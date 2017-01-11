Raise Your Hand If You’re Tired of Black Men Telling the World Who Black Women DON’T Like.

First, it was Chris Rock. Now it’s Steve Harvey.

Both of these comedians freely claim to know with absolute certainty who black women want to date. Steve Harvey thinks neither white women or black women want to date Asian men.

This from the Angry Asian Man blog:

Here’s how to blatantly shit on Asian men on nationally syndicated television. Thank you, Steve Harvey. The tiresome comedian/host kicked off Friday’s edition of the Steve Harvey Show with a segment highlighting and mocking a bunch of goofy, useless self-help books. Weird titles like Knitting With Dog Hair, How to Have Sex in the Woods… and, ahem, How to Date a White Woman: A Practical Guide for Asian Men. Yes, this is an actual book, written by somebody named Adam Quan and available on Amazon. Longtime readers will remember that we all laughed at it and rolled our eyes way back in 2004. The book is moronic, and deserving of all the ridicule it has received over the years. But Harvey doesn’t devote too much time making fun of the book. Instead, he sets his sights broadly on Asian men and gleefully mocks the seemingly outrageous notion that anyone, white or otherwise, would want to go out with an Asian men. “That’s one page too!” Harvey says. “‘Excuse me, do you like Asian men?’ No. ‘Thank you.’ How to Date a Black Woman: A Practical Guide [for] Asian Men. Same thing. ‘You like Asian men?’ I don’t even like Chinese food. It don’t stay with you no time… I don’t eat what I can’t pronounce.” https://youtu.be/zmv1GruqEvM

I wonder if people realize how incredibly hurtful it is to hear that the group you belong to by birth is universally unwanted outside of the race you belong to, and many times, those members have a lot to say about how they don’t want you either.

Here’s to black women and Asian men getting together and blasian armies to chin-check these idiots. #AMBW