QOTW: “I’m 38 and Have NEVER Had a Date.”

Settle in for this one.

The letter:

Hi Christelyn:

I would really appreciate it if you keep my identity anonymous if you decide to publicly respond to my letter.

I have been watching your videos for several months now and I really appreciate what you are doing to encourage black women to expand their dating options. I have always been a firm believer of that message since I was a little girl.

However, it’s taken me a lot of time to finally muster up the courage to write you this email. You probably never encountered a person in my situation and I never shared this with anyone besides extremely close and trustworthy confidants.

I am a 38 year old woman and I never in my life been on a date, kissed or had a boyfriend. I know you may find this extremely strange but it’s true and I wanted to change this for a long time. I am just one of those people that’s never been asked out by anyone if you can even imagine that. Before you think the possible worse of me I will tell you that I am a decent looking, educated, Afro-Caribbean (born in the states) heterosexual woman that is trying to live her best life possible. I enjoy traveling & spending time with friends.

I have been attracted to non-black men more than black men as far as I can remember. I can’t say my environment has anything to do with it because I grew up in a predominantly black community, unlike the majority of black women that swirl have a tendency to say that they grew up in a predominantly white community. So you can see automatically that I am the exception to the rule. I don’t know why I always felt this attraction. I guess it because I felt I never fit in the black community. I had vastly different interests from the people I grew up with and I mostly kept to myself for the better part of my childhood because of that.
I was really never black guys “cup of tea” anyways. I didn’t have the aesthetic that drew them in and I still don’t today. Even when I was in college where you have tons of options, I was never really approached by anyone of any race but I did have male acquaintances.
 
The only time in my life I had a guy somewhat pursued me was when I took a spring break trip to Europe when I was in high school. I was looking across a courtyard in Spain with my roommate when a very cute white guy from another school saw me. He even went to the trouble of counting the windows to find my hotel room and he found it successfully. For the remainder of the trip me made it a point to find me at every tour stop. He was definitely my dream guy. Very attractive, funny, told me that I was beautiful and we danced together at a night club on the last night of the trip. It was great to finally experience what it was like to have a guy be attracted to me and for me to have an attraction to him. I thought it was just the beginning of my soon to be dating life in college and beyond but that wasn’t the case at all. Even though we exchanged contact information, we never was in contact again once we made it back to the states.
 
Ever since then I have experienced one sided crushes. Usually me crushing on a guy that has no interest in me what so ever. I am one of those people that takes me some time to warm up to people. I always try to at least become friends with the guy before I try to ask them out in a friendly way for lunch or write out my heart felt feelings about them in a notecard. This is my attempt at flirting. I am still shy when it comes to guys I am attracted to. The rejection is so painful when they tell you that they don’t feel the same way about you as you do them.
 
So here I am nearly 39 years old and teenagers have more experience in love and dating then I do. 
 
At times I feel embarrassed and ashamed that I haven’t experienced this part of life and I am to the point that I feel too old to go through the process of dating and heartache, etc. I still don’t get approach by men of quality and worth. Like I said before, I am very much attracted to non-black guys. I am not too keen on the whole on-line dating thing. (I know it’s the dating tool that you advocate the most). I have enough friends doing that and I constantly hear their horror stories. I don’t like getting “set up” either because people that are suppose to be your friends truly don’t know the type of guy you are looking for. They try to hook me up with guys that I am not even attracted to. If I can’t even stand to look at you, I sure can’t talk to you. And once I am turned off, there is no turning back on. I am a true Virgo in that manner. Lol! Anyways, I don’t know what to do. I get sad to see all the ladies I grew up with date, marry and have kids and my life in that manner hasn’t changed one bit. I am just existing while everyone else around me is living. It’s to the point where I don’t know if I want to have kids anymore because I am getting older, but I am still very much open to love and finding that someone that will compliment me and I them. I love the concept of being in love. I admire couples in love, especially when it’s black women in IR relationships because in my heart I want that for myself. I want to experience what everyone has, but can someone that lacks so much experience in dating and relationships find it at this advance age?! I am afraid it will never happen for me. I am afraid of certain conversations that I will have to have with a potential partner; like will they be empathetic to my lack of sexual experience. All these thoughts and more paralyze me. 
 
I know I written a lot here and it’s a lot to process. I apologize for the length of this email and if my thoughts are disjointed. If you need more clarification please contact me.
 
Thank you in advance for reading my letter. I hope you help me.
Here’s my take…

 

  • chest_nut61

    I could write much the same letter, though my age would be closer to 28 before I had my first date. However, the fact that I went on a first date 10 years earlier did nothing but lead me to dating and eventually marrying someone who I was unsuited to and the relationship ended in divorce. The divorce was her choice, not mine, but through therapy I later learned the reasons were not invisible and had I been more experienced and knowledgeable, I’d have never made it that far in the relationship.
    I haven’t listened to Chris’ video yet, but reading through your letter I saw so much of myself that what immediately came to mind was “therapy”. It really worked for me.

  • Shirley06

    It’s not too late. It’s a good idea to shop for a counselor that can help you change your mindset about yourself and about dating.

  • Proud ENTJ

    While I agree with Christelyn about developing any people skills that you currently lack, I don’t agree that you should do this BEFORE trying to build a love life. Rather, you should work on people skills AND building a love life AT THE SAME TIME. Work on making friends and having fun with people in a friendly setting, and work on getting dating and sexual experience. There’s really no reason not to work on both simultaneously.

    A couple of pointers on getting a date with a quality man:
    -Make yourself approachable, at least to the men you find attractive. Most men WANT to approach women they find attractive, but very few will approach a strange woman in a public place. Why not? You know that painful rejection you feel when someone you like doesn’t reciprocate? We men feel that as well, and we don’t want to risk feeling it constantly by approaching every beautiful woman we see. However, there are some things you can do to get men to approach you. Display body language that shows that you’re open to being approached. (True, we men are not as attuned to body language as most women are, but it will also help you feel more relaxed if nothing else.) If there is a man who you find attractive in a public place, give him some (nonverbal) encouragement. Bat your eyelashes, or give him your biggest smile. A little of that can go a long way.
    -Give yourself a fashion makeover. Men are visual creatures; we place more of a premium on the physical appearance of our prospective mates than women do. While you can’t change everything about your looks, you can make yourself more fashionable. This includes hair, makeup, clothing, jewelry, the whole works. If you aren’t sure about what clothes/hairstyles/earrings/whatever to get, just ask the people selling it to you what you’re looking for.
    -Keep your options open. Don’t get too hung up on one man before you know he’s interested in you. The whole thing about making friends with a man and then explaining your feelings to him in a note? Stop doing that. It’s clearly not working for you. Quality mates (this goes for both men and women) have options. They don’t invest too much in one person without getting something in return. That’s also part of the point I made about encouraging men to approach you in public places. Yes, it will still hurt if you get rejected, but the pain will not last nearly as long, because you will not have invested that much in any of those men.
    -Open yourself up to the dating options you say you don’t like. You mentioned meeting men through your friends and dating online as being under this category. Just make some course corrections. Your friends don’t really know what kind of man you’re looking for? Inform them. Correct any misconceptions they might have. You heard horror stories about online dating? Read up on some success stories too, so you can put yourself in a positive mindset. (Yes, there are some genuine success stories with online dating.) Ask for help creating an online dating profile, and ask your male friends if they would message you with that profile. I know it’s hard, but you’ll have to bite the bullet on this. You’re currently shutting out two very good ways to get dates; it’s only a matter of learning to use them properly.

    So now that I’ve covered the quick fix stuff, let’s move on to the deeper issues. It’s clear from your letter that it bothers you a great deal that you have no dating experience. You may want to get therapy while you work on your life to address any psychological issues you may have. (Remember, therapy is NOT a substitute for working on yourself. If you decide to seek therapy, you still need to develop your social skills and dating life at the same time.)

    And about having certain conversations with men you’re dating: don’t advertise your lack of experience right away. Your lack of experience has certainly affected your life, but it does not define you as a person. The things you want to advertise are the things that DO define you as a person: what your interests are, what you like to do in your spare time, your taste in music, what you do for work, your hopes and dreams, your aspirations, etc. Be honest if one of your dates asks you about your past experience, or lack thereof, but ideally, you’ll want him to know about yourself before he knows about your history. That way, he’ll have more skin in the game, and it will be harder for him to pull the plug on a relationship with you.

    And lastly, I have a few words about your lack of sexual experience. At your age, having no sexual experience is a definite minus, even for a woman. (If you were 10-15 years younger, men would be delighted to be with you when you’re still inexperienced.) Most men that you will date will expect that you will be comfortable with your sexuality at the age of 38. This does NOT mean that you will fool around with every man who is interested in you; it means, rather, that you will be comfortable saying yes to a man you really want to be with (that is, after any waiting period you see fit to impose before sleeping with someone). Therefore, you need to get comfortable with being touched in a sexual manner, and behaving in a sexual manner. You have three viable options to achieve this:
    1) You can let a relationship reach the point of having sex, and then try to “act” more experienced than you are. This approach carries the advantage of having you save your sexuality for the men you are truly attracted to and who have proven themselves worthy. However, if you can’t pull off your “acting,” you’ll risk appearing cold and over-anxious whenever sex is on the table, which will lead men to doubt whether you’re really attracted to them. And at that point, many men will prefer to just cut their losses and move on.
    2) You can let your relationship progress to the point of having sex, and then be upfront about your lack of experience. Let your boyfriend/love interest know that you’re not being cold or rejecting him; you’re just shy and inexperienced, and you want to take things slow. Apart from the advantage of saving your sexuality for special men, there will be another advantage: complete honesty with your potential partner(s). However, the risk here is that men will not want to deal with your lack of experience, and they won’t want to continue seeing you after that.
    3) The last option is the most controversial, but it is the one I would recommend. This option is to get a friend with benefits who can teach you some things about sex so you’ll be more comfortable getting sexual within a relationship. Post an ad on Craigslist (sounds seedy, I know, but you’ll want to save the dating sites for actual relationships) stating what you’re looking for and why, and have some trusted female friends filter out the guys who seem too seedy. Meet your new “friend” in public before you actually start anything, and go a little farther each time. The downside is that you might get “accidents” of different kinds with your new “friend,” or become too emotionally attached.

    So there you have it. Here’s my advice on how to improve your life. A great deal of it involves risk, but especially at the point you’re at right now, the biggest risk is not taking one. Improve yourself and get out there. Best of luck. 🙂

  • Wendy

    I think that my clone wrote this letter lol. This is so me. In her letter she said that she was shy around guys, but not shy generally so I don’t think that she had trouble talking to people and she also mention that she had friends too.

    I don’t understand why men don’t ask women out. I’m so sick of men using rejection as a excuse for not asking great women like this women out so many women like myself are dying for a nice guy to ask them out and they don’t. This was my story too, I went through my 20’s no one never asked me out. I finally met someone at 32 and my husband after that, but it took half my life to have a social life. Men out there please “man up” and start asking us women out we are waiting for you.

    • Neil Marsden

      I’m sick of hearing men being scared of rejection , like wtf ? To me it’s part n parcel of dating and asking a lady for a date , you’re not gunna die from it so just move on to the next lady.

      • PaoloP

        I completely agree…it’s not like every time you’re turned down for a date, you lose a finger! I think some guys are just afraid to live and experience life.

    • D.L. Green

      She is not alone. I felt like I was reading my own thoughts. It is intimidating when you are overlooked and undervalued by men in general. Rejection is so difficult to embrace. It is hard to see everyone even people you know who are not the romantic types enter relationships and you only have been in one or none at all. I can so relate to her so much on this issue.

  • Shirley06

    BTW, you should be open to dating men with whom you do not have a crush. In fact, you don’t even have to get to know them all that well before going out. I met my husband at a bar and then I ran into him three months later at another bar 🙂 because we had mutual friends. A couple of casual conversations later, and I’m on a date with him. I didn’t develop a friendship with him first. I didn’t develop feelings where then I would get hurt because he didn’t want to be my boyfriend. The friendship developed and kind of went hand in hand with the smooching. 🙂 Some people aren’t like this but I preferred growing both at the same time. And also, on our first date, he was SO nervous which made me nervous which culminated in a “oh my gosh what was I thinking” moment after we parted for the evening. HOWEVER, I had remembered what a nice time we had previously so I accepted a second date from him which went MUCH better. So, I say, don’t take it all so seriously. You don’t have to be good friends before dating nor do you have to have a crush. Maybe build the friendship and trust as you also kinda hold hands, cuddle on the grass for a picnic or smooch, etc. And be open to socializing and being your fun beautiful self because when men see you glowing, friendly and having fun, they want to be a part of that.
    One more thing: I didn’t have my first date until I was 25 (which I felt was pretty late at the time.) I was shy, demure, quiet, and had low self-esteem. I started working at a corporate job where I switched up my wardrobe, got my hair did, I was friendly, and I talked about stuff like my fave tv shows, sports, etc. I participated. OH MY GOD. talk about bringing the boys to the yard! LOL. I never got so much attention–especially from the white men there. It was a revelation really. Project how good you feel about yourself and the guys will come around. But, do you feel good about yourself? If not, work on that and good luck,. You’re a young woman. Don’t give up hope!

  • Napunzel

    I’m 36 year old virgin who has dated, kissed but never had a boyfriend. Thanks for this video Christlyn. I’ve always been an outgoing person and shown personal interest in ppl and I think it draws ppl to me , but for some reason this doesn’t translate over into romantic relationships. I will look into this emotional intelligence issue. Hope it’s not too late!

  • kaydenpat

    I appreciate the Letter Writer’s honesty. Never having dated by 38 isn’t something to be ashamed of. It’s just a fact of her life. I wish her all the best as she tries to meet a partner.

  • shaolin kitty

    Wow. All theses replies are rather comforting. Id didn’t have ny first date until i was 21/22. Back then i was really shy, and had terrible anxiety. I m 26 now. I figured out makeup and i get asked out. It’s just not by the kinds of guys im interested in. Or, that thing wil happen where a guy will flirt and compliment me, but never ask me out .

  • Vanessa

    Wow! I definitely can relate to this post. I am a 27-year-old virgin (waiting until marriage) who has never dated or been in a relationship. I have gone through college and grad school with not so much of an approach. I have a strong personality, very outgoing, and not shy at all… until it comes to a guy that I am interested in. When I attend social events, older men tend to approach and compliment, but nothing comes of it. To be honest, I’ve always been in love with love, but haven’t been fortunate enough to experience it for myself.

    Frankly, I am so used to being single and extremely independent, I don’t think I’d know how to be a good girlfriend if that makes any sense. With that said, I am so thankful to the woman who had the courage enough to write this letter. It was comforting to know that there are other women like myself, who are “late” to the game and wanting to get started. Thank you Christelyn for the advice, it is greatly appreciated.

  • Medusa

    I’m on the cusp of 25 years old, future college student, and I could’ve wrote this woman’s letter word for word. Minus the guy in Europe (haven’t even been that lucky) or the part about only liking non black men (I like all races of men as long as they have qualities I like). Unfortunately, it seems that since my teenage years I have been man repellent. I just do not relate to many women my age. Its tough to constantly be single and be told “Have confidence!” When the people telling you that are the same people who continously get validation from having relationships/people who do show interest in them from an early age. After a while, you start losing this confidence when the loneliness creeps in and guys still look elsewhere.. I know you can’t force attraction but it still is painful to be repeatedly rejected, just like this lady mentioned in her letter. I don’t know how she hasn’t lost her mind yet. I think I have completely lost interest in men. Maybe I was put on Earth for a different purpose.