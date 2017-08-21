They Tried It! Two BB&W Fans Tour Toronto and This is What Happened

Bernadette and Chonte, are both young, beautiful and accomplished black American women. They have been made painfully aware of how black women in this country are often invisible. An astounding thing happened once they crossed the border. All of a sudden, they were seen as desirable and headily pursued by men of various races and cultures–even an honest-to-goodness sultan!
The local men were also quite friendly…
Now both of them are researching how to live and work out there permanently. They report their experience was so freeing and refreshing. They fell in love with the friendly, open Canadian culture just like I did.
Here’s their advice, if you ever catch the Canuck bug:
