I still have opinions about many of these unions (as some have mentioned, many don’t seem as genuine as bw/wm couples) but I know it’s not all and I’m not overly concerned with them.

    However, most men (current boyfriend included) I’ve dated were attracted to a variety of women..including Asian women, white women, and of course, me. So someone being attracted to Asian women isn’t necessarily a threat. It really helped me to realize that. However, if a guy clearly prefers Asian women or weirdly obsesses over them, then that’s a turn off. I totally acknowledge that there are men like that out there.

    What really helped me was playing up my unique beauty and sense of style instead of focusing on what other women seem to have that I don’t. I’ll go into more detail later.

  • DER KOMMANDANT

    Sorry, but I just don’t understand being jealous of other women because of their race? Like, is this high school? Maybe her age has something to do with it (I’m only 4 years older than her so, idk). Yeah, I get being totally dismayed that a guy you really like actually has a weird racialized fetish (who wouldn’t be?), but to be actually JEALOUS of that sort of attention?! There’s nothing positive about being the object of a fetish! Your self esteem would have to be REALLY low to feel like negative attention like that is better than none at all. And honestly, if her self esteem is that low to begin with, she shouldn’t be dating, period. She’d get eaten alive in the dating world either way, making it far too easy for a man of any race to take advantage of her. I’ve never felt threatened by another woman in my life, but if I did, it wouldn’t be over something as silly and trivial as looks or male attention! Maybe her height has something to do with it. Men can be pretty dumb when it comes to that. It takes a pretty confident, secure guy to go for a woman who’s actually taller than he is, which most BOYS in their early 20’s definitely are not. I always say, you can put two equally attractive women of varying heights in a room, and MOST men in the room will make a beeline for the shortest one! And out of that pool, that’s where you’ll probably find most of the insecure jerks. Being petite (I HATE that word), is not all its cracked up to be, trust me. Men think they can say stupid crap like “I’m gonna sling you over my shoulder” during your first meeting! I’m sorry, but any guy who’s believes that your race and your height says anything about who you are inside is a loser, and a moron. So why be upset that you aren’t sought after by losers? And the very fact that this girl doesn’t realize this, tells me that she doesn’t recognize those types of guys as the losers they are, which is a problem in itself. That’s why I say dating shouldn’t be a priority until she works on herself a little more.

    • Neb16

      This. I’m a short woman (5’3) and I always wished that I was taller at least 5’8. I think tall women are so graceful and statuesque. The letter writer should embrace her height and make it work for her. The very women she is threatened by became desirable because they work with what they have. They also take good care of themselves.

      • Tootie

        I’m 5’10” and I always wished I was petite because the tall guys always seemed to go for really short girls.

      • DER KOMMANDANT

        Well, yes and no. Sure, SOME Asian women take care of themselves, and work with what they have (a talent that doesn’t always come naturally, for some it comes with age), but I don’t believe that Asian women have a monopoly on knowledge of beauty and wellness that other races of women don’t. Just as some Asian women know how to work with what they have, some black woman do as well, the letter writer likely included. The truth of the matter is that in this country, Asian women tend to be sought after simply due to some implied “exoticness” included in their racial grouping. That’s absolutely NOTHING to be jealous of, as relationships forged from that type of ignorance likely carries with it lots of veiled racism and just plain stupidity. A woman in that type of set up would have to have some pretty low self esteem herself to tolerate such nonsense and call it a relationship. This girl is only viewing the situation from the lens of her own insecurities, seeing that these women seemingly have obtained what she wants just due to being the race that they are. That’s the problem with low self esteem, your entire world view becomes skewed. Because all that glitters ain’t glam in most cases.

        • Neb16

          This society is so quick to group people based on race like the submissive, exotic Asian woman, the sassy black woman and the spicy Latina. These stereotypes are so constraining and rigid that it’s so hard to be yourself in this environment. The very people who use these stereotypes against women of color would not like it if the shoe was on the foot. If it makes the letter writer feel better, nothing good comes out of a relationship if it’s solely to be with someone due to race. I told Coffee and Cream that I want black women to be in high quality relationships. I don’t want black women to be a consolidation prize. All I can tell her is that there are nonblack men of color, that should widen her dating pool.

    • Silver Roxen

      Yes being petite isn’t all its cracked up to be! Being mistaken for 12 when you’re actually 20 and if you have a baby face dealing with being overlooked because you look younger than your age.
      Also one day when walking on campus I heard a guy say something gross in reference to my height.
      I forgot to add that I’m 4’11.

      • Neb16

        This. Being petite, I deal with this all the time. I want to date guys closer to my age, but standing next to the guy I look like a kid. Not being taken seriously is another problem.

      • swirlerforlife

        I can completely relate to being older and looking very young. I’m 46 and I look 26 People are so nasty and just rude to me. I go grocery shopping and the clerk keeps calling me hun or sweetie like im her child or something. One time I go into an argument with a clerk at Walmart for calling hun, and sweetie I had to let her know that I am a grown ass women and I don’t appreciate being called sweetie like a little girl.

        • DER KOMMANDANT

          Ugh, gross. I hate that patronizing crap. I’m 25 (gonna be 26 in October) and I probably look 16. It’s funny and I think I’ve gotten used to it, but it’s taken me some time to realize that most of the adults I meet casually on a day to day basis probably think I’m a child, lol! I have to laugh, but it gets irritating after a while. And tall guys tend to treat me very arrogantly, if that makes any sense. They just ASSUME I date tall guys exclusively, which isn’t the case, or that I enjoy being called petite or dainty or fun sized or being compared to small mythical creatures or something! I cannot stand it! And they’re shocked when I tell them I like guy stuff, and can direct them on the right screw head they need to put some furniture together! I get that a lot of black women here struggle with being seen as feminine, but for me it’s the complete opposite. It’s almost like I’m hyper feminized to the point of infantilization. It’s so aggravating, because my personality happens to be the complete opposite of what my physical appearance conveys. So I really don’t understand how those asian women put up with that crap, or why, because I certainly refuse to!

      • chest_nut61

        Anyone that would say something gross about your height isn’t worth you wasting even a second of time thinking about. What kind of person goes around even thinking those kinds of things?? Clearly not anyone of substance.

        • Silver Roxen

          It was just some random guy that said it in passing. I didn’t even see his face. What he said stood out because I’ve never heard anyone say anything sexual about my height before. It was disgusting.

  • cocoafly

    I agree the young woman who wrote this letter needs to work on her own self love and self worth before trying to date. She’s giving this idea that all men want Asian women too much power. Give her power to herself. I’m aware that we live in a racist society that doesn’t always recognize the beauty of Black women. So when I am ignored I know it’s not me. It’s the mentality of others in this world. BUT I also know there are men in this world who are drawn to my shine and Black beauty. Those guys she is crushing on that have fetishes are doing her favor by leaving her alone. When you start loving yourself and feeling yourself, the men will come.

  • az

    I tell you, BW interested in swirling live in a world of fear. Fear of competition with ww. Fear of competition with aw. Fear of being fetishized. Fear that they wont understand our hair. Fear of family reactions. Fear of other bw of a different complexion. Fear that we don’t bring enough to the table. There’s always a boogeyman. All this fear is a cop out to our own personal rejection issues that we project onto others. A 21yo woman on the dating market shouldn’t feel threatened by anyone. You have the pick of the litter just by your age alone. Those women and men have their own life path and you have yours. There are tons of men married to women who weren’t their ideal choice but there was something special about her that changed the game. Asian women are not leaving this planet anytime soon and neither are these stereotypes. So you’re gonna have to learn to relax, stay cute, love yourself, and enjoy what life has to offer with the men who are interested in you.

    • Silver Roxen

      “A 21yo woman on the dating market shouldn’t feel threatened by anyone. You have the pick of the litter just by your age alone.”

      I agree with everything you said, but wish that this was that simple.

      • Phyllis Pierce

        I agree with az as well, but my question is “why isn’t it this simple “? Unfortunately, when I was 21, I wasn’t swirling, but I do remember having the world by the tail!! I had a boyfriend at college, one in my hometown and another in the city between the two!! I was awful!! But I wasn’t this afraid of anybody!! This low self esteem at such a young age is crazy!!

        • Silver Roxen

          It’s not that simple because being young doesn’t mean that you’re going to have guys pursuing you. I just turned 20, and have yet to to have any romantic experiences. I do know that self-esteem, confidence, appearance, and personality play a part all of which I’m working on. 🙂 I almost forgot location is a factor too, but it’s out of my control at the moment.

          • Phyllis Pierce

            Thank you for explaining. Being an old bag, I have to remember that life really was a lot simpler when I was coming up. Younger women are freer to love who they want, but I really believe these younger men are a lot worse than the men I dealt with.

          • Silver Roxen

            I hear this a lot. However, I don’t really get any attention from guys, so I haven’t dealt with it personally.

          • Neil Marsden

            I would just like to add that low self esteem and confidence runs in both women and men , it affected me until my late 20’s and it was due to a soccer injury when i was 19. Believe it or not breaking someones heart turned me around and made me seriously look at myself as a person. Breaking a heart actually broke mine due to me never thinking i could or would do that. I understand it not being easy and i’ll just say working on you is a wonderful thing even if the only person who notices early on is you.

          • Silver Roxen

            I don’t really have low self-esteem anymore. Its just that I would like to be appreciated for something besides my intelligence, I’m tired of being the “smart one”. I just feel behind sometimes with being 20 and not having had certain experiences by this age.

          • Neil Marsden

            I didn’t have certain experiences until my mid twenties so i understand wanting to experience things not only to just because but because you will grow both as a person and a woman.

            Unfortunately i was never the smart one and it’s not all fun and games at this end either but my life experiences have kind of been my intelligence of sorts (hope that makes sense). Hoping you get to feel what it’s like to be cherished soon and appreciated for ALL your qualities.

          • Silver Roxen

            Thank you for the kind words Neil. 🙂

          • Neil Marsden

            You’re welcome.

          • Trinigirl1

            You’ve gotten your master’s degree in life.

          • Neil Marsden

            Thanks Trini.

          • chest_nut61

            I think being the smart one is fantastic. Have patience because you’ll be “older” for a much longer time than you’re “younger” and that intelligence is going to come in handy. 🙂

            I was *very* immature when it came to relationships when I was your age, and didn’t really come out of that until I was well into my 30’s (after getting married and divorced). But I was much more mature than average in just about every other area. So people have strengths and weaknesses and they develop in different areas at different rates. I know that doesn’t help you right at the moment, but there’s light at the end of the tunnel.

          • Silver Roxen

            No thanks, I’ve always been praised for my intelligence. If anything being smart became my identity because I felt that I was lacking in other areas I don’t want to do that anymore. I want to develop myself in other aspects.

          • chest_nut61

            Nothing wrong with being smart *and* developing in all the other aspects. 🙂 Go for it.

          • Silver Roxen

            Thank you chestnut!

      • MySmile

        “A 21yo woman on the dating market shouldn’t feel threatened by anyone. You have the pick of the litter just by your age alone”

        One would think that youth is generally an advantage, but just because you are young, doesn’t mean it’s easy or that everyone desires you.. I’m in the later half of my 20s, and I know a lot of men my age and in their 30s who would not date someone that young (21) for a quality relationship. They say girls that young annoy them, and they feel creepy or worlds apart. I was so naive and a hot mess at that age. Most seem to be more interested in a youthful appearance and/or spirit in someone closer to their own age than a much younger woman. A lot of men do like women who are younger than them, but not necessarily that young. I’m 8 years younger than my boyfriend, and we are really connected, but again, I’m in my late 20s…the older you get, the less the age gap matters.

        Not to mention the guys her own age, early 20s, typically don’t make the best boyfriends. She’s also being compared to women her own age too, not just older ones…so many other factors come into play.

        • Silver Roxen

          Thank you for saying this MySmile!

    • Destiny

      Great point!

    • chest_nut61

      There are tons of men married to women who weren’t their ideal choice but there was something special about her that changed the game.

      I think a lot of people are simply not sophisticated enough to look past the superficial. But I can tell you that people of substance who are looking for quality get this point. I can’t tell you how many women I’ve known in my life who I initially thought were not attractive, but then grew on me over time as I got to know them. Eventually, I came to find them *very* attractive. So this is very true.

    • Bre.

      You are absolutely right but WHO tells 21 year old black women that they have it ALL. No one told me. Christian shamed. No one actually INFORMS black girls of much of anything of the absolute ARRESTING POWER of their beauty, especially during youth. Give me 5 years ago, what I know now and I would OWN the world. Just 5 years ago …I wish I was TOLD AND SHOWN …and not had to GO THROUGH so much to FIGURE OUT. No one tells black girls much of anything. Until it’s too late or they are so frustrated that they risk critique to ask others.

      Ps…I’m not mad at you. Your comment just reminded me of what I wanted to say above lolol.

      • oceanspray

        I stopped watching tv in highschool to protect my psyche….that helps.

  • Trinigirl1

    Been away for a while- I’ll try to keep this short.
    • Life is short, you’re wasting precious time & energy comparing yourself to other women
    • Newsflash, you will always have competition, Asian, white, Latin and by the way other black women, suck it up buttercup, figure out YOUR strengths, talents, abilities and focus on that, you’ll probably learn as most of us did, men of real substance want an ‘attractive’ woman who cares about him
    • The proof is in the pudding, most BW don’t need surgery, butt or check bone implants or tanning beds to be gorgeous- so who’s zooming who here?
    • Guy fetishizes you- take it as a life lesson and move on to the men who adore YOU!
    • Glaring insecurity is a turnoff under any circumstance and stunts your chances of making a connection. If it gets bad enough get some professional help.
    • Life is NOT a zero sum game.

    • chest_nut61

      Trinigirl, I’ve missed your input on some of the more interesting topics lately and was wondering if you were ever gonna come back. 🙂

      • Trinigirl1

        You haven’t gotten rid of me yet-just super busy with the business. 🙂

        • chest_nut61

          Glad to hear business is thriving!

  • Blanc2

    Trinigirl1 hit the nail on the head. Guys tend to be physically attracted before they are emotionally bonded, and guys tend to have their “thing”. Some guys like that Asian figure. Some guys, like yours truly, are booty men. I’ve been with a couple of Asian women. Very pretty faces, long black hair, but the pants come off and you’re like, “where’s the beef?”

  • Destiny

    I agree with Chrys… Different men will find different women attractive. Some may find an Asian girl attractive, others may find a black woman attractive…etc… It all just depends.

    I can sort of relate to this girl’s feelings in the letter (I see how guys act/behave in society when they see a certain “type” of girl), however I have not allowed it to discourage me, crush my spirit, or downplay my OWN beauty and unique set of characteristics.

    You can’t allow what others think of you to define you. And like Geummy mentioned, sometimes people internalize certain stereotypes to the point where that is ALL they see! They allow themselves to walk through life with these blinders on. What you “focus” on tends to become your reality, so instead of focusing on all of the guys that have “yellow fever”, she needs to focus more on the guys who find HER attractive, and who like her and want to be around her. 🙂

  • MySmile

    If you’re so focused on what you don’t have, you’ll never realize what you do have and how to work that.

    What do you like to do? What styles do you think look good on you? What makes you feel beautiful, radiant, sexy, talented, capable? What is something people always notice about you?

    The “Asian fever” thing is very real, for sure. I’m not saying “it’s all in your head”…but a lot of what’s holding you back is psychological. Other women aren’t competition if you believe in the magic of your unique being and qualities. This is an ongoing battle for many of us. Also, the existence of someone else’s beauty isn’t the absence of your own.

    • Dee Michelle

      “…the existence of someone else’s beauty isn’t the absence of your own”
      Well said, I want that phrase on a plaque for every Black girl and women I know. {-:

  • MySmile

    It’s also relative . You may feel that way about Asian women (I used to)… but I’ve had white women (roommates, acquaintances, etc) intensely jealous of me because they felt as a black woman, I had it all (the looks, the mystique, skin tone, etc) and white guys they liked had a crush on me.. I’ve had some actually come out and say they were jealous of black women. ..so believe me, other people want what you’ve got too.

    • Destiny

      Hahaha…interesting! I’ve never had someone actually come outright and tell me that, but I have had women of other races simply marvel at my beauty lol. So, you really don’t know who might be appreciating YOUR qualities.

  • Tootie

    Letter writer, you must’ve never heard white men express their attraction or admiration for darker skinned women? For our hair, our bodies, our softness, etc.? Tons of white guys are getting in trouble out here for expressing their attraction to black women and our physical traits. They’re accused of having a “fetish”, remember? There are even songs written about us from them (some from popular artists) about their first love or first crush being a black girl, how they love or lust for black girls, etc. You ever see that youtube song called “Vanilla Ice Cream” about this white guy’s affinity for black women (it has about 2million views.) Do your research! Sure, you have competition from other women. But, if you don’t think you’re a top pick, no one else will.

    • chest_nut61

      Very well said.

  • kaydenpat

    Feels like the Letter Writer has already lost the battle. Instead of comparing yourself to other races of women, just be the best you. There are tons of BW with non-Black men as evidenced by this very website. It really is pointless to wallow in self pity. Hold your head up high and be confident in yourself. You will attract the right guy who is all about you.
    Good luck!

    • Bre.

      She is young. Her feelings make sense in the current media climate. I’ve always wondered how the younger generation of black women who know nothing about life before Internet (or at least very little ) deal with all the IMMENSE hatred against bw online and in other forms of media whereas daily in school they SEE which girls are picked. And that THEY are ignored. I got a little taste of it and am only a handful of years Older than her. I can not even imagine those 21 and below NOW….it would drive me insane if I wasn’t really grounded.

      • kaydenpat

        Understood. But to be honest, you can also find a lot of evidence on the Internet of BW in interracial relationships. YouTube, Instagram, Piinterest, etc. I guess it depends on what you focus on.

        I hope that the Letter Writer finds peace with herself and becomes more confident which is what good men find attractive.

        She’s not competing with Asian women. She’s competing with her low self esteem.

        • MySmile

          “She’s not competing with Asian women. She’s competing with her low self esteem.”

          Spot on.

  • Tovah

    I hope we can all agree that not all black women feel this way. I have to be honest in my 27 years of living I have never heard this coming from my black friends. I think once she gets older, she will see the world is a lot bigger than what she originally thought. I am assuming you are still in college, do study abroad. It is expensive but you are young enough to work hard and make it happen. You will likely feel this way for a long time because, again you are young, but you will figure it out soon enough. What has worked for me is keeping my body in the best shape and taking care of my skin and hair. For years black women wore weaves and were overweight so no one knew what a healthy natural black woman looked like. Also, Asians are not the most educated immigrant group in this country, Africans are. And black women are the most educated demographic in this country. Flaunt that if you need to. Stay on point and be open to dated non-white guys. Another thing, what white men or any other men think is not important. Some of these men think they deserve an award when they say a black woman is pretty, be careful not to give them to much or they will go around acting like black women are just dying for their attention. And girl even if you are a few pounds over, so what. What I meant by overweight is morbidly obese which even then that’s not a reason for men to act crazy.

    • oceanspray

      Stellar advice.

    • kaydenpat

      Perfect advice.

  • Tovah

    I loved the video!! Such good advice. If you start believing things it is all you will see.

  • Oekmama

    So, dear letter writer, the great thing about being 21 is that you can learn from your mistakes. Let go of binary thinking. There is no “epitome of beauty”, there is Beauty, which comes in all shades.
    I look at Geummy and Chris, and see two beautiful women. Rocking their version of the same off shoulder look. I don’t know if that was intentional, but it’s a powerful thing.
    But I seriously think you need to stop talking to guys about Asian women. You can’t do anything to change that, so let it go. You’ve said that you are tall and slender, so work your look. Get out and pursue your own interests, visit art galleries, go hiking, learn to ski, or to scuba dive. Become an interesting fascinating person, and you won’t have to worry about whether there are asian women in any room waiting to steal your thunder.

  • Presence

    By the way, tall and slender is a positive, 5’10. Just as men like short girls, men like tall girls. My brother prefers tall. Another guy I dated didn’t date women under 5’7.

  • KawaiiCutie

    I’m 25 and I’ve dated IR My entire dating life. Like 90% of my dates were white, I also had 1 black bf in college, and 1 mixed one (neither worked out).

    Many Asian women are beautiful and I looove their femininity however their beauty doesn’t make ME feel insecure. I have my own positive features to enhance. While I was in Japan the only thing that made me feel slightly insecure was my weight but that’s because I’ve recently gained. I left feeling motivated not insecure,

    The op should focus on playing up HER positive features. What’s helped me is not focusing so much as to what other black Women bring to the table or cliche strengths but playing up my own beauty.
    I try not to compare my looks to other women,

    The writer should take a long look in the mirror and discover her own strengths.

    My best features are my eyes, high cheekbones and thin yet pouty lips or honestly my face. THATS what I play up. My make up enhances my looks and draws people to me even more.

    I put in like zero effort to my wardrobe but this works for me.

    I also have lovely hair. I focus on growing out my hair (currently mid back length) and playing up my curls. My goal is to draw even more attention to myself

    Lastly I have really glows skin with yellow undertones so I focus on skincare and use lots of highlight to create the illusion of a “glow”

    I get hit on like 5-6 times a day and honestly everyone compliments me on the same things.

    These are my strengths and these traits enhance my marketability.

    She should figure out hers and it will help

    • Silver Roxen

      “The op should focus on playing up HER positive features. What’s helped me is not focusing so much as to what other black Women bring to the table or cliche strengths but playing up my own beauty.”

      I agree! A lot of times when it comes to giving advice to black women, features that black women tend to have are pointed out i.e. curves (particulary butt), dark skin, natural hair, etc. even if the OP doesn’t have them.
      For instance speaking about myself I’m curvy and petite, I have the boobs and hips, but not the big butt. I’m brown skinned, so my skin probably wouldn’t be marveled at like a dark skinned woman. As for hair, my hair gets complimented when I wear braids (and when I wore a TWA). If anything I find myself comparing myself to other black women more than other women.

      • KawaiiCutie

        Exactly!!! Typical features that black Women are uplifted for are vibrant dark skin (I clearly don’t have that) , full lips (nope, not me), full butt (not until recently), thick hair (mine is super fine lol) , sassy strong attitude (I’m also don’t have that going for me.)

        BUT I play up my own strengths and guys love my own “unique” traits and it works.

        She could really benefit from this and it may help her feel better about herself

        • Destiny

          I love that! Play up your OWN unique set of traits. That’s the best thing to do. 🙂

    • John from NY

      I agree with everything you said, KawaiiCutie. Each woman should embrace her own features and not feel a need to “compete” with another ethnicity. The trend today among many celebrities to resort to cosmetic surgery to alter their natural features is very unfortunate.

  • Pingback: Why Are Black Women So Insecure? - Beyond Black & White()

  • John from NY

    I LOVE this video, Mrs. K. I totally agree with the message. The woman (of Korean descent) who appeared
    with you is lovely and sweet. I enjoyed your chemistry with her.

    To the young woman who wrote the letter: beauty comes in all varieties and each woman tends to have traits that are common in her ethnicity. Embrace those qualities, including your own individual qualities that
    make you unique.

  • Emily

    -_-. I have never heard of or seen this phenomenon in young black women before. Younger Millennials, I guess. Anomolies vs. Norms.

  • Bre.

    I’m curvy, look 10 years younger than I am and have amazing supple caramel skin. No offense to Asian women but ain’t a man leaving me for one of them, too much of an extreme. The guys I date tend to have a specific type and like WOMEN the way I present, if you know what I mean (think Italian and stereotypical Russian. Even my Jew boo, he loves chocolate too much)

    Men are men so they will go after kitty cat no matter what color but come on, black women have a je ne sais quoi. Other women tend to be so similar.

    In fact, it’s usually the guys WITH Asian (or white women) that’s checking me out like creeps.

    And it’s east Asian women marketed …as a stand in for white women due to similar skin color. We don’t see south Asian women being pushed because they are often quite dark. So while it’s an Asian fetish, it’s also heavily colorist and contextualized.

    At the end of the day though ..men who love women just DO. But to be intimidated by Asian women specifically ? Nope.

    Most are weird, creepy, extremely mysogynist, racist or down low who do. Just by articles I have read and reddit posts shared on the topic. You’re not missing out on anything, girl!

    • Trinigirl1

      Find that I have to agree with you here. The writer is young and I think hasn’t had enough life experience to know what we know. It’s not conceit, it’s simple observation, no other group of women (while the world is full of beautiful women of every ethnic and racial group) can bring the glam and style the way a BW can and that’s no matter where we come from on planet earth. BW are imitated, copied in the most obvious ways and even derided for that ‘certain something’ but nobody can take it away or even replace it. More than that, ‘other women’ look ridiculous trying to steal our thunder on that front. The fashion industry such as it is, would be no where without BW, many big name designers have always had BW/BP creating haute couture, and they’re just not well known. One of THE most iconic wedding dresses ever worn or designed was Jackie Kennedy’s wedding dress, designed and created by Ann Lowe who was a BW. BW not only invent but personify style. These YBW who talk about not being as good as or men wanting those other women have really drunk ALL the Kool aid. They make these statements as though they’re factual. These women need to just look at where, who and how they’re socializing. And as it’s been said already, who wants a guy who has bought into to the idea that any group of women is that submissive and manageable. Really? She’ll learn.

    • WynterlandVine

      Great post, Bre.! A guy who is interested in you will show up FOR YOU, as an individual! I agree; just be there at the ready (w/ your life and looks in line), and he’ll be there, too!

  • Bre.

    Some solutions that place black women above the bar

    PLAY UP COLOR THERAPY. Deedee Russell REALLY helped me understand this. A black woman in bright colors that make her skin pop will have almost all men drooling. I don’t particularly understand the booty.shorts culture so many black girls and women are doing now.

    Black women really don’t need to do all that. Not to be prudish, but while other women may need to (and are socially allowed to smh) show more skin with less risk of being considered a prostitute, I actually don’t think it’s half bad for black women because some nice feminine BRIGHT dresses and outfits cover all that PLUS keeps the guys you want to attract GUESSING. Most of all, you may feel so beautiful. That is the most important gift and benefit.

    Play up your hair styles and color. Any size can do it. Tassel fairy shows us that even really big black women can play up color.
    With that said, she is already (swirl ) married and to a man that resembles her look …so I do believe in finding your right healthy body type. Especially for black women. As was stated below …we don’t generally need enhancements. And I am including the really thin black girls here as well.

    Look at how small Iman was. Bony women of other races can rarely pull the way very small black women can. Sheer facial beauty due to bone structure and THAT SKIN. So no need to fear! We got it all. But we must believe it first.

    So my point is…play up some color. Bright colors. Feminine clothing, if that’s your fancy.

    Lindy bop, missguided, fashion nova. .are some sites I’ve heard of and frequented…..Torrid is not half bad either ..for bigger sizes.

    Flowers to your hair. Learn makeup if you desire. Just get busy and you will realize you have no time to feel down and intimidated. By then ..you will be attracting so much attention, you won’t know what to do! 😉

    • Silver Roxen

      I’m glad you and Trinigirl mentioned models because the OP said that she’s tall and slender. A lot of black women that are models have or are in interracial relationships. I think she’s going on of what she sees in her daily life and current environment though.

    • Neb16

      I’m so glad you mentioned modesty, Bre. Yesterday I saw the video on Christelyn’s channel of that girl who was ignored at the nightclub. I also showed it to my mom. We were very sympathetic toward her until she showed her outfit. I do not believe in slut-shaming, but she should have covered up more. It looks like she could walk the streets in that top and those micro-shorts. She could have worn a bodycon dress that covered most of her thighs and some pumps. I understand that people dress a certain way at nightclubs, but she would get more attention if dressed modestly and went to a nightclub with all types of men.

  • Formavitae

    Being tall and slim is an asset.

    Just sayin….

    I’m sorry you had that experience with that guy. It had to be hurtful.

    When dating, it’s important to be with people who really like who YOU are and aren’t just “trying you out”. It way be hard to decipher at first, but people usually give a clue about what they really like and what really interests them.

    Please don’t be discouraged. There are men who will find you beautiful, even if they think Asian women are as well. I think you may be underestimating yourself (ESPECIALLY when you seem to overlook the asset you have in your model-esque physique–Do you realize how many petite women wish they could be TALLER!?!)

  • CDM

    I don’t know. I’m more insecure compared to other black women than to anyone else. I’m 5’1 and 96 lbs. No guy has ever found me attractive. I’ve always wanted to have a more stereotypical black body, because I find that more men of all races prefer an hourglass shape. It’s simple evolutionary science; wide hips + large breasts= optimal child bearing.

    • Formavitae

      You know, CDM, a LOT of men (nonblack) find petite women attractive. I know the BC places more focus on having more “meat on the bones”, but there are PLENTY of men who find your body type desirable. You need to recognize and value your assets TOO.