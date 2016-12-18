Beyond Black & White

Rob Kardashian Gets Left by Blac Chyna Days Before Baby Dream’s First Christmas

Lawd…the drama continues with this train wreck of a family. It appears that Blac Chyna has absconded with Rob Kardashian’s baby Grinch style–she took all the gifts under the tree, the roast beast…everything. This would be a guilty pleasure for some if actual children weren’t involved, but these folks are creating humans to fill story lines. If we are to believe Blac Chyna’s explanation, living with Rob has become unbearable–he’s always accusing her of cheating, calling her a ho, got fat and sloppy again, won’t deal with his depression–and she just can’t take it! No more! But wait…wasn’t Rob fat, sloppy, and physically and mentally unstable before she put the magic melanated vagina on him?

Chyna has also brought YET ANOTHER child into chaos, in an unmarried situation that’s going to cause pain and confusion to another innocent, and I don’t CARE what you think. Not every interracial union should be celebrated. I’ve side-eyed this couple from the beginning.

Short break to comment that Rob’s face looks like he has a developing heart condition.

Black women, interracial dating is not a magic bullet. If you take the same practices and dysfunction to that relationship you can’t just mix it up and hope it gets diluted. If you’re train wreck you going to be a train wreck with a white guy, a black guy, a Latino guy or an Asian guy. Conversely is the man that you picked has more strikes then a game at the World Series, no amount of loving is going to rehab that person. It’s like asking an elephant to turn into an airplane. You have to accept how things are or not at all. Stop treating your mate selection Leica build a bear workshop! You knew who he was when you went out on the first date, the third date, and the 20th date. Enough with the being perpetually surprised that an elephant cannot become an airplane. Accept people for who they are or reject people for who they are.

But on a side note, who thinks this is all just a stunt for ratings?

chest_nut61
chest_nut61

In case anyone gives a rats a**:


Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are back together after messy split

By Leeor Samocha for Dailymail.com


Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are reportedly back on after a very public breakup this past weekend.

According to TMZ, the two are speaking to each other again but not living together.

As new details unfold about the messy split, Rob's sisters have allegedly had enough of the on-again, off-again nature of his relationship with the mother of his child.

A source revealed that fights of this magnitude are typical for the new parents of Dream Kardashian.

This time, however, the situation escalated to a physical altercation.

Chyna reportedly attacked Rob physically in a 'drunken rage' and had to be ripped off of him by Kris Jenner's boyfriend, Corey Gamble, as he showed up to the house.

After pulling Chyna off of Rob, Corey called a couple of the sisters for back up.

The ladies showed up to help mediate the conflict, but Chyna had already left by the time they arrived.

Full Story: http://tinyurl.com/hwy3ax8

PaoloP
PaoloP

Whenever I see anything about that family, I immediately think of a quote attributed to Roseanne Barr and Tom Arnold

”We're America's worst nightmare: white trash with money!” 

trinigirl1
trinigirl1

OT

BBW Family

A reminder that ‘Club Deplorable’ will be back this evening at 7:00PM EST- here’s hoping you can join us with holiday cheer, a bit of eggnog (I’ll be having some) and lively conversation with the family and hopefully a  new friend or two. We’re discussing as a start “ What kinds of white guys tend to be a good match for Black Ladies....like conservative/liberal, religious/non religious, what kind of guy in general seems to be a good overall match. We also plan to discuss this past week’s blog for a bit (for oceanspary) Ugandan women/Chinese men and all the hoopla surrounding the choice those ladies and gents make- ok, folks that call in number remains: 1- 657-383-0801

Nubia Born
Nubia Born

"Absconded", lol, I love that word!

Law Wanxi
Law Wanxi

Among [not between, because that is for two items, not three or more] this post, the Toby Maguire post and the Ben Affleck thing, this place is becoming more and more like going through the checkout aisle at Kroger. A bunch of glaring tabloid trash which always makes me ask, "who are these alleged people and why should I care?" I did that aloud a couple of weeks ago and a woman behind me said they are not people at all. 


I think she might be right. I've seen a lot of decent moral hardworking  people die in hospice settings in the last few years and I have to say, "and yet the Kardashians and their various impregnators still live". Proof positive that there is no right and wrong, no justice and probably, by extension, no God.

Shirley2006
Shirley2006

@Law Wanxi Oh good gravy! I hope you're kidding. There have been vacuous celebrities since the beginning of time. We are no different except there's the internet so the virus spreads quicker.  I frequent two grocery stores: a fruit market run by foreigners (no tabloids) and a major grocery chain in a predominantly Jewish neighborhood where they cover the tabloid magazine so no one has to look at this stuff. So, I do manage to avoid much of this (plus I have no cable tv and I go to about 5 websites on a regular basis--including amazon and this one!  I did click on this because, yes, sometimes I want to catch up with the celeb gossip so as to not seem completely, hopelessly off the grid and I do appreciate CK's commentary. In conclusion, the market has spoken and there's a demand for stuff like this. I just choose to avoid it and it works for me! :-)

MixedUpInVegas
MixedUpInVegas

@Law Wanxi  I think I isn't that there's no God--it is that  there is no true justice in this mortal life.  Perfect justice is God's province in the next life.

Cloe H
Cloe H

Definitely a stunt for ratings.  Did you see how clean that house was?  I'm not calling them slobs but they don't seem like Martha Stewart types.  When trying to escape an unbearable situation one doesn't take time to neatly pack and vaccum the floors? 

Nikki J
Nikki J

Their new show is days away, I wouldn't read too much into this. This is what they do professionally. Drama is their job. It's how they stay relevant. I'm sure the internal dynamics(for the kids) are much healthier than what's presented to the public.

zipporah
zipporah

it seems like he didn't get the nose operation the women got....like KIM....

formavitae
formavitae

FAKE drama for a reality tv storyline. Maybe I'm wrong.

Neil Marsden
Neil Marsden

Is it weird that if i bumped into these people on the street i wouldn't know who they are ?

torgodog
torgodog

" Not every interracial union should be celebrated. "


And trainwreck/ratings ploy interracial unions shouldn't be worth discussing, much less gossiping about.

NewSavannahD12
NewSavannahD12

That was painful to watch.  I feel bad for him.  But it is none of our business.  I cant judge but no interracially married person is the approver in chief for other interracial couples.

Neongurl
Neongurl

I do not entirely blame Chyna for bringing black practices into interracial dating. This family has in many ways forced their way into black culture for personal and monetary reasons. They themselves are not the classiest of people and this is their circle of movers and shakers. Black Chyna is on their level and doing the Kardashian thing. So if that includes stirring up drama per usual with these class of stars, then what is the big deal. It's a gig.