Racist David Duke Tries to Shame Chris Evans For Dating Black Women

Good God, Twitter is a constant source of news and drama. This bit of news generated after former KKK grand poo-ba David Duke tried to shame Chris Evens, the actor that plays Captain America by suggesting that he “hates” the women of his own race.

Why does Chris Evans, who plays the Jewish inspired super hero, Captain America, hate the women of his people so much? #WhiteGenocide pic.twitter.com/nGjlf42wkG — David Duke (@DrDavidDuke) February 12, 2017

What. The. Cuss. White genocide? REALLY?

Chris Evens checked him, though.

I don’t hate them. That’s YOUR method. I love. Try it. It’s stronger than hate. It unites us. I promise it’s in you under the anger and fear https://t.co/RGnH4rrblq — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 13, 2017

It’s astounding that this “man” was able to successfully continue a life in politics even though he said things like this.

Kudos to Chris Evans for shutting that mess down.