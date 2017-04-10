Beyond Black & White

Chronicles, Musings and Debates about Interracial & Intercultural Relationships


You are here: Home / Relationships / Swirling Gone Wrong: Janet Splits With Husband; What Can We Learn?

Swirling Gone Wrong: Janet Splits With Husband; What Can We Learn?

| | 23 Comments

Sigh…it’s never a happy day when you hear about celebrity couples splitting, but I think this news might be particularly disappointing for Janet Jackson fans, who celebrated and wished her well for her “third time’s a charm” marriage to her Arab billionaire husband and father of her only child. The news comes just months after the birth of their child, and suspicions a flying about the reason for the split.

If you’ve been any fan of Janet for any amount of time, you know that she has been an iconic sex symbol and vigorous stage performer for decades. Her trademark was her looks, amazingly flat stomach, and affiliation to the First Family of Pop. Her husband was surely well aware of this fact, and it’s puzzling to see how Janet changed over the course of their brief marriage. She left the country, took a major break from public life, and wore clothing you’d never in a million years expect her to wear. He had caged the butterfly.

And therein lies the issue, folks. Sometimes swirling will go wrong, not because of the abundance or lack of melanin content, but the lack of shared values, culture, and often, religion.

Some will say that Janet made out like, well, a bandit, because the prenup allegedly gives her 100 million for every year of marriage, leaving her halfway to billionaire status too. That seems mind boggling to us plebs, but remember she was super rich to begin with, and after a certain point, it’s just…there. When you have mega millions, you have much more time contemplating your belly button lint than the average person, and I’m sure the dissolution of her marriage is a hard and sad event for her.

Support Our Community
BB&W Merchandise
  • chest_nut61

    I agree with everything Chris said and have felt this way all along. When I saw a photo of her wearing a burka a few months ago something inside me said “This isn’t going to work”. This has nothing to do with the swirling and everything to do with simple incompatibility. Even if two people share a lot in common (values, etc.) it’s unlikely they are going to make suitable life partners. There may be a ton of potential mates out there for any given person, but the vast majority of them are only that…potential. And once you got to know them, you’d find out they weren’t suitable. Only a small minority would be someone you’d consider spending your life with and raising a family together. I think I would have been surprised to find out that this DID work.

    • Semizotu

      I missed those pictures! Then again I am in a place where it’s no big deal for a woman to cover so I don’t think it made headlines. But whose idea was it?? In her place I might be trolling people but I am just weird like that.

  • The Yorkshireman.

    I don’t think we should read so much into it really , just another couple who split up. If they were not compatible then surely they wouldn’t have got married , sometimes things just don’t work out. Wish em both the best.

  • gardenlover

    Hope they can respectfully co-parent their baby

  • PJDean

    I see it as “Do not change YOU for anyone or anything” no matter how supposedly big the love or bank account is. They both knew what they were signing up for. I think they both thought the other would stay “in character” for the duration of the union. Nope. Enduring that much illusion will wear thin after awhile

  • Neb16

    I wouldn’t recommend getting into relationships with ME men unless they are Westernized. If you like the way ME men look, you would come out better dating an Italian, Frenchman or a Latin American man. It’s not to say that dating someone based on looks is a good thing, because it’s not. I’m saying this for those who have a specific type in what they want in a mate.

    • Semizotu

      IME when they are “Westernized” that usually means “bending over backward trying to be seen as white” which is not something I find attractive. Balanced guys who know who they are and where they came from, and respect that part of their identity but also live in the modern world and can deal with women as equals are rare. But they do exist.

  • az

    you have to wonder what he was thinking. here was a man who knew a woman’s successful career was in large part due to her free sexuality and his faith was opposed to such behavior and he thought it would be a good fit? Maybe he thought since she was older, she would get over herself. Can you imagine being 50+ and going through this mess with a newborn in tow? people cray cray.

    • chest_nut61

      IMHO, you have to wonder what *she* was thinking…not him. Based on the outward changes seen in Janet recently, I suspect that the deal was she was going to change her ways to be more acceptable to him, not the other way around.

  • Bernardeth

    When I heard the news the first thought that came to mind was her song “everytime” it explains what she might be feeling when they got together. Anyway, I mean no desrespect to anyone women who are dating or married to Arab men, but what Christelyn is exactly how I feel about entering into a relationship with them, the culture is too different from how I was raised and women are always submissive to the husband and depends
    on her husband for everything! I mean as an independent woman I don’t know think I will even enter such a relationship… And my worry with regards to Janet is that normally from what I have heard the husband gets custody of the child and the wife gets visitation right… let’s wait see how everything works out.

    • Semizotu

      I love to hear them speaking Arabic. They could be discussing last night’s football game and it would sound sexy. More than that, however, I am not so sure about.

  • Terri Tune Sargent

    Just wondering, don’t many Arab cultures believe in more than one women or at least them messing opening around and his wife should be acceptable to such. Just wondering and you can take it from there…

    • Susie White

      If they’re Muslim, they’re entitled to marry up to 4 women so of course they may flirt with other women if they want (how will they marry if they don’t court the other woman?) & the rumor mill says this is what Janet’s husband was doing. Nevertheless,many progressive/ educated Muslims these days opt to marry & be faithful to just one woman examples: the King of Jordan & the King Morocco

  • Dezzi

    As a HUGE Janet Jackson fan, I agree that this is disappointing because like many others, I was really rooting for them. I didn’t want to believe the split at first because over the years there have been a lot of ongoing rumors about them separating/divorcing, her having cancer, and that stupid “secret baby” rumor that just won’t die! I do wish them the best. It’s disturbing (and disgusting) to see some people celebrating over this.

  • chest_nut61

    EXCLUSIVE – On an escapade: New mom Janet Jackson spotted for first time since splitting from husband Wissam Al Mana while shopping for fake plants and furniture with makeup artist Pat McGrath (http://tinyurl.com/m9btzg6)

  • chest_nut61

    Sources now claim that cultural differences took a toll on their relationship.
    ‘Wissam wanted a wife who stuck more with the Muslim traditions,’ a source told Us Weekly.
    ‘She felt like she couldn’t be herself anymore,’ shared the insider. ‘She couldn’t settle down and be what he wanted her to be. Janet wanted more freedom.’
    The source added: ‘Janet felt hidden away from her family. She missed them.’
    Link: http://tinyurl.com/kuh89rw

  • ladyofmagic1974

    I was really rooting for Janet and greatly sadden that she is divorcing just a few months after having her baby. No offense to anyone who is Muslim or from the Middle East, but I have no desire to date/marry any guy who is a Muslim or from the Middle East. By having a couple of brothers who became Muslim many years ago, reading from various books on how women are treated in that part of the world, and being and independent minded woman I know that a relationship with a man from the Middle East or Muslim wouldn’t work for me.

    • Tootie

      All I know is that the garb that some of the women wear (where they are covered from head to toe with just a mesh thing over their eyes) is largely politics and not about what’s in their religion’s teachings. There’s a Mosque behind our house and the women enter through the back entrance while the front is for Men Only. Why?

  • Dezzi
    • simplylois

      Yes he is.

  • Tina

    You need do the Pros and cons of dating/marrying a Middle Eastern man. East does not always meet West. I could not date/marry a man regardless of his race if he was not a Christian. That is my belief and others don’t have to agree with me but that is how I feel.

  • John from NY

    “She left the country, took a major break from public life, and wore clothing you’d never in a million years expect her to wear. He had caged the butterfly…And therein lies the issue, folks. Sometimes swirling will go wrong, not because of the abundance or lack of melanin content, but the lack of shared values, culture, and often, religion.”

    That is why this marriage didn’t make sense to me, unless it was for monetary reasons.

  • Haydn

    Swirling Gone Wrong What can we learn? Hmm how about that swirling isn’t the final answer cause there’s shitty people in every ethnic group