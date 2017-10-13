TONIGHT!! Straight-Shooting Tiffany Jolene Speaks to BB&W on YouTube!

It is with great pleasure to announce that Tiffany Jolene, the viral blogger who wrote a missive to dusty black men who crawl up into her inbox to bash black women. It was such a shock, that the New York Post and Essence picked it up.

Tiffany will be joining us today to discuss the REASONS WHY her post struck such a nerve, and explores some of the surprising responses and pushback she received. We’ll also clear up some misconceptions about who Tiffany is…and isn’t.

You won’t want to miss this little pepper, tonight 5PM PST/8PM PST on our YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe and click the bell to receive notifications.

