Beyond Black & White

Chronicles, Musings and Debates about Interracial & Intercultural Relationships

You are here: Home / *Special* / *uncategorized* / Unpaid Writer Invoices at Ebony Tell an Uncomfortable Truth

Unpaid Writer Invoices at Ebony Tell an Uncomfortable Truth

| | 17 Comments

An an article titled, I’m a Black Writer Suing Ebony for Unpaid Work. It’s Doesn’t Feel Good, a well-understood and uncomfortable truth was shone about how we expect top-notch business practices from members outside the black community, but apply massive tolerance for shady practices by our own. The author writes, “Protecting open secrets in the name of community is like sweeping glass with your bare hands. It’s unwise, impractical, and somebody always gets cut. I’m one of the writers who was cut in the aftermath of what is now simply known as #EbonyOwes.  ”

Apparently #EbonyOwes at least $70,000 to it’s freelance writers. Before the hashtag, the uncomfortable truth and airing of dirty laundry allowed for Ebony to stiff it’s writers unchecked for what could have been years.(Full disclosure: I wrote a piece for Ebony’s online publication many moons ago but was paid within the normal standards of time). Before now, writers didn’t push out of guilt surrounding making the historical publication look bad.

I reached out to the EBONY contributors I knew and they all had the same story. Still waiting for payment months after invoicing. Some were waiting for hundreds. Others for thousands. “Oh, I thought you knew EBONY never actually pays their writers,” some of them said. “I thought you were just writing for them for the byline.” After several of those conversations it became clear that this was an open secret that remained protected because of the internal conflict of publicly outing a black-owned publication. The secrecy was understandable, but also allowed abuse to grow.

Think about this for moment. If there was a group of black writers not being paid by, say, Time magazine, folks would have been outside protesting after even one day the company defaulting on a payment. This would be a headline on the cable news circuit. Time would be in a world of hurt. But Ebony? They can get away with stiffing their freelance writers out of thousands and thousands before a humble Twitter hashtag exposes them.

Same goes for the pass we give with black hairstylists who overbook, don’t respect our time, and eat catfish lunches while blowdrying our hair and arguing with their baby daddy. If you dare complain about such abysmal treatment, you’re met with disinterest at the least, and outright belligerency at the worst. Even I tolerated this for far too long. Let me be a SuperCuts and be treated that way though and somebody would sweeping up a whole head of snacked hair off the floor.

When we grade the black community on a curve, nobody wins.

Follow Christelyn on Instagram and Twitter, and subscribe to our You Tube channel. And if you want to be a little more about this online dating thing, InterracialDatingCentral is the official dating site for this blog

 

Support Our Community
BB&W Merchandise
  • Jai

    I’m so glad you wrote this piece. I am sooo sooo tired of black businesses with poor marketing, poor customer service, poor quality of merchandise/service on a local level. I love supporting black women owned businesses and will always do that first IF AND ONLY IF they provide good customer service. I wouldn’t tolerate poor quality from a non-black business so why would I tolerate poor service from a black one? Besides green is green, despite the color of the hand that receives it and I’m picky about my green. PERIOD.
    A bw friend of mine is a pastry chef. A locally owned small business and she tells me all the time about how her black clients give her the most headache and how she refuses to work with them half of the time. They come to her accustomed to the poor practices of other black businesses, and think that they can demand whatever of her or short change her. We are so used to poor customer service and in turn we become poor customers to black businesses as well.

    • Phyllis Pierce

      Sad but true. I had a small black owned landscaping company that used to cut my grass every summer. That old guy was great!! Best work relationship I’d ever had. I wept when he retired. When I tried to find some one else to do my lawn work, all the black owned companies doubled the price. I wound up with a Spanish guy who does a great job at the same price I’d been paying. Hated to do it, but business is business!

  • chest_nut61

    “When we grade the black community on a curve, nobody wins.”

    Excellent point. Everyone, especially businesses, should be held to professional standards. Non-payment for work is, in my opinion, theft.

  • Trinigirl1

    As a small business owner I have never understood how in the world folks get away with this stuff! I think it’s all that’s mentioned that keeps small black owned businesses from expanding beyond their own block. Other communities will not tolerate all that’s described in this article and they shouldn’t. Being honest, black businesses, black employees at black businesses, get a pass for incredibly crappy service that they wouldn’t get elsewhere, period end of story, not sure what can be done, black folks don’t like to take business or life advice and most people like me have plain given up spending our very hard earned money in spaces where we aren’t even respected as consumers let alone human beings.

    • Phyllis Pierce

      Exactly.

  • ladyofmagic1974

    I want to mention that my father went thru similar crap while he was self employee when I was in my teens/early to mid twenties. My dad is a carpenter by trade and even though he didn’t say anything I can tell that he was frustrated that he hated working with for other black people. Whenever my dad does a job for his Black Clients, half of them don’t pay on time or the full amount. It’s always some bull crap excuses on why they can’t give him the money that they owe him (they wouldn’t give that excuses to a non black person who does work for them). When my parents move out of state two years ago (I live in Florida), less than six months after they moved, these same customers that constantly stiff my dad now start crying to him say that they need his help, that other non black people won’t cut them some slack with prices that charge to make for repairs!

    To piggy back what Jai stated, I’ve learned over the years to be very selective on who/where I spend my hard earned cash with. To me it doesn’t matter on who operates/owns the business if the products are crappy, if I’m getting shitty customer service, and/or if the employees/owners does not respect me then I can always take my business elsewhere!

    • Trinigirl1

      I feel your dad. To say that ‘some’ black customers have really disliked me would be an understatement. And that’s because I typically won’t put up with their sh*t. They will sign a contract with you and then later pretend they don’t understand what they signed. Hubby has a bigger heart with folks than I do. Because I believe folks can ‘afford’ what they truly value. I have stories of brides who had the temerity to tell us that they ‘needed’ to spend $5,000.00 on a Vera Wang wedding dress but couldn’t pay us on time to photograph that very same dress! I’ve had them at my doorstep the night before an event, the week before, crying, yes real crocodile tears that they would pay us after the wedding for our service. Right, clearly I look like Booboo, the fool. I’ve heard “Girl, you know how it is, I don’t have ALL the money, I have some” These types of clients many times think the ‘labor’ is somehow free. It’s both business owners and a certain type of black clients. That’s why when you visit our website, I’ve always from day one made sure all types of brides and general service customers understand ‘everybody’ race and ethnic group wise is a client. I run a business, not a charity is my bottom-line attitude, when we do a job for you, we’ll bust our behinds to give the client the best because at the end of the day the work represents us. We’re not perfect by any means but we’ve never been slouches either. See for yourself https://www.artisanphotographics.net/ what I mean. We simply want to be paid like everyone else.

      • ladyofmagic1974

        My mother mentioned this to my dad several times that he needs to tell his black customers that he was running a business, not a charity! It wasn’t that my dad did a half ass job with these repairs (see the before and after pictures with these places) he takes pride and care with the work that he does. Also, these cheap bastards were getting a bargain (I use to type the invoices for my dad) compared to if they went to someone else for repairs. When I spoke to him after Hurricane Irma, I jokingly told him that some of his old customers will have his phone ringing off the hook now that some of them might need repairs. My dad said that even though he might come down to earn some extra money, he isn’t in any rush to help them out. He wants them to appreciate what he did and how someone else won’t tolerate their bull crap!

        • Trinigirl1

          Your dad sounds like my husband, he’s kind and into the craftsmanship of what he does and provides. Like it or not, once you discover as a small business owner that people will play you like that, it’s time to bring on a person who is able to say “NO, we can’t do that”. That old “give them an inch and they’ll take a mile’ is really true with these types of folks. Have to be on the lookout for them, they’ll keep your business broke and suffering. Have your mom or someone who can say “look here, we’re not doing this” is so important and another critical factor, be prepared to walk to hell away from these types of folks. Many of them also think you can’t get/do business elsewhere. Shucks, I want our customers to SEE that we’re more than able to bring in customers who WILL pay what we ask. We’re not price gouging for heaven’s sake!

  • Blanc2

    Prince (the musician) was famous for not paying his vendors and service providers. There is a lawyer in town (I live in the Twin Cities), sort of famous locally as the most successful and skilled African American lawyer, owns his own firm. I know him. He told me that he represented Prince in a matter and Prince stiffed him on a bill of several hundred thousand dollars. “I’ll never work for that n____ again,” he said to me.

  • Phyllis Pierce

    Unfortunately, this is sad but true. From men to vendors to work relationships, we seem to have the same affliction: not wanting to make another black person look bad even when they are giving us the shaft!! However, we are not only doing ourselves a disservice, but them too!! By not demanding proper behavior in business as well as in relationships, the people we are grading on a curve NEVER perform up to snuff. And as a result, some of us (myself at the top of the list) stop doing business with them all together.

  • chest_nut61

    I am certain that I have done business with black owned businesses given the area that I live in…but I certainly couldn’t tell you which businesses those are. I say that because when I walk into an establishment, it never occurs to me to wonder who owns it (let alone what race they are). I go in and if I like the place and they have good products and/or services, I go back. If not, I don’t. I’m surprised that anyone would continue to frequent a place that they weren’t satisfied with.

    • chest_nut61

      OH WAIT…I do remember one black-owned business I went to…Sylvia’s restaurant in Harlem (http://sylviasrestaurant.com/). Great food and I’ll go back.

      • Dana S

        I’m going to NYC in next spring and I really want to try Sylvia’s. I heard their food is great.

  • Dana S

    My father was a talented auto-body/fender/mechanic and wielder. He perform these side jobs that should have cost the customers more than 60% of what he was charging. Some of the black customers (NOT ALL) would not even pay the discounted rate. I can remember mother being extremely upset-rightly so. From there, I learned to value my time and my skills. I am a curriculum/content developer and I do not mind charging an upfront deposit for my work. 🙂

    • DonRice

      A deposit is the way to go for many services, I think. You’ve done what I tried to teach my son, to learn from observing other’s experiences, in your case from your parents’. I maintain that when people learn from their own errors, it’s a mark of intelligence, and when they learn from other’s mistakes, it’s a sign of wisdom.

  • DonRice

    I used to know a guy when I lived in upstate New York, a black man named Willie, who had a neighborhood store called “Chilly Willie’s” and ran a food truck at a local riverfront park on weekends. He gave credit to people in need, but if they didn’t pay on time, he never did so again. And he kept track in a ledger.

    I was in the store one day when a customer he’d given credit to kept making excuses, one after another, about not paying on time. Finally he told the guy to get out of his store and don’t come back until he had the money he owed.

    When he left, he said something like, “Sorry you had to see that, Don. I have the most trouble with my own people than I do the damn crackheads trying to steal the merchandise.”

    I was shocked, to be honest. I’d thought that because he was black and gave good service, he’d get more respect from what he called “my own people”. That was back in the 1980’s.

    On a different note, I was a Union steward in a metal shop in Phoenix for several years. Part of my job was to make recommendations to the floor manager for hiring temp workers to full time permanent. I had a black man on my line from the temp agency who did excellent work, whom I recommended. But the manager hired a very light-skinned Mexican guy instead, who caused me a great deal of trouble, even threatening me when I called him on not doing a job correctly.

    All this is to say that it seems that people who do right tend to get screwed over more often, especially if they’re so-called minorities. There has to be a way to end that paradigm, but I have no clue what that might be.