Serena Williams vs. Jennifer Hudson: Who Did It Better?

I know what some of you are thinking, and you’re wrong. Serena Williams just had a lavish wedding to Reddit co-founder, Alex Ohanian, with their adorable daughter in tow. Every woman should have a man that looks at her the way he looks at Serena.

And while all three are off to their honeymoon, Jennifer Hudson is filing a protective order against her near-decade long fiancé, David Otunga after a hasty and messy break up with allegations that she cheated.

No one knows what really goes on in anyone’s home, but there’s one true thing that contrasts Serena’s relationship and Jennifer’s: One made a decision to formally and legally align herself with a man who proved his ability to protect, provide and produce. One woman had sense enough to know that marriage isn’t just a “piece of paper.” One woman opened up her dating pool to include all races of men, so she had more choices outside the toxic black community that suggests that those the look like them are to accept whatever scraps that come.

For years I read and saw black men join in the joke that Serena was really a man, that she was ugly and unworthy of a man loving her the way her husband does. If Serena would have believed that, I’m sure she would have despaired. Under those conditions, she might have felt a certain kind of desperation to “lower her standards” a pick a build-a-boy. How many stories have come out recently about black women so desperate for #blacklove that they are willing to share their husbands with long time girlfriends, support their half-baked schemes and blow massive amounts of their wife’s money, or get dumped only later to discover their husbands were gay or bisexual?

Haters will say that Serena married down because she’s worth $284 million and Alex is “only” worth $9. Really? Reddit is worth 1.3 billion…with a b! You think Alex doesn’t have stock options??! He BUILT that!! He is also wrote a best selling book and sits on several boards. I just get so sick of stupid people.

Here’s more of my take on this situation:

