We Had to Do It. There Was Too Much Demand.

In the seven years since I started Beyond Black & White, published Swirling, and became the brand ambassador for InterracialDatingCentral.com, the demand for women requesting my advice in online dating has never been higher. I get emails every day from women who are looking to improve their romantic returns. Combine that with discouraging news about how black women fare on dating sites, and some of them feel absolutely hopeless.
Personal coaching of this kind takes time and money. Experts in the field report clients paying up to $3,000 a month for help with their profile, writing emails and instant messages, and help with their online presence. I’m qualified to be one of those experts, but I choose to reach a wider group in a demographic I’m deeply invested in: black women. I’ve been personally responsible for many marriages and romantic pairings through the years, but it’s time to do more.
For the first (and maybe only) time, I’ll be hosting a one-day course, Online Dating: Decoded, on Saturday, August 26, 7PM EST. I can only accept 100 people, and many have already signed up. Here’s the agenda:
–Get Your Mind Right: Develop a Winning Online Persona
–Elements of a good ID name
–How to prepare an effective and enticing online profile using scientific research
–How to prep yourself for pictures with the right makeup, scenery, mannerisms, colors and poses
–Interview with world-class dating expert
–Rewrite of 5 participants online dating profile to put theory to practice
–FREE copy of the guide, Online Dating: Glamorously.
–Open forum and Q & A
