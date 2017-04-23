Tinder Success? When You Know, You Know.

Last week we discovered Twyler and Travis on our new weekly feature, Five Insta Couples We’re Loving This Week. Little did I know that they have a pretty amazing story that’s definitely worth telling here.

Twyler and Travis surprisingly met on Tinder, a dating site infamous for facilitating easy “hook ups.” But hey; diamonds can be found virtually anywhere. They shared their story on an IR Facebook group.

Twyler goes on to tell me..

Also he is an ex marine and now a professional business man. We live together and getting married M ay 11 . He is not only hot, sexy, tall, athletic, but an amazing cook, hard working, successful, loyal as hell, and he’s romantic. I have 2 kids, one with autism and he still accepted them. He has 2 kids as well. We get them every summer. We were engaged only 10 months into dating, moved in together in his beautiful home, which is now mine as well, at 1 year into dating. And now getting married @ 1.5 years. He is honestly the love of my life, and vice versa. We aren’t perfect, but we are perfect for each other. We are in it to win it lol 🙂

Don’t you just LOVE it when a man knows what he wants and wastes NO time going after it? 😍

We’ll be featuring this couple in our upcoming series, The Pros and Cons: Dating White Men, so make sure you sign up to our email list so you’re well apprised when we launch the docu-series. Click here to join.