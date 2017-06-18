Sharing My Big, Fat Weight Struggle…

I mentioned a while back that I’d received some troubling test results from the doctor’s office about elevated blood sugar levels and the threat of looming diabetes. I acted shocked, but when I looked at myself in the mirror, I immediately knew what the problem was. It’s what is always has been. My big, fat weight struggle is in my belly.

And while I’ve touted eating a low-carb diet with a paleo-practice emphasis, truth is, I’ve been slipping. My weakness is wine. There’s nothing more enjoyable and refreshing than pinot grigio in the heat of summer and a warm cabernet in the cool fall. But the sugar surge and extra calories were raking up. Two big glasses of wine, 300 calories. Multiply that by 7, and we’re talking about thousands of empty, non-nutritious calories.

I was also deluding myself about how big I was really getting, because I really hadn’t changed in clothing size. Yes; things were getting a bit tight, but I wasn’t trading my size 6 for an 8. The only clothing clue came when I tried to wear some of my vintage dresses that tend to cinch at the waist. It…wasn’t pretty.

I also decided to chronicle my progress. The first time I saw myself on camera, I was pretty disgusted at how I’d let myself go.

You know you’ve let yourself go when your head starts looking too small for the rest of your body.

So I made so major changes. Stopped buying wine to drink at home, and only partake of libations socially, and no more than once a week. I’ve upped my workouts on YogaDownload and do a strenuous workout by Becca Ripole. I’m running at least three times a week and eat mostly vegetarian and out of my garden. It’s been a grind, and I probably have two more months before I get to where I really want to be, but there’s been progress.

There’s lots more I can say, and I will in time. I’m just taking this process one day at a time, and feeling a lot better in the process. Letting you guys in on my big, fat weight struggle will keep me accountable.

