Try This ONE THING to Increase Your Success In Interracial Dating

We talk about traveling through different ecosystems to discover opportunities to meet quality men, but let’s face it–many black women have had little to no contact with non-black men outside of the workplace. When we talk about migrating to areas out of our comfort zone, many black women are thrown into a panic. They’re simply not used to being the only “chocolate chip” in a sea full of vanilla ice cream. But in order to really pursue interracial dating you have to actually feel comfortable with the ethnic group you’re interested in. The best way you can overcome your fear is through immersion. Check out the video: