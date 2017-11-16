Serena and Alex Get Married in New Orleans!

Take that, haters!
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian are married! The tennis superstar and Reddit co-founder wed in an intimate ceremony on Thursday at the Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans, according to multiple reports.
Williams, 36, and Ohanian, 34, said “I do” in front of a star-studded crowd, including their baby girl. Venus Williams, Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, Kim Kardashian, Caroline Wozniacki, Ciara, LaLa Anthony, Colton Haynes, Anna Wintour, and Eva Longoria and José Antonio Bastón have all been spotted in town. It’s unclear whether Jay-Z made the trip, but if he did, it was a short one, as he is scheduled to perform tonight in North Carolina.
Entertainment Tonight reports the theme of the event was Beauty and the Beast, and upon arrival, attendees were greeted with cocktails and the song “Be Our Guest.” The outlet says Williams will do an outfit change before the reception, which is set to last until 3 a.m.
