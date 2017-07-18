QOTW: “I Feel Threatened By Asian Women.”

Dear Christelyn,

I first off would love to thank you for channel! I wish there was a woman like you when I was a young girl. you embody everything I want to be as a woman. I am young 21 year old black woman. Going to university I started to embrace my own beauty and finally came to the conclusion that black is the epitome of beauty. However, as you mentioned previously a lot of black women feel threatened by white woman and mixed/biracial black women. I on the hand have always felt slightly threatened by East Asian women. For the following reasons:

they are hyper-feminized, ( black women are not) They are the most sought after women, and dating websites proves this ( black women are the least) They tend to be on the petite side and thus can be cutesy, ( whereas I’m tall and slender at 5 ft 10 inches) I am most interested in white men, but they seem to prefer East Asian women much more, I just feel that every time I engage a white man, I have to worry about them liking them over me I know too many men that have that ” Asian Fetish” and to tell you the truth, I am jealous, I am jealous of their desirability. Christelyn, I was with a man that admitted to me ( after we were intimate with each other) that he too had the fetish for Asian women, it broke my heart, my self-esteem took a deep fall, he was a white male. people obsess over Japanese culture if you notice, people especially whites or racist whites, tend to praise East Asians for their intelligence, culture and beauty at the expense of Blacks They have it so much easier and I am jealous

Christelyn how do I deal with this? it is not Latina, biracial or white women that I feel threatened by, its East Asian. I just feel like I cannot compete with them at all, no matter how feminine I am, and I am crushed by my previous guy’s comments on his Asian Fetish ( he was my first and it brought tears to my eyes)

Sincerely, Anonymous 21 year old black woman

Here’s my take…

Follow Christelyn on Instagram and Twitter, and subscribe to our You Tube channel. And if you want to be a little moreabout this online dating thing, InterracialDatingCentral is the official dating site for this blog.