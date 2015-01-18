Beyond Black & White

Take That, Haters! BB&W ‘Circle of Support’ In Action with Wronged IR Couple

| |

If you’ve been on the interracial dating pages on Facebook, you’ve probably run across this haterade:

10635752_707591202688020_8520275980820423370_n

 

People can be so cruel on the internet, and often forget that the people they demean and ridicule are real human beings, with real feelings. The above photo was a bastardization of this lovely one:

10934303_10155082745830082_975485280_n

Don’t you just love what this picture signifies? Wife and baby sleep safely under the loving and watchful eyes of the husband and father. YAAAASSSSS.

How could you have possibly hated on such love, such beautiful melding of melanin? Unfortunately, trolls always – ALWAYS – find a way. I got a chance to speak to the couple behind the controversy, Jacob and Cassia.

But we’re gonna fight back. I’m commissioning everyone in the BB&W community to work to create a slurry of POSITIVE memes about this couple, and interracial dating and marriage in general, to help drown out the negativity. Each meme you generate goes toward the busy and harried young couple’s dinner and babysitter, all courtesy of us!

How to:

Use one or both of these pictures and create a meme on a generating website like this one.

meme_2

 

meme_1

 

Then post your positive meme in the comments section below and in all your own personal social media. The BB&W brand stamp helps us keep track of all of the memes coming from our community, so please try to position text so it isn’t covered.

Now come on…let’s start changing the narrative!!

 

  • LuciousPowell

    What it was/is is the disappointment with Bigots who hate BW but particularly those BW who have strong Black/African features who get angry when they see beautiful bw like Cassia

  • LuciousPowell

    (Continuing from my above comment which I tried unsuccessfully to fix) being HAPPY and living outside the Sapphire/Ratchet/Single Black Mama stereotype with a Beautiful family and a Lovely husband who treasures her!!
    In those Bigot’s mind, we as BW aren’t supposed to be Happy let alone be reaffirmed by Non black men who put rings on our fingers!!

  • Pretty1984

    I posted the memes I created for Jacob and Cassia on Reddit.
    Any suggestions on where else I can post? ;))
    Tina

  • Pretty1984

    All the best to this lovely couple… And many more babies to come. 🙂
    Tina

  • Christelyn

    Pretty1984 I’m going to post this on the BB&W fan page! If you have Facebook, post it on your wall! Tweet it too!

  • Mich35

    All the best to this lovely couple. United you will overcome the haters.

  • Peruse7
  • caribbeanlady

    Beautiful family.

  • Peruse7

    Btw, this is my first comment on this site 🙂

  • Peruse7

    …and
    what a beautiful pic of a loving family!

  • Loveinmosaic

    Love that this couple has chosen to take all this foolishness in stride. Just goes to show how strong their love really is.

  • trinigirl1

    LOVE & COMMITMENT KNOWS NO COLOR, RACE OR CREED.

  • ladyofmagic1974

    Beautiful family!
    The internet is full of bullies who have nothing better to do than to pick on a lovely family like this because they don’t have anyone or if they do have a family they aren’t happy with them.

  • trinigirl1

    Much like the KKK used to hide their ugliness behind hoods, today people hide behind computers to spew their hate and disdain using this tool as a poison pen.  We can not let them succeed- wonderful idea, what a great way to show this beautiful family that they will be cared for and looked after in and on their life’s  journey! 
    Please don’t let other people’s hate rob you both of  the wonderful life in front of you.  🙂

  • Silverroxen

    I remember seeing this picture all over the web and thinking how beautiful this family is. They look genuinely happy and disgruntled people just want to take it away from them. No worries though, they have our support.

  • FriendsofJay

    This is a really beautiful picture of a mom, dad and baby in a loving relationship.  It made me feel good inside.  These vicious people on the web who disapprove of this happy family are neanderthals rushing toward extinction.  As Cassia said, “We’re all humans.  We want happiness.”  Not only is there nothing wrong with her wanting a husband and marriage, it’s what every normal person should want.  The naysayers must have awfully dull lives if they spend their time attacking other people’s love and happiness simply because on the color difference.  
    I say hooray for Jacob and Cassia.  They have the kind of love those social outcasts will never know or understand.  I love seeing these faces and hearing these stories.

  • nikki1978

    Silverroxen  I agree. I see nothing but pure love in this picture, who cares if their skin tone doesn’t match. Perhaps if there was more of this in the world and I don’t just mean IR dating exclusively,  but love in general this world would be a much better place.

  • Christelyn

    Peruse7 Welcome!!

  • PaulinaSal

    They look absolutely adorable!

  • Peruse7

    TY:)

  • NicoTurfkruier

    Great picture i love it real love has no colours it just listens to the sound of the heart and feels the tingeling in the belly 🙂

  • MechelleJones

    I think the couple is beautiful. so again what’s wrong with this picture ?

  • VeronicaWhite

    Love see’s no colors only beautiful souls

  • DDan1967

  • Loved that you tracked them down and are doing this for them!

  • CDoctorRouse

    I believe that this is the way of the future – the generation that does not want diversity is just about died off. The time of freedom of expression and love is at hand.

  • TianaParker
  • Brenda55

    My contribution to the cause.

  • Brenda55

    TianaParker
    I woke up like this also.  Awesome.

  • Christelyn

    TianaParker OMG LMAO LOVE IT!!!

  • onyxroseification

    People hating on love, need a reality check.

  • CamJordan

    TianaParker I WANNA WAKE UP LIKE THIS

  • yolanda baskin

    Iiiiiii LOVE IT! CONTINUE TO BE U, HAPPY,FREE, LOVING,BEAUTIFUL PPL!
    GOD BLESS U MR. AND .MRS AND THE BABY…FINISH SCHOOL AND HAVE MORE KIDS! 🙂 LOVE YA!

  • This is what I have to say about it. 😉

  • CamJordan TianaParker LOL CamJordan!

  • DDan1967 These all made me smile! How’d you do the speech bubbles?

  • Brice Cameron

    A picture is worth a thousand words. No matter what the words say, the picture sends a more powerful message of a loving, committed BW/WM couple. The image illustrates the falsehood of so many of the reasons the opponents give to discourage BW from dating WM. I wouldn’t think they would want it to be spread

  • I think that they are a beautiful family, and I hope they stay together forever.

  • ChocolateDiva

    Well there are some real haters out there. I noticed that the picture has “for BM only 2” marked across it. Of course they don’t like it less available mammy booty for them. Too bad they can’t DO anything about it. I will never for the life of me understand why so many BW make it their damn business to preach to other BW about who they should and shouldn’t MARRY.
    They’d rather see you have a slew of OOW kids by DIFFERENT ineffective, uninvolved BM than for you and your children to be loved and cared for by 1 WM. Disgusting.
    The shaming tactics no longer work as well since BW are attacked and shamed for simply breathing anyway. What do we have to lose by “risking” for love? We’re already lacking the community, family and individual support.
    I also noticed that once again they made it about how BM feel. Who cares unless those men are related why should I Or any other BW consider their feelings? Do I want BM to be shot in the streets simply for existing? NO. But do I care if their egos get bruised? HELL NO. Suck it up! Compete.
    These same people WORSHIP light skin but them complain that biracial children of BW have “lost” their melanin. Is melanin and struggle the only thing we can pass on to our kids? If so that is sad as hell.

  • DominicGiacoppoJr

    Amazing I have to say I love to have some chocolate in my life

  • Cheyenne Demus
  • DominicGiacoppoJr

    Also a beautiful family

  • SaundiWatson
  • Christelyn

    SaundiWatson AHAHAHHAHAHAH!!!! OMG love love love!!!

  • CamJordan

    DominicGiacoppoJr here here lol

  • PaoloP

    ChocolateDiva “These same people WORSHIP light skin but them complain that biracial children of BW have “lost” their melanin. Is melanin and struggle the only thing we can pass on to our kids? If so that is sad as hell.”
    I noticed that too. How bizarre

  • ladyofmagic1974

    You are so correct ChocolateDiva!

  • MelwedaJoanneBeard

    Simply beautiful is all I have to say

  • PaoloP smh. We should blow up her page with our memes! 😉

    BTW that’s a good meme, Paolo. “I love her. I respect her. I protect her. I support her.” If you don’t make that meme, I will!  You get all the credit, though! 😉

  • PaoloP

    Nuff said!

  • PaoloP

    lanicert PaoloP oops I clicked delete by mistake.  Go ahead and use it, it was your idea to put it on a meme!

  • BritneyRobinson

    Who says this guy hates here male relative? Also what dictates ANY man of ANY race is going to like your relatives?

  • NatalieTucker1
  • NatalieTucker1

    And in best I mean love. Plain and simple.

  • BritneyRobinson

    TianaParker

    LOL. Love it!

  • BritneyRobinson

    Sameriah 99 LuciousPowell

    Black men have “black” babies with white women, so it is all good.

  • trinigirl1

    Guys, I don’t know ‘how’ to do the meme can somebody do one with the photo for me with this simple question. 

    WHAT COLOR IS LOVE?

  • AnthmWright

    I have a dream…

    Today is MLK day

  • Chicago404

    Knee grows kills me. Theyll be the FIRST mf’ers to be chasing after this little biracial girl the MOMENT she comes of age.
    REMEBER HALF OF THESE KNEEGRO KANGS OF EGYPT SAY THEY DONT LIKE NON BLACK WOMEN BUT THEYRE. ALMOST EXCLUSIVELY MARRIED TO LIGHT SKIN MIXED WOMEN!
    SO I’m like why you all mad lil SpikeLee jr ? You’ve been itching to impregnate a yellow bone,you chase after women like this little girl while swearing up and down that you’re a damn Hebrew
    Isrealite !
    Don’t pretend like you care about a few white men wifeing up a couple of black womn when 75% of all black babies areborn to single black mothers and 62%+ of all black marriages end in divorce and most black men would rather kill an infant than marry a woman with the same skin tone that this beautiful woman has.
    They only “care” and shiw”concern” when they see a sista winning. Because he is in fact winning. Gorgeous husband who probaby has job who’s a good protector and provider for his wife and child ,the child looks like the type of girls they chase after, and it KILLS them to the point that they’re “concerned” for “sell out sistas”.
    BYE TYRONE!
    Show Less “concern” and “disdain” to the white mans biracial progeny and more concerned for your “Nubian queens” birthing all these damn bastardized children who are getting chewed up an spat out by society,because that’s what’s happening in these street here in Chicago. It’s horrifying!
    This kid is alright. This woman is alright.
    Funny how they’re ao damn worried and concerned for the livelihoods of sell out black women lmfao
    Guess we have to be happily married and protected and provided for by non black men for them to care because they sho ain’t worried about us if we aren’t marrying out! They aren’t caring when we’re protesting! They only care about future generations of blackness when we actually are doing well without them!
    What a bunch of losers.

  • *Happily fans the flames* Boy was this fun.

  • Pow right in the kisser!

  • nyaw

    They are so cute.

  • trinigirl1

    Chicago404

    Knee grows kills me. Theyll be the FIRST mf’ers to be chasing after this little biracial girl the MOMENT she comes of age.
    REMEBER HALF OF THESE KNEEGRO KANGS OF EGYPT SAY THEY DONT LIKE NON BLACK WOMEN BUT THEYRE. ALMOST EXCLUSIVELY MARRIED TO LIGHT SKIN MIXED WOMEN!

    Before she comes of age- her father will have to sit with a shotgun!  You’re right though, it’s truly amazing the level of hypocrisy they engage in. There really is a disconnect for these men.

  • PaoloP

    trinigirl1 Hi, I didn’t use the meme generator, but I just made these using a graphics program…enjoy

  • PaoloP

    trinigirl1 here’s the other one

  • trinigirl1

    PaoloP trinigirl1

    love it- hope everyone can see it- Thanks, Paolo!

  • ChocolateDiva

    Oh you went there!

  • nichole8612

    Love has no color!

  • And another one, thanks for the idea from PaoloP!

  • And finally, just because I thought it was hilarious, but won’t actually post this one elsewhere (don’t want to cause further drama).

  • MomofIV
  • Steven27
  • Ri74

    Yay! Christelyn, this is awesome! When I mentioned about doing something else with time & energy, this was it! Something like this, support, reaching out and bringing to life those that most people only see denigrated in pictures on a website. They are beautiful.

    Now to learn how to do that Meme thing. I’ll have to work on that before I post it. Title The New Rest in Peace.

  • dani-BBW

    We have a GREAT community here!

  • drhysjones

    Pic 1:
    “When you realize that what you care about is in your arms, not what’s in a meme.”

    Pic 2:
    “When your parents look awesome, but you’re caught mid-yawn.”

  • jazzyfae45

    When I first saw this meme I didn’t even pay attention to the writing. The very first thing I thought was “man he has some pretty baby blues” lol. But then I thought about a GAWWWJEOUS family with a man looking over and protecting his family. And of course I was double happy to see the woman was a beautiful black wonan:)

    Then I read the writing and just shook my head. These black men and thier faux concern for black women in interracial relationships and the children we have. And the irony and hypocrisy of it all isn’t lost on me either. Because while this meme is complaining about the daughters of bw/Wm relationships having less melanin, these SAME black men will walk on hot coals, get hit by a semi truck, walk through a valley of poisonous snakes, and jump Olympic games style over us “regular black girls” just for a shot to breath the same air as their daughter so they can miss me with their faux concern and shove it up their nether regions lol.

    As usual these men are mad that a white man is doing what they don’t want to. They’re mad that these white men with black women are making them look foolish and incompetent. So instead of stepping up to the plate and doing better, they feel they have to bring black women in interracial relationships down. 

    When I get done with studying and a few other things I’m going to try and make a couple memes.

  • jazzyfae45

    I couldn’t resist lol, a counter-meme:)

  • floridapeach26

    for those who say that this is so wrong and ugly, then how can something so wrong and ugly make some of the most beautiful people in the world? When I look at a mixed child I think the Lord must have a special love and blessing for the children of mixed races. The beauty this little girl has with her mother’s strength and her father’s blue eyes and together their skin tones mixed makes the most gorgeous color of caramel. The hate that people have in their hearts are the only things that are wrong and ugly. I look at this couple and see so much love. She looks so content and at bliss in the arms of her King who looking in his eyes I see his love for this family,that he would protect or even lay his life down for. It’s time for us at human being to love each other and stop separating but to be all one race the race of love. We need to stop living in the pain and hate of the past and teach our children not hate and diversity but divine love.

  • shanhall367

    Love it! You guys are beautiful.

  • gamintn

    I’ve tried a half of dozen times thought it was done after memedad then reddit, but what ever the caption would say Don’t be a hater, be an appreciater!

  • nashipae
  • Brenda55

    PaoloP

  • katrinarucker35

    I just love how this couple stays happy, and then have their beautiful baby right there with them. My prayers goes out to them. I hope and pray my future husband is a non-BM.

  • katrinarucker35

    onyxroseification Oh yeah! I love how you put the bible scripture in there. That is a good one. 🙂

  • TinaHogg1

    you are a beautiful young lady with a handsome husband and beautiful daughter.may god keep on blessing you and you’re family. …I stand with youyou BB&W

  • trinigirl1

  • This is a very wonderful couple and I just has to say keep pushing and all those people that habe something to say for get them and stay happy .

  • I wanted to participate in the meme contest but I can’t think of anything witty to say. 🙁

    So I’ll just say that this is a beautiful family.

  • Vivaforever ChocolateDiva

    I feel for Key-sha. It can’t be easy to be the unmarried mother of so many kids. Her favorite quote is about never trusting anyone.

    This is a woman who is clearly hurt and not in the happiest of places.

    I could go in on her, but at the end of the day…she has my pity. :/

  • JeremyBreu

    I’m a product of an interracial couple and this picture reminds me of my parents. I’ve been on this planet for 27 years and it’s a shame people still don’t see the big picture. I hope one day we all can make multicultural children and live in a world where we are judged on our actions and morals, instead of skin color or ethnic background. Love this picture. Let’s all hump and create a better tomorrow.

  • Vivaforever _Toni_ ChocolateDiva

    You’ve raised some interesting points here and I know I’ve written “open” letters before, but maybe we can address this in all seriousness.

    Not because I want to talk to these persons but in order to alleviate the fears that BW like yourself have about these women “representing the majority” or putting sites like this in danger.

  • waldeinsamkeit

    I’ve seen this picture before and I honestly thought they were models (one can get lost in Jacob’s eyes) haha. I’m not creative enough to participate, but I  will say that they are a very gorgeous family! 🙂

  • That was great to say.

  • lili2009

    That someone would put such a mean message on a picture with a baby, just saddens me how low people will sink. There’s so much damage in someone who would do that.  That being said, they are gorgeous (and yes, I would’ve STARED at them if I saw them at a restaurant or something! I would’ve smiled and waved, too!  🙂

  • PaoloP

    _Toni_ what you said was just fine, so here you go…..

  • PaoloP

    gamintn here you go 🙂

  • MoniqueSewell

    Haters are haters. Just jealous people. This picture was so gut wrenchingly tender, I was like awwwww. <3 Bless. Stay positive and Congrats on your new family!

  • formeonly
  • CynthiaHancock

    I love what this picture represents. It is so sad that in this day people would hate on such true love. As a woman in a interracial marriage,with a daughter of my own, I have witnessed how mixed families are treated. My this beautiful family always feel loved and block out all those who hate and would try to destroy what many cannot even obtain.

  • JazziiTyYoohluvmeJones
  • Loveinmosaic

    _Toni_ Vivaforever ChocolateDiva 

    I will say that after the initial shock wore off, I too felt very sad for Key-sha.

    I did a few searches on her as well as Cassia and Jacob. And the proof is in the pictures and the various posts on their social media channels. If you truly have love in your heart, the blessings will flow. If you truly have malice in your heart, your days will be full of anger and pain.

  • JazziiTyYoohluvmeJones

    Click on the photo grid link! To see the meme I created.

  • InuHadiya

    Love is Love…I have never dated a white man, don’t know if I would intentionally, I do prefer men from my background which is Jamaican, however, Love is Love, and if the most high saw it fit that a white man loves me and me him, then who the hell am I to play judge and jury. Love is Love

  • Creativity5363

    Dare to be yourselves! Dare to dream! Be not conformed to this world! Your haters are people that just are jealous of the fact that they cannot do what you do! They are plain and simple ignorant! God bless you and yours!

  • Loveinmosaic

    When I first saw this post, my husband was on his way to work. So when he came home, I showed him the video and I asked him what he saw – besides a beautiful BW that looks like Lupita – LOL!!!

    Right off the bat, he noticed –

    1. These two are super comfortable with each other.
    2. They establish eye contact with one another very quickly – a sign they care about how the other is feeling.
    3. They smile at each other often – not just once or twice – a sign they enjoy being together.
    4. They naturally lean into each other – a sign they naturally support each other.
    5. The fact that he is willing to be a part of this video shows he wants to let her know how much he loves and supports her and he is in it to win it.

    Hubby also mentioned their cuteness makes their critics look like a bunch of @#%^&>*#$ and @#!*@&< but we’ll keep it clean and leave it at 1 thru 5.

  • Jazzii

    I’ve created a meme and I am not quite sure on how to upload it. Please help.

  • Jazzii
  • DianaFinck

    Family. That is all I see.

  • simplylois
  • formeonly

    From Desmond Tutu…

  • Christelyn

    _Toni_ Vivaforever ChocolateDiva Toni, PLEASE do.

  • LaKeeshaVega

    I don’t have a meme..I’m not that creative. I wanted to address the notion that marrying a man who happens to not be black somehow makes this woman less black or ashamed of her blackness. LOOK at this woman…there is no artifice in her..she is clearly comfortably happily Black and her man who is not LOVES her..he wears her ring and she his and they have shared their love and the life they have created with us all. That is a gift, we should all be so lucky no matter the shape size or color. All the love and luck and blessings of God and the universe to this beautiful family. From a woman and a mother.

  • ZahFa

    How beautiful their love, their family is.

  • rhondagriggs4

    Married and Happy Family for 22

  • When you find people like this you need to thank the lord for maken such a wonderful family.

  • foreversarai
  • MirtaHeal

    <3

  • joefromphilly

    Hi Christelyn. How you like. First time doing this. Glad to see you helping out. Very nice people & happy for them, a night out Fantastic! Keep on fighting I say. Peace & Love to All.

  • I posted this one on my instagram. I hashtaged #beyondblackandwhite #interracialfamily #interraciallove #bwwm #thenewnormal #beyondblackandwhite.com #loveknowsnocolor

    I had trouble sizing it so be the tag doesn’t show well, but I commented on the article in the comment section and will try to link it.

  • oekmama

    jazzyfae45 Aw, you beat me to it. I was trying to think of something along these lines. Good on ya.

  • oekmama

    whaddaya mean ‘comes of age’? You know those kneegrows will be sharpening their teeth once she learns to walk.

  • oekmama

    LuciousPowell Sometimes I think it’s that they don’t wanna see DARK-skinned BW thrive. Right? Coz only light-skinned women deserve love.

  • EarthJeff

    InuHadiya Yes.  LOVE IS LOVE.  And we are free to make whatever choices we want in a mate.  We are all free to have whatever preferences that we do.  This site has always been about CHOICE, and how it is OK to choose whatever you wish.

  • EarthJeff

    dani-BBW “We have a GREAT community here!”

    Yes we do!

  • SaraPolk

    Love sees no color

  • Lurker1975

    I can’t seem to post mine. I used the first picture and the caption is ‘MY BIGGEST BLESSINGS ‘. And using the same picture another caption at the top that says ‘ IM IN LOVE WITH THE COCOA’ (if that’s not pushing it)

  • LEWinston

    I would change “You” brothers to “Some brothers”. Saying “you” makes the assumption that “all” black men fall into this category. Other than that, Great Job!!
    I just can’t get enough of this photo! So beautiful.

  • Lurker1975

    No she doesn’t, bm NEVER make disclaimers when discussing bw, so we don’t have to either.

  • Bellatrix79

    They are a very attractive couple.

  • mdann

    You all look beautiful!! What a gorgeous family!! Remember no one can ever take your voice you owe it & no one can ever take it from you.

  • InuHadiya

    Agreed…I 100 percent support choice…

  • mimi2230

    Lmao! I love it!

  • PaoloP

    Lurker1975 here’s the first one

  • PaoloP

    Lurker1975 here’s the second one

  • YukikoClayton

    I LOVE IT…..I CAN SEE SO MUCH STRENGTH AND LOVE. GOD BLESS YOU.

  • PaoloP

    LaKeeshaVega “I don’t have a meme”
    Yes you do, your penultimate sentence. See attached.

  • jazzyfae45

    @LEWinston
    Sorry not sorry not into giving disclaimers. Deal with it, or don’t. Doesn’t matter to me either way.

  • jazzyfae45

    @Lurker1975
    Thank you for saying that. I’m over giving people courtesies they NEVER give black women. It’s old and tired.

  • SLPiazza
  • AmberYates1

    Another free date night for you 2!

  • Lurker1975

    Thanks

  • JennieTheresaWest

    You guys are beautiful, you look like just like my son and his girlfriend. I hope that they never have to encounter this kind of negativty.

  • Brenda55

    JennieTheresaWest

    Moderator’s note: 
    Now that is nice. Thanks for sharing this photo of your son and his girlfriend. It is beautiful.  The photo and the support that you are giving as a mom for his relationship.

    If you choose can you tell us a little more about these two kids? How did they meet? How are you and your family doing re. an IRR in the family?

  • keimiasmoon

    lanicert Oh wow this one is beautiful!!

  • JennieTheresaWest

    Brenda55 JennieTheresaWest They go to school together. They have only been dating about 2 months but they seem to really be into each other. My daughter actually also has a black boyfriend and will be delivering their son on thursday. As for us as a family its not really a big deal. Slight cultural difference but nothing bad, its kinda fun. We are a very open and frank family and we joke about all the stereotypes attached to each race but in the end we are all a family and we enjoy our time together with each other and the friends we each bring. As long as they are good people we couldnt give a flying rat what color or race they are. Just be good to my kids and I expect my kids to be just as good to them.

  • keimiasmoon

    Pretty1984 Reddit though? That place has an active group of members from Stormfront. :/

  • keimiasmoon lanicert Thanks! I posted it on instagram. Having some interesting conversations about it.

  • PaoloP

    I am quite the sarcastic bastid at times 🙂

  • trinigirl1

    If anyone’s interested as of now there are 47, 796 LIKES of this couple’s photo on FACEBOOK site is: Interracial Dating  as Charlie Sheen would say,  winning 🙂

  • KrystalSimon

    Such a beautiful family. Pay no attention to the negative people in the world. You two belong together and what a beautiful baby.

  • hatingignorance59

    I wrote a poem many years ago about interracial love….I am going to look for it. It was entitled, ” As they bleed, We bleed.” I have six beautiful children four of which are mixed. My children had to be raised to be stronger than the average child due to ignorance and lack of love for human kind. They are beautiful, strong, intelegent and successful adults. It takes a strong mind to ignore hatred.

  • zipporah

    foreversarai LOVE THE SCRIPTURE
    besides, i saw on another silly website, that many BM are STILL calling BW ugly for being ‘too dark’ 
    SO WHAT….LOL

  • jgarciam

    Beautiful, gorgeous, respectful, motivated couple who stand up for LOVE. Let everyone stare, as they wish they had enough guts to be with a person who they truly love. 🙂

  • zipporah

    “seed losing too much melanin”
    NEGRO PLEASE.. because that was what you use AGAINST HER.. by saying “shes too dark skinned, and NO i ain’t going out with that. only a ‘redbone’ like Beyonce will do.”…..LOL

  • beepow11

    Beautiful family.

  • Judy Brathwaite

    You are a really beautiful couple, just keep a relationship with God, and forget the haters. Blessings

  • Deanna125

    formeonly  Don’t Hate, Imitate, I like it!!

  • Deanna125

    This is what love looks like

    marriage bands included

  • Deanna125

    Vivaforever 

    Internecine fights exist among women of all races.

    Yet, BW are fighting over nothing (most BM) so the fighting is at a higher pitch.

    They are trying to win the battle by counterpropaganda and bullhorn projection of the exact opposite of the truth.  They only have the fcked up BC to call their own (which it really isn’t) so “dey stay praisin’ dey kangs” to hold onto something that never was.  In every community, when someone rejects the BS, it is always those who would benefit from a change of view (and vue) who will oppress she who ain’t stayin’.  Look at the lye attacks on women in India and Pakistan — most are orchestrated by other female family members of the wife, not even the husband.

    But every movement needs a defining event.  After that event, Keysha will either get that wake up call or she will be in some far off public housing development holding a “Black Citizen’s Council” meeting to hold it down for da brothas on lock down.

    It is getting close to that “event”, but it is approaching.  It will be so egregious (as if there have not been countless outrageous and egregious acts of violence and disrespect of women and children by BM in the BC) that not even Tanikeya and Keysha and Laquanda will be able to ignore it.

  • stacyanngooden

    What a beautiful family! I’m married to a white man with 2 beautiful children. We’ve gotten hated on big time. Thanks for such a wonderful post. We should be free to fall in love with whoever, no matter their skin color.

  • TrinaDickson

    Our love is powerful, for our love have, nor see color. We prevail every moment of the day as we kiss, hug, stare into each others eyes, and make love. Your ignorance brings us closer together for we are LOVE.

  • TrinaDickson

    I was married to the most handsome Caucasian man, blond hair, blue eyes. We had no children together but he was the most outstanding stepfather to my boys. Its sad that we had more problems with my black community than any other. The Lord called my husband home Feb, 2010. Ppl if we focus on what really matters, (LOVE) than we wont have room for hatred.

  • Selmix

    Beautiful  and amazing couple

  • Lady A

    JennieTheresaWest Awww young IR love so beautiful!!

  • english84brown

    I’m married to a sexy black man who’s a hard worker great husband and father. These are qualities I could not find for myself in my race. We have 2 beautiful children together and he had a full race black daughter before me. She lives with us full time. I have full responsibility over her as well as he. I treat her like my very own. I love my Lil family, and thank God everyday for what he has blessed me with. We face scrutiny All the time for mixing, but IDC what other people think or say. My family is not perfect and we have the same problems that same race families do. Color doesn’t make things easier or harder. But marrying The one that makes me happiest and treats me with love, respect and protection is all I want or could ever ask for. So if you are not down with bb&w keep your mouth shut. This is our life, not yours. God brought us together so YOU won’t bring us apart. We are one now. Good bless your beautiful family. And eff the haters. People only say mean things to what is different in their eyes.

  • Silverroxen

    That’s terrifying!

  • Brenda55

    english84brown
    Thank-you for this lovely testimony to the beauty of interracial marriage. I know of what you speak, most of us here are black women married to white men and have found the perfect mates for us. We agree. eff the haters.

  • english84brown

    Beautiful in every way. Some may hate more will love.

  • english84brown

    It’s the least I could do. I think people are beautiful. Lucky for us we actually look at people and judge with our heart not our history.

  • DWB

    I’ve seen the 1st photo before and she looks SO MUCH like my wife when she is sleeping!!!!!!!

  • LatsirhcRetsifp

    Haters are gonna hate. LOL. I just had two black men on Facebook attempt to shame me for being married to a white man. I asked them if they were happily married and they didn’t respond. Misery loves company and jealousy is an ugly monster. I love my husband and I wouldn’t trade him for a thousand Brand Pitts or Denzel Washingtons. You love who you love and I’ve found that couples who go against the norm of marrying within your ‘race’ can have a stronger love for the adversity they have to endure. 

    The couple in the picture is beautiful and anyone who opposes it is just showing the ugliness of their heart. There is only one race, the human race. In the end love always wins.

  • hatingignorance59

    LatsirhcRetsifp I couldn’t agree with you more. I wish I could blame it on ignorance but I can’t. Ignorance is , Not Knowing. There is a huge difference between not knowing and outright hatred. People who are racist are sometimes highly educated people. They just have bad hearts and see no need for change. Keep your head up. Continue to shine. Feel sorry for the rest of humanity because they may never know the love that you and your husband have.

  • DeveyLashawn

    Beautiful couple with a  beautiful baby…So much ugliness in the world..

  • indiestar777

    zipporah 

    People like them always love to use that against a black woman, any black woman to try to supposedly make her feel guilty about her choice of husband and child’s father, regardless of the love, compatibility, and stability that they have.  I know that this has been said time and again but I’ll say it again: they’ll say hurtful, awful, untrue things to her and blatantly and bluntly say that they don’t want her, yet when a white man or non-black man does want her, then they get stupid.  So the fact, as it is to their psyche, is that you don’t want her but you don’t want no one else to want her either-what a bunch of f*** holes!!!

  • indiestar777

    Chicago404 

    That is true.  While they’re looking at the mother for marrying and having a child with a white man as a so-called “sell out”, they’ll be looking at this “sell out” woman’s child as fresh meat once she reaches a certain age (or when she reaches maturity-like a lot of these sick bastards do).  They hate the dark skinned woman for doing the right thing in getting married and having children in wedlock but they lust after her daughter-hypocritical f*** hole manwhore sluts!!!

  • indiestar777

    PaoloP ChocolateDiva 

    It seems they only value light skinned children-if they are the product of BM and WW, but on the reversal when a BW and a WM have light skinned children together (or if they look more like the white/non-black father) they start preaching to us about how wrong it is, or that those children aren’t black, or something on those lines.  Newsflash: of course they’re not just black, they are a combination of the genetic material of both parents and their bloodlines and there’s not a blessed thing anyone can do about that fact, whether you want to believe it or not.

  • indiestar777

    BritneyRobinson Sameriah 99 LuciousPowell 

    It’s true, it’s hard to ignore hurtful words because contrary to popular belief, words do hurt.  But, you can’t let it rule over you and consume you for the rest of your life and the more you dwell on them, the more you start to believe it.  WE, as BW must rise about it and live for ourselves not for any community that lives to hurt and destroy us, just live for you.

  • MomofIV

    Jazzii treat it as though you were uploading a photo….click the rectangle with the mountain peak inside and follow the steps…if it doesn’t go right the first time, you can always delete it and try again.

  • oromariposa06

    BEAUTIFUL !!  I hope they stay strong and ignore all the negative EVIL people !! As  the mother of a biracial child….I love seeing this !!!

  • BritneyRobinson

    indiestar777 BritneyRobinson Sameriah 99 LuciousPowell

    I know, just deleted my youtube account too much drama.

  • Justa GoodOlBoy

    My wife and I tied the knot at the Baseball Hall of Fame on Valentine’s Day 2013! BTW, that’s the Mayor of Cooperstown officiating the ceremony. She didn’t even have a problem with me wearing my family plaid (kilt). 
    Trust me, my wife and I (as I am sure plenty others here) have seen and heard it all from the haters as well but ultimately only two people need to approve of an interracial marriage in order for it to succeed.
    All the best to this couple and every other couple out there!

  • lisafree

    That picture is BEAUTIFUL! BEAUTIFUL …it should be in a Benneton ad! oh goodness do they still sell Benneton or well then a couture ad beautiful picture.

  • hatingignorance59

    I think the woman is an absolutely stunningly beautiful woman and her HUSBAND is gorgeous! The baby is adorable! It is aparant that u r both educated and above all the hatred in this world. I have been going thru this for yrs. I ho early feel like a large percentage of black men and women are motivated by jealousy. You each found your perfect match and others may never find it. Thus the hatred and jealousy. Keep your heads up and remember marriage is a three fold cord. You, your mate and God. Put on blinders to the hatred cuz that unfortunately, will always be there. I no longer call it IGORANCE. Ignorance is a lack of knowledge, this is not a lack of knowledge, its a lack of love and tolerance. I am 55 yrs old and have had six children. Bi-racial children. Adults now. I raised them knowing that hatred was out there. I taught them to be proud of who they were. I taught them that respect is earned so they were to carry themselves in a way that people capable of respect, would respect them. Above all else, I taught them to feel sorry for hateful people because they must be miserable in their lives. Pray for them for their minds are unproductive and their hearts are poison. Walk tall and proud of the love you have been fortunate to have found. Some may never know what that feels like. Much love. P.s. this was taken in 1986. Proud and happy family.

  • hatingignorance59
  • MissPrincess24

    I read this story from a link shared on the Interracial Dating FB page.  I am a Black woman who is currently in an IR relationship with a White man.  We’ve only been together for 3 months, but with the way things are going, Im pretty sure the couple in this picture will be us (well..they’re the SLIGHTLY younger version LOL).  My sweetie & I have definitely been on the receiving end of some very nasty stares and comments, but as other people on here in IR’s have commented, they think it makes us question our love, but it only makes our bond tighter. So I always thank the haters for making us stronger.  The love we have will NEVER be controlled by what others think. So, having said that, here is my contribution to the meme contest…I hope you like it!

    Signed,
    Essence(MissPrincess24)

  • I chose to do a positive message that doesn’t rely very heavily on the negative context. I’m sort of just trying to minimize it and brush it off. Hope you enjoy.

  • mprotocol66

    Does anyone know where I can find more good pro bbw type memes?

  • Sfbta
  • BritneyRobinson

    Sfbta

    Would you know that some stupid retards are saying Michelle is racist for making that statement!

  • Sfbta

    @BritneyRobinson
    Uhh, to top it off, it just happens to be the name of the organization.
    I guess it’s just that white folk, especially the women, are so under appreciated and abused. Poor white folk
    Be well and with peace and love.

  • KenyanBunnie Covet

    I am married to a white man. In my late teens and 20s, I dated white guys. Didn’t mean I hated myself or black men. Anyway. My husband is in the military and we live in VA, this area is full of military families, you see all kinds of interracial couples, not a big deal. But hell! We still get so many looks of disgust from people, white and black. And it’s not us just reading their expressions towards us accidentally, they literally stare us down and their faces are contorted to disgust.

    And it’s like….why? Why can’t you just be happy to see a couple out and about, happy with each other, holding hands, laughing together, enjoying time with each other in public? How does that make sense? Shouldn’t you just see a happy looking couple and if you must think about it, be happy that people are happy!

    Must be jealousy.