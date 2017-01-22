Tika Sumpter’s Engagement Will Have Her Winning Like Kim Kardashian and Marla Maples

Recently Tika Sumpter revealed that she and the father of her child got engaged over Christmas. You all know what my position has been about why I didn’t really promote her, but here’s what I think NOW.
Chronicles, Musings and Debates about Interracial & Intercultural Relationships
| Christelyn Karazin | 11 Comments
Yeah I found out on Bossip (yikes I know) that they became engaged on Christmas day. The comments were a mess as usual. Congratulations to Nicholas James for making an honest woman out of Tika. I knew eventually they would become engaged. In my experience many white men don't seem comfortable with not marrying the mother of their children. Remember Scott Disick proposed to Kourtney Kardashian a couple of times and she turned him down? White women privilege.
Wow , what a fabulous looking couple . I guess I'm a traditionalist, so for me having a child and then getting married is the wrong way round ! Having said that I hope they have a long and happy marriage
I'm glad she's getting married. Just wish she have gotten married before the baby came.
Even though I was disappoint by the OOW baby I am happy that he proposes in a romantic and meaningful way. Here's another difference between WM and BM. A BM can love his baby momma and baby but will still not put a ring on it because he doesn't value marriage and there is no sigma in the BC regarding OOW children. It's actually celebrated. In the White and Non-Black communities it's still taboo for a man to have OOW child. Usually when you see this it is because the woman has refused multiple times the marriage proposal.
So with this being said I now can offer a genuine congrats to the happy couple.
"Usually when you see this it is because the woman has refused multiple times the marriage proposal."
Actually, usually when you see this, it's because the pregnancy was an accident.
Is it "Tika" or "Zika"?
Not that I actually care, mind you........
@Law Wanxi Zika! Damn autocorrect!
All the best to her and her growing family.
Wishing them the best and hope that they will have a happy and successful marriage.
Great news for Tika and happy for her. But oh dear god, the racial crap has been there even before Trump got elected Chris. Sorry to say the curtain has been pulled back to show that nothing has really changed and was still there under Obama. So please folks lets get over this narrative of the world is coming to an end, put on our big boy and big girl pants and get a life.
This is great news.