Sociologist Says “Cheap Sex” is Causing Marriage Decline

Ever wonder what effect easy, virtually instant sex has on society? Apparently it makes men not want to get married. Because they don’t have to, says one sociologist. This from the New York Post:

The share of Americans ages 25-34 who are married dropped 13 percentage points from 2000 to 2014. A new book by sociologist Mark Regnerus blames this declining rate on how easy it is for men to get off.

Regnerus calls it “cheap sex,” an economic term meant to describe sex that has very little cost in terms of time or emotional investment, giving it little value.

This is definitely bad news for women who seek marriage and family as a major life goal. Because while they are the gatekeepers for sex, it’s the men who dominate the marriage game, Regnerus points out.

Perhaps the scariest part is that “cheap sex” is leading to male brain drain. Men aren’t working as hard to achieve success because that’s no longer a qualifier for sexual access.

Regnerus blames cheap sex for the decreasing education and employment rates among men as greater numbers of women get college degrees and enter the labor force. Six percent more women than men in the 25-34 age group have a bachelor’s degree.

Regnerus backs this theory up with a quote from social psychologists Roy Baumeister and Kathleen Vohs, who study this phenomenon. “Nowadays young men can skip the wearying detour of getting education and career prospects to qualify for sex,” they write. “Sex has become free and easy. This is today’s version of the opiate of the (male) masses.”

What do you think? Is marriage doomed, or can these trends be altered?

  • mgm531

    I think it’s a bunch of sensationalistic BS trumped up to get attention. And evidently it worked.

  • chest_nut61

    Totally agree with everything Chris says. This is something the more conservative types have been saying for a while. I agree we don’t want to go back to early 1900’s type thing…but I think the data makes it clear what’s going on.

  • AG

    I agree. It has gotten to the point in which even the best men will not get married. If a woman is waiting for marriage, she is practically doomed because another woman will supply the man with the missing intimacy. For many years, intimacy was the main motivator for men to marry, and because so many women offer it with no strings attached, men will not marry.

    One of my Black male Facebook friends posted a status that bothered me and it really let me know that the state of marriage is in trouble. He is a decent, educated man and usually seems very ethical. However, he played house with a bi-racial woman for eight years. Finally, he decided to get her pregnant and made a Facebook video to announce it. When family members started to ask him if he would finally marry her, he became defensive. Loosely quoted, this was his response:

    “I have all of these people in my business asking me to put a ring on it. However, after much thought, I decided that there are some unethical circumstances surrounding the diamond industry. Because of this, I don’t believe in marriage, and my girlfriend is fine with it.”

    This made me lose hope. Men will create any reason to avoid marriage. He actually expects us to believe that, due to the treatment of diamond harvesters, he will not get married. There are other rings besides diamond rings, but he still thinks that he is smarter.

  • EthioPride23

    It’s not a personal concern for me because true genuine Christian men always uphold marriage and will one day answer to a higher authority. As a result this doesn’t affect my demographics. However, for the secular world what else does one expect when the mantra is, “If it feels good, do it.” Fornication to the carnal heart feels good so they do it with no shame, no guilt then cry over the consequences. I just got back from a Christian wedding where both were virgins. I weep for the lost, really. You reap what you sow.