It’s for THIS Reason that White Men and Black Women Make a Good Match

Many of us in the interracial coupling community are aware of the jaw-dropping statistics that white men and black women marriages are 40% less likely to divorce after seven years. There’s been a lot of speculation about why this is, but one reason that perhaps needs more exploration is the compatibility factor based on cultural norms on how to one gender treats is conditioned to treat the other. In short, white men are raised to promote, protect, and cater to the needs of their women. Conversely, black women are conditioned to promote, protect and cater to the needs of their men. In each case, there’s growing frustration from white men and black women in what some deem as an imbalance and lack of reciprocity.

I posited this notion in a video, and got some interesting responses.

screen-shot-2016-11-26-at-10-36-20-pm screen-shot-2016-11-26-at-10-35-17-pm

Take a watch, and tell me what you think.

Smauggy
Smauggy

This honestly never occurred to me but it really does make sense when you look at the societal expectations. I hate the superwoman complex for black women with a passion. It's KILLING us. Like seriously it really is. I was reading some of the comments and had to think.. is this true? And then I thought about my mom. How much she sacrificed of herself for a man who eventually divorced her and didn't love her and value her the way that she deserved. I'm not sure I know enough about white culture but what I've consumed from the media and what I've seen in my own experience at school and such. It seems very stereotypical. Men often take on the role of being the provider, the protector, and the one who sacrifices. But in the black community, it's not only the exact opposite, it's worse. For other cultures being a housewife is fairly easy. Being able to just be a woman is easy. For black women... we just don't have the luxury of sitting back to relax and enjoy being a woman because we literally just do everything. It's exhausting. I appreciate all that my mom sacrificed for me to be where I am today, but I wish she hadn't sacrificed so much as she shouldn't have had to do it alone. :(


I get the superhero complex. Which is why my Save the Dates are funny and ironic. My boyfriend and I recently got engaged. We're total huge nerds and we're having a comic-book themed wedding. We just finished our Save the Dates and didn't realize the irony until I read this post. I tried to keep the interracial aspect relevant and reflective of us by having a black superwoman and white superman. Didn't even realize this post lol.


I love my fiance so much. I have just been so full of joy and happiness and excitement and peace that I get to spend the rest of my life with my best friend. He is the most amazing and beautiful person and one of the greatest gifts from God I have ever been given. His love is overwhelming and he truly treats me like his queen. He is there for me in every situation and I for him. He stops me from being superwoman. He allows me to enjoy being a woman. Being feminine. His masculinity is only emphasized by my femininity and I love it. I feel so protected, safe, and secure with him in a way that I've never felt with men I'm related to.


I don't often share my picture or things so intimate and close and personal to me especially when so many trolls stalk this page. But I'm just so happy about this new chapter in my life :)


Just to show you guys how nerdy we are, we dressed up as Rick and Michonne for Comic Con this year. And people loved it LOL. It was so much fun! I hope you guys know about Rick and Michonne. LEGIT the hottest couple on television. THE HOTTEST. So was Abe and Sasha but Abe is... yea well.... :( Sorry I'm a Walking Dead fan too and.... totally... deviated from the subject. 

Smauggy
Smauggy

To be honest I'd really like to take the opportunity to spread some Richonne and Sash...abe...love 


And just how everyone loves the beautiful dark beauty that is Danai Gurira because... how could you not?


I'm just going to hijack my own thread for a minute because I'm a Richonne wreck. WRECK.

Smauggy
Smauggy

@Shirley2006 @Smauggy Thank you! He came up with the concept and idea and I just happened to find an actual black superwoman kissing white superman LOL. Hopefully our families can make the distinction.. :p

Shirley2006
Shirley2006

@Smauggy @Shirley2006 Husband and I were at a party for kids that our town throws every year. I was standing around alone with my 3 year old and the way some of these men were watching me was hilarious! Like, they'd come over and say, "Hey Michonne!!" and then they'd go off to another part of the room and watch me some more! LOL I told my husband this and he said, "I know what they're thinking. They're wondering if, since you're into Michonne, if you'd also be into getting with a white guy!" and I just LOLed. But, it's true! Guys love Michonne!  I had no idea! I think you looked better than me because my wig was not really happening! LOL

Shirley2006
Shirley2006

@Smauggy @Shirley2006 How appropriate for this topic!! Back when i got married 10 years ago, we couldn't find anything with a black bride or woman with a white man on it. Husband's friends took to buying wedding greeting cards and coloring the bride in with brown crayon! LOL It was funny. Nowadays, I can't throw a stick without running into a bw/wm ad or invite or couple on a hit tv show! :-)  Let we forget Sasha and Abe! I'm like those show runners think black women are all that in a zombie apocalypse! Lovers and fighters baby! LOL 

Shirley2006
Shirley2006

@Smauggy OMG be still my heart!!! Where have you been?! I been trying to get people here to talk TWD with me since Rick and Michonne smooched on the couch!!!  Savage Tango indulged me once but that's it! Love them!! I went to comicon in Chicago so I could see Norman R. Danai, and the dude who plays Jesus. I am cash strapped at the moment so I couldn't in good conscious pay for photo ops or autographs. But, I did see Norman, Danai and Jesus signing! They are so short! LOL. I'm 5'10 so I felt tall and fat compared to them! :-)

Smauggy
Smauggy

@Shirley2006 @Smauggy YESSSS NERD TWIN!! One of the main reasons I went to NYCC this year was because the entire cast of The Walking Dead was there. LITERALLY EVERYONE! But the queuing system is honestly so jacked that I never had a chance... so maybe next time lol.


I've been wanting to talk about Richonne for SO LONG. Honestly they're probably one of my favorite on-screen couples. I need more though. SERIOUSLY I NEED MORE LOL


I can't believe they are so short! I'm 5'11!! LORD hahaha

Shirley2006
Shirley2006

@Smauggy @Shirley2006 Right?! I thought dang! Sasha's gonna be a single mother now! :-) I wonder if Abe and her had a chance to make a baby? And Glenn, ouch. I couldn't sleep that night!  Rick needs to snap out of his funk! I'm embarrassed for him! LOL  Michonne is more beautiful than ever!  I would actually love to shave my head like Danai did in her younger days but i don't have the guts! 

Smauggy
Smauggy

@Shirley2006 @Smauggy I know it's horrible. If they did they need to show us that scene!! Shoo... I was waiting for more Sasha and Abe and then the writers slapped me in the face lol. I couldn't sleep that night either... I even woke up feeling so messed up the day after. It was probably one of the toughest things I've ever watched. My heart was so broken. I felt traumatized. :( 


Rick is like... broken. Negan BROKE him. I feel so bad for him. It's gonna take him a minute to get back... idk what he has planned. But I love that Michonne is showing him she doesn't think any less of him and that she's still with him and loves him and supports him (hey like this topic LOL). 


I couldn't shave my head either. Danai is like perfection it's crazy O.o she's so gorgeous. 

Smauggy
Smauggy

@Shirley2006 @Smauggy ARE YOU SERIOUS??? LAWWWWWD! He needs to know! LOL He needs to know that the sistas love him. Remember that during your love scenes with Michonne LOL


But seriously I'm so jealous. Norman AND Andrew... goodness. I would have passed out. I don't even know how Danai does it. Especially with Andrew's British accent. It's unreal. 


Now I can't wait to go to another comic con lol.

Shirley2006
Shirley2006

@Smauggy @Shirley2006 I agree with everything you've said! And yes, I'm liking this conversation! LOL.  I saw an interview with Norman and Andrew where Norman says that Rick and the group will grow into something different and stronger. Hmmm...I just want the old, hot badass Rick back! This all reminds me of Superman 2 from the early 80s where Superman gives up his power to live with Lois as a mortal but then the three baddies from Krypton come down, take over the world, Superman is helpless to do anything. When they are at the diner and he's beat up by that trucker, Lois assures him that she still loves him and he's like, "No, you love the other guy and that's not me anymore." Waaa...! So sad! That reminds me of Rick and Michonne. She did fall in love with the badass. But, she's also seen him at his most vulnerable and worried and she was always there for him. Now is no different! I'm also loving her romantic, tender ways with Rick lately. AW!!!  


And YES, Danai is the smartest most beautiful woman on that show! Andrew L's been championing this relationship for years (he and his mom!!) and I love that it's finally here!! 

Shirley2006
Shirley2006

Oh yes! Walking dead all the way!! I was michonne and got lots ofpositive comments from white guys at a party. Husband doesn't watch it so his Rick was half baked at best. I'm needing rick and michonne to have a passionate time now--clothes grabbing and whatnot. Have u seen the picture of tamron Hall dressed as Negan leaning on JDM? I swear if it was rick and michonne vs Tamron Hall and Negan?!? I think that would break the universe!!

Smauggy
Smauggy

@Shirley2006 @Smauggy LMBO!! Your husband is probably right. And I was also surprised by how many guys love Michonne. I really love it. Instead of the stereotypical standard of beauty, Michonne is seriously her own woman. Intelligent, skilled, and really one of the most badass characters on television. 


I had gotten these really long slightly big Senegalese twists I think they're called? So it went really well with my costume. I honestly couldn't find a brown leather vest so I really had to make this my own LOL

Shirley2006
Shirley2006

@Smauggy @Shirley2006 LOL! That's hilarious! I think our guys are very lucky they have black women that can rock Michonne! They were seeing how the other dogs were showing up to sniff around us and got all protective and whatnot!! LOL

Smauggy
Smauggy

@Shirley2006 @Smauggy Hahaha omg I can't even imagine. Brown crayon LMBO. I'm glad there is more variety and more options now. We could still do better but I'm honestly not complaining. I love all the interracial fictional couples. 


I really really really wanted to see more between Sasha and Abe. I feel so bad for Sasha every time she falls in love with someone they get killed. I felt that as soon as Abe was talking about starting a family with her they were going to kill him off. The writers don't like our happiness lol (whatever as long as they keep Richonne going strong). And then Glenn... honestly I'm still traumatized by it. 


But I'm so glad the direction this show has taken with Michonne. They really humanized her and made her more feminine. That's what I wanted to see. Proof that Michonne is literal perfection. I still kinda don't think Rick "deserves" her in a sense but Andrew Lincoln... God spent a lot of time on that man lol.

Smauggy
Smauggy

@Shirley2006 Lol my fiance isn't as huge a fan as I am so I got more compliments than he did but I was so shocked by how many white guys wanted pictures. He was like "ALRIGHT! That's enough! I'M RICK!" LOL


It was so much fun.

Shirley2006
Shirley2006

@Smauggy @Shirley2006 LOL! OMG! If we showed up as two Michonnes or Sasha and Michonne with our height, those white dudes would fall to our feet! HAHA!  I am saving up to go to atlanta because I'm so jealous of pix of people with Andrew Lincoln at their comicon! :-(  And guess what? A black woman I follow on twitter had a photo op sandwiched between Norman and Andrew which I was like how did you not faint?! AND she had the audacity to tell Andrew L. "Black women love you!" and apparently he let out a giggle.laugh and turned red!!  It is pretty hilarious how many black women in the Richonne twitter universe are so ga-ga for Andrew L.! He has no social media so maybe he really doesn't know! 

Smauggy
Smauggy

@simplylois @Smauggy They really do love and care about each other. They spend months together  at a time in one small location in Atlanta so they become one big family.

Smauggy
Smauggy

@Shirley2006 omgggggg this is the best thing I've seen!! JDM is so ridiculously hott I can't take it. He and Andrew Lincoln on the screen together is honestly too much for my little heart to take.


Tamron Hall is ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS! Love this!!

Michael F
Michael F

@Smauggy @Shirley2006 

 Aw-w-w-w-w yes-that special emotional cohesiveness I have witnessed in every BW/WM couple I have encountered !!!! 

THank you,

Sincererly,

Michael F. 

Shirley2006
Shirley2006

Swirl alert!  This Banana Republic ad is at a very popular subway stop in Chicago  right before the escalators to leave!  Banana Republic does a WM and BW romantic holiday promotion every year.

Shirley2006
Shirley2006

@BWC @Shirley2006 Good question!  I hope the ad doesn't get graffiti on it!  I like how unapologetic Banana Republic is. They've had about 10 years' worth of this black woman/white man interracial romance holiday promotion. I like showing them to my kids, too. Far cry from when I worked in a publishing company where we weren't allowed to depict interracial couples, especially black and white, in any embrace or familial context. This was in the '90s.

Shirley2006
Shirley2006

I remember some push back on these from black folks a few years ago: She's not black, she's "European" or "South American" or some such a thing! Any reason to keep black women from feeling appreciated and celebrated.

BWC
BWC

@Shirley2006  

I'm still trying to figure out what "black" is... At least today.  It seems to change, matching whatever disparaging whim they are attempting to get across at the moment.



Michael Miles
Michael Miles

I can honestly and very simply state that I would have never married a white American woman.  I'm not attracted to them, (generally speaking), and it's the type of attraction that you can't really explain.  From a young age, I just knew it wasn't clicking.  As I've gotten older, some other people have started saying things, similar to what Chris is positing in this post, and I started to wonder if it isn't at the root of my attraction.  I do know I feel like a lot of white American women absolutely exploit their men, and yet, I didn't grow up in a house like that.  I had an incredibly strong mother, a very verbally tough, Irish Catholic mother. But one who while absolutely strong had a major committment to my father and us kids.  I noticed a lot of the similar tough / ride-or-die / tender qualities in black women i befriended and eventually dated, as I look back.  


To me, the princess entitled white woman act is not strong, it's weak.  It's becoming worse, and quite obnoxious.  I never saw it as a strong position to demand to be catered to or to dominate your partner, that's a sign of weakness.  Anyway, done with my entitled white girl rant.


I think Chris is onto something, and I think it might be part of the subconscious stew that make-up attraction, which as we know goes far far far deeper than looks.


Good news for me, I think in the looks department black women are beautiful, so i landed all the positive traits of attraction on the subconscious level and a looker!   My wife is fiiiiine.

Shirley2006
Shirley2006

A white woman initiated me meeting my husband about 16 years ago. She was my coworker. So, as husband and I dated, she was ever curious about the status of our relationship. A few years after we began dating, he and I would email back and forth talking about the future (while at work. oops.)  My friend came over to my cubicle and I told her that I had just gotten such a sweet email from my guy. I told her, "He says he wants to support me and take care of me". OMG you'd think I had said that he wanted to murder me!  She tightly folded her arms and made her "I'm so ticked off" face. I couldn't believe it. What had I said to make her do that?  She was utterly put off by husband's need to take care of me. I, on the other hand, thought that was easily the most romantic, sweet thing any guy had ever said to me!  But, this woman was ready to slug someone!  Very interesting! 



PaoloP
PaoloP

@BWC @PaoloP @Shirley2006

Yes, it's like the "you holding the door for me is an insult, not a common courtesy" crowd...almost all WW. I have never had a woman of color get pissed off because I dared hold/open a door for her or offer my seat. To be fair, few WW do either, but the times it has happened, it was a WW.

PaoloP
PaoloP

@Shirley2006 In WGL (white girl language, which applies to many but not all WW), it is assumed that "he wants to support me and take care of me" means that he wants to dominate you...because he considers you to be too weak to handle things yourself. Why so many WW think like this, I don't know. I have nothing against WW but i met enough WW like this that I haven't dated one since Jimmy Carter was president. 

BWC
BWC

@PaoloP @Shirley2006  

I was thinking the same thing.  That whole radical feminist "I don't need a man" anti-patriarch mentality.

simplylois
simplylois

LOL she introduced you two. ☺ She probably thought you two might become friends and nothing else. Blossoming relationships should be kept between you and him. She probably knew he was a good guy and meant what he said to you. How is her personal relationship?

Shirley2006
Shirley2006

I was in grad school at the time w a full time job and highly stressed out. He was saying he wanted to support me and take care of me as I finished school, looked for work, etc. Her reaction was really telling. And you are so right about what her reaction was about. How sad that she would bristle at the idea of a man taking care of her and supporting her.

simplylois
simplylois

@PaoloP I went to vote last night and the wm held the door despite the fact I was a couple of yards away.  Of course, I thanked him.

Shirley2006
Shirley2006

This reminds me of the Loving movie. Did you notice the minute Mildred declared she was pregnant, he proposed? Then he said, "I'm gonna build you a house". Then, he drunkenly wept when he insisted "I can take care of you" when it seemed like they could never go home again, and finally, the last line of the movie was likely the last interview the real Mildred gave where she was quoted as saying, "I miss him. He took care of me."  Did you further notice that one of Richard's best friends, a black man, would chide him about marrying Mildred saying "Just divorce her ! You're white! You can get out of this! Your life could go back to being a white man! You don't need this!"  Hmmm...!  Funny how that friend didn't tell Richard to take care of that "sista" and stand strong!  I also noticed that the 1995 movie and the 2016 movie were both the ideas of white men who thought this was arguably the Greatest American Love Story.  


And I just think that Mildred wouldn't fight so hard to keep the marriage and lead her family thought the fight without Richard as her rock taking care of her and she taking care of him--no one feeling entitled or needing to be coddled.  I think so many black women who are romantically linked to white men ID with the Loving couple because they recognize that dynamic in themselves.

discobaby7477
discobaby7477

@TanyaTheBarb  With all due respect, this is not a black love page. This is an interracial page. If you want black males so bad, then go to another website. This website is not for you. We are not about saving the black male here. And black women wanting to be with non-black men and want to be taken care of is not about having a savior complex, so you don't know what you are talking about. Take your mammy self out of here.

Shirley2006
Shirley2006

@discobaby7477 @TanyaTheBarb We can't do that anymore. It's like saying, "Sure, black women have babies alone 70% of the time by black men without benefit of marriage or even commitment. But I know great black men who are really supportive of their wives so let's not worry about it" It's so obvious in the music, movies, tv shows, and in every day life, black girls and women are taught to stay loyal to the "brand" (black men), hold up the black race (have you seen some of the memes on the internet? My god the woman is holding up the Earth, the black man, the black baby, etc., and please keep expectations of black men low because we have to be there for HIM, support him, teach him, and build him up because *society*. While the men trash us and are taught early on to compete with us and knock us down several pegs instead of seek out leadership roles as men in a family unit  (because mama is the leader most of the time.) and then they shove a placard in our hand when it's time to march for them.  You do a disservice to black girls and women when you say you have friends who are in amazing and supportive relationships with black men. I have cousins who are in amazing and supportive relationships with their black wives (all two of them out of MANY), but that doesn't prevent me from recognizing that there is a huge problem. And yes, white men ARE socialized in the way described above while black men are simply not. 

PaoloP
PaoloP

At first I had dismissed this idea because I had known good BM, and also WM who are a waste of oxygen. 

However, Then I remembered an incident from several years back.


For 20 years, my wife and I lived where it freezes every night for nearly 4 months, which means if you park outside and have a job that begins early, you scrape the windshield every day for almost a third of the year. That's what I did. I parked on the driveway, while my wife parked in the garage, despite that my job started earlier in the day than my wife's, and for some years she did not work outside the home.


I never knew our parking plan was 'unfair' to me until some guys [mostly unmarried millennials] at work brought this up as part of a side discussion during a break of meetings. I had mentioned that it was second nature to protect her, regardless of inconvenience to me (I had never thought of it as 'inconvenient') In their eyes. I should be parked in the garage, because by the time my wife would leave the house, the strong sun would have melted the ice on her windshield nearly all of the time. That way, neither or us would have to scrape a windshield.


Wow, it hadn't occurred to me how 'wronged' I was. My wife and I didn't even have to discuss the parking arrangements, it just happened naturally. I told these guys that as her husband, making sure that my wife was safe and comfortable was a prime directive of marriage, and her parking inside helped meet the criteria. Being parked inside, she wouldn't have to worry about coming and going in the dark, and she wouldn't have to be outside scraping the windshield. And, protecting her from vulnerability is something to be proud of, not see as 'inconvenient'.


As I looked at the nearly 45 guys in the discussion (my old work team), nearly all of the Asian, Latin and White guys agreed that such actions that foster better protection for our wives or girlfriend are reasonable and proper. 


Sadly, the dissenters, who thought i was 'getting a raw deal', were almost all BMs. I didn't hear the word 'simp' but it might have been said under their breath. Regardless, it was a disturbing trend. I wondered if all had felt that way, or if there was BM peer pressure to 'conform' to a standard (or lack of one) about how to treat the women in their lives.


I keep trying to determine if what I witnessed was anecdotal behavior on or actually more of a real pattern. If it is a pattern, that is pretty scary. Don't those young BM have mothers....would they treat their mother like that too??

trinigirl1
trinigirl1

OT

