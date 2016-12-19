Beyond Black & White

Washington Post: “I Feel Guilty for Being a Black Women Who Doesn’t Date Black Men”

| | 156 Comments

The Washington Post recently ran an essay by a black woman who wrote about her internal struggle with guilt about dating interracially. Like with most of us, the guilt comes from a sense that we have somehow given up on finding “black love” ourselves, and have been led to believe that “black love” is the superior and universally approved couple status. But when it comes to application, the author had a couple falls starts and moved on to find men of other races who had no problem stating their interest and following through. Some were good, others not so much. She also rejected the notion that only a black man can truly love her looks and understand her struggle, and is very happy right now with a man with blue eyes and “perfect teeth.”

The truth is, black women are probably the most guiltiest feeling women when it comes to interracial dating and mating. It’s the reason this blog exists.

What say you? Ever feel guilty about your dating choices?

156 comments
Semizotu
Semizotu

The author of the article touches on this but doesn't get into it in any depth -- the "black community" can be a very conformist and limiting mental space, full of "black people don't do X" a LOT of which is internalized racism.

Growing up I got a lot of flack, most typically from males for some reason, about not being "black enough" because I was studious and interested in a wide range of cultural stuff -- and I "talk like a white person." I hoped that would lessen at university but there I got picked on for my "SAT words" and studying things that presumably "black people don't study."

At the same time, I was physically "too black" for them as in "too dark" and non-European looking (therefore "ugly" in their estimation). You cannot win for losing with that madness, so I just had to leave it alone.

chest_nut61
chest_nut61

@Semizotu Good grief.  I'm glad you were able to leave it alone.  It's all complete nonsense!!!  It amazes me that some people think they can tell other people what they are supposed to like, what they are supposed to do, and who they are supposed to love based on skin color.

gooliegirl2000
gooliegirl2000

Like I've said before, my parents only care if they are nice, treat me right then they don't care about the color. My sister on the other hand whenever I've told her my celebrity crushes which are mainly white she gets disgusted and plays that solidarity, being horrible to my race. But if you've only be exposed to something for so long (ie: white boys in an upper-middle income area) how are you supposed to find this "black love"? I've finally tuned her out and just keep living my life. She can keep staying mad. 


It also reminded me when she found out I came to this site and she was just as disgusted and I was finally like I don't care. Let me live my life and be happy in how I want to be.

ladyofmagic1974
ladyofmagic1974

I for one, never felt guilty for swirling.  I mean, BM never felt guilty for their choosing non BW and they let BW know loud and clear about it so why should I care what BM/BC have to say about me swirling!

CarmenAkua
CarmenAkua

@ladyofmagic1974 I like to call it "conditioning". It begins with family members (parents, siblings, other relatives), then others within the BC. Well meaning people don't realize they convince black girls they'll never be good enough or attractive enough for men of other races ("Those white boys only want one thing from you. They'll never take you around their family and friends".)  Old habits die hard! Glad I woke up, hopefully, before it's too late.

marie_christine2
marie_christine2

It's interesting. Lately I encountered someone trying to passive aggressively guilt me. It didn't work at all. I don't love who I love as some sort of an agenda, I just love. I know that's not the same for everyone, but I only have one life and I live it for me. If people would just stop concerning themselves with other people's love interests in general, maybe we could all have some peace. Oh but noooooo, that would be too much like right. Oh well, a girl can dream.

StephenPaula
StephenPaula

No guilt this side of the pond and definitely no regrets ! 

chest_nut61
chest_nut61

@LorMarie Based on what I've learned on BB&W in general, and just what can be read in the comments here, I don't see how a BW can go from childhood to adulthood *without* feeling the guilt at some point in their lives.  This stuff is like a freakin' assault on you coming from virtually all sides!

Would it be safe to say that most BW that do not suffer from the guilt now either 1) did at some point and had to find a way to get past it or 2) were lucky enough to see it for what it was from the start and avoid it?  Bottom line, most had to confront it in one way or another at some point in their lifetimes.

wendydw35
wendydw35

Nope no  guilt here, but by now people know who I'm attracted to.

CarmenAkua
CarmenAkua

A lot of BW who are Baby-Boomers, we raised to date and marry BM. Relatives, neighbors, schoolmates, etc., told us we would be betraying OUR race if we dated/married/had children with a non-BM, especially a WM. That stigma still exists today. 


There are also BW who prefer BM over non-BM. 

chest_nut61
chest_nut61

@Shirley2006 @FriendsofJay @chest_nut61 @CarmenAkua I think most guys are into any woman that looks hot to them. :)  I think back in the 70's, less white guys were willing to admit the attraction, and even fewer were willing to act on it.  I think as time moves on, more have and will admit it and more have and will act on it, as more and more of those barriers are slowly broken down.

Lastly, I totally agree that there's trepidation on both sides, but I suspect WM have reasons for their trepidation, and BW have different reasons for theirs.  I think we've kinda proved here on BB&W that a lot of what BW think WM are thinking about isn't even on our radar...and vice versa. :)

Neil Marsden
Neil Marsden

In my opinion and from growing up in England it seems more of an American black/white thing. I can remember a few of my mates and me were discussing who were hotter En Vogue , TLC or Destiny's Child and never once thought hot for a bw. We more than likely would have been involved with more bw but our home town was mainly white , Indian and Pakistani. One of my mates is married to an African lady and they have two little boys. We always thought hot is hot no matter what your colour or race.

CarmenAkua
CarmenAkua

@chest_nut61 @Shirley2006 @FriendsofJay @CarmenAkua This is for chest_nut61. Seems to me by what you've stated WM were raised to find BW unattractive, stupid, unworthy of dating or marrying. It takes awhile to get over those narrow-minded head games our parents,etc. engrained in us.

chest_nut61
chest_nut61

@CarmenAkua As a baby boomer myself, I totally agree.  Even as a WM that had zero ties to the BC back in the 60's and 70's, I was aware of the "betrayal" message being taught to BW.

FriendsofJay
FriendsofJay

@chest_nut61 @CarmenAkua Yes.I was in school in the 70’s and the BW at my college were looking awfully good to me.They were friendly and drop dead gorgeous, but the BM were “protecting” them from the WM.I wasn’t the only white guy interested in BW but I guess I was probably the most obvious. 


One BW I asked out said “No.”  She said WM only asked out light skinned girls, which she was.  There was a BM there at the time I asked her out.  He said that wasn’t true because he knew a WM who was dating a darker sister.  She seemed surprised and changed her mind about going out with me.  But even then there was the feeling that they felt guilty not dating BM.  I never heard any of the BM said they felt guilty about not dating a sister.   They DEFINITELY preferred WW.  And strangely enough, the BW didn’t seem all that upset.  Another peculiarity I didn’t understand.


It was a small Pennsylvania town and the majority of townies were older.  I used to joke that when they saw a IR couple, they stared so hard I was surprised we didn’t bust into flames.   

Shirley2006
Shirley2006

@FriendsofJay @chest_nut61 @CarmenAkua Just seeing a black woman sitting with a white man at a restaurant or something draws attention--it certainly draws mine! :-)  I remember being grilled by my black friends at work when they saw me having lunch with a white guy friend of mine. Apparently, we were having fun and they found that immediately suspect. 


I didn't realize white men were into black women in the 1970s! As a younger person in the the  1990s and I just knew that white guys were not into black women. I had a hell of a time attracting any! I had a good friend who was a white guy, we grew up together, he even asked my sister if "black women date white guys" and when she said "yes", she told me to anticipate my friend wanting to take things to "the next level" with me. He never did. Interestingly enough, I met my husband, my white guy friend disliked him. Now we are no longer friends.  I guess my point is I think white guys were (and are) just as resistant to dating black women as black women were. I think there was (and maybe still is) a lot of trepidation on both sides.  The Questions of the Week that are shared here kind of attest to that.

SweetGardenia
SweetGardenia

@chest_nut61 @CarmenAkua Yes, the message to baby boomers like me was to only date and marry within the race because white guys only wanted us for one thing. The ironic thing is it has only been black men who hounded me for sex. I was dumped over and over again for not giving them any. I wasted a lot of time in my life staying in my lane. That time has ended and I no longer feel guilty about it.

simplylois
simplylois

@chest_nut61  You were ahead of the game before many of us bw knew what was going on.  I was reading comments about an online article (I think it was about bm celebrities) some of the wm said they noticed how some bm when they become wealthy they date and marry out.

chest_nut61
chest_nut61

@CarmenAkua @chest_nut61 @Shirley2006 @FriendsofJay I wouldn't go so far as to say WM were raised to find BW "unattractive, stupid, unworthy of dating or marrying."  What I would say is that WM of my age (baby boomers) were raised by parents (and maybe more accurately, adults in general) who were prejudiced against BP and therefore, some of that was transferred to the children.  That being said, in the 60's and 70's there was a civil rights movement, and a questioning of pretty much everything our parents stood for.  So, speaking for myself, there was an evolution from a time when I was a young child and simply believed that what I was fed, to a time when I had to confront the fact that what I was told was the truth, really wasn't.  Does that make sense??

So you're right...it takes a while to get over the narrow-minded head games our parents ingrained in us.  I have admitted that to virtually every BW I have ever been close to, and every one of them has admitted the very same thing back to me.  They too have to struggle against all of those messages about how WP were the enemy, WM only wanted them for sex, WP were the descendants of slave owners who violated their ancestors, etc.  I suspect younger folks born subsequent to the baby boomers have less of this to deal with.

trinigirl1
trinigirl1

Shirley 2006  

Not sure why I can't answer in the proper space but- best as I can tell the brother is a full on mental case. 



Shirley2006
Shirley2006

@trinigirl1 Ok thank you!  I'll start watching this and Queen Sugar as I've heard that there's a hot couple on there, too! I think the show is on Oprah's network.

Neil Marsden
Neil Marsden

@Shirley2006 @trinigirl1


Shirley i started watching The Walking Dead a couple of months ago and i'm just about court up and i hate to break it to you but i find Rick is so annoying lol.

Shirley2006
Shirley2006

@Neil Marsden @Shirley2006 @trinigirl1 @BWC Hey BWC and Trini!!! You cosign this nonsense?! Rick Grimes is life!!!  He's my TV husband and he's hot beyond measure AND he's the only man that can handle Michonne (actually she handles him quite well!)  Drawers drop for Rick Grimes!! LOL!! You should see the love from black women on Twitter for our Rick!!  I have a  feeling that there are certain QUALITIES about Rick Grimes that you simply don't appreciate! LOL

Neil Marsden
Neil Marsden

Now calm down , this is not an attack on his draw dropping abilities it is simply a statement saying he should be a better leader and not so weasley and cryey. It's a case of dry ya eyes mate it could be worse , now be a proper leader and stop starting battles before doing your research as it may put your lovely black queen at risk.

Shirley2006
Shirley2006

@Neil Marsden Teehee. You do have a point there about my Rick. But, so much is forgiven because of his looks! :-)  So shallow but true! 

BWC
BWC

Actually I haven't watched the show except for the first couple of episodes this season because J has started getting into it. I'm not a fan of zombie or vampire media.

I just thought what Neil said was funny lol

Shirley2006
Shirley2006

@BWC I'm not a fan of horror--just a fan of former Sheriff's deputy Rick Grimes...I'm entirely to grown to behave this way but since husband doesn't mind.. :-)  

Shirley2006
Shirley2006

@Neil Marsden @Shirley2006  You want Rick Grimes to kill us all don't you?! LOL. The fanbase--especially the black women up on twitter and youtube--wouldn't, nay couldn't--handle it! 

NewSavannahD12
NewSavannahD12

Why do black women keep discussing their interracial dating with everyone in the world?  It is really pathetic....Really...

BWC
BWC

At least the comments under the article were mostly positive minus the obvious BM troll or 3

Shirley2006
Shirley2006

@KawaiiCutie Is it because of our low marriage rate and single motherhood rate and high incarceration among black men? I don't blame everyone else for asking why black women resist. It seems we risk a lot by not reaching out to other types of men and "society" knows that--ergo they want to know why black women are willing to risk so much by waiting and "wading" into such a small pool for an IBM. 

chest_nut61
chest_nut61

@NewSavannahD12 dbrooks109 said something very similar in this thread and I have to agree.  She suggested that if BW want to talk about that stuff, there's a time and a place for it.  BB&W, OK.  Washington Post, not so OK.

trinigirl1
trinigirl1

@NewSavannahD12

Plus it just looks so much like you're just begging everyone to 'approve' of your choices. Usually that just gives other people permission to piss on you. 

They need to shut up and do what they want.! 

KawaiiCutie
KawaiiCutie

I have noticed the influx of articles analyzing black womens dating choices, it doesn't really bother me however it is rather strange

PaoloP
PaoloP

@KawaiiCutie (from her message down the page) "Most people couldn't care less about our interracial relationship they simply comment on how cute we are as a couple. However there's often black guys that will walk up to me and try to hit on me when he's around or make some lame comment on how "he can't handle me" or how "white guys are stealing all the best looking girls". 



The real irony I have seen is that these BMs who are complaining that non-BMs are 'stealing' BWs, are the same guys that not too long ago were strutting around like roosters and crowing "all women want a BM"....and ignored/alienated the best women on the planet. Now maybe they'll realize that no other group of men thinks that just showing up makes them qualified as a partner, and they need to step up their game or get left behind.



NewSavannahD12
NewSavannahD12

@KawaiiCutie 


I know a couple of women who showed me pictures of their daughters (stunning) and they told me that they did not date in high school because the boys chased the white girls and I met a couple of pretty girls in my neighborhood who told me that they have to go to the city to meet black guys because the black boys around here only date white girls.  I know of this story from so many pretty and I mean pretty black girls.  Even in Hollywood, a lot of beautiful bw are single.  But black men do that jedi mind trick and tell you that you are wrong.

KawaiiCutie
KawaiiCutie

The funny thing is guys at my former college are still like that. I attended a PWI and many of the black guys ignored the black girls completely, leaving my friends who were only into blk men completely baffled. So it always surprises me when I hear black men complain about black women dating out when so many of them date while bashing black women in the process.

chest_nut61
chest_nut61

@PaoloP @KawaiiCutie However there's often black guys that will walk up to me and try to hit on me when he's around or make some lame comment on how "he can't handle me" or how "white guys are stealing all the best looking girls".

Geez...how rude is that.

ChicMystique
ChicMystique

"What say you? Ever feel guilty about your dating choices?"


Wow, this is one of the easiest questions I've ever answered.

Here it goes:


No; not ever. The end.  


trinigirl1
trinigirl1

