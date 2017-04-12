Beyond Black & White

It’s Time to Stop DENYING Domestic Violence Against Black Women!

As I watched the breaking news report about a Riverside, CA couple at the center of a murder-suicide that left a teacher and eight-year-old dead, a Facebook friend of mine sent me a video of 50 Cent punching a woman in the audience. Feeling a bit abashed (or more likely worried about a lawsuit), invited her on stage to twerk for him and his buddies. After the punch, she happily obliged.

Now we can call this woman a fool for not protesting her mistreatment and carrying on as if nothing happened, but the fact of the matter is, black women and girls endure this every.single.day. Getting verbally and emotionally assaulted is a regular Tuesday for them. And that’s why, although terrible, no one is really that surprised anymore that so many black women are abused in this way.

In an article published April 11 on NBC News:

African-American women only make up about 13 percent of U.S. women, but comprise about half of female homicide victims — the majority of whom were killed by current or former boyfriends or husbands.

According to Justice Bureau statistics, African-American women are victimized by domestic violence at rates about 35 percent higher than white women.

“Black women are really impacted around violence as a whole, where we’re talking about domestic violence, trafficking, or sexual violence,” said Turner-Allen. “The numbers skew very high.”

Karen Allen, the victim of the murder suicide, has a surprising tie to Tim Alexander, the film maker of Diary of a Mad Black Man and one-time producer of Tommy Sotomayor’s yet-to-be released Fatherless America boondoggle. Rumors have it that duo split after Sotomayor came home early from a trip to find his girlfriend performing a sexual act on Tim.

I suppose Mr. Alexander has learned the error of his ways and has once again remarried and present himself to be a lot less antagonistic against black women and advocates “Christ-centered” relationship coaching. Oh…did we mention that Cedric Anderson, the “sanctified” killer of his innocent wife, officiated over Tim’s second marriage. Uhmm….kay.

In full disclosure, I worked with Tim Alexander briefly in 2010 for No Wedding No Womb, and I deeply regret doing so. The depths of this man’s misogyny could fill a black hole.

Black Women Often IGNORE Previous Bad Acts, and Pray for the Best

Take a look at Cedric Anderson’s criminal history:

Police Chief Jarrod Burguan said Cedric Anderson had a criminal history, including arrests for domestic violence, theft, and weapons charges, but was never convicted. Burguan said he was not able to provide specifics about those cases. He said the criminal history preceded his relationship with Karen Smith.

Anderson was arrested in Los Angeles County in 2013 and charged with brandishing a weapon, assault and battery and disturbing the peace, court records show. The case was dismissed in 2014. Further details about the incident that led to the charges and why the case was not prosecuted were not immediately available.

He was also arrested in 1993 in Kern County, California, on charges of battery with serious bodily injury and battery on a person, but that case was also dismissed. [SOURCE]

Listen, ladies. It costs $20 to get a background check on a potential romantic partner. Unless there’s an arrest for protesting crimes against innocents, ANY crime or arrest should disqualify a potential mate–especially arrests related to domestic violence and assaults. Hell–if the onus is on black women to “choose better” and we are often blamed for the failings in a relationship and even our own assaults and murders, we simply can’t afford to give men like this of any race that kind of benefit of the doubt.

It’s unfortunate that the black community (with the blessing of the black church) reinforces the notion that black women should forgive and give multiple chances to men who are unworthy. Many times, if a woman goes to a pastor for help, they discourage any legal action be taken. This revolving door of sanctioned abuse against black women must stop, but it HAS to start with US. It’s time for a reeducation of what black women SHOULD expect from loving partners. Punching, beating, emotional and physical abuse is NOT love.

Part of the mission of our anti-defamation organization is to teach black women about healthy relationships and prioritizing their emotional and personal safety. Black women were put on earth for more than to just endure. We are put here to THRIVE. Click here to find out how you can help.

  • az

    I hate to say it but the Black church (or the church in general regardless of race) do not encourage women to go to the police regarding domestic violence. They tell the wives to ‘just be more obedient’. Ministers after alcoholics are the second most likely to beat their wives (think that through). And Muslim men are no better. So you might as well give the atheist a chance. As times get harder, men will get more violent. BM are already hyper-violent so get the background check as often as possible or just avoid bm altogether. My regards to her family.

    • lisa586

      Atheists have the lowest overall crime rates as well. Religious men tend to be misogynistic. I want no part in that.

      • PootieTangsGhost

        Joe Stalin. Pol a Plot, Kim jung un, Mussolini. There’s multiple womens shelters at churches tf

        • az

          the child molestation of the Catholic Church, Bishop Eddie Long, James Fortune, the whole Arab world. Religious men are just as capable of terrible things as atheists.

    • Trinigirl1

      As it relates to the ‘black church’ I’ve always viewed it as the ‘kiss of death’ for BW. It’s been my lifelong opinion.

      I hate to say it but the Black church (or the church in general regardless of race) do not encourage women to go to the police regarding domestic violence. They tell the wives to ‘just be more obedient’. Ministers after alcoholics are the second most likely to beat their wives (think that through).

  • Neb16

    I saw pictures of them together and he looks happier than she does. Calling this awful is an understatement. The poor woman did everything they (the black church) told her to do and still suffered the consequences at the end. I wasn’t surprised by this at all. In my own life, I’ve never seen a happy black couple that’s a model of a good relationship before.

    I would suggest as women, especially young women, to be careful about who we get our relationship advice from online and offline. Like if it’s someone who tell you to only marry black, when there are men of other races that can treat you better, then cut that person off. Or if someone gets really defensive because you won’t “give a black man a chance”, then stay away from that person, even if they are family members or relatives. They don’t care about your well-being, only their selfish motives.

    I have a feeling that Karen Allen was not open to non-black men, so she got who she thought was the best and he showed his true self and not only she died, but also two innocent, non-related children also suffered.

    • Nia_

      I have a DBRBM cousin who used domestic violence as a reason for me not to date white men. He swears up and down every white man on earth beats women. He himself has threatened several women he’s dated with violence and is well aware of several other relatives who beat women, including one who’s in jail for it. 2 years ago, I told a BM acquaintance I went on a date with a Russian man and he told me not to date Russians cause they’ll kill you. I’m still alive. I guess he’s unaware of how many black women are killed by black men.

      • Erica Reid

        I find that black men know how violent they are (check out how little they will challenge each other but are quick to come down on a woman) but they simply don’t care because at the end of the day we apparently belong to them, in their sick and twisted minds. I have never been harmed by a man of another race but I have been beat on and hit by black men, as well as sexually abused and have dealt with sociopathy that infected a court decision about my daughter. Black men are dangerous, they get in your head and try to mentally mess you up and once you break out of their abuse they react in either aggressive or passive aggressive ways, both of which are a detriment to the woman.

        • Neb16

          Yes. They take really decent, sensitive women who are carefree and make it a challenge to break them emotionally and psychologically. If you try to do anything about it, you don’t have any allies. I was told that as black women we need to have thick skin, but most of us do not want to be hardened by our life experience. People in the community don’t understand that.

          • chest_nut61

            I was told that as black women we need to have thick skin
            Another statement that nicely sums up much of the problem. It implies that there is something wrong with you if you don’t simply buck up and take it.

  • Rene

    From what I read, their marriage wasn’t even 6 months old. According to her mother, she was learning things about him that were sending red flags – letting his true nature show. She filed for divorce and shortly afterwards this happened. It’s another tragic example that shows that leaving an abusive partner can have a fatal outcome, that there needs to be a lot of planning beforehand, no telling anyone of your plans since who knows who will be on the abuser’s side or unintentionally give too much information, to not fall for any tricks they will use to lure you back, and have security measures to keep that person away. Even when you do everything right with retraining orders it’s still just a piece of paper to abusers and the police often can’t do anything until something happens.

    On a somewhat personal note, I’ve seen this situation that could’ve played out similarly at where I worked. A co worker had left her abusive spouse and was at work when he made an appearance. It became chaos once we found out the situation, we had posters of his face for identification and keeping an eye out for him. Thankfully, nothing tragic had occurred. But unfortunately, the co worker went back to her abuser and no charges were filed which is something that happens. One of the factors being that they had children and abusers are not afraid to use children to get victims back or use financial abuse in addition to violence to keep victims from leaving.

  • Napunzel

    This story is the worst mostly because an 8 year old baby was in the wrong place at the wrong time and was killed because of it. I feel sorry for Ms. Allen but she dated this dude for 4 years and I do not believe that she never observed him showing alarming behavior. As Christelyn said,do your due diligence ladies! We do more research into a company we’re about to go work for than a person who we potentially want to share our lives with. I would have slammed the door so hard on any romance with this man just based on his rap sheet alone.

  • Trinigirl1

    Not much to add, except to say the cemeteries are filled and filling fast with the bodies of dead BW, hell just OUR funerals alone and there may be no more land to bury us. Chris, is right but far too many BW continue to support these pastors and men, black and white who are dangerous to them and have clearly demonstrated in a myriad of way that they are extremely dangerous men. All that can be done, is what is happening now, share and inform and maybe just maybe we can help prevent the next Karen Allen. How do you rest in peace as a murder victim, I wonder? Folks love saying that don’t they, ‘rest in peace’. MA.

  • Terri Tune Sargent

    My experience over the years is I found black women have no one to turn too, of course not all but the ones I crossed. I seen parents tell their daughters “try to stay away from him when he’s upset” “what did you do” “you need him to take care of you and the children” “it’ll be alright, he’s just tired not working, it’ll stop”. Even worst a close friend after she’ll hid under a black eye, “he showed up at her family barbeque and was sat down and given a plate of food like nothing happened”. I was floored. These are some examples I seen with my own eyes “even told me to mine my business”. That friend is no longer with him but it took her 11yrs. It’s a terrible thing for women and feeling powerless. Especially when family turn their backs knowing she in need of help.

    • chest_nut61

      “what did you do?”….that one really gets me. It sums up the entire problem in a single sentence.

      • Terri Tune Sargent

        I’m not a tough person physically and always avoided confiscation. However that day I removed him and his plate “I know you think you got control of her but not this day, not why I can’t see her eyes because she’s hiding behind sunglasses, so please get up from this plate, you’re not welcome here and my brothers over there watching you surely concur with me”. He got up quietly and left. We couldn’t tolerate one another, his bullish didn’t move me, but she was my friend and though it took years and patience on my end, she left that madness, remarried and at peace. I hear today he’s still a miserable man.

        • PaoloP

          Thank you for your taking action to help your friend….and glad that her situation has changed.

  • Oaktown Paul

    Domestic violence against black women persists because:
    1. Far too many BM “deny,” “excuse” or even “accept” the violence BM inflict upon BW.
    2. WM / WM are generally “indifferent” to the abuse committed by BM against BW because we do not see ourselves as part of the problem …. nor do we imagine we might be part of the solution.
    3. By acceptance and indifference, the violence committed by BM against BW has been normalized.
    This “normalized violence” is problematic in two ways.
    (1) It enables BM to see violence as a sign of their strength and manhood, while simultaneously allowing them to bully the women in their lives.
    (2) It enables non-blacks (…umm let’s call them whites) to justify their own racism — because a man who beats women …. is considered by many to be a “lesser man.” (A racist is quite naturally the kind of person who will use this information to support their own prejudice.)
    The indifference and acceptance of this domestic violence against BW is intolerable.
    If we do not actively oppose the beating and killing of BW, then we are, in some way, part of the “public silence” that normalizes this violence ……which, in turn, enables these crimes to continue.

    • Real_Truth23

      You can always tell a lot by reading the comments on these videos. Not one person cared about her. Not white men, not white women, not black men and not BLACK WOMEN either. The most they would say is, “Tragic, but she knew he was a criminal” or “I thought the shooter was a white guy.” Completely derailing the subject from the victims. We live in a callous soulless world.

      • Oaktown Paul

        There are, indeed, some “callous / soulless people.” They cause real harm to real people. But do not let them jade your view of the world. Surround yourself with people who will make “your world” a better and more beautiful place. You can best fight the negative treatment of BW by your example of living well :-).

    • chest_nut61

      I agree with a lot of what you say here. I think the root cause is simply that BW are not seen as valuable and/or worth defending and protecting. You touch on issues within the BC here (and we’ve all discussed others here at BB&W in other threads), and you also touch on reasons why people within the WC are indifferent. I agree that many in the WC see it as “we’re not part of the problem” and very likely cannot be part of the solution. I daresay that if we tried, there would certainly be times we’d get attacked by those very same forces within the BC that would like to see things left as they are.
      IMHO, if Chris’ anti-defamation project can help to change non-BP’s views so that they see BW and valuable and worth protecting, they will have succeeded. Once that happens, much of the rest of the stuff will follow naturally.

  • PennyB

    Wait. The killer was a pastor? Listen, I tell all my friends they need to do a background checks. I did one on my husband when I first met him. I even knew how many driving tickets he had gotten, when he bought his house and who signed his mortgage. If you can’t afford a background check then just go to http://publicrecords.onlinesearches.com/ You may need to do some digging but you can access prison records there and a bunch of other stuff. There are other sites you can dig around. Remember the devil appeared as an angel of light at one point. Just because a man dress nice, talks nice, says he has a good job, drives a nice car. That means nothing. Maybe I’ve watched too much Channel ID but we need to take responsibility for ourselves.

  • Real_Truth23

    Everybody was sympathizing with her in the comment section until she started twerking. Often times, you’re your own worst enemy. Dysfunctional families create dysfunctional adults. https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/eb76a2dd33ed7db3171f0457f5d42f7df2a1366ac3d6894d37ce19cff525a4aa.jpg

  • You know, the problem is that black people really normalize all of this. If it’s NEVER the black man’s fault for being so violent, how is this ever supposed to end? Black people STILL support Chris Brown! They still don’t want “to take any food out of his mouth” — because everyone makes mistakes. He beat Rihanna and Karuche and he’s STILL the victim? Still misunderstood? He’s still super talented and we all need to be able to separate the man in his personal life from his talent because his talent can’t be denied! No one knows what either of those “chicks” did, we weren’t in the car/room, and you know they provoked him anyway! Are you kidding me? I saw the bruises — what other proof do you need because Chris SURELY didn’t look like that!

    All of that to say that if people defend pointless celebrities to a fault, then they certainly aren’t going to support “regular” women in their real lives. A “regular” man doesn’t have half of what Chris does, so why should a “regular” woman report him? He only hit her a couple of times — that’s just what men do. Don’t make him so mad next time. He’s still a good man.

    Bottom line: Chris Brown’s career has THRIVED! Black people act like he never beat Rihanna. If that had Justin Bieber who beat that little Selena Gomez — and she had pictures of her bruises like Rihanna ON THE NIGHT OF THE GRAMMYS — Justin Bieber’s career would be OVER!!! White parents wouldn’t allow their young, impressionable daughters to have a known abuser decorate the walls of their home. Black people didn’t blink — they blamed Rihanna and continued to make Chris Brown rich.

    • chest_nut61

      Quite a while back there was a thread that covered much of what you speak of here. I remember someone saying that it’s different for black celebrities because they are more important or something. So because they are famous and the BC looks up to them, they get a pass. That was the logic. Made my head spin.

      • See, and that response is nothing but pure FOOLISHNESS! Really, black celebrities are more important, so they can go around being Ike Turner all day, everyday? LIES! Black people make excuses for so much dumb stuff, and then wonder why other races look at them crazy. White women get beat, too. But the difference is that, for the most part, someone (multiple people, usually) are telling that white woman to leave her idiot ABUSER of a husband/boyfriend. Black people want you to stay with that fool, and PRAY ABOUT IT!

        • The Yorkshireman.

          I never understood the obsession the BC has with men like Brown and R Kelly. These little weasels abuse black women yet the BC would rather celebrate and raise them up , when they should be going that for the ladies and girls.

          • rockinK

            Not to say, but what about white men who beat their wives– so, please don’t take what I am about to say in that manner… I think this is bigger than the Black community and Chris Brown and R. Kelly– It’s more about being in a failed patriarchy. Of course the Black community is the largest example… or is it Native American reservations… look up their stats if you want some harrowing examples of domestic and otherwise violence and hopelessness.

            If a community is a patriarchy (from how I understand it) men are at the head and they take care of women.

            We live in a failed version, because men abuse women and the more money and power the more likelihood of bloody noses and bruises and legions of admirers looking the other way…

            Just like Sean Connery admitting to Barbary Walters that he likes to slap women around
            Or Jimmy Page and that 14 year old
            Or Tommy Lee and Pam Anderson
            Or Michael Fassenbender
            Or Bill Cosby
            Or Mike Tyson
            Or Wesley Snipes
            Or Pablo Picasso

            LOL. The safest place for a woman is probably a lesbian commune. LOL.

          • Exactly. It’s just shameful because other races don’t embrace and normalize this foolishness like black people do. And it’s really all about black men — you’re never supposed to down them, especially in public. So R. Kelly pees on underage girls? WHO CARES! How can you not dance to “Step in the Name of Love” when you hear it? So Chris Brown is a habitual abuser? WHO CARES! Have you seen the way he dances? He’s the closest thing to Michael Jackson!

            And through all of this, it will ALWAYS be the black woman’s fault for supporting or NOT supporting this mess. If she doesn’t support him, then she’s trying to “take money out of his mouth” or she doesn’t understand that everyone makes mistakes and deserves more chances. Nobody but God is perfect! And, then if she does indeed support him, well then she should’ve known better, she was asking for it, she was in it for the money, or obviously, she must’ve liked it — that’s why she stayed.

            Black women simply can’t win when it comes to dealing with black men, and dealing with black women who support black men to a fault.

          • rockinK

            Other races DO normalize it. The world seems to only care about money and power. How many movies has Roman Polanski made after fleeing the states? Has Sean Penn ever stopped working? Didn’t Led Zepplin get inducted to the Rock n Roll hall of fame? What about Picasso, oh god, just google Pablo Picasso and women.

  • Susie White

    Black woman divorces from non-Black husband after 5 years. He generously gives her an alimony worth millions & is pictured still performing fatherly duties to his son.
    Black people: “See, this is why black women should never swirl with these evil albinoids!”

    Black woman is killed by her Black husband less than 5 MONTHS into their marriage.
    Black people: This does not depict all black men…

  • rockinK

    Ahem. In the past I have successfully filed a ‘peace order’ against a former boyfriend. It was a simple process. When we stood up in court, he showed up with a lawyer and crocodile tears…

    I sat down in the courthouse for 6 hours, waiting for our turn in front of the judge. Despite the fact the cases were in alphabetical order and both our names are in the first 5 of the alphabet, we were close to last. I later found out that he’d been crying so much his lawyer had asked the DA to make our case one of the final ones so he could ‘get himself together’. Classic narcissistic, control freak behavior.

    I sat on the bench making a list of all the things he had done to harass me. His stupid mammy mother sat next to him, shooting me hateful glances, while he cried on her shoulder. I ended up with 3 pages of bulleted points.

    From this perspective, I believe ‘we’ black women don’t need to wait for the masses to recognize domestic violence as a serious issue, it is up to the individual Black women in those situations to stop living a lie, stop ignoring it, stop forgiving it, and stop listening to toxic messages from religion or well meaning fools. “God will handle it”, “Take it to god in prayer”, “This is just a hiccup, he loves you”.

    I don’t want to fall in the trap of blaming women for their own victimization, but I believe that when you don’t stand up for yourself and use the tools that are given to you… you become a victim, and have no one to blame but yourself. If I’d ended up dead from his hands, I am sure my final thoughts would have been– why the F, did I think he loved me? Why the heck didn’t I call the cops?

    Women may have less physical strength than men, but we are far from powerless.

    Simply put, I am not waiting for the masses of idiots in this world to recognize the horrible statistics as obvious facts. I recognize reality and will never be in such a situation again. #swirlnation.

  • kiki

    you can see what type of person she is already. There she is hoein it up for the rappers after being punched. These bw are a joke. This was more embarrasing rap culture to look at.

  • Neb16

    I believe that in my lifetime (I’m pretty young), that the numbers of black women swirling will increase tenfold to the point that our numbers will be like Asian and Native American women. Most women who think about their own well-being will not put up with the crap that older generations of black women put up with just to be with men who don’t want them. I don’t want people in the LBGT community to take this analogy the wrong way, but holding out for an IBM is like a straight woman having a crush on a man who is gay who will never date a woman.

    People will point out “well most black men marry black women”, but they don’t point out that these women are usually mixed-race or close, or even close to white. They are telling us in so many ways that they don’t want us. Black women need to learn from Karen Allen situation and look at the numbers.Today and yesterday, I saw two videos from non-black men pointing out the abysmal ways black men are treating black women. They get it, why can’t women like the girl who got assaulted by 50 Cent or other NBABM women get it?