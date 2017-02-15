Beyond Black & White

Racist David Duke Tries to Shame Chris Evans For Dating Black Women

Good God, Twitter is a constant source of news and drama. This bit of news generated after former KKK grand poo-ba David Duke tried to shame Chris Evens, the actor that plays Captain America by suggesting that he “hates” the women of his own race.

What. The. Cuss. White genocide? REALLY?

Chris Evens checked him, though.

It’s astounding that this “man” was able to successfully continue a life in politics even though he said things like this.

Kudos to Chris Evans for shutting that mess down.

