QOTW: “I’m 38 and Have NEVER Had a Date.”

Settle in for this one.
The letter:
Hi Christelyn:
I would really appreciate it if you keep my identity anonymous if you decide to publicly respond to my letter.
I have been watching your videos for several months now and I really appreciate what you are doing to encourage black women to expand their dating options. I have always been a firm believer of that message since I was a little girl.
I am a 38 year old woman and I never in my life been on a date, kissed or had a boyfriend. I know you may find this extremely strange but it’s true and I wanted to change this for a long time. I am just one of those people that’s never been asked out by anyone if you can even imagine that. Before you think the possible worse of me I will tell you that I am a decent looking, educated, Afro-Caribbean (born in the states) heterosexual woman that is trying to live her best life possible. I enjoy traveling & spending time with friends.
