My Response to BGLH Story About “No Longer Panic” About Black Men Dating Interracially

Like many of you, I read the article published in Black Girl Long Hair written by the site’s founder. It’s full of frustration, exasperation, expletives and…hopelessness. Take for example, this quote:

Look, black women have been marching on the front lines, pledging their allegiance to black D, going to bat for questionable men, building bridges, singing ballads, and by and large, it hasn’t changed the trend or the narrative.

We cannot fight, scream, insult, beg or thinkpiece our way into being loved. As long as we live in a society where whiteness is prized and blackness is exploited, where the value of a woman is tied up in a man ‘choosing’ her, this issue will persist. (And I know that #notallblackmen are marrying interracially as a slight to black women and some have found true love and blah, blah, blah. I’m talking about the phenomenon of black men avoiding black partners because they aren’t perceived as valuable.)

Yes; Leila, this is true. Black women have been bending and folding themselves into pretzels in order to “prove” our loyalty, love, fidelity and devotion to the black community and the black male collective with little or no reciprocation for a century. That loyalty is often rewarded with these same males turning heel and running to “Becky” like you mention. You’ve finally realized that no amount of guilt, marching, and unconditional love is going to stop the flow of black men dating and intermarrying. You’ve given up, and all the expletives you use in this article show me that you’re still hurt and angry.

YES…STOP WORRYING ABOUT THIS, BUT…

You close with…

Black women deserve better than to live in constant panic that Becky and Marquese are married while Keisha is still single. We are more than a collection of the horrible stereotypes and statistics that seem to constantly swirl around us. We say we are magic. Let’s start to believe it.

Are black women so “magical” that they don’t need love and companionship like every other race of woman? Does our magic absolve us of feeling loneliness and rejection? Does being magical mean that we just need to accept that by and large, we live in a society and community that has open contempt for the collective of black girls and women?

And you might think I’m going to turn around and spew the ‘black women need to marry white men!’ rhetoric. But I’m not going to do that either. Because it’s the same fundamental problem in a different form. It’s attaching a black woman’s value to how she is perceived and desired by someone outside of her.

Wait…whet? You mean, giving men of other races or cultures who will VALUE YOU is offensive? This UPSETS YOU?  This is the reason you give to poo-poo this alternative?

So…your answer to all of this is sorcery? Magic sprinkles and fairy dust to allow us to “no longer care” about how badly we’re treated? And then, through all of that, you disqualify the VERY REAL and VIABLE ALTERNATIVE for black women to expand ALL their relationship options to include white men…and eskimos?? Why, girl?

“And you might think I’m going to turn around and spew the ‘black women need to marry white men!’ rhetoric.”That quote right there tells me you are STILL worried about what the black collective thinks of you, and that you STILL want acceptance from the very men you admit reject you.

Here’s the truth.

Black Girl Magic will not keep you from being lonely.

Black Girl Magic will not keep you from feeling rejected.

Black Girl Magic will not keep you from wanting a partner in love like every other race of woman.

Black Girl Magic will not keep you from feeling envy when every other race of woman is engaging in practices that secure her bloodline.

Black Girl Magic will not make all that anger and feelings of rejection go away.

What I notice with black women who write these types of articles is, many of them are almost-there with everything spaces like Beyond Black & White have been saying for years, but will stop short at taking the leap and stop being so damn connected to black men and the collective and do what the fuck they want to do in finding relationships with quality men of all races. YOU STILL CARE. Like Shakespeare, thou doest protest too much.

If you can acknowledge that black women have been “marching on the front lines, pledging their allegiance to black D, going to bat for questionable men, building bridges, singing ballads” but won’t acknowledge that black women FUCKING NEED TO EXPAND THEIR OPTIONS, then sis…you ain’t ready. It also tells me that you’re still too AFRAID of dating interracially, because up till now you’ve focused on trying to be pleasing and attractive to black men while rejecting the idea of finding love elsewhere. And up until you wrote this post, I can assume you DID “panic” about the dating behaviors of black men? Think back to when you were in college “panicking.” How many guys could have been great potential partners back then that you rejected because they weren’t the right color?

Chile…you ain’t ready. You might never be ready. But if and when you are ready to put yourself first, I’ll be here for you.

Note: Leila, if you take this as any sort of indication that I don’t like you or support you, you would be wrong. What you have done with BGLH has been truly life changing for many black women. You have, in your own way, changed the world and empowered black women to embrace who they are, like no other ever has in this country and with our history…EVER. In your own way, you encouraged black women to embrace “something new.” And yes; that was a hint. 😉

  • Good you responded to the article. Needed to preach this.

  • Phyllis Pierce

    You know… Until they are ready to accept that they have choices. Until they are ready to accept, that they don’t have to live without love or that that love may not look they way they thought it would. Until they are ready to get past their own racism and see the beauty in other races of men, then get used to being frustrated and angry!! In my opinion, you cannot get angry about a choice that black men make when you have the right to make the same choice!

    • Sandra77

      Phyllis Pierce, Hallelujah!!!

  • LN

    I wrote the article. I only saw this because it backlinked to my site.

    Um… woooooowwww. You SOOOOOOO do not know me!!!

    First off, I am not “hurt” by black men’s lack of interest in black women. I am in the process of divorcing a black man (he didn’t cheat and he didn’t beat) because the marriage is not working for me. If I was so “hurt” I would have hung onto him for dear life. But I’m not because (as you state repeatedly) I am AWARE that I have options. I can re-marry. I can stay single. I can do whatever the fuck I want.

    Also, I date interracially. I did before I got married. I do now. So that kind of destroys your whole theory on who I am.

    (Also it is creepy to write an entire article on someone you do not know.)

    The stuff I’m talking about is next-level and something maybe you do not grasp.

    This article was not about partnering. OF COURSE women get lonely. There is NOTHING WRONG with desiring partnership. If black women want marriage they should have it!

    The point of the piece is this. And I say this as someone who has been in the black woman blogosphere for a decade. I am TIRED of our currency being tied to who we are or are not with. PERIOD.

    Our humanity is GREATER than that. This is not a conversation about partnering. It’s not a conversation about socioeconomics. It was a personal note of encouragement to other black women, like myself. I don’t wake up in the morning and think about statistics. I deserve more than that. I cannot live my life according to statistics. I deserve more than that. I wrote a follow up piece in which I said that statistics are weaponized against black women — I still feel that way.

    We are incited to fear, panic and loathing CONSTANTLY. And it’s trauma and it’s not healthy.

    I hope you get what I’m saying, but you probably won’t.

    • Christelyn Russell-Karazin

      Leila! Listen…you’re right. I can’t tell who you are by one post. But YOU PUT IT OUT THERE. And I’m going by what I SEE. And what I SAW was an expletive-filled rant that CLEARLY showed your frustration. And it is righteous frustration. Nobody uses that many “fucks” in a story and isn’t mad. Sorry…unless you’re a sailor who happens to also be a drunk.

      Second, I’m sorry for your divorce, and it’s GREAT that you date interracially. That really isn’t the point. The point is that your quote about OTHER black women using that as an option sound like you’re discouraging THAT too. If you don’t believe me…look at your own readers who interpreted it that way and how you felt the need to do a follow up post. Come on…sis…

      THIS IS WHAT YOU SAID:
      “And you might think I’m going to turn around and spew the ‘black women need to marry white men!’ rhetoric. But I’m not going to do that either. Because it’s the same fundamental problem in a different form. It’s attaching a black woman’s value to how she is perceived and desired by someone outside of her.”

      THIS IS WHAT YOU CALL IN COMMUNICATIONS, A DISCOURAGING PHRASE. So it’s okay for you to date a white guy, but you’re gonna tell black women “Hey; not so fast?”

      I agree with 99% of what you said. But unlike you, I KNOW a solution. Like you said…black women need to stop “panicking” over what black men do, but they ALSO need to EXPAND their options and YES…DATE WHITE MEN. And Asian men. And Hispanic men. And Arab men. And..eskimos for phuck’s sake.

      You hesitate to encourage black women from the option in your story…(in which you put out, so you know folks are going to have something to say whether they know you or not, come on you’re a blogger too you should know better how this works) and THAT is my ONLY issue with your piece. And “black girl magic” is not going to make be the cure if there is no magic being created by our owning what IS, moving on, and charting our own destinies. Your post sounded sad, defeatist, and offered no solution, in which you wholly admit yourself.

      Again…I have NO issue with you. I think you’re fabulous. Really. You may not have heard of me, but I know you. I know you might be pissed at me now, but hopefully you’ll get over it. I hold no malice.

      • LN

        I curse like a sailor and have since I was 13. Check my other articles on BGLH. If a black woman believes she is magic and is living in a state of self-love and self-care (two things that are NOT emphasized for black women. Instead it’s all ‘Get a black man!’ or ‘Get a white man!’) then OF COURSE she will attract love. And that may look like a variety of things in terms of race and sexuality. And that is stated both implicitly and explicitly all throughout BGLH and has been for years.

        I attract all kinds of men. My divorce agreement is complete (still waiting on courts to finalize) so I feel comfortable dating again. It’s mainly white guys this time around but that is not a big deal to me. I don’t pat myself on the back or think I have done something special. My primary job in life — and I stated this in my original article — is to love myself and live fearlessly. That is all. And I assume whatever partner I take on will be on board with that. Maybe I’m a different type of black girl but I am not worried about blood line or envying white girls. Not everybody is.

        • Christelyn Russell-Karazin

          LN, you’d be surprised at how many black women are TERRIFIED of dating all manners of men. Kudos to you that you are not one of them, but have some empathy for those women who have been conditioned from birth (and even you admit YOU had some conditioning because you mention your college experience) to NEVER leave the klan. Not ever. No matter how much abuse, overlooking, rejection..she MUST never leave. I can give you citations, books, quotes from women like bell hooks and Kola Boof, if you don’t believe me. It’s great that YOU have got it all figured out, but lots of black women haven’t yet. And it is to those women, I have a responsibility. Not everyone has arrived where you are. There is much confusion, disillusionment and distress from other black women who have been told their entire lives that they have NO OPTIONS but the black man. The solution that I offer is not to simple “get a white man!” sheesh you sound like the folks at Lipstick Alley who try to minimize all of this be making it seem like that’s what this platform is about. IT’S NOT.

          My point? Don’t throw the rock and then hide your hands. You put it out there, people in your own comments section said it sounded like you think black women should just lay down and die, you even had to write a follow up article to clarity, and I got tons of women in my inbox asking me to weigh in on this. So please…if you didn’t want anyone to comment, you should have written this in your personal diary, and not on a blog that can be read (and judged) all around the world.

          • LN

            I am not throwing a fucking rock or hiding shit! Where did I say that I didn’t want this debated? And to say I threw a rock suggests I wrote something inflammatory or wrong. I didn’t. The article got less than 25 comments. And the follow up got like 1. This was not controversial on my site. An article about Fall lipsticks is beating it on page views. If you looking for enemies, enemies are all you’re going to find. I understand that your whole thing is encouraging black women to expand their dating pool but I reject your panic and your paranoia. I believe with all my heart that black women can be happy and whole– partnered or not. I believe my first duty to myself is radical self love and self care. I’m not going to stop saying it because I’m 32 and I wish I’d heard this more throughout my life — especially age 21 and under.

          • Christelyn Karazin

            Who is “panicking and paranoid?” Girl I’ve said my piece. You’re starting a flame war that doesn’t have to be. I said what I have to say, and you’re sitting up here wanting to argue. Be well, and have a good rest of your day. I’ve got work to do.

            Again, no hard feelings…at least not on my end.

          • LN

            Hard feelings *definitely* on my end. You claim to respect me and like my work. You shouldn’t have written a 600+ word piece with all kind of wild conjecture on who I am. Then trying to make it sound like I’m the crazy or bad one for wanting to defend myself.

          • Christelyn Karazin

            I’m sorry you feel that way. Maybe you’ll rethink it one of these days.

          • Christelyn Karazin

            But I will say this…the fact that you ignored my offer to help you and uplift and support your work was met with no response, but you’re up all over this thread. Just saying. https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/c061a9d59ad3ac9637317945dcd37dc924f1161dd42d52aec42b210069de2f94.png

      • LN

        Also I didn’t “discourage” black women from doing anything. Black women are not mindless children who cannot think for themselves. I simply drove home the point that partnered — to white men or black — or single, we have value. And I’m honestly horrified and discouraged that that statement is controversial to make to black women on a black woman’s site.

  • LN

    I will share this article with the dude I’ve been talking to — who happens to be a white man — I’m sure he’ll find it funny. SMH.

    Christelyn, I hope you begin to understand that some of us — many of us — are tired of being screamed at by people with bullhorns who tell us that black women need to do X, Y or Z or they’ll end up alone. I know I am.

    • Christelyn Russell-Karazin

      Leila…I hope you read my response down thread. Don’t be mad. I love what you do! Girl and good luck with your new boo.

  • EthioPride23

    A lot of these BW websites never seem to offer solutions. It’s just a big crying fest, sitting in circles and wailing about the poor state of black womanhood. That’s why i avoid them like the plague and choose to hang out in the “solution” blogs. I’m a solver by nature, if i see a problem i solve it, i don’t grab a handkerchief and start wailing! Great response CK!

    • LN

      My “black woman site” is all about celebrating black womanhood. Try again.

      • Christelyn Russell-Karazin

        It’s about “celebrating” natural hair and makeup. It’s great. But that’s mainly what it is. I’ve been following your blog for years. YEARS. It’s one of the few blogs I signed up for the mailing list. Also, I knew all about your new shop opening, and offered to help you promote it. You never responded.

  • Jay Fenton

    As Christelyn says “go to the men who adore you. If you don’t and you wait for a BM who never shows up, and has told you in so many ways that he doesn’t want you, then who do you have to blame? Yourself! If a non-BM want you, treats you well, and you like him the same way, you’d be a fool to keep waiting. As a philosopher said, “I’m only speaking to those who are capable of hearing me.”

    • Steven Beach

      Jay Fenton, damn good advice. I was gonna put in my 2 cents but you already said it so brilliantly.

  • The blog clearly discouraged one of the best solutions to black women’s dating woes. Self love is great but women who have self love issues get married and a good set up all the time. Making self-love a pre-requisite is just a hamster wheel to keep black women from real solutions. You may never truly love yourself and don’t have to in order to find love. I’m done with this new age garbage. You may never love yourself but self acceptance is another thing entirely.

