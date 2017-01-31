Beyond Black & White

White Men, Black Women, THIS is When You KNOW It’s a Fetish.

How many of you are absolutely fed up with how some people try to make non-black men (especially white men) feel guilty about having a preference for black women and label it a fetish. This notion has been used for decades to preclude black women/white men unions by “concerned” individuals who “worry” that black women are being taken advantage of. Onlookers, who can not fathom why a white man would want a black women over, well ANYONE including a blow up doll throw that f-word around because they’ve bought into the black-women-at-the-bottom propaganda.

Remember all the hand-wringing that occurred with Lupita Nyong’o was Hollywood’s darling “it” girl? There was an entire panel discussion on the now-defunct Huffington Post Live (in which I was a guest) where the host, Marc Lamont Hill seemed to be completely flummoxed that she was so adored and sent him in a panic of cognitive dissonance.

Folks like to throw that word around without even knowing what it truly means. So I did what anyone good reporter does and actually Googled the definition. I came across this article on WebMD, reviewed by an actual M.D. Check out the definition of “fetish.”

While you might like the sight of your partner in a pair of high heels during sex, that doesn’t necessarily mean you have a shoe fetish.

A fetish is sexual excitement in response to an object or body part that’s not typically sexual, such as shoes or feet. They’re more common in men.

Many people with fetishes must have the object of their attraction at hand or be fantasizing about it, alone or with a partner, in order to become sexually aroused, get an erection, and have an orgasm.

A person with a fetish might masturbate while they hold, smell, rub, or taste the object. Or they might ask their partner to wear it or use it during sex.

Hmmm….so…a fetish isn’t a whole person, but a body part that’s not typically sexual–like an eyeball or a knee. God be praised!! It’s perfectly NORMAL for heterosexual men to like big boobs, round asses, chocolate skin and full lips. Aren’t you soooo relieved?

Here’s my take:

chest_nut61

It's hard to be relieved over something I never stressed over anyway...but OK...I guess I'm relieved. :)  I just know what I like and it was never anything to worry about.  Knowing the actual medical definition is cool though.  I never thought to look that up.  Good one!

Blanc2

One sees the distinction on BB&W posts.  Some writers, both WM and BW, will write letters describing some emotional catharsis -- for a man, the realization that they need and desire a "strong, independent" woman, or for a woman, the realization that they want a man who will "treaty them with respect and dignity", or similar tropes.  Usually these writers have no experience with IR dating and are seeking tips for how to start.  "I find myself wanting to date black women/white men", they say.  As if this is some good that can be consumed, like:  "I find myself wanting to start eating kale, because it seems like it would be good for me."  This, from somebody who has never tasted kale and who historically does not like eating salad.


That, my friends, is a fetish.  A person who desires a meme, not an individual.


It's okay to have preferences.  We all have them.  Typically they are informed by experience.  "I like big butts because it turns me on to grab it and look down at it as I'm doing it doggy style."  Ahem.  This is in fact true. 


But I digress.  Speaking as a guy, many of our preferences are visual/sexual.  I have friends who like Asian women because they like tiny, petite women with long hair.  I have friends who like blondes, or big boobs, etc.  Speaking personally, I find many of the features commonly possessed by black women to be insanely attractive -- full lips, nice butts, brown skin, textured natural hair.  That's just me, but I think a lot of WM share this.  We show it by paying attention to BW and when we meet one with whom we feel some connection, we pursue it.  That is the difference:  we have our preference, but it informs whom we interact with on an individual basis.  We don't sit around and say that we long for black women generally, as a whole.  Rather, we find many black women attractive, so when we approach a woman it's more likely that she will be black, among other things that we also find attractive.