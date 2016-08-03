Beyond Black & White

Chronicles, Musings and Debates about Interracial & Intercultural Relationships

You are here: Home / Thriving / Black Women's Empowerment / Wasted Life: Korryn Gaines and Her BLM Death Wish

Wasted Life: Korryn Gaines and Her BLM Death Wish

| |

Monday was another unfortunate (but increasingly regular) event in which mother of two, Korryn Gaines was killed by police officers after a seven hour standoff at her apartment. Gaines, 23, goes to social media and Instagram filming messages that indicate that she believes any interaction with the police will end in death. In the last hours of her life, she even films her five-year-old boy, who was also injured, saying to her phone camera “They coming to kill us,” with a smile on his face. The smile is because this child has absolutely no concept of death, and that such a mentality will lead to him living the rest of his childhood without a mother.

Looking through Gaines’ social media, it is full of pro-black memes and anti cop rhetoric. Her partner was a black man, who chose to flee the scene with their one year old child instead of protecting the woman who chose to martyr herself for a lost cause.

The reaction from the usual suspects on social media range from the unconcerned to “bitch deserved to die, she was a shitty mother.” And while Gaines wasn’t a Sunday school teacher and made some choices I wouldn’t get caught dead doing (sorry for the pun), this woman has been offered little compassion or any benefit of the doubt by many. No compassion for the possibility that she was mentally ill and latched onto the Black Lives Matter movement as an outlet to her paranoia. Nope. She’s just a typical loud black, “bastard baby maker” being a bitch-thot-chicken head-hair hatted beastie.

Listen to this THING call Gaines a “Trap queen baby mama”

I went live yesterday with fire starter Breukelen Bleu. This is the first time we’ve done a live discussion.

Gaines is a wasted life, who died by a mental illness that caused her to lack self-protective instincts that manifested itself through paranoia of the police and Black Lives Matter-fueled hysteria. In the aftermath, two children a motherless and the community that she martyred herself for will amount to little more than a blip on a Facebook feed.

Support Our Community
BB&W Merchandise
  • BreannaNouveaux

    The only reason this is still a conversation is because black women as a collective refuse to walk away from black males. Her fate and choices are simply illuminating examples of what so many black women choose to do and be because they have chosen to BELIEVE all the lies and conditions rather than escape and thrive. In other settings, I defend her, due to principal. And largely because black women and men alike are brain damaged idiots who organize and march for criminal and pedophile sons but not brain damaged daughters(apparently she had lead poisoning as a child.) So many black women, lead poisoning aside, choose to be just like her for men who hate them. Those are women who are itching to die. I cannot risk myself just because they look like me. It’s time to sever the ties between damaged black women and regular black women just like has been done with the majority of black men. They WILL sacrifice divested black women for the men that hate them. Those are some DANGEROUS FEMALES, as they say. Those are the true females. No ounce of femininity or humanity in them by CHOICE. Yeah life is hard. Yeah we have difficulties. And yet they still choose to live harder than they have to despite the advent of Google to search for some help and examples of SO MANY WAYS TO LIVE differently.
    Like I said, in other circles, I defend her by principal. In black women circles, I don’t not defend her I just see her as a martyr by choice, representing SO MANY BLACK WOMEN who make that dumb choice instead of divesting. And in case we have no paid attention, those women are more dangerous than the DBR males. Because they actually do the work to destroy our image as violently as possible. Self made drones and nothing more. I release them and their stupidity.

  • Brenda55

    Lead poisoning induced brain damage. That tells me her father did not produce, provide, problem solve or protect. Her man jumps out a window with his daughter leaving her to fend for herself. That tells me he did not produce, provide, problem solve or protect.

    Can anyone remind me why black women are supposed to be submissive to these men?

  • peppywonder

    The woman was definitely mentally ill and needed a friend, a mother, or someone to help her.

  • BonChic

    I feel for her kids. I think that her choices caused her death and that is her fault alone. I believe she was in some kind of sovereign citizens movement judging by the video of her being stopped by traffic police. She had no tags and no license and told the cop(s) she was gonna have to be killed.
    It’s a very disturbing case. Some people get their emotions wrapped up in causes when they should be thinking practically and critically. She thought the police had a vendetta against her. Maybe it is true, maybe not. But no one told her or her boyfriend to not show up in court for their offenses.
    If this was because she was black, how was her boyfriend not killed when he tried to evade the police? He was apprehended and released alive.
    If she truly had a shot gun aimed at police and she shot at someone, her death is the result of her choices.

  • MixedUpInVegas

    This is incredibly sad.  I have to believe she was mentally ill because pointing a shotgun at a police officer and threatening to shoot him is just plain crazy.  This  yet another example of a mentally ill person doing something violent and dangerous and paying with their life.  It is a shame that she was not getting the help she obviously needed.

  • DWB

    Brenda55 Just how damaged was her brain, though? 

    If she could process these conspiracy theories it makes me wonder … (Nah, I’m judging…)

    There are some … um … very “special” white folk walking the hills of our country and um, well “Deliverance” wont supposed to be a “how-to” you know, but they are accountable.

    Frankly, what bothers me more are the folks with “normal” brains and EVIL souls — no excuses.

  • MixedUpInVegas

    reem11 This is no different from other shooting cases in recent memory in which a person with a mental illness and a gun combine to do something awful and end up dead.  It is by the grace of God that more people weren’t killed.  I feel for the poor child and pay that he will be placed in a good home and can overcome the awful memory of seeing his mother killed.

  • DWB

    reem11 You mean those folks from BLM ignoring all those white mentally ill folks being killed by the po – leece????

    Surely that’s who you mean …

  • thecrazyartist

    peppywonder This is one of the (many) dark sides of the black community.  Seeking help for mental illness is regarded as “weak” and “for white people.  It’s taboo to the point where this young lady could have been in a downward spiral for a while yet people  either A) Turned a blind eye or B) encouraged it because she was “down with the cause”.  Really once she reached the point of aiming a shotgun and firing it off that was it; the point of no return.  The police are not going to play that.

  • Patricia Kayden

    Here’s a link to the story.  Seems like she committed suicide by cops.  
    http://www.vox.com/2016/8/2/12351500/korryn-gaines-baltimore-police-shooting-video

  • aerialways

    Just a side thought, how many of these (clearly) emotionally disturbed people who grow up in the hood are victims of lead poisoning, look at what happened in flint….are we going to see a rash of crime 10 or 15 years from now when the kids from Flint grow up and are squaring off with the cops? Just a theory. This poor woman clearly needed help before committing suicide via cop and leaving her two beautiful children in foster care. She grew up in Baltimore, could it be lead poisoning??

  • deleted_110566271_SavannahDarling

    Black men are trying hard to create this DBR image of black women because they have been known as DBRs for so long…..They are rejoicing.

  • aerialways

    thecrazyartist peppywonder Another reason to run away from blackistan. This mentally ill woman endangered the lives of her two beautiful children. I have relatives with mental illness, and sometimes you really can’t force an adult to take meds or go to therapy unless they threaten to hurt themselves, but it saddens me that so many black women die alone and in situations that could have been avoided. 

    Same with Sandra Bland, whatever happened to her in that jail cell will probably never be fully known, but the fact that not one of these brothers bailed her out before she died/killed herself is telling. When we devote ourselves to the cause, we are never seen as fully human. We are just labor for a movement of uplifting black men.

  • aerialways

    BonChic You are right. I just caught onto that sovereign citizens thing….these people seem very loony. They want the privileges of citizenship without having to obey the law. BLM is a lightning rod for so many emotionally unstable people. Most law abiding black people want to focus on their jobs, family, career goals, educational goals, etc. Most black people don’t want to die in a confrontation that they started.

    If you point a gun at a cop, especially while black, you are increasing your chance of getting shot by 100000000%.

  • thecrazyartist

    Agreed

  • chest_nut61

    I totally agree with just about everything that’s been said here in both the content of the thread and the comments.  I’ve been keeping an eye on all of the news stories about BLM specifically to check out the photos that accompany those stories.  In virtually every case, I see BW over-represented (by a lot) and always the ones on the front lines of the protest, carrying signs and standing off the police.  I think that says something.  It’s really a shame that they are making those choices for themselves.

  • oceanspray

    I wonder how the media will spin this one?

  • socialbutterfly

    There’should a lot of BM saying that she deserved to die. They would not have said that if she was a he. I think that every BW should take note and divest from BM asap.

  • DWB

    reem11 Excellent — because when the government executes people without a trial (and that is what they have been doing) we are ALL in danger and you can expect the poor and unconnected to suffer horribly.

    It is frustrating and we are NOWHERE near a solution. =(

  • oceanspray

    Chris and Breuklen Blleu are like the yin and yang of the BWE movement

  • chest_nut61

    Black Lives Matter Leader Says Even Great People Can Be Part of the Problem
    The following is a condensed and edited interview with Alicia Garza, co-founder, Black Lives Matter:

    http://www.bloomberg.com/features/2016-alicia-garza-interview-issue/

  • BonChic

    BLM is bring a lot of emotionally and mentally unstable people out of the woodwork. These people are becoming militant but with no true purpose.
    Pointing a gun at anyone let alone a cop is a sure fire way to get shot or die.
    Real activists do their research on injustices rather than making them up. She got mad at police for stopping her when she had no license plate or tags. Being a sovereign citizen isn’t real at least not in the US.

  • trinigirl1

    Thoughts on this topic  here
    http://www.blogtalkradio.com/loveinblackandwhite/2016/08/04/the-death-of-korryn-gaines-does-anyone-really-care

    We’re on tonight  Thursday evening 7:00PM EST 
    Call in, I’ll be waiting for you  657-383-0801

  • Aquagirl1

    Sandra Bland she is not. Not sure what she is thinking but then I’m never sure what black women who date black men or “sovereign citizens” are thinking. This is just about the most unrelateable story out there, from where I’m standing.

  • BreannaNouveaux

    I’d be condemning myself to pay attention. I know their game. Wrapped in raciostereotypes and creating fears to propogate hate. Talking heads and talking pieces. I refuse to waste my time. I don’t even know why I waste my time in those trifling black circles. Just a hypocritical mess.

  • zipporah

    Kanika Ameerah i don’t know, if kareem, is her son, or fiancee/husband
    its too bad, she didn’t get a necklace with his name on it….

  • 321ZYX

    socialbutterfly That just proves how sexists the BC truly is, it’s just a black male supremacy whose folks have the same if not worse mid sets than the white supremacists.  The so-called BC is more sexists than America was prior to the feminists movement and it reminds a lot of the Muslim culture where women are viewed as nothing more than toys to men. Wake up BW the BC is the last place you want to be and the DBR-BM and MIBW(male identified black women) who make up the majority of the BC/hood are the worst people on earth for you to associate with, they don’t want you to prosper all they want is for you BW to live in misery at the hands of the BM who uses and abuses you.

  • trinigirl1

    The show will start
    in about 10 minutes; I apologize for being late today!
    Call in number is
    657-383-0801 let’s talk about stuff I miss you guys!
    Looking forward to your voices!
    657-383-0801

  • Ara Jazz

    Sad. Such a waste of beautiful life.

  • Ara Jazz

    trinigirl1 Nice talking with ya’ll. When will we do this again?

  • deleted_110566271_SavannahDarling
  • aerialways

    trinigirl1I was on the show tonight! Lots of fun and good perspectives.

  • trinigirl1

    Well, all I can say is ‘thank you’ to
    the group tonight!
    A special shout out to “Caribbean K and
    PJ” for stopping in- ‘K’ what fantastic questions for the guys! Point Dexter,
    Ara, Carmen, Savage, Dezzi, , BWC, Savage anyone I missed,  my apologies, thanks for a
    great show!  It will be ready by morning
    and I will share. Love You All!  Trini

  • caribbeank

    trinigirl1
    Trini,
    Continued success with your show. I absolutely adore you lady, you’re as sharp as a Ginsu knife, so filled with wisdom.
    So much to learn from you.
    I’m so sorry to hear about your friend.
    Be well.

    K

  • trinigirl1

    caribbeank trinigirl1
    Kay
    Thank you!  I mean
    that sincerely- sometimes I just want to share whatever it is I think I’ve
    learned and hope like heck someone hears me and gets it. My friend, I realized
    it’s been almost 33 years since I’ve known him. Honestly, I wish you guys did to.
    This past week and probably for the foreseeable future I will be crying and
    sometimes laughing remembering this wonderful man, somehow ‘wonderful’ seems a
    tiny word to describe a heart as big as his. This past week my face was almost unrecognizable
    from the crying but I know it is part of the process- the tears are for me, not
    him. My friend will be gone soon and forever and while I know I’ll go on and do
    what he asked me to do last week “live well, be happy, babe”. I can’t help but
    feel my world is about to change profoundly. Thank you again Kay for caring, glad
    I finally heard your voice.

  • Dezzi

    trinigirl1  Tonight’s show was fabulous. I enjoyed listening to everyone. It’s nice to hear some new voices as well! Caribbean K was definitely a great surprise. 😀 
    Point Dexter, I am so flattered by your comments. You are too sweet. 😉 
    Sorry I didn’t provide much input tonight. Everyone made excellent points regarding tonight’s topics. All I could do was listen and nod my head in agreement. That and I’m still trying to adjust to this new time zone. (I’m officially out of the south and in the west!) 
    You never cease to amaze me Trini. I love you! Keep doing what you do.

  • Ara Jazz

    Savage Tango Likewise!

  • Brenda55

    “Black women the hoteps, race pimps and proBlack straight male sellers of Black neverlutionary utopian dreams are lying to you. The hoteps and others want Black women to trade a White supremacist patriarchal oppressor for a Black nationalist colorist one.”
    http://bougieblackgirl.com/?author=1

    http://bougieblackgirl.com/korryn-gaines-black-women-black-people-hate-you-this-is-your-wakeup-call/

  • chest_nut61

    trinigirl1 trinigirl, I’m listening to the audio blog now and I just heard you all talk about this site (BB&W) being slow and glitchy.  Just as an FYI, I have no problems at all.  No slowness,  no glitches.  I use Chrome browser and I have Ad Block Plus installed…and as I am typing this, I’m hearing CarribeanK say that’s what she uses.

  • trinigirl1

    Thanks again guys!  Here’s last night’s show, enjoy.
    http://www.blogtalkradio.com/loveinblackandwhite/2016/08/04/discussing-current-events-2

  • chest_nut61

    This is a somewhat related story:
    Mother Of 7 Doused In Gasoline, Set On Fire In Broad Daylight

    LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The hunt is on for a man accused of dousing a mother of seven in gasoline before setting her on fire in South Los Angeles.
    Tabitha Morton remains in critical condition at a hospital with extensive burns following the attack, which unfolded June 12th in an alley in the 500 block of E. Vernon Avenue.

    “This occurred in broad daylight in front of witnesses and she was critically injured while he simply walked away,” said Capt. Daniel Curry of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

    Link: http://losangeles.cbslocal.com/2016/08/04/mother-of-7-doused-in-gasoline-set-on-fire-in-broad-daylight/

  • I don’t really know what to say about this issue. It’s very sad, also very telling how people feel based off of the reception this news has gotten. I’m however going to watch Christelyn and Breukelen Bleu ‘  commentary on this. I’ve also read Bogie Black Girl’s article (that Brenda posted) and some posts by BWE/BW centric pages on Facebook.
    As for mental health in regards to black women, its a HUGE issue. I’ve mentioned this before but I have read and watched videos on this topic. I’ve also collected a few articles about what issues afflict black girls and women.
    I’m listening to Trinigirl’s podcast currently.

  • trinigirl1

    Thought I’d put this here   the quote from Malcolm X was true 500 years ago and true today! 

    https://ourcypher.com/2016/08/04/on-cowardly-black-men/

  • trinigirl1

    I also want to share that my friend Richard passed away last night while we were doing the show. My world has changed.

  • Sorry to hear that Trinigirl. I give my condolences.

  • DWB

    trinigirl1 “This is in the same area that killed Freddie Gray.” 

    The same area (almost TO the city block) where I was stopped by the Baltimore PO – LEECE for “driving while white.”

    I would have presented my “WHITE PRIVILEGE” card … must have missed out, hey???

    Uh … yeah ..,.

  • socialbutterfly

    Outrage for Paul O’Neal. (BM shot by police)
    NO Outrage for Korryn Gaines.
    #OnlyBlackMaleLivesMatter

  • trinigirl1

    Silverroxen
    Thank you for your kindness.

  • chest_nut61

    trinigirl1 So sorry trinigirl…my condolences.

  • BiracialHipster

    socialbutterfly , I think the outrage of Paul O’Oneal comes from lack of sensible police procedure. Open fire shootout in residential neighborhood.  O’neal was shot dead in someone’s backyard.  Right next to the barbecue pit. This did not happen in the “ghetto” .  All of that force for a car thief.  And luckily no civilians were injured by police fire or by forcing the car thief to wreck out on a residential street.

  • socialbutterfly

    But, if Paul was a “she” and not a “he,” there still wouldn’t be any outrage despite the location of the crime.
    The lives of BW/BG are valued significantly less than BM/BB in the BC. This narrative gets played everytime a Black man is killed vs a Black women killed.

  • ladyofmagic1974

    trinigirl1 This is so true!  The BC/BM expect BW/girls to fight their battles and yet they call us every name in the book when something bad happens to BW/girls.

  • BiracialHipster

    socialbutterfly Honestly had the circumstances behind Korryn Gaines not been what they were. The sympathy would definately be pouring in from everywhere.  A beautiful woman dead and her cute son shot in the face.   I personally think she was probably in a bad place mentally.  Had uncontrolled and unchecked anger issues.  And sadly this appears to have been an ongoing thing between her and the police.  Police procedure in this case does not appear to be grossly negligent in how they handled this.  The stand off lasted five hours.  Majority of public opinion will say that the police did not make a hasty judgement to just run in guns blazing.  You have to think about all of those residents in that apartment complex who could not go inside their apartments until this standoff was brought to an end.  And I am sure that the decision to engage her came from the higher ups in the department after a very long standoff.  Sadly,  she decided to point her weapon and they decided to shoot.  Those are the facts as they are presented as of today.

  • BiracialHipster

    socialbutterfly I guess the only thing that I have issue with.  You would think after a five hour standoff.  Their should be plenty of body camera footage to release. And why hasn’t it been released.

  • socialbutterfly

    I am not disputing her mental condition or the decision of the officers. My point is that there have been several…..too many to count… BW that have been killed by the same type of police brutality BM were killed by.
    Did you know that for every 4 BM that are killed by police brutality a BW dies by the same circumstance?
    And for the many millions of BW that have marched, protested, risked their livelihoods/lives for BM, have you ever seen BM March, protested, risked their livelihoods/lives for BW? No.
    Micheal Brown, Trayvon Martin, Freddie Gray, Eric Garner are all household names.
    Ask yourself the question why just black men? Don’t our lives matter as well?
    In conclusion:
    BW lives matter too, but as it relates to BM…..not so much, that’s my point.

  • BiracialHipster

    socialbutterfly ,  While I get your point.  I think your one black woman killed along with every 4 black men killed.  Is completely overblown.  In police shooting in general that number is more like 20 black men killed for every 1 black woman killed.

  • socialbutterfly

    This statement is a glimpse of what happened in one year, not reporting what has happened before and after 2015. We could debate stats back and forth, but I think you’re missing my point.
    There is a systemic, one-sided loyalty problem in the BC in which there is a failure to highlight and demand accountability for the countless black women killed by police.

  • BiracialHipster

    socialbutterfly ,   Korryn Gaines and Sandra Bland.  Were both products of there environment.    Neither of these women would have been arrested in the first place had they showed the police a little respect and been able to control their angry attitudes. Both of these women made their own decisions to take it to the extreme and let their interpersonal issues get the better of them.  Sandra Bland decided to hang herself to make a stupid point.  Korryn Gaines decided to make a final stand with the police over a misdemeanor traffic violation that she had been wasting her time disputing for weeks.  Instead of just showing up to court and getting possibly a fine for this minor infraction.

  • BiracialHipster

    socialbutterfly  I think in the case Paul O’neal for example.  He was a car thief who needed to be arrested.  But why should the community be put at risk by the police affecting an arrest. The arrest was done in a very cavalier   manner.  And it resulted in a needless loss of life.

  • socialbutterfly

    So, the death of Paul were a “needless loss of life,” but Sandra and Korryn’s deaths were justified. Congrats, you just showed your cards. I am done engaging with you.

  • BiracialHipster

    socialbutterfly Sandra and Korryn’s deaths should have definitely not happened.  I think I said that.  Totally needless, yes. In fact, I said, “Neither of these women would have been arrested in the first place had they showed the police a little respect and been able to control their angry attitudes. ”  Paul O’neal on the other hand had a stolen car and was involved in a chase with police.  He definitely should have been arrested.  But, they could have arrested him alive. And even the police chief stated that proper procedure was not followed.  The shooting of a fleeing suspect looked like something that would happen in brazil or south africa.

  • BWC

    DWB trinigirl1 
    Let me guess…
    White guy, long hair, in this part of town…  must be drugs.  And, of course, no “profiling” was involved. Right?
    Been there several times.

  • DWB

    BWC DWB trinigirl1 As I type this I am watching a CNN report on the Baltimore PD’s Justice Department (a BW being strip-search of a BW due a FRIGGIN”!!!!! TRAFFIC!!!!!!!! STOP!!!!!!) so I ain’t the one to doubt that blacks are treated harsher and with more suspicion.

    My only point is that it is far from being ONLY a race problem — this is the face of big government. 

    Too many people have other agendas…

  • BWC

    DWB BWC trinigirl1 
     Yeah…  What they have been doing with the whole “zero tolerance” policy is reprehensible.  Combine that with the militarization tactics and you have a force that is completely out of control.

  • Natanya Pope