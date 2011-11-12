Beyond Black & White

  • ann4950

    Valid points. Good Blog.

    The Baster is a happy kid.

  • SwirlQueen

    Excellent video Chris. Short, sweet and to the point. Simple.

  • ForestElfQueen

    too cute! :p

    thanks for the mission statement/outline. ..umm no worship? so i guess i have to dismantle my altars to Gerard Butler, Vincent Cassel & Robert Pattinson then?..what? the lifesize cardboard cutouts hafta go too? dagnabbit!

    I suppose it’s all for the best. lolz.

    • Christelyn

      AHahahaha! @ForestElfQueen

  • DeeDeeRussell

    Nice, I watched the whole thing!

  • DemiB

    I guess some people needed I understand this. Then again, it always fascinates me when people who aren’t the intended audience have the audacity to come here & interrupt/rudely intrude upon OUR camaraderie & support building. Feel free to lurk & all (this is the US), but respect is all we ask. Can we have 1 safe space?!

  • eugeniamitchell

    Thank you for introducing us to the babester! She’s too cute! I love baby voices, when they are happy is the closest sound you’ll ever hear to pure unbridled joy. Well since I’m long in the tooth around her, I knew what you were about. I’ve seen this blog grow and refine itself and become something great to outreach to all black women. Hey everyone’s not going to participate and folks will, of course, bring their own brand of drama but this a close knit community. It’s like me with my brothers, although sometimes we didn’t get along, no one was coming at my brothers. I feel that way about the women here, although we may not all agree and maybe tad a drama with each other, in the end we’re all the same side and no one will come at you all and I won’t be there to help defend you. BW don’t have many comrades in the outside world, many folks would love see us with nothing but our socks including some other bw but this place is great. I’m glad you informed the lurkers what you’re about that was great. Really you got a shrine to Brad Pitt and the Rock too, wow I thought it was only me. Now Hugh Jackman has joined and it’s become the Trinity of Hotness LOL!

  • Betty Boo

    Well spoken, these people who want to come to your page to complain and attack you have nothing better to do. I have never seen you say anything to promote white men worship, but making healthy dating chocies and not limiting yourself. After a while I just hit the cosmic mute button on these people and let them yack amongst themselves. Let them continue to be the Guardians of All things dark and lovely which is the companion chapter to the “Black women are the mother godessess of civlization love my blackness black kings and queens” drum circle With all this complaining they are dooing, I wonder why they have not made the pilgrimage back to africa yet where they can be surrounded by black people!

  • AJ1997

    I prefer to lurk if that’s okay. I like to read the comments on the popular posts and the pieces on health and beauty.

  • AndreaNgatia

    thanks for the intro and your little one is adorable!!! and i like to lurk but i will comment lol am just adjusting that’s all 😉

  • AWWWWW! HI, BABESTER!

  • AWWWWW! HI, BABESTER!

  • AWWWWW! HI, BABESTER!

    • eugeniamitchell

      @Toni_M What am I right about? Please let me know I’m not right about much, I always to put what I am right about on a list LOL.

      • @eugeniamitchell A conversation we had about bringing up BM in conversations and allowing self-serving and DBR persons into our spaces . After all that’s happened, especially when “BM” actually showed up, I’m starting to think your stance was correct. I’ve never had to put that many people on blast in such a small period of time. O_o

        • eugeniamitchell

          @Toni_M Oh It’s crazy when dealing with sociopaths/NPDs they don’t operate like the rest of us, so stuff that is reasonable to us like leaving places where you aren’t welcome to them is a bigger invitation to insert themselves. Every time you engage with them, every time, good, bad, or indifferent in their minds they are gaining POWER and it may not even be true but to them it feeds their sense of entitlement and power. It’s weird and it is creepy and scary in a way. They only see others as victims or potential victims not as human. They don’t stop, they just keep coming back, it’s not until ppl cut them off and they have no to engage with will they stop. Most of us don’t realize that by defending ourselves, you can make it worse. They don’t care about you defending yourself, you’re nothing to them anyway but something to control, victimize and gain power over. It gives me the shivers.

        • @eugeniamitchell Truth. That’s why I say my piece and and move on. I am not about to feed some demented person’s lack of logic.

          It is really creepy though because I’m pretty sure certain people are STILL in old posts, determined to occupy a space that is not even directed at them, and based on backward logic. But at least now we can identify them.

        • eugeniamitchell

          @Toni_M I’m telling you I just peeped in and I was like wow! Who is this invested in their own destruction. To tell the truth I’m kind of glad it went on as long as it did b/c that is unmitigated proof for anyone that wasn’t there last year, yes what Chris and I are claiming, yea it went on. I don’t even have to say nothing at this point, it’s laid out for you by the perpetrators. You see they don’t stop.

  • LorMarie

    Wow! Babster is so cute. Can’t wait for her to meet my older daughter, LOL. I think they’re the same age.

    Back to the point, I find that any time a black woman doesn’t put black men front and center, she’s labeled a black man hater. It really pisses me off for anyone to think that they deserve to be first place when they clearly do not. And oh, having an attraction to white men equals worship. I’ve gotten to the point where I simply don’t care about the strawman accusations. Great video and perhaps you should stick this on it’s own page so that readers could see it.

    Lastly, that was a good point about why this message doesn’t have to be silent.

    • Christelyn

      I’m making it a sticky indefinitely. 😉 @LorMarie

  • Browncow

    You did not just put “Matrix” music at the end of this for your theme. Nice. I like the video. It makes things clear, but you know people who want to start mess with you and BWE aren’t going to listen. It’s unfortunate. But you did put it out there so that thinking women can know what this site and it’s “inhabitants” are all about. Also, did you hear about Zoe Saldana? I’m so sad for her… Now the GAT-DL will come out in full force bashing BW/WM relationships based on this one relationship. Ugh!!!

    • @Browncow It wouldn’t be the first time a relationship ended, regardless of the ethnicities involved. I hope things work out for Zoe, and attractive woman that she is, I doubt she’ll be single very long.

      Some people will look for anything to validate their nonsense, so I wouldn’t be shocked.

      • Browncow

        @Toni_M Exactly. I just know that this is going to happen. It’s like a countdown, “3,2,1…” You can just see it happening before it even does. Not psychic, I just know patterns.

        • Christelyn

          What happened with Zoe? Wow, I find it notable that if a black woman breaks up with black dude, no “I told you so!” But with a white dude…@Browncow @Toni_M

        • I just found out that Zoe and her boyfriend/fiance of 11 years broke up when I saw Browncow post–I googled to see what she was referring to. Sometimes couples break-up.

          I’m still hearing the haters bring up Halle Berry and her break-ups with white men in an attempt to get black women to fear having a relationship with non-black men. Halle broke up with the father of her daughter and is now onto a new white guy and the haters spend so much time talking about that break-up that you would they had broken up with Gabriel Aubrey! lol @Christelyn @Browncow @Toni_M

        • ForestElfQueen

          @Jamila@Christelyn @Browncow@Toni_M “…the haters spend so much time talking about that break-up that you would have thought they had broken up with Gabriel Aubrey! lol”

          exactly!!! haha!

    • saadiyah

      I just read a comment on one website where a Black man challenges some rich Black brothers (like 50 cent) to snatch Zoe up and make her a real sista! I had to quickly hit my back button to get out there before I started some stuff. I hope Zoe continues dating whomever she likes and not give a rats a** about being seen as a “real sista.”

      • Brenda55

        50 cent was the best they could come up with? smdh

        • saadiyah

          Whoa…Fiddy is certainly not my cup of tea! Different strokes for different folks.

        • saadiyah

          oops I meant this as a reply to Christelyn’s shameful secret crush.

          Anyhoo they also mentioned Reggie Bush as potential suitor for Zoe. I say, “Hell no to any Black athlete or rapper.”

      • ForestElfQueen

        @saadiyah “comment on one website where a Black man challenges some rich Black brothers (like 50 cent) to snatch Zoe up and make her a real sista!”

        oy vey!

      • eugeniamitchell

        @saadiyah Lawd if he come her way she better run as fast her little legs can carry her.

        • Christelyn

          YES. While Fiddy is my shameful, secret crush, uhm…yeah. DBR all day er’ry day. @eugeniamitchell @saadiyah

        • ForestElfQueen

          @Christelyn @eugeniamitchell@saadiyah oh wow, this reminds me of a true story i read years ago…it’s kinda cute how it ends. 😛

          …hope this doesn’t overfuel Christelyn’s crush hehehe

          http://mrbellersneighborhood.com/2005/03/shooting-fitty

  • Bren82

    Thanks for the vid. I finally figured out how to log in after the change.

    • Christelyn

      I’m glad too. I know it’s a bit of something to get used to, but once you’re in, it’s AWESOMENESS. @Bren82

  • NickheisaEwen

    nice art work in the end

  • Oh well, I guess I’m going to have to put my pink phallus statues and my white people scented candles away (the candles smell like a mix of vanilla and mountain rain, for those who want to know; I’ll spare you from hearing what the pink phallus smells like).</end joke!

    I think that unfortunately many black folks have a bunker mentality where they have become so accustomed to automatically defending black people (ok, black men) from white racism that they don't know how to turn that feature off. Black people are going to have to do some 'real talk' about the problems going on amongst black folks and come up with practical solutions to these problems. I know these talks upset some folks but they have to take place.

    The situation with black folks makes me think of when a bone is broken and you don't go to the hospital, you just let the injury heal on its own. Yeah, the injury eventually heals but it doesn't heal properly and you end up with limited range of motion or some other such problems. Then you just acclimate yourself to dealing with a defective limb. Eventually you go to the hospital because your tired of limping around and the doctor tells you that in order to fix you he has re-break the bone and set it properly. Of course you don't like to hear that the bone has to be re-broken and then you have to go through that healing process in order for you to be right, but if that's what has to be done then that's what has to be done. Many black folks are fighting against what has to be done because they've become accustomed to functioning with that messed up limb.

  • ayannahbuford

    OMG…your son is beautiful. He just makes you smile.

    • Christelyn

      Yes SHE does…lol…guess I need to invest in more bows and hair bobbles. 😉 @ayannahbuford

  • TeeVee

    Out of lurkdom! Thanks for the invitation.

    • Christelyn

      @TeeVee Welcome! I love TeeVee too. Too much, I fear. meh. oh well.

  • josie3144

    wow…nice video…in my opinion…if you could make one every month or when its convenient …its nice to hear you talk…cute kid…

    • Christelyn

      @josie3144 Thanks, Josie…I bought the necessary equipment to do just that. I’ll pick different topics to discuss about once a week moving forward. But geez! Ya’ll really wanna see more of my mug? lol

      • josie3144

        yes…your gorgeous…but you know that…

  • Pearl

    Well yes I am new, but I went back and read all of your posts and the comments before I even coommented on this website… extreme? maybe, but it was fun 😀 YOUR LIL” GIRL IS SOOO CUTE

    • Christelyn

      Welcome, Pearl. You presence is already felt, and you rock! 😉 @Pearl

    • @Pearl Wow. :O I read a few key posts before I started commenting, but all? That’s dedication. 😀

      Welcome!

    • Britsher

      I did the same thing too, and now I can’t go one day without reading this blog. I think I’m an addict lol. @Pearl

      • Christelyn

        You’re not alone. This place is like crack to me. I’ve TOTALLY given up television. 😉 @Britsher @Pearl

        • Britsher

          I know, especially now that our soaps are cancelled. : (@Christelyn @Pearl

        • Pearl

          @Christelyn @Britsher I am literally on here all day, a combination of lurking and commenting, its a freakin drug! And I’m learning alot too!

        • Christelyn

          AHAHAHAHAH! @Britsher @Pearl

        • ForestElfQueen

          @Pearl@Christelyn @Britsher I’d post from time to time before but this new system is so much easier and yep, super addictive. woohoo!

        • Melissa Q

          @Pearl@Christelyn @Britsher I’ve done that too. The reader insights are interesting.

  • justicefighter1913

    newbie/lurker here! *waves hello*

    • Christelyn

      Hey! and Welcome! @justicefighter1913

  • Karla

    Cool vid. It’s always good to have clarification. That’s what communication is all about.

  • JulieA

    Semi-lurker here (posted a few comments over the months). Thank you for posting the video Christelyn. Clear and to the point. Good info!

    The Babster is truly adorable!

  • shelly

    well i am not new been Lurking for a while and only commented once. like the topics cause i went and read them all. i must say sometimes i don’t understand why some people are still so closed minded to dating out. i am from Jamaica and i see it in my family all the time.

    love the way things are around here it helps gets me away from school when i need it!

    • Britsher

      Ditto. I’ve been a lurker for some time too lol. @shelly

  • LadyLittlefoot

    @Christelyn Love the video!!! Glad to know that I’m not the only one with a shrine to yummy goodness 🙂

    mine include Jason Momoa, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Vin Diesel, Matthew McConaughey, Sendhil Ramamurthy, Boris Kodjoe, Shemar Moor and recently rediscovered Daniel Dae Kim. Yes I like all kinds!

    • Christelyn

      How could I forget Shemar! Believe it or not, Shemar and I once belonged to the same gym in Santa Monica. He gave me a ride to my car is his (I can’t remember but very manly) car. And he was SUPER nice. Hot…OMG @LadyLittlefoot

      • LadyLittlefoot

        @Christelyn I love him on Criminal Minds. His character Det. Derek Morgan is a bit of playboy but he’s smart, hardworking, has a caring heart, big biceps and carries a gun. What more does a girl need? Insert <droll> 😀

  • msjackson22

    chris,

    great on your part to put up a primer for those new to BB&W, but im surprised that people see this site as as bash black men/worship non-white men when its anything but, due to the array of different pots you and your contributors put on here, such as health, self-respect/self-love, marriage, family issues, beauty tricks and tips, dating, and so forth.

    keep on doing the good work ,chris and thank s for having a site that speaks to us (black women) on subjects and isses close to us, things relatable to us and also OPENING OUT EYES AND MINDS to different subjects and points of view that we woulndnt necessarily been exposed to…..=)

  • TJD

    I am glad you asserted that this is not a “black men hate site”. I am constantly telling people that keeping my options does not mean I hate all black men. it means I give equal opportunity to all good men in my consideration.

  • Anny

    Hello everyone. I have to admit I am one of the lurkers although I have responded a few times in the past. I really enjoy this blog. I appreciate the different opinions being expressed. I have learned a great deal.

    • Christelyn

      Welcome, Anny! @Anny

  • keeks Y

    your perception is your reality. If you see this blog as site where Black women come together and bash black men then that’s what it will be to you. For others of us who knows what this blog is about will dismiss all those individuals who believe it is.

  • hclark

    Hello Chris this video was a great explanation, Kudos to you!

  • ElenziaThompson

    Thank you!

  • glamdll

    I’ve recently come out of “lurk mode”….Chris, thanks for creating this platform, I know it can’t be easy, but you have such a great sense of humor. I really enjoy reading the topics and comments because they make me feel empowered. It warms my heart to see bw striving to be happy and to live life to the fullest, because this country isn’t very kind to us. I don’t hate bm, I’m just interested in them. I’ve always attracted and been attracted to nonblack men but I use to allow comments and opinions of others to make me feel ashamed, but this is my life and happiness is a choice and I’ve chosen it;)….

    • @glamdll Welcome! 😀

  • Joyce345

    This is definitely a great website. I am sure that some of the women who hang out here do so just because it is one of the few (or maybe the only?) ‘black’ sites that don’t focus on bashing/blaming black women. This should be protected jealously.

    For that reason Chris should be applauded.

  • JackieDee

    I’m another long-term lurker here stepping out to say hello! I’ve been following this site for over a year now. I’m a black woman married to a white man. My husband and I have been together for almost 18 years, and I love coming to this site to hear from women like me. We used to be the only couple like us around for miles, and I still don’t see too many of us in my area, but it’s great to see our numbers growing.

    Okay, back to lurking!

    -Jackie

    • Brenda55

      Thanks for de-cloaking. Hope you will do so again to tell us whats on your mind.

      • eugeniamitchell

        @Brenda55 Yea b/c that’s what we’ve all been dying for, a bm that can’t spell LMAO!!

    • Christelyn

      Hey JackieDee! Welcome! @JackieDee

  • MarkGilmore

    When you (Black Woman) have to deal with the FACTS of your origin’s and the ‘white man’, can’t save you, their will be plenty of us to look down apon you… Sorry but, the truth has been, spoken!

    PG

    • @MarkGilmore , “Mitochondrial Eve”, the source of all human life, was a black woman. That doesn’t seem at all hard to deal with. And it’s pretty hard to look down “apon” someone from the bottom of the barrel. And if there is anyone needing to be rescued, I doubt it’s anyone here. I’m sorry Mr. Poor Man’s Rorscach, but this blog and others like it aren’t going anywhere. So please crawl back to NBABLand and tell it to someone who cares. 🙂 Adios!

      • eugeniamitchell

        @Toni_M They don’t have anything else to do, if you’re balling so hard what you here for? @MarkGilmore

        • @eugeniamitchell@MarkGilmore I do sincerely wonder if these people show up thinking they’re bringing something “fresh”, like we’re all wandering around in confusion and suddenly General GAT-DL swoops in to drop “wisdom” and it’s as if the clouds part and suddenly “The Circle of Life” starts playing and everything is explained and we all go back to propping up “black love” and other ethnic cliches.

          Nants ingonyama bagithi Baba!

          Sithi uhm ingonyama!

          …Yeah, not happening.

        • eugeniamitchell

          @Toni_M I fell on the floor laughing oh that was great LOL!!!

        • Christelyn

          You should check their comments on the You Tube channel…omg…. @Toni_M @eugeniamitchell @MarkGilmore

        • @Christelyn @eugeniamitchell@MarkGilmore I didn’t even think about the youtube channel. I imagine the trolls are in rare form.

        • @eugeniamitchell@MarkGilmore@Christelyn You know one interesting thing I noted in his comment was how he mentioned he and his ilk will be there to look down on us. Not help us, not support us, not love us…but look down on us. I think that it’s very telling when a group of people, one that tries to pass themselves off as a “community” are more concerned with your downfall and being able to look down on you than doing the things that a functioning and sane community would do, and that is protect and support you. Hmm.

        • Christelyn

          “Hmmm-ing” to block all the horse shite I smell from @MarkGilmore . ;-/

          @Toni_M@eugeniamitchell@MarkGilmore

        • eugeniamitchell

          @Toni_M I find that sick, when anyone says they can’t wait for you to fail supposedly so they rub your nose in it. Not as if we’re failing but the sentiment is just twisted to me. @MarkGilmore @Christelyn

        • Christelyn

          But he’s such a great catch though, girls! We’ve got it all wrong! We should be worshiping him! Because he does pre-paid legal services, and his client list is CLEAR!! @eugeniamitchell @Toni_M @MarkGilmore

        • @Christelyn @eugeniamitchell@MarkGilmore I am just now realizing where you are getting this info. LOL.

        • Christelyn

          Don’t you just love @livefyre? lol

          @Toni_M@eugeniamitchell@MarkGilmore

        • MarkGilmore

          @eugeniamitchell I’m not! Just enjoying their ‘bank statements’ on the ruler of their, live’s (the white prince with no color for armor).. I enjoy their fruits of ignorance (wakes me up, in the morning!).. Best part of waking up..

          PG

        • eugeniamitchell

          @MarkGilmore Please don’t speak to me, I don’t gibberish.

        • MarkGilmore

          @Toni_M I tried “love” and that turned into a nightmare only a man of dysfunction, could tell you about! Honestly and begining as trustfully as I were to be, on the stand before The People (no judges!)..

          PG

        • eugeniamitchell

          @MarkGilmore Please don’t speak to me I don’t speak gibberish. I’m so not concerned about any ignorant opinion you spouting but to tell the truth because your writing is so bad, I can’t tell whether you have an opinion.

        • MarkGilmore

          @eugeniamitchell Opinion? When did that count? How man time’s did you suggest it, by writing back? I must have your attention or you have given that “kisser” (of your’s) the old one-two and he’s not coming back…?

          Pick up a romance, novel.. Bubble bath’s work’s, too you know?!? lol

          PG

        • MarkGilmore

          @eugeniamitchell Opinion? When did that count? How man time’s did you suggest it, by writing back? I must have your attention or you have given that “kisser” (of your’s) the old one-two and he’s not coming back…?

          Pick up a romance, novel.. Bubble bath’s work’s, too you know?!? lol

          PG

        • eugeniamitchell

          @MarkGilmore I still don’t speak gibberish. Oh yea I forgot you have no reading comprehension.

        • LadyLittlefoot

          @eugeniamitchell@MarkGilmore@Christelyn Make it stop, my head just started hurting trying to understand what the Troll was saying. OMG

        • glamdll

          @Toni_M@eugeniamitchell@MarkGilmore

          too funny….trying to visualize this has me laughing out loud;)…..thx….you really made my day, because all of this sh*t thrown at bw really pisses me off sometimes….(still laughing)

      • Christelyn

        Girls! Perhaps when all the “white mens” run all over us, we can ask Mark to give us some pre-paid legal services! He has no clients at this time. What a catch! Friend him on Facebook, ya’ll!! (OMG that was so mean…meh. oh well.)

        @Toni_M@MarkGilmore

        • MarkGilmore

          @Christelyn @Toni_M Not true! My ‘service’ is based on resolution then, getting your hair done, Mrs. White Christelyn.. Lonely substance, will not allow you to have what a white woman has to a Black Man’s “ratio” in the world of dominance..

          They (and you!) rule now but, my time (well spent) telling you of what you’ll never be, shall insure your victory in THIS world!

          Enjoy it!

          PG

        • Christelyn

          OMG he reminds me of those dudes from “In Living Color!” The edumacated jailhouse dudes misusing words and stuff! BWAHAHAHAHA @MarkGilmore @Toni_M

        • MarkGilmore

          @Christelyn So, your comdian ‘skit’ (when its OVER, its OVER!) is based on your child-hood TV, sing alongs? I’m sure those ‘brothas’ would consider you for roles like, “The Maid”, “Snow White & The Seven Goofball’s”, and “Driving Uncle Buck”..

          Reason with me; Make me laugh (not with you, either!)… I’m a sport, come on!!!

          PG

        • @MarkGilmore@Christelyn Giving yourself a pat on the back, eh?

        • @Christelyn @MarkGilmore I am laughing so hard, all over this post. I know we have to kick them out eventually, because they really are clogging up the place with their stupid, but I just cannot. stop. laughing.

        • eugeniamitchell

          @Toni_M I can’t either this is so hilarious, it’s comedy gold. @Christelyn @MarkGilmore

        • eugeniamitchell

          @Christelyn Yea, the one in jail LOL. It’s just too easy, it’s just too easy. I feel kind of guilty it’s like shooting fish in a barrel. @MarkGilmore @Toni_M

        • MarkGilmore

          @Toni_M@Christelyn No! I don’t kiss and tell, thank you.. That’s for people with wet-dream’s and dry purse’s! lol

          PG

        • MarkGilmore

          @Toni_M Not my, thing.. That’s for people with wet-dreams and dry purse’s! lol

          PG

        • eugeniamitchell

          @MarkGilmore Damn will you get a dictionary, the misspelling is not necessary especially since most computers and internet come with a spelling correcter. @Christelyn

        • eugeniamitchell

          @MarkGilmore@Toni_M@Christelyn

        • MarkGilmore

          @Toni_M@Christelyn I can’t, either! I have alot of work to do on you, you know that, right??

          PG

        • eugeniamitchell

          @MarkGilmore@Toni_M@Christelyn Watch out Toni he’s about to turn stalker, what’s up with the internet stalkers. You know we don’t care don’t you and also it doesn’t effect our lives in any significant way. Your hate and delusions only hurt you, not us.

      • MarkGilmore

        I think you’ve mistaken my forwardness for your eligible writing (prefix by what I believe might be your skill for correcting your writings with spell check.. To-Shay!)… The bottom is where wo(man) began (she is the earth as the man’s erection is from the valley’s to the highest mountain) . In many novel’s, even we are spoken about with MORE tender then, our competitor’s (of course, that is YET for you, to discover)! Rescue, is what you blog seem’s to be looking for, as well: http://sheworeapinkflower.blogspot.com/

        I will admit, you are a ‘interesting’ speicem of life but, you will not be able to reflect your own color once, you have ACCEPTED the value of your ill-concealment of self to your handler’s… I could ONLY watch in my resolve and hope, your FATE isn’t as authenticity, as you compermise your children'[s], to be..

        PG

        • Christelyn

          -_-

          What can be said to that? I’m just…speechless. @MarkGilmore

        • eugeniamitchell

          @Christelyn IDK but he can’t be a complete coherent sentence together and can’t spell worth a sh!t. Go invest in a grammar book and dictionary before you come here spouting nonsense. @MarkGilmore

        • eugeniamitchell

          @Christelyn Nothing to say, you can’t understand it. @MarkGilmore

        • @MarkGilmore This is why we say no to crack.

    • Brenda55

      Thanks for that bit of meaningless input Mark. Oh, BTW its spelled “upon”.

      • eugeniamitchell

        @Brenda55 Yea b/c that’s what we’ve all been dying for, a bm that can’t spell LMAO!!

    • ForestElfQueen

      @MarkGilmore

      • LadyLittlefoot

        @ForestElfQueen@MarkGilmore Love it!!!

      • eugeniamitchell

        @ForestElfQueen How apropos. @MarkGilmore

      • @ForestElfQueen@MarkGilmore WHAT CHU SAY?!!!

        • ForestElfQueen

          @Toni_M@MarkGilmore LOLZ! ^.^

      • MarkGilmore

        @ForestElfQueen Comdie act’s? Cute! Suddenly, you’ve given power to the powerless (the afro-american singing, is your “prize”, for beginning weak as well, as the Black Man’s, shame.) Glory be to your ignorance! You shall get, what has found you..

        PG

        • eugeniamitchell

          @MarkGilmore Please go read a book, you need help with reading comprehension, spelling and grammar. Is this what they are producing out of public high schools today no wonder people have no job. SMDH.@ForestElfQueen

        • Christelyn

          *DEAD* *DEAD* *DEAD* from side-splitting laughter…omg @eugeniamitchell @MarkGilmore @ForestElfQueen

        • @MarkGilmore@ForestElfQueen

          First: http://is.gd/KKna0f

          Use as directed.

          Secondly, this is not Def Poetry Jam for the Demented. We speak plain old English to one another because there is no need for postering. I know you sincerely want to come across as some brotha in the know, but no one is buying it.

        • ForestElfQueen

          @eugeniamitchell@MarkGilmore maybe EMGee’s a bot?

        • eugeniamitchell

          @ForestElfQueen Maybe so I don’t get it.

    • mahogany

      @MarkGilmore One, two, three…(snaps fingers) now snap out of it!

  • Christelyn

    Attention Trollpanians, you will NOT overrun my house. Like rats, I will exterminate. Got it? Good.

    • @Christelyn Did they come here from the Youtube channel? Also is she serious right now? I am curious as to whether or not she screams into the faces of every black man she sees hugged up with a white woman that he’s a traitor to all the black men who were lynched because a white woman falsely accused them of rape/making a pass at them. Something says, “No”.

      • eugeniamitchell

        @Toni_M Probably not, that’s the hypocrisy of it all. @Christelyn

      • Christelyn

        Well, the video has almost 500 views is just two days, so…probably. And the thing was, I was so polite? How on Earth can people be offended? Geez. Some people just WILL NOT be pleased. @Toni_M

        • eugeniamitchell

          @Christelyn people got issues, they got issues. And for some reason they think they have the right to ask you to solve them. @Toni_M

        • @eugeniamitchell@Christelyn You would think they would run away to their own spaces and be happy but noooo they got to come here and act like fools. It’s as boggling as its entertaining.

        • Christelyn

          It is, but it also serves a larger purpose for people who are observing this nonsense. And thanks to this new set up, turns out there’s A LOT of people observing. @Toni_M @eugeniamitchell

      • Christelyn

        Well, the video has almost 500 views is just two days, so…probably. And the thing was, I was so polite? How on Earth can people be offended? Geez. Some people just WILL NOT be pleased. @Toni_M

  • eugeniamitchell

    @VickyRogersBurks Girl you got issues, b/c you dont even know anything about history. The majority of white ppl came to this country in the late 1800s and early 1900s as immigrants. My husband’s is 2nd generation American, I’ve been longer. Take that ignorance somewhere else. No one is worried about you or your children, now go back to them and stay out of here.

    • Christelyn

      She’s deleted. Poof. Gone. @eugeniamitchell @VickyRogersBurks

      • eugeniamitchell

        @Christelyn It’s RAID time again, huh?

      • VickyRogersBurks

        DELETE THIS SELF HATER,. J.K.I.R.

      • eugeniamitchell

        @VickyRogersBurks No you’re a self-hater of the highest degree.

      • @eugeniamitchell@VickyRogersBurks She’s just a hater period. And when she’s not feeding her dozens of cats, she’s white knighting for brothas everywhere.

      • eugeniamitchell

        @Toni_M While their pissing in her face and calling it rain. @VickyRogersBurks

      • ForestElfQueen

        @Toni_M@eugeniamitchell@VickyRogersBurks hahahaha

      • VickyRogersBurks

        I can’t tell, you are thee one running up behind,MASTER!!!!!!. J.K.I.R.

      • @VickyRogersBurks Look Mark, you can at least pretend to be two different people. You are an awful troll and sockpuppet master. :/

      • eugeniamitchell

        @VickyRogersBurks And while he’s going to work all day, while I only work when I feel like it. While he’s just went out and got me dinner. And while he takes me shopping and to dinner and I never have to get my wallet out to ‘help a brother out’. While he sat in the ER with me while I was sick, while he’s got a fantastic career and while he’s taking my car to get it’s 60K look and paying for it. While he’s buying me flowers and taking me on trips. Yea I’ll be running up behind him all day long. Because you’re jealous and you’re mad you can’t have this and your Master, is treating you like you crap, won’t pay a bill, makes you work, and probably won’t marry you if his life depended on it. You’re just jealous, stop hating girl, it makes you unattractive.

    • VickyRogersBurks

      Master has taught you well, you have pleased Master very much,now for your reward you are permitted to sleep at master feet. J.K.I.R.

      • @VickyRogersBurks OMG SHE LIVES!!!! Now, tell me, how many black men have you posed these questions to, with their white wives and mixed children? I am sincerely curious, oh guardian of the black man’s crotch.

      • Christelyn

        Oh. Yeah. Been sleeping at “The Master’s” feet for upteen years, and guess what? My kids have HIS name, I bought a 3,300 square foot house for US, I stay at home while HE works, PLUS! He thinks I’m HAWT!. I’ll take the master, er’ry night. 😉 @VickyRogersBurks

      • eugeniamitchell

        @Toni_M I think she is a black man or at least seriously male-identified. @VickyRogersBurks

      • Christelyn

        Don’t worry. They’re only here for entertainment…won’t be long now… @eugeniamitchell @Toni_M @VickyRogersBurks

      • eugeniamitchell

        @Christelyn yea for master b/c this other jokers ain’t doing nothing. @VickyRogersBurks

      • @eugeniamitchell@VickyRogersBurks It’s Mark in a dress.

      • MarkGilmore

        @Toni_M@eugeniamitchell@VickyRogersBurks Remember, I wore it (the dress) for your mother.. She’s still mad, I have the leg’s, in the family.. lol

        PG

      • eugeniamitchell

        @Toni_M LOL, he seems like an unattractive woman. Oh man this is fun!@VickyRogersBurks

      • Christelyn

        Sorry…did I say…”I?” I meant, HE did. You know my HUSBAND? The dude who stood before 100 plus people to pledge his love? Yeah, that dude. @VickyRogersBurks

      • MarkGilmore

        @Christelyn @VickyRogersBurks I have alot of pride for people, like you! I bet, you hate yourself when you take a extra HEALTY look at yourself in the mirror, don’t you? I’m loving it!

        PG

      • Christelyn

        Do I look like I hate myself? @MarkGilmore @VickyRogersBurks

      • @MarkGilmore@Christelyn @VickyRogersBurks You love the fact that someone “hates” themselves? You want so badly for us to fail so you can look down on us? …Forget crazy, why do I get the feeling you are on here typing with one hand?

        EWWWW! GTFO, YOU PERVERT!

        I don’t mean GTFO as in a napkin is required, I mean maybe you need to go your sick behind away. And take your sockpuppet with you. And do your “business” elsewhere. O_o

      • eugeniamitchell

        Okay only people that put up with ish from numskulls and deginerates and don’t look out for their own self-interest are self-haters. We all look for our self-interest here. Since you’re busy sucking other bm’s p#nis maybe it’s you that’s a self-hater. @MarkGilmore @VickyRogersBurks

      • MarkGilmore

        @Toni_M@Christelyn @VickyRogersBurks No, I don’t like self-hater’s.. This mean’s, your doubt will OVER RULE your reason (and common sense isn’t common at all…) The ruling class has given you a “option” and to save face (because, brotha’s are tired of the maddness) you take the ‘man’, up on his offer..

        It’s YOUR life, not mine! I’m happy with my Black Woman..

        PG

      • eugeniamitchell

        @Toni_M Eww I didn’t even think of that, ugh gross.

      • eugeniamitchell

        @MarkGilmore@Toni_M@Christelyn @VickyRogersBurks You damn right it’s our life not yours, never has been, never will be. We’re living it to the fullest and loving it. While you’re miserable behind is on here trying to make jokes no one can read or understand.

      • VickyRogersBurks

        You all are lost soul! our ANCESTORS oh what did they die for.Not this! RUNNING BEHIND A RAPIST so so sadddddddddddddddddddddddd!

      • Brenda55

        Take your meds and go to bed.

      • eugeniamitchell

        @VickyRogersBurks why don’t you tell that to the bm that are raping bw today, you nitwit. And they are doing it under your nose and in your community.

      • Christelyn

        You know what’s sad? Having sex with 150-year-old people. That’s just gross. Nobody does that here. All of our spouses/significant others never owned a slave. My husband’s parents are from Germany and Poland. Does that mean I get a pass? @VickyRogersBurks

      • Christelyn

        Yes. It’s interesting how they bring up ancient history, but the Sodom and Gamora happening in the BC is perfectly Okie Dokie. @eugeniamitchell @VickyRogersBurks

      • eugeniamitchell

        @Christelyn No you don’t, her ignorance knows no bounds. I mean it’s not like any woman on here married to a white man that ever owned slaves. It’s sad that blk folks use that period in history and abuse the suffering of our ancestors to try to get their way like children. Some blk folks really should be ashamed. @VickyRogersBurks

      • @Christelyn @VickyRogersBurks *Dead and buried*

      • StellaTrishaScott

        @MarkGilmore@Christelyn @VickyRogersBurks

        These comments only serve to encourage black women to seek non-black men. You’re not doing you side any real service. The dating habits of upwardly mobile black males are well known and in some circle actively made fun of. You guys should not utter a peep when you see black women with non-black men.

      • mahogany

        @MarkGilmore@Toni_M@Christelyn @VickyRogersBurks “I’m happy with my Black Woman..” Please tell me WHO BENEFITS from this? Its certainly NOT the BW.

  • She’s gone already huh? *sniff* So soon… :,(

    • eugeniamitchell

      @Toni_M You guys having a blast LOL. What is it today, the fools are running rampant.

      • @eugeniamitchell IKR? They are just getting in here while the getting is good.

    • Christelyn

      LMAO! Wait! How do you do that…make the pic come into the comment like that?

      @Toni_M

      • @Christelyn I have no clue, I figure it’s the software giving you a preview of the link, in order to protect you from anything inappropriate.

      • Christelyn

        I may not know how to use it like a pro, but I LURVERS it! @Toni_M

  • Brenda55

    OK Chris,

    Can we lose this fool. He is not even an entertaining troll. His material is lame.

    • @Brenda55 Can he/she/they answer my question first? I would loooove to hear what they have to say to justify this one-sided bit of stupid.

      • Christelyn

        I had to ban Mark, because I just couldn’t understand him and he was giving me a headache. The other one’s still here. We’ll see if she can give you a response before we tire of her. @Toni_M @Brenda55

        • eugeniamitchell

          @Christelyn oh the incoherent sentences I just couldn’t take it. @Toni_M @Brenda55

      • Brenda55

        They won’t answer your question and who cares if they do. This troll counts among the dysfunctional and marginalized . No need to listen to an idiot.

        • @Brenda55 I care, because I like forcing people to face their own stupidity, and even if they can’t face it, I like it being put out there in the open for everyone to see it. They came here and made a huge stink, and yet they flounce before almighty logic. That’s pretty much the point of me asking. Also, I wanted to see if I’d get some belly-laugh material before she got Chris’s dainty foot planted squarely between her cheeks.

        • @Brenda55 We have radio silence, so that means that they have probably been banned. Though I’m going to pretend that the question made his/her head explode. 🙂

        • Brenda55

          In their case it truly would be a mind fart.

  • Mark/Vicky, I have called you out, and I would like an answer, if you can please stop babbling aimlessly for a moment: Do you spend as much time on BM/WW or BM/non-BW sites preaching this mess as you do here? As a matter of fact…Why aren’t you in those spaces “spreading the good news”?

    Statistics state plainly that more BM are dating and marrying out than BW. And this is something that has gone on through out history. A lot of black male civil rights activists, african activists, black leaders, musicians, athletes are with NON BLACK WOMEN.

    More so than there are black women dating out. Why aren’t you shaming them? Why aren’t you on Twitter sending angry messages to them? Why aren’t you “calling them out” for their alleged “self-hate”? Hmm…

  • Christelyn

    This whole situation and the HUGE audience is making me think I need some moderators…it’s kinda getting to big for one person to patrol all by her lonesome.

    • @Christelyn That sounds like a good idea. 🙂

    • eugeniamitchell

      @Christelyn You probably do.

    • eugeniamitchell

      @Christelyn

    • Brenda55

      @Christelyn You know what I hate is a lame behind troll. No style. I mean when an attempt at being cryptic comers out as gibberish that is an epic FAIL. Put a little effort in to it to give us something worthy of shooting down.

      • eugeniamitchell

        @Brenda55 I know the lame ones aren’t fun, at least make it challenge. It’s just getting too easy now. @Christelyn

        • @eugeniamitchell@Brenda55@Christelyn I think it’s the new format that has thrown them. They are easy to identify and shut down almost immediately.

        • LadyLittlefoot

          @Toni_M@eugeniamitchell@Brenda55@Christelyn Wow, I log on to catch up on the various posts and possible respond and was floored by the drivel! Thank you ladies for kicking the idiots to the curb!

        • eugeniamitchell

          @LadyLittlefoot Oh it was our pleasure, to tell the truth it really was fun. It’s not often I get to just get to cut loose with smart aleky-ness. Most ppl are offended by it but I love being sarcastic, it’s the best. @Toni_M @Brenda55 @Christelyn

        • @eugeniamitchell@LadyLittlefoot@Brenda55@Christelyn I’m with Eugenia. It’s not often I get to break out Elton John.

  • ….Oh hell that troll brought up my blog didn’t he? O_o BRB, seeing if I need to do some house-cleaning of my own.

    • eugeniamitchell

      @Toni_M I told you he was going to start stalking you. He seems like the type that won’t ever shut up. But that was fun!

      • @eugeniamitchell Well, nothing was posted, but that is definitely creepy. He really did sound like he was getting off on all this and it just makes me feel icky.

  • eugeniamitchell

    That was fun! But at end it got lame it was too easy. We’re looking for challenging trolls, the see through ones are just no fun anymore. I need someone to keep my sarcastic smart alek skills sharp on.

  • Brenda55

    OK Chris. I really think that last troll has made a lot of us, well want to toss our cookies. The only antidote I can come up with is a beefcake/cheesecake thread. To calm our nerves and all. Yeah I know any excuse will do. Can we post pictures with this new system? I’m kind of needing a Hugh Jackman fix right about now.

    • Ricky T

      did someone say they need their cookie toossseeeddd……..??? >:) @Brenda55

    • Ricky T

      did someone say they need their cookie toossseeeddd……..??? >:) @Brenda55

      • eugeniamitchell

        @Ricky T Cookies not salad LOL!!! @Brenda55

      • Brenda55

        You’re a bad boy Ricky

        • Ricky T

          no..say it like this: “baaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaad boooooy” @Brenda55

        • @Ricky T@Brenda55 LMFAOOOOO!

        • eugeniamitchell

          @Ricky T ROFLMAO!! I’m over here dying. @Brenda55

        • Brenda55

          Only if you say my name Daddy. @Ricky T

        • Ricky T

          I don’t want to call you “daddy” that’s …weird. Can I just say your name as Brenda… @Brenda55

        • @Brenda55@Ricky T Meanwhile, the recently banned “Soldiers of Black Love” are breathing impotent flames as they are unable to stop us from dirty interracial interactions.

        • LadyLittlefoot

          @Ricky T I think @Brenda55 is calling you Daddy, but only if you say here name 😉

        • Brenda55

          OK. You messed up. Will someone explain it to him. LOL

        • Ricky T

          no i got it initially. I was just being funny…….Brenda you dirty dirty girl. But yes, Daddy will crumble your cookies. @Brenda55

        • eugeniamitchell

          @Ricky T Claude have mercy, that Danielle is a lucky girl oh whee! @Brenda55

        • @Ricky T@Brenda55 I was dead and buried, but this thread has brought me back to life. Laughing my butt off.

        • eugeniamitchell

          @Toni_M That’s what I love about this place in a few moments it has me running a gamut of emotions. It’s spectacular!@Ricky T @Brenda55

        • @eugeniamitchell@Ricky T@Brenda55 He probably went and smacked her booty and she has no idea why and is giving him the puzzled side-eye as he types away.

        • eugeniamitchell

          @Toni_M LOL. @Ricky T @Brenda55

        • Ricky T

          Naw I gotta let some time pass by first….or I’d feel like I”m cheating on her with Brenda hahahahaha. @Toni_M @eugeniamitchell @Brenda55

        • @Ricky T@eugeniamitchell@Brenda55 LOL!

    • ForestElfQueen

      @Brenda55 yep, an 80s (or whenever the poster was a teen) Celeb Crush thread might be entertaining(embarrassing) as well. hehehe

    • Christelyn
  • Ricky T

    WELL DAMN!!! haha…these guys are hilarious

    • eugeniamitchell

      @Ricky T Aren’t they though, this really is comedy gold!

    • Brenda55

      He lives. Ahhhhhhhhhh

      • Ricky T

        not only that, I’m after some cookie tossing!!! =) @Brenda55

    • @Ricky T He is still here! T.T I can practically feel his heavy breathing as he stares at the computer screen.

      • eugeniamitchell

        @Toni_M ewwww! @Ricky T

        • @eugeniamitchell@Ricky T I wasn’t referring to Ricky btw, I meant the creeper that’s been trolling us. I know you’re a freak Ricky, you just weren’t the one I was referring to. LOL.

        • eugeniamitchell

          @Toni_M I know and here’s a Hugh Jackman break @Ricky T http://hughjackmanworkouts.org/wp-content/uploads/2011/08/Hugh-Jackman.jpg

        • Brenda55

          Thanks I needed that.

        • @eugeniamitchell@Ricky T Everything’s better with a little Hugh Jackman.

        • eugeniamitchell

          @Brenda55 There’s nothing like Hugh Jackman’s hot body to center you and bring you back into a mode of peace. LOL.

        • eugeniamitchell

          @Toni_M I’m thinking maybe I should do my yoga to him. LOL.

        • Ricky T
        • Brenda55

          @Ricky T@eugeniamitchell Nice!!!!!

        • eugeniamitchell

          @Ricky T Aw yea you know what I like LOL.. @Brenda55

        • ForestElfQueen

          @Toni_M@eugeniamitchell@Ricky T indeed

        • @Ricky T@eugeniamitchell@Brenda55 I’m a bit of a Won Bin stan myself: http://img402.imageshack.us/img402/1926/wonbin108dw.jpg Loved him in “The man from nowhere” and he has nice lips.

        • @Ricky T@eugeniamitchell@Brenda55 I’m a bit of a Won Bin stan myself: http://img402.imageshack.us/img402/1926/wonbin108dw.jpg Loved him in “The man from nowhere” and he has nice lips.

        • eugeniamitchell

          @ForestElfQueen I really do adore this man, he is truly a Renaissance man. @Toni_M @Ricky T

        • eugeniamitchell

          @Toni_M Yowza! @Ricky T @Brenda55

        • Brenda55

          Good Looking, built and can work it. yowsa @ForestElfQueen @Toni_M @eugeniamitchell @Ricky T

        • josie3144

          @Toni_M@Ricky T@eugeniamitchell@Brenda55 I missed this post man that movie was great..and he looked HOTTTTTT!!!!

        • LadyLittlefoot

          @Ricky T@eugeniamitchell@Brenda55 That is some nice Asian beef cake 😉 Yummy

        • LadyLittlefoot

          @Toni_M@Ricky T@eugeniamitchell@Brenda55 I will have to add him to the Yummy Rolls 🙂 LOL

        • formavitae

          @Ricky T@eugeniamitchell@Brenda55 Oh, HE’S HOT!!!

  • I love how this post went from troll smashing to hottie appreciation at the drop of a hate. There are a lot of pressed people watching this unfold, I’m quite certain.

  • I love how this post went from troll smashing to hottie appreciation at the drop of a hat. There are a lot of pressed people watching this unfold, I’m quite certain.

  • S85

    Hi everyone!(waves) Newbie/lurker here. Thanks Christelyn for posting this video, the Babster is a cutie pie and your make up is lovely.

    • Christelyn

      Welcome and thanks! @S85

  • VictoriaAntoine

    This Blog is like my everyday news 🙂

  • VictoriaAntoine

    btw your daughter is cute :3

  • you look amazing Christelyn, great video btw.

  • Storm

    As one of the newbies, loved the video! I really like the fact that BBW is filling a necessary void, and is one of positivity. Something that I can really roll with.

  • Malika

    Hello, I suppose I am a newbie/lurker popping in sometimes. I think you run a really great and much needed site. Enjoyed the 101 video!! : )

    • Christelyn

      Welcome, newbie! @Malika

  • catherineanadu

    Thank you for you Christelyn!

  • rumrunner007

    As a newbie,I would like to thank you for this wonderful blog..Thank you so much…

    • Christelyn

      Welcome aboard! @rumrunner007

  • healthymom

    As a lurker and now newbie who just came out, the blog and the video are on point. Please keep up the great work. .

    • Christelyn

      Mi casa es su casa. 😉 @healthymom

  • gottabewriting

    Hi!

    I am a lurker, although I posted once or twice before I saw this introduction. My apologies. I enjoy your blog and read it frequently. Keep up the good work.

  • Sugarandspice

    I’m a lurker but i am certainly not a newbie haha. I’ve only commented once and idk I think it’s cause I’m only a teen and don’t have much input since I don’t date…at all…yet. I mostly read up on the info since I’m reeally into white guys 😉 I’ll probably start dating next year, in college (I’m a late starter I know). But anyway, I’ve been a reader for over a year and love your site and what it’s about. Thanks for the vid, I’ll definitely chime in more often.

  • Charlotte74

    I’ve found that on my blog less than 10% of readers actively comment, the rest are lurkers. Well done for drawing us/them out of the woodwork.

  • spicyeastafrica

    I guess I’m a lurker (hangs head) I read your blog everyday, but have only commented once or twice. Keep up the good work.

  • Ifeedemlead

    How many blogs/sites speak of white women preferring black men, hmm? Why is that? Anyways, race is not real, love is.

    • @Ifeedemlead LOL at this comment. Your poor ego cannot stand the thought of black women speaking loudly and proudly about having preferences that do not include you. Also, your last comment might have come across as remotely genuine if you hadn’t started off by telling us how white women love black men so much. If race wasn’t real, why rush into a community that is not targeted at you to let us know white women want black men? Hmm? Why is that?

      In any case, welcome to all ACTUAL noobs and genuine lurkers! Hope to see you guys around the site! 🙂

      • DeeDeeRussell

        @Toni_M@Ifeedemlead Snap! Goes Miss Toni!!

  • fergusonsarah

    As a novice, I found your blog post here very valuable. Thank you for this good insight.

  • iHeartLove

    Hi Christelyn. I’m a sometimes lurker, rare commenter. I just wanted to say thank you for your work putting together this site. I’ve been visiting sporadically for about a year now. When I do visit though I spend hours and read like 15 post at a time. I really enjoy the discussion on the site and it’s definitely opened my eyes to many issues surrounding BW and IRR as I navigate my own love life. Thank you!

    I think it would be great if you had a weekly Open Thread post maybe along with the Friday Funnies or something like that since this BB&W primer post has kind of turned into an Open Thread. 🙂

  • Mimi4Ever

    Hola! This is my first time commenting. I’ve been lurking on the site for maybe a year! I really enjoy the website! I check it EVERYDAY!! It’s very funny and well-written. I can directly relate to everything that’s talked about. Thanks for doing it.

    • peachmari

      @Mimi4Ever Welcome!

    • Christelyn

      @Mimi4Ever Welcome, Mimi!

  • ForestElfQueen

    i thought this advert was funny. It was in the sidebar on nymag.com earlier. Not sure where to post it.

    http://img862.imageshack.us/img862/3831/conversetargetmixed.jpg

  • missbiancab

    CUTE!! And thanks for the info!

  • PhillyGirl

    Hi Chris,

    Been busy studying for exams. I wanted to say I’ve enjoyed your site as well. Not a lurker but definitely don’t post on a regular; FT job & FT student. Thanks for all you do, keep it coming

  • LauLau81

    For me, she is really beautiful…This video really helps a lot…

  • sherri73

    It has a minute since I’ve checked in. I LOVE LOVE LOVE the video!!! Girl, the baby is too cute!!!!!

    I’m so glad you decided to bring light to the lost, hahaha! I will be checking in more often. Its quickly approaching 4 months talking with a wonderful Rainbeau!! I care for him and he cares for me. I have to remind myself to stay at this good pace. Thank you again for your openness. It has helped me take steps in the best direction for me, and that is what counts for my life.

  • PaigeinPhilly

    ok i dig the vid…and the baby, and your lip gloss is poppin! who makes it and whats the name gurl??

    • Christelyn

      Urban Decay: Midnight Cowboy. 😉 @PaigeinPhilly

  • toks123

    Hello, newbie/lurker here! Can i just say that i LOVE, LOVE your blog. I’ve been following it since about May of this year and it has greatly changed my perspective on dating outside my race. Thanks for doing what you’re doing and keep up the great work! 🙂

    • Christelyn

      Welcome! @toks123

  • EarthJeff

    Hello to everyone. Just found the site and think it is great. I admit I will lurk more than contribute. I am very interested in these issues, though, as I am a white male that has always been interested in an interracial relationship and just recently started dating outside my race and it is wonderful. Honestly, the world is wonderfully diverse for a REASON….. Chris, I really enjoyed the video.

    • Brenda55

      @EarthJeff

      Welcome. Share your views when you can.

      • EarthJeff

        @Brenda55 OK, I am contributing more than lurking. I am enjoying going back through some older blogs and commenting… Some are really incredible, and I am fascinated. Besides, as a teacher, I can hardly hammer on my students about the importance of making their voices heard and not being willing to do so myself. Thanks for the welcome!

        • Brenda55

          @EarthJeff Thats great. I did see your post re. colorism in one of the older threads. As I said there this may be a good subject to revisit As you go through the older threads you will see some discussion of this.

          Now a question. What do you teach?.

        • EarthJeff

          @Brenda55 I teach High school science in Detroit.

        • Brenda55

          @EarthJeff

          OMG. High School the land of raging hormones and emotions. Bless you. You teachers don’t get paid nearly enough for the work you do..

      • EarthJeff

    • @EarthJeff Welcome!

  • EarthJeff

    Hello to everyone. Just found the site and think it is great. I admit I will lurk more than contribute. I am very interested in these issues, though, as I am a white male that has always been interested in an interracial relationship and just recently started dating outside my race and it is wonderful. Honestly, the world is wonderfully diverse for a REASON….. Chris, I really enjoyed the video.

  • mistyjean

    I’ve been reading your blog for about a year now. I can’t contribute because I don’t really have any dating experience, so I like to read what others have to say. I just can’t get over the fact that there are white men who WANT and PREFER to date black women. Why can’t these men live near me 🙁 Anyways, keep up the good work.

    • EarthJeff

      @mistyjean Misty, let me ask you this. Why do you find it so hard to believe that there are WM who prefer BW? I am a WM, and I find black women fantastically beautiful. I have read all the stereotypes about why “we” are interested, and certainly there are many of us for whom almost all – or all – of them do not apply. I love big dark eyes. I do find black women to be more passionate. Every black woman I have met is so beautifully different in her skin and tone. I find black women to be more real and less manipulative. It seems to me that black women are more likely to speak her mind instead of some BS secret anger – if she is upset with you about something, you are way more likely to be told straight out from a black woman than that stupid “pissed off for days trying to figure out what is wrong” that you get with white women. I love big soft sensual lips. I believe (and I would argue that divorce rates bear this out) that BW/WM couples are more true to each other. Now certainly even these differences are not absolute and there are people that cross even these generalities. I wonder if perhaps IRR couples, having to put up with all the narrow-minded haters out there, grow stronger from that shared experience?

      • Brenda55

        @EarthJeff@mistyjean

        “Every black woman I have met is so beautifully different in her skin and tone. I find black women to be more real and less manipulative. It seems to me that black women are more likely to speak her mind instead of some BS secret anger – if she is upset with you about something, you are way more likely to be told straight out from a black woman than that stupid “pissed off for days trying to figure out what is wrong” that you get with white women.”

        Boy I wish I had a dime for every time my husband told me that. LOL. Now there are brothers out there who do not like that trait and call us mouthy and argumentative. Hubby just calls it knowing where he stands.

        ï»¿ï»¿

        • EarthJeff

          @Brenda55@mistyjean I am with your hubby on that one. I would much rather know where I stand that having to keep asking “what is wrong” and getting a snippy, pissed off “nothing”. CLEARLY something is…

      • sherri73

        @EarthJeff@mistyjean Thank you EarthJeff.

        • EarthJeff

          @sherri73@mistyjean You are very welcome, Maam.

      • sherri73

  • TotalAlchemy12

    Hey everyone, I’ve been lurking for quite sometime. Christeyln, I really enjoy your blog and support your cause. Hopefully, I’ll come out of the shadows a little more and stop being such a lurker. I’ll tell you a little bit about myself. I’m a senior in college and I probably don’t make enough time to have a social life, outside of lab. So, I don’t really do too much dating these days. I’m hoping that will change in the near future (Possible New Years Resolution?!?!) Anyway, I just wanted to say I love your blog and keep the posts coming ! =)

    • Christelyn

      Welcome to the crew! @TotalAlchemy12

  • 2Tru

    Just wanted to say that i’ve been reading your blog for a few months and i love it! You have really opened my eyes to the fact that i could be missing out on a good thing because i’ve been so focused on finding a good black man instead just a good man.

    • Christelyn

      Congratulations on your exit out of the Matrix! Glad you’re a fan, and welcome to the crew. @2Tru

  • treehouse31

    I’ve commented a few times, but I’m more of a lurker. The work that you’re doing is very important, and I really like the atmosphere you’ve created here.

    I think you’ve forgotten an important blog. Shouldn’t Faith’s “Acts of Faith” blog be listed? Her work is excellent! Here’ s the link: http://www.actsoffaithblog.com

  • llindsay

    @Christelyn Hi Christelyn, I just wanted to wish you a happy New Year and tell you how much I admire your blog. I’m pretty much of a newbie and have been following mostly on Facebook. I love how you recently handled the trolling remarks in some really judgmental and unkind posts. It seems like some people just wake up angry and couldn’t find a kind word to say if you paid them. Keep up the good work and I’ll be following!

    • EarthJeff

      @llindsay@Christelyn I will second that on the happy New Year wishes and the site admiration….

      • Christelyn

        Happy New Year to all of you! You guys rock the bells. I’ve got the best, sub-minimum-wage job ever. 🙂 @EarthJeff @llindsay

        • EarthJeff

          @Christelyn @llindsay Hate to disagree, Maam, but you have the second best sub-minimum-wage job. Teaching is by far the first…

        • llindsay

          I’ve managed to find a way to shop for a living. I still can’t believe someone pays me to do it! @EarthJeff @Christelyn

        • ForestElfQueen

          @llindsay@EarthJeff@Christelyn can u elaborate?…Interest is piqued over here! lol! are you a secret shopper? one of my BsIL did that for awhile.

        • EarthJeff

          @ForestElfQueen@llindsay@Christelyn FEQ… I like the new profile pic….

        • llindsay

          No I’m not a secret shopper, but I’ve thought about looking into it for extra cash. I’m a costume designer for live theater in the Baltimore/DC area, but most of the theaters I work for don’t have a costume shop or staff. Occasionally, I’ll make a few costumes myself, but typically it takes too much time to make one costume when you need to provide lots of them for the whole show, so I end up shopping for most of them. @ForestElfQueen @EarthJeff @Christelyn

        • ForestElfQueen

          @EarthJeff@llindsay@Christelyn thanks EJ! ^.^

        • ForestElfQueen

          @llindsay@EarthJeff@Christelyn L, that’s so cool!! That is dream ‘work’. I love shopping! i like to blame it on evolution & being a natural ‘gatherer’.

          http://abcnews.go.com/Technology/DyeHard/women-love-shop-men-dont-blame-evolution/story?id=9281875#.TwDOBCOXQnw

        • llindsay

          @ForestElfQueen@EarthJeff@Christelyn Well it’s not always a dream, but I like to shop and I like the freedom of setting my own workday most of the time. It takes a lot of discipline not to buy a lot of things for myself while I’m working. I did pick up a couple of new boots over Christmas though! That’s an interesting article too. At first I thought it was kind of sexist, but more often than not it rings true. I never have understood why some women force their man to go shopping when they know how much they hate it.

  • JezzykahJessyka

    Gawd, I’m glad you posted this, I was reading comments from that email you go from that guy and it kept talking about BWE and I’m like WTH is BWE??? I was so lost! Lolz!! Now I am found.

  • Maxine

    Hi ladiesâ€”Iâ€™ve been lurking on the site just about everyday since this summer. Been wanting to comment for a long time, but then someone else puts up something really good and I just get lost in reading! Iâ€™ve always been attracted to white guys, ever since I was little. My earliest crushes were John Travolta on Welcome Back Kotter, John Ritter on Threes Company, and the guy from Greatest American Hero (anyone remember that show?!). This blog is really a breath of fresh air to me, as someone who virtually never saw BW/WM couples either in real life or in pop culture growing up in the South in the eighties. I think that we need to be adamant about promoting these relationships within the larger context of BWE, because no one else out there will. And there needs to be a voice to counter the frankly horrible image that black women have in the mainstream culture. I look forward to being active on this site in the new year!

    • Christelyn

      @Maxine Welcome, Maxine! Looking forward to hearing you chime in on the discussions!

    • EarthJeff

      @Maxine Welcome, welcome. The way I hear it, Maxine, there are some really nice, charming, cool, sensitive, intelligent… etc…. WM on this blog. Right Christelyn? No, seriously, despite the humor, let me wish you a sincere welcome. And I, too, look forward to your contributions. Dont be afraid to toss your thoughts in. I am pretty new here too, and I found this site to be so comfortable to just join in. Everyone in the community is very welcoming. Glad to have you with us.

  • ShanShan

    Okay, so I’ve been a lurker for many months and now and I’ve finally decided to join in on the comments. I’ve been very shy commenting but I feel that it’s wrong to keep lurking and not contribute something positive to the BWE community. Christelyn, I cannot thank you enough for all that you and all of the other BWE bloggers do. I have learned sooo much for going to these sites and I’m grateful to be amongest like minded people. To all of the ladies and gentlemen who contribute insightful, intelligent and very funny “tell it like it is” comments, thank you thank you and thank you. I find these blogs more enjoyable then tv. I guess that means I’m hooked : )

  • Seketha

    Happy New Year to all :0)

  • DidiO

    Not sure if this is the right place to put this..do feel free to delete the comment if not appropriate mods.

    Anyway. Was a longtime lurker, going through HUGE changes and growth in my personal life and to some extent my professional life too.

    Things have been up and down emotionally.

    Attracted to WM – obviously or would not have lurked here:)

    For a number of reasons, I began engaging with others here which has been a fantastic experience. I appreciate all the honesty, humour and frank talk, the sister (and brother;D) hood.

    I live in a different time zone but have valiantly tried to keep up; it seemed rude to chat then vanish. Mostly it was because it was 10pm in London and I had to be up early the next day etc.

    It’s become harder to do that; I have a lot on my plate and feel the occasional one off comment cannot do justice to the amazing commentary going on.

    I do feel many have accepted my presence here though clearly not everyone did. I would hope that its clear I truly supported this community.

    I have loved talking to people like Karla, Eugenia, Brenda55, Forestelfqueen, Pearl, NatTruth, DeeDeeRussell, Joyce345, and many other great people.

    This is a bit longwinded but didn’t just want to disappear without explanation; seems uncivil to me.

    I wish you all the very best. I’ll be back to lurking for now.

    • Brenda55

      @DidiO

      Now now we will not have that. Chime in when you can. While this vlog’s conversation do happen in real time these days and it does get hot and heavy you can post your thoughts at any time. It still adds to the conversation and the total experience.

      So lurk and post when the spirit moves you. Return often to keep us abreast of the IRR scene across the pond. Its all good IMO.

      Why do I say this? Because I love talking to you too.

    • ForestElfQueen

      @DidiO oh wow…well,please continue to post when you can!! <3 Occasional is definitely much much better than zero.

      • DidiO

        @ForestElfQueen

        Brenda55 and ForestElfQueen, thanks for caring!

        I am here intermittently (still addicted, lol) I lurk, I post, I lurk.

        • ForestElfQueen

          @DidiO cool! 😀

        • Mocha Z

          @DidiO @ForestElfQueen I haven’t been following this thread so it is kinda late but, just so you know, we….FEQ and a few of us can be caught on the “After Dark thread” and sometimes our times would meet up with yours. We chat it up about a whole host of somethings. Head over and see if we are up and on there, lol.

  • FabulousICH

    Been lurking on this site for a few days and it’s a great encouraging avenue! Anyways, had to sign up. Will continue to follow. 🙂

    • EarthJeff

      @FabulousICH Welcome… it is a great site, very open and respectful discussion…

  • Raakone

    This is a very interesting site. You have some nice articles there, going through them now. I’ve currently nobody special in my life in that way, but I’ve been in love with all kinds of girls, some of them across the racial or cultural “gap.” If my picture doesn’t show it clearly enough, I’m a white man….although I do have some Latino blood in me, and possibly also some Black, from many, MANY generations ago (but I would not know), ditto for possibly having some South American Native blood in me.

    And I enjoyed reading about the love you found in that other article!

    • Christelyn

      @Raakone Welcome, my new Facebook friend!

  • edenifill

    Girl, your gloss is nice!

  • njgirl

    Decided to sign up. So glad i found this site.

    • Christelyn

      @njgirl Welcome!

  • EbonyLoveandMarriage

    What a delightful “babester!” Oh that little voice.. Makes me want to get started on my own family! right now!!! 😀

  • LadyOrchid

    I lurked for awhile too. You almost lost me with the Robert Deniro post, but I am so glad I stayed around. Looking forward to seeing more Asian/Black related relationships and topics. 🙂

  • Luna De Sorrento

    I happened to stumble upon this site whilst searching for photos of Zoe Saldana and Bradley Cooper, after reading somewhere that they are an item. Initially, i clicked on the link for the Black Girls Rock site by Pinky, where i learned the site has a new home. I was totally hooked by your articles about interacial relationships, as i’ve been attracted to WM ever since i was 14 years old. I’m from England and didn’t know such sites existed until two weeks ago. I’m so glad i found this site as its a great source of encouragement and open discussions. One article that affected me greatly was the one about why WM are reluctant to approach BW, as i’ve experienced that myself. Anyways, i look forward to more interesting articles and discussions.

  • Babybear4104

    I’ll admit, I’ve been lurking for about six months now ;p

    I never thought the site was a BM bashing site, I wonder how some got that idea?? I enjoy the advice given about health matters and the site has encouraged me to keep my options open. I’m currently working on expanding my portfolio, if you will 🙂

    No more lurking – I plan on participating from now on. Thanks for the proper introduction!

    • arlette81

      @Babybear4104i cant think of that many posts about black men which were positive.

  • COS

    Hello! I stumbled upon this site a couple of days ago.

    I really appreciate the content on BB&W. I was beginning to wonder was there something wrong with my line of thinking regarding interracial dating. I felt as if I was being unfair towards black men by even considering dating outside my race. I agree with BabyBear4104. I don’t see this site as a platform for black male bashing. Honestly, it’s not about them anymore. I want to be happy and I’ll use BB&W as one of many tools to help me on my journey.

    • Christelyn

      @COS Nothing word with you, chica! Welcome aboard!

  • Arcadia73

    Love the site, Christelyn! I too, have been a lurker for a while now and wish to be more vocal on the site as well. I think it’s high time a site like yours has come to fruition and is addressing the concerns of black women and encourages and empowers them to live THEIR best life on THEIR terms! . I look forward to the new topics and lively discussion to come.

    • Christelyn

      Welcome to the family, Arcadia! Looking forward to seeing your contributions! @Arcadia73

  • Pearl

    I will start lurking more and commenting less, nothing wrong with all of you, you guys are great and this website is growing and growing! So don’t think I’m gone… I’m here.. just quiet like a fly on the wall… or butterfly…

    Lurking……. NOW

  • jillodelight

    Hey, there 🙂 Been a lurker for about 2 weeks now, finally figured it’d be polite to say hi lol Awesome site and I found a short film folks on here would appreciate. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S90b21S_9Ww

    • Brenda55

      @jillodelight Thank-you for posting this. Beautiful.

  • MartinaMarty

    Thanks for the explanation of the site appreciate it and love what your doing. Thanks. In the meantime I love politics so I would like to share something that is important to all women. Please support the Violence Against Women Act that they are trying to get rid of….http://4vawa.org/

  • FeedingBigSexy

    Hello Christalyn! I loved the primer video and your littlest Bella is sooo adorable. I am a longtime lurker/supporter who follows your blog/fb/twitter. Usually I follow you under my black girl hipster blog Sophisticated Hipster’s Digest. I “ride” for BWE and NWNW all day and every day. And I have so much fun while doing it. The livefyre was an excellent move. It just made an already great site even more accessible to those that already know and love it. I am loving the new videos, healthy lifestyle posts, rants, and of course, the in-depth analysis and problem solving. and thanks for letting us know that we can get our drama fix on as well. BWE doesn’t have to be bland,boring gllom, and doom. After hearing you acknowledge our innate need for drama, you’ve inspired me to come up with a new column for my blog called “Diirty Tricks For Black Girls to Dominate” { the working title}. Yeah. I think I’m gonna go “there”. IMO the stakes are too high to play fair and look for random pats on the head for being a “good skrong black women”.–Off Topic -f All this “Help” BS has really sent me over the edge. So do you think there is room in the BWE arena for a narcissistic pro BW sociopath who will stop at nothing when it comes to revealing all of the dirty low-down covert tactics that “other” women use to ALWAYS get what the want??? I believe in INTEGRITY, ACTION, and SUPERIORITY; but not so much in INSECURITY, FAIRNESS, and EQUALITY. I think that BW overall could become the “status quo serial killers” if we were to put ours and our children’s self interests FIRST 24/7

    • Christelyn

      @FeedingBigSexy Sounds quite, DRAMATIC! Send links to the info email. 😉

  • blackpanthershay

    Such a sweet laugh 🙂

  • oldman

    Hi Christelyn,
     
    I just read your story “Jumping the broom with a white boy”, which I found extremely insightful. I should mention that I am a white man who LOVES black women. I am not exclusive to black women, but they are certainly my preference. Please tell the single sistas that there ARE many men out there whoLOVE black women, who find them attractive, interesting, sexy, funny, warm, friendly, and are interested in dating them with the interest of marrying them. Do not despair young ladies, there is a WORLD full of men interested in pursuing you!
     
    I wanted to get some opinions on my own perspective, which may be a little naive, but it is mine nonetheless. You mentioned that most black women PREFER black men, but because of the numbers and issues facing black women, they cannot ALL find good black men, which is why black women should consider dating other kinds of men. I HOPE that is not the case, and rather it is that women of color are CHOOSING to date men from a variety of ethnic backgrounds because they WANT to, not because they are being forced by logistical reasons to do so. No one wants to be considered second best. In my world, black women are my FIRST choice.
     
    I revel in today’s world, because in previous eras, there were so many social barriers that prevented people from loving each other. Things are not perfect now, but they are certainly better than they have been in the past. I am free to date whomever I like, and I appreciate that and enjoy it. My choice is for black women. I hope women of color feel the same freedom, or realize they have the freedom to date and marry anyone they wish.
     
    Finally, maybe I am just a softy here, but I can’t help loving your situation; being happily married with children. I think it’s beautiful. My deepest congratulations for having the courage to “Jump the broom”!!
     
     
     
     

  • VLCII

    Well funny how I wound up here! How did I find myself here you may ask (or not), because I asked myself that very same question! Well, it started off innocently enough with a Google of Gerard Butler and the 300 workout plan (the film featuring Sparta & the battle of Thermopylae from a few years back) and I found it led to him and a woman named Kola Boof (whom I’ve never heard of before). I thought the guy was already married, but anyway, I Googled her and lo and behold it brought me to BB&W!
    I was was ‘sucked in’ and actually had an enjoyable experience reading comments and  a good laugh at times from a lot of the posters here. Enough that I registered so that I may make a comment in here. Many intelligent and witty ladies, no matter what the color of their skin happens to be. I like women period, I don’t prefer any ‘type’ (‘Race”?! I hate that term, the Human Race is more apropos), over another, it’s what’s inside that counts, to state an overly used but sincere term. I just wanted to share this with you all, stay strong and keep to your convictions. Love has no color, it’s a state of being and I wish you all the best in that endeavor.
    ~Victor

    •  @VLCII Hello, Victor! Welcome aboard! o/

      • VLCII

         @Toni_M Thank you very Toni! 🙂

      • VLCII

         @Toni_M …”very…”,  ‘MUCH’!  Lol, sorry Toni, sometimes my brain processes thoughts faster then my fingers can  type. You know us MEN (yep no skin color needed to be interjected here!), we supposedly do thing well , that requires a single minded task. (you know like changing a tire?!),  while you women can multi-task better then us!)
        Oh SNAP, did I make a generalization between males and females of the Human Race?!
        Shoot! I need to start my own website then, I’d call it…’Beyond Men & Women’. <wink>!. ; )

    • Brenda55

       @VLCII Welcome Victor.  Looking forward to your participation here.

      • VLCII

         @Brenda55 And same to you Brenda, thank you kindly, or should I call you ‘Rosie the Riveter’s’, twin sister produced from an IR parents/marriage Lol (nice avatar)!

  • MixedUpInVegas

    OK, I finally got around to watching the newbie video.  I’ve been a lurker for a while, having found this website via an article on another black women’s website with which I was somewhat dissatisfied.    After reading the comments, following the stories and checking out the various topic areas, I decided to open my big mouth and join the conversations.
     
    I feel I have more in common with the commentors on this site than others I have visited.  For one thing, both my late husband and my current husband were and are of the caucasian persuasion. I have found the commentors on other sites seem to feel that pursuing your own path to happiness is to be a race traitor.  I simply cannot and will not accept the idea that there is some inherent evil in either of these men as a consequence of their race. They were and are both loving, honest, hardworking professional men who have done nothing but love me and lift me up–and honored me with the offer of marriage.  What’s not to like about that?
     
    Further, the commentors on this site seem more upbeat and more in tune with my own life and experiences.  I’m probably a lot older than most of the commentors, but their ideas are fascinating. 
     
    So, here I am, sending everyone a shout out from Vegas!

    • Brenda55

       @MixedUpInVegas Welcome to our motley crew here.  Glad you liked what you saw enough to join it.

      • MixedUpInVegas

         @Brenda55
         Thanks for your kind welcome, Brenda.  I find your commenets to be insightful.

    • Karla

       @MixedUpInVegas Welcome, welcome! 

      • Christelyn

         @Karla  @MixedUpInVegas Welcome to the family!

        • MixedUpInVegas

           @Christelyn   @Karla
           Greetings from the Mojave Desert and thank you, ladies, for making me feel at home

  • ForeverSerenity

    Unsure if I’ve responded to this yet. But just got around to watching the video vlog, and am glad I did. I just recently started responding, from lurkdom,lol! I did become a member of livefyre but have to find my log-in info so it’s the lazy-easy route via Twitter when I get on this site. So officially introducing myself, I’m Donna aka Foreverserenity, which is my online-name. I enjoy this site and love the discussion that goes on. Trying not to be incognito all of the time, but thanks for allowing me to read and “give my two cents”! 

    •  @ForeverSerenity Hello. 😀

  • Hi,
    I found out about your site through your book, “Swirling…”.  It was a very interesting book. “Swirling” never crossed my mind as an option until I heard your interview on Tom Joyner. I enjoyed the book, and plan on putting the suggestions to work through what I’m calling a self-analysis research project. I will be sharing my new  journey with others in hopes that I can pay it forward as you and Janice have done through the book. My story mostly resembles the scenarios in your book concerning being raised to date/marry within my own race and ethnicity. As a result, the thought of swirling never crossed my mind because I carried into adulthood my mother’s beliefs. In order to ease my mother into accepting my new perspectives of dating outside of my race and ethnicity, I have convinced her to blog with me during the experience so that the shock factor will be eliminated, and we can explore the generational beliefs about this issue. Thanks for sharing….
     
    -Dr. K. B.

    • Christelyn

       @Mocha Intellect Mocha, you just made my day. Welcome to the family!!

      •  @Christelyn Thank you! Today is Day 1 of the journey which consists of breaking down your Chapter 1 and deeply analyzing the “Assumptions” based on my personal perspectives and experiences. This is going to be an interesting and rewarding transformation step by step, chapter by chapter, and paragraph by paragraph. You did a good job of presenting the information in a logical manner. Especially for a skeptical novice like myself. LOL! I have heard other interviews before about this topic, but I was never moved to think differently about my current dating situation until I heard your interview and read the title of the book. The title of the book is what was most trusting for me. After reading the book, I’m happy that I was listening to radio that day during my morning run instead of Pandora. Awesome job on your deliverance of the information for women like myself who’s beliefs are not easily persuaded! It’s those of us who are not a part of “the choir”, who need to hear the preaching. 

    • Brenda55

       @Mocha Intellect Welcome to our motley crew. The mother and daughter blogging idea is a great one and I  look forward to reading your perspective on Swirling. Again welcome.

      •  @Brenda55 Thanks for the warm welcome. I’m excited! I’m ready for the refreshing change.
         

    • blackpanthershay

      Welcome Mocha!!!! @Mocha Intellect 

  • HotToastAndButter

    The babester is sooooo CUTE!!!!! that little ‘bye bye’ was so sweet. Lifelong lurker here taking a few baby steps. I feel more relaxed after seeing this vid; you seem like a lovely kind hearted person Chris, loving the eyeshadow! I found this blog last year through another blog that initially I thought was ok, but it had a more than a few male posters taking a drive down the ‘black women empowerment bashing’ street. If it was their intention to steer us open minded dating ladies away from you it has surely backfired on them! Well done for creating an informative and fun blog with plenty of topics to discuss. Lots of love from England xx

    • Brenda55

       @HotToastAndButter  Welcome…again.  I hope this time I made a better impression. 

      • HotToastAndButter

         @Brenda55 Yes Yes you did!!! Thank you very much xxxx 🙂

    •  @HotToastAndButter Hi! 😀
       
      Welcome to the site. 

  • thecrazyartist

    Hi I stumbled upon this website. I like it. I have been lurking here for a few months. I generally steered clear of any blogs or topics regarding race or interracial dating, due to the nasty trollish nature of the commenters. After seeing this site I have changed my mind, it’s refreshing.

    •  @thecrazyartist Welcome! 😀 

  • PamelaFoster

    I have been following Christelyn for a couple months on YT & told her I had been lurking on this site for a couple of weeks :))  She told me to come on over and make it official….

    • Christelyn

       @PamelaFoster Hey Pamela! Welcome to the family!

      • PamelaFoster

         @Christelyn
         Thanks Christelyn for the warm welcome! 

  • Christelyn, came across your site a few months back and just bookmarked it.  Over the last couple of days both my wife and I have been reading and lurking around.  We are are an interacially married couple in our late-late forties and have been together for many years.  Proud parents of three children and one grandchild.  It is great to see a site that is centered around the needs and interests of the blended (Swirling) community.  We look forward to reading more and sharing our experiences.
     
    -Chris

    • Christelyn

      @ChrisEB Welcome to the family, Chris!

  • CAPT SMOOTH

    Hello folks! Since this is my 20th post, I thought my introduction was way overdue! I’m a white guy, early fifties 6′ tall, 190 lbs with salt and pepper hair (to be honest it’s been more salt than pepper lately). I live in northeast Florida but was born in New England and spent a four year tour in the army.  I’m single and have been dating black women for many years.  I visit a lot of websites dealing with BW/WM IR relationships. After all, logic would tell anyone that the best way to nurture an IR relationship is to learn more about keeping my mate happy. There are differences between the cultures and the more we work on it the better the chance for the relationship to survive and thrive!

    • Christelyn

      @CAPT SMOOTH Welcome to the family!

    • foreverhopeful

      @CAPT SMOOTH I wish I had answers for you Capt. Smooth.  As a single black female in her late 40’s, all I can say is hang in there.  Cultural differences are still things to build on.  It’s one way to get closer as you learn about each other.

  • RhondaRochelle

    Hello All,
     
    Christelyn, I found this site wonderful and refreshing and I decided to join in and enjoy this gracious opportunity you’ve provided, I unfortunately found myself widowed after 24 years of marriage, I’ve never considered dating outside my race until my life completely change, I was forced to look into a totally new life and direction for growth and really work at being happy. I will no longer live in my well crafted box. Thank you again and I rejoice that this site is available.

    • Christelyn

      @RhondaRochelle Welcome, Rhonda! So sorry to hear about your late husband, but I’m really glad you found us. This is a best place to hang out on the Internet! xoxo

    • MixedUpInVegas

      @RhondaRochelle
       Hi Rhonda, and welcome to the group.  I was widowed after a very happy 30 year marriage 10 years ago.  I can understand how you must feel, and am glad to know you are taking this time to reinterpret your life.  It is a sad, lonely and scary time, but also a time of great personal growth.
       
      Almost 3 years after my first husband’s passing, I met my charming, handsome and willing rainbeau.  We married about 6 months after meeting (at our age, you know when it is right) and it has been a happy new life for us both.  If it can happen for a middle-aged widow, it can happen for you, too.
       
      Please accept my sincere sympathies for the loss of your beloved husband–and please know that you can have a full and meaningful life on your own terms.  May you be blessed with wisdom, peace and strength, my sister.

  • reporterandgirl

    Hello, found this page on facebook, and I already liked it. I’m blogging about my IR experience called TheReporterandTheGirlMINUSTheSuperman! on TheReporterandTheGirl.com and I’m looking for other sites to network with and read relevant issues.

    • Karla

      @reporterandgirl Welcome! Love your blog!

      • reporterandgirl

        @Karla  @reporterandgirl Thanks!

    • foreverhopeful

      @reporterandgirl I just went to your blog.  You are so talented!  There isn’t a better way to express yourself than through the written word.

  • foreverhopeful

    Hello,  I found this website and the book SWIRLING on PINTEREST, and I find this whole topic liberating.  I am not a 20 something or even a 30 something black woman experiencing the woes of the dating world.  I am a 48 year old, single  black woman who wants to share some my life experiences with you.  I have just started reading SWIRLING, and found my story within the pages of this book.  I am what you would call the College Educated, Strong, Independent, Black Woman.  I always felt I had to take care of myself no matter what.  I did not come from a broken home but I was raised to learn how to support myself.  I did not close myself off to only dating black men.  I have dated white men as well. The latter is my preference. And, I have known this fact since I was an 8 year old kid.  Here’s what I did that I hope anyone reading this will avoid.  I DID NOT think I could have it all.  My career was difficult to say the least. And, I tried to fight who I was attracted to ( white men) because I had been hurt in the past.    I thought I could not handle both a demanding career and a relationship because both are full time work.  I threw in towel so to speak and focused on my career.  At the time, (My late 30’s, early 40’s)  I didn’t see that what I was doing was sacrificing happiness with someone special.  Now, I am trying to transition from one career into another, and you guessed it, I am alone and wishing I wasn’t.  I wish I had been bold enough to take a chance on love in the “rainbeau” as it’s called in the book.  A friend of mine who I hadn’t seen in years asked me if what I did; working to be this big success and not having a family was worth it in the end.  All I could say was no way.  If I had it to do all over again with the knowledge I have now, I would reverse that decision in a heartbeat.  So women and men out there who are reading this be BOLD, follow your heart.  Life is about more than getting ahead to the next big promotion.  Working hard and getting ahead in order to live the life you want is great!  But, don’t forget life is also  about building relationships with someone of character.  You don’t want to go home to an empty house every night. You want to share your hopes, dreams and even your disappointments with someone who truly cares about your well being. I can only imagine what my life would be like now if I had opened my heart and mind more. I only hope is is not too late for me.  I hope this helps someone who is thinking about SWIRLING. Christelyn and Janice thanks for allowing me to honestly share my experience.

  • KinkyCurly7

    I’m very excited about this website! Kudos to you, Christelyn! I love it! I knew I had a preference when I was in fourth grade – Joe Green was his name LoL – he even had braces and surfer boy hair. Anyway, life led me through and dated anyone I chose to, but it seemed that more often than not those I desired weren’t ready for the potential stares and whispers as you appear in public here in the South. On to college, where I did marry and have children, with a black man, not out of need to be “loyal to my race”, but truly out of the love I held for this person. Now, I’m 32, a divorced & dating, single mother and my goodness it has been interesting! But the experiences I have had dating outside my race have left me with fond memories, much more so than within, so I continue I shall. I’ve found, while there is still resistance, there are more men opening up to dating black women and that…well, that is something to truly smile about!

    • CAPT SMOOTH

      @KinkyCurly7
       Welcome sweetpea, If you’re using your own picture as your icon, your extremely cute! This white guy is glad you’re giving us a shot and may I say you shouldn’t have any problem finding white guys that are interested! I am!

      • KinkyCurly7

        @CAPT SMOOTH Thanks for the warm welcome, Capt! Yes, that icon is my real picture, maybe 6 months old. I’m glad someone is showing interest! It’d be nice if I could see you… You’d be surprised at how much of I problem I do have finding white guys that are interested – they are far and few between. In the area I live in they are too afraid to talk to me ( I can see it in their eyes) or are a little too extra hillbilly…go figure LoL

        • CAPT SMOOTH

          @KinkyCurly7
          You resemble a younger Gina Torres to me. That’s a good thing, Lawrence Fishburn is a lucky devil! 
           
          What state in the south? I’m in upstate Florida and there’s still a lot of hillbilly accents and mentality up here!  
           
          I’m going to try to get a picture up this week. I just think the air of mystery  keeps you ladies interested! Right now, your imaginations can picture me looking like anything between George Clooney and Danny Devito! I’ve been told (ten years ago) that I looked like Robert Deniro. I don’t see it, but hey, I took it as a compliment. Of course, You know how I had to reply, right? “Me? You talking to me?” LOL!

        • KinkyCurly7

          @CAPT SMOOTH Well thanks Capt! I’ve been told that very thing not too long ago about looking like Gina Torres…I guess I never saw that LoL.
           
          I’m in Georgia, the NE Ga mountains to be slightly more exact. And I’m from Virginia Beach, so this is still very hard to get used to!
           
          I’m sure we all enjoy the air of mystery, so maybe not posting a picture is a plus! And…Yes, you. I’m talkin to you. LoL!

  • DavidNOLA

    My darling Jamaican bride and I met on AfroRomance in January, 2012.  After a couple “views”, then flirts, and a few e-mails, we moved off-site and proceeded to burn up the phone lines between Jamaica and New Orleans.  By October, without having met face-to-face, we knew we had found the love we both were seeking!  I’m 56, in good health, and definitely not going to let a thousand miles of ocean keep us from being together!!  We married on my first trip to see her last December…tried to get the 12/12/12, but only about a BILLION other people had the same idea!  My first sight of her was from a balcony at the hotel as she was walking with her suitcase from the main building.  I knew even from a distance that it was her because I felt her presence.  I called out to her, and the sound of her voice carried only by the wind, unencumbered by phone lines or static, absolutely took my breath away!!  No words can describe the feelings coursing through me when our eyes finally met and I could see her gentle spirit shining within her.  All her strength, her character, and her love washed over me as we stood motionless in the twilight.  Hmmmmm….getting lost in the memory here..!
    What I want to say to the other ladies here, particularly foreverhopeful and KinkyCurly7, is that you are at an age (as I am) where you’ve accumulated some life experience and already dealt with plenty of B.S.; and you are STILL STANDING!!  God has blessed you, and will never abandon you.  I firmly believe that it is NOT too late for anyone to find that special someone! In fact, on the Interracial Dating Central site, they recently posted one of their Success Stories of a pair in their 70’s!!  As for the niche dating sites like AfroRomance and IDC, I can’t say enough about how well they promote a safe, healthy environment for people who have openly declared themselves to have a more global view of humanity!  I certainly would NEVER have met my loving wife on my own without them!  And my singular efforts at dating interracially were quite disappointing, in that I would approach a woman, establish some communication, and most often, when I expressed an interest beyond something casual, they “aren’t into mixing”.  I got a good laugh when I looked at Christelyn’s video with Matthew and she joked about having a sign on her forehead that advertised “I DATE WHITE GUYS!”  Yep! That sure woulda been helpful at times!  SO, my best advice for a productive search of QUALITY men who openly declare themselves as interested in “swirling” is to join one of those niche websites that I mentioned (and NO, I ain’t getting a commission!) for your best chance of success.  God be with you always!

    • CAPT SMOOTH

      @DavidNOLA It sounds like you have a wonderful life and probably a good chance at a career writing Lifetime Original movies. LOL! Congratulations!  But, fact check!  KinkyCurly7 is only 32 so let’s not make her older than she is. Still a youngster compared to old guys like you and me.

      • KinkyCurly7

        @CAPT SMOOTH  @DavidNOLA LoL! Come on guys! You’re not that old! My mother is 51 and the word ‘old’ is never used in her presence LoL. Yes, I’m a “baby” compared to you guys age wise, but given the exceptional amount of BS I’ve been through to only be 32, I’m usually much more mature than my peers. Good thing is I’m still standing – quite tall and stronger than ever before at that.  I am actually a member on AfroRomance right now and have been for over a year. I have been on countless dates and made some actual friends, but no cigar. I have actually thought on a number of different occasions that wearing an “I <3 White Guys” tee might actually help LoL! At any rate, I will never stop keeping my eyes peeled for that special someone – I know he’s out there.
         
        David, Capt is right…you should definitely go into writing if you aren’t already. I could see every part of your memory in MY head! Good job! And mostly congrats of finding your love!

    • Christelyn

      @DavidNOLA I loved how you told that story! Congratulations to you!

  • HajjaRomiElnagar

    Thank you for this wonderful website!
    I am a white schoolteacher (inner-city schools).   I have been married for almost thirty-five years to a wonderful immigrant from Egypt–truly an AFRICAN-American.  My children are mixed and I really think that mixed-race kids get the best pick of the gene pools, so keep on writing, keep on walking, marching to that Freedom-land!

  • AirborneEclipse

    My heart melted with your precious little one appearing, and this would have been six years ago… Sigh, they grow so fast. Blessings to you and yours Christelyn