QOTW: “I’ve Been With My Boyfriend 9 Years with No Proposal.”

A woman asked the women in our Dating Darwinism private group. Nine years of dating with no wedding proposal means one thing–he’s not interested in proposing. It also means that if you want marriage and children, you’ve wasted nearly a decade of your youth, beauty and fertility to a man who squandered it with your compliance.

I continue to be befuddled at how women convince themselves that if they stick with it, do wifey tryouts, meet all his physical and emotional needs, all with not much effort and zero commitment from the guy.

The marriage and family discussion should be handled around the three-month mark.

If a guy says he’s not looking for anything serious, believe him.

If a guys says he doesn’t see himself married with kids, believe him.

No amount of love and amazing sex will move you from the “good time girl” or placeholder for the woman he really wants.

If a guy says you *might* be the one, but he’s not sure, and he needs to see how you might behave if the two of you were married, DON’T BELIEVE HIM.

No amount of free sex, doing his laundry, cooking and cleaning will convince a guy who doesn’t want to marry you to do it. The only thing you’ll convince him of is that he can get some silly girl to act like his wife without anything expected of him.

When you’re looking for marriage and family, do not give any man more than 1.5 years of exclusivity between the ages of 22 and 30. These are the years of your height, beauty and fertility. Statistically, marriage in your late teens and early 20’s is at higher risk of divorce. After 30, your fertility begins to decline precipitously. That means you can not afford for men like the woman described to waste your time.

And while you’re preserving your marriage market value, you also need to preserve it. No babies out of wedlock. Trust me on this one.

