Beyond Black & White

Chronicles, Musings and Debates about Interracial & Intercultural Relationships

You are here: Home / Relationships / Dating & Marrying Ethnic Men / White Women, Your Men Are Doing Better With Women of Other Races. What’s Up?!

White Women, Your Men Are Doing Better With Women of Other Races. What’s Up?!

| |

Okay got to admit that that was a little bit of click bait.

But that doesn’t mean it’s not true.

Looks like white guys who marry, oh…ANY OTHER minority…be it Asian, Hispanic or African American, the households make more money.

White men married to Asian women grossed the highest household incomes.

White men married to Asian women grossed the highest household incomes.

According to Pew Research, the stats go as follows:

economix-17interracial-blog480

In all seriousness, there seems to be a growing rift between a segment of white men and white women. I’m here in San Diego on business and was talking to a very successful healthcare executive, married to a Filipino woman who said that he knew pretty early on that he wasn’t going to marry a white woman. “Many whom I encountered were hopelessly spoiled and entitled.”

White men married to Hispanic women came in second

White men married to Hispanic women came in second

 

White women who married black women came in third

White men who married black women came in third

 

Sorry white ladies. In this regard, you came in dead last

Sorry white ladies. In this regard, you came in dead last

So I’m not making judgements here–this is more of an observation. What’s going one here? I realize this post isn’t very sisterly of me, white feminists. I guess I’m not feeling so supportive since organizations like N.O.W. sit on their hands and stay mute when black women are being dragged. #sorrynotsorry

That said, I don’t want this thread to be about hurling insults and catty jabs. Let’s all behave and be respectful. Some of my very best friends are white women. 😉

Meanwhile, white women are still the first choice for interracial dating when it comes to every male minority in the world, so…there’s that too…

Support Our Community
BB&W Merchandise
  • mlank64

    Its been my observation that when black women are at the top of their game and exert a certain confidence and swagger…it’s very hard for men of all ethnicities to resist. When we take good care of ourselves….it’s hard for other women to compete….we are ageless, our features are emulated and coveted like no other race of women…from our curves…smooth flawless skin to our full lips and endless styles when it comes to our hair. Assuming we take care of ourselves and resist in living in a perpetual cycle of struggles and hardships. Because the flip side is not so wonderful. I’ve seen black women who don’t take care of themselves and don’t invest in their well being and it shows physically and mentally. The key is to surround yourself with people who affirm your existence….who value and appreciate you. But for some black women…staying in the matrix of victimhood, struggle, and hardship is all they know and all they want to know. It is really unfortunete to see that among so many of our black m because when we are on point….we rule.

  • Aquagirl1

    I wonder if it’s because some all-white regions are impoverished farmlands whereas white men married to minority women tend to live in metropolises which are more prosperous and have more educated inhabitants, on average.

  • BreannaNouveauxx

    Black women need to do strategy now. White men are a good option in general
    Now go for Asian men. Be strategic. They WILL own this world in like 20 years or less. They WILL be extra powerful. Get cute in their eyes RIGHT NOW. I know a lot of us like Asian men so be as strategic as Asian women have been with white men and follow the men with burgeoning power and clout. Plus Asian men make more money than white men do in many arenas. So it makes sense to go that route. I notice the younger generation of black women are open to blasian a little more- very smart on their part.

  • simplylois

    Sameriah 99  “Latina women are sassy…”  I agree.  Men seem not to care, especially bm.
    Sofía Vergara comes to mind.  She is very loud.

  • simplylois

    BreannaNouveauxx   And, there are a lot of attractive Asian men who are single and looking for a good wife.

  • KennaYG

    Because they’ve found away to make their loud and sassiness sexy and feminine.

  • dawningspring

    I also think most white women are spoiled and have an entitlements mind set. Example, a white co-worker and I on a walk at lunch,out of nowhere, she begins to tell me how black men are such gentlemen. We work in an office building with a lot of attorneys, she proceeds to tell me how black men hold doors for her, allow her to exit elevators first and supposedly steps off the sidewalk for her,always gives her compliments. So, I am like, who are these black men you speak of, because there aren’t  that many in the building, they are probably attorneys she replies. She was so happy to share this with me and states their moms raised them right. Then says white men don’t do those things for her and I said ,huh, that’s weird, it’s the complete opposite for me. She had a hard time processing that bit of  info, I could be wrong but I feel she couldn’t  believe that white men acknowledge me more than they did her,but didn’t have a problem bragging about how black men treat her. Finally she states well I guess it doesn’t really matter. Another white co-worker has told me how men love her long greying hair, especially black men. Now mind you these are middle aged average looking women, as I am,. So yes, I believe white women believe they should be top choice for every man and if not the universe is out of balance. Over the years I’ve read alot of disparaging comments about Zuckbergs wife,a lot of white women were upset because his wealth was going to an Asian woman.

  • PoetOfDarkness

    i feel like i’ve been talking about this subject a lot lately. probably because i have been, lol. but i’ll say again that WW would probably be totally lost without WM, just as BM would probably be totally lost without BW. i think this helps make the case for that, as well as the fact that BM/WW couples tend not to be as financially sound, etc. not to mention that neither WW and BM appreciate what their same race counterparts do for them

    if BW and WM did indeed start becoming more organized in supporting each other and getting together, WW and BM would probably be totally lost. i know some of us wouldn’t mind letting them rot on the vine.

    i’ll probably come back and talk about this more once this thread starts really going.

  • socialbutterfly

    I’m really shocked by the low median income for BM/WW couples. Why? For one, a lot of sports athletes are BM and a lot of them make millions of dollars!

  • PoetOfDarkness

    dawningspring I also think most white women are spoiled and have an entitlements mind set.

    no doubt about it. white men spent centuries protecting WW, putting her on a pedestal and doing everything in his power to make sure she was well taken care of.  and how do WW repay WM? by accusing him of being racist, sexist and patriarchal and basically doing everything she can to undermine him. more WM need to wake up.

  • zipporah

    She really didn’t need his money as a whole since she is a doctor and can take care of herself if she needed to. It’s nice to have though since he is one of the richest men in the world

  • zipporah

    Asians sure DO make more money
    Since they jumped on the STEMs bandwagon. Be cautious though; there are DBRs in all races.

  • Aquagirl1

    BreannaNouveauxx I get what you mean about strategy. Still, my love for white guys isn’t about money or fiscal status – it’s about looks and culture. I love the way they look and I love those who embody that egalitarian, non-racist, non-homophobic, secular, indie-rock, hipster culture. Even if whites became dirt-poor tomorrow I would still choose them all day everyday. Just being honest.

  • Aquagirl1

    socialbutterfly But most of these couples are white trash mixed with ghetto trash. You don’t see that?

  • PoetOfDarkness

    socialbutterfly BM athletes in pro-sports are a low percentage of the population. besides, the WM who signs their paychecks is wealthier anyway.

  • giantrafflesia

    PoetOfDarkness when I read this article, I thought about you lol. You have been saying this for some time.

  • jazzyfae45

    O shiz nit! Lol

  • simplylois

    PoetOfDarkness  “I’ll say again that WW would probably be totally lost without WM, just as BM would probably be totally lost without BW.”  So true.

  • BreannaNouveauxx

    That was palm tree shade, poet. Lmao

  • simplylois

    I understand what you are saying.  However, I believe a similar looking bw would still be considered just loud.  I see and hear Sofia’s loudness and it can be annoying.

  • BreannaNouveauxx

    10 years ago people were saying the same thing about white men not dating black women. And now you can’t even say that. I Remember back in 2008-2012 that’s all black men would say. That “white men don’t want you” changed to ” white men won’t marry you” to “yall won’t last.”
    This is why I stress action over words. Men like women. Asian culture tends to be very anti black but in the carribean MANY are with black women. Who first told black women in America that yall undesirable. I don’t get it. The lies! In other parts of the world black women are desired like no tomorrow. Yes there is colorism and racism but not to the extent I see in this country. It’s a jab to the self esteem. And it’s not true that they aren’t interested. It simply isn’t true. You just need one at the end of the day. Not all.

  • BreannaNouveauxx

    No need to explain yourself. I was addressing more so black women into Asian men or not just white men.

  • BreannaNouveauxx

    I make my comments assuming black women are vetting dbrs ruthlessly. I hope sisters aren’t going out there assuming color makes a man. That’s how we got messed up with black men.

  • BreannaNouveauxx

    Money and fiscal status is nothing to be ashamed of when it comes a man. That should be the first if not second or third requirement for women to look for. Men have high standards for the women they want so women shouldn’t feel some type of way to expect the best. There are many overweight men with ridiculously hot wives and no one really gets on them for that because it is understood that men want what they consider the best. And notice that the only people who call women gold diggers are broke men and the women that date them.
    So that’s why I mentioned strategy. If we don’t think other groups of women put money and fiscal status far up there we are mistaken. No fixing his credit. He should be coming to you ready. Because we all know what tends to happen to sisters helping a man out …once he gets rich he goes for women with high fiscal standards. See how it works ? Men know the game. They make statements to women who fall for it. But who do they date and marry when they are rich…HOT women who represent MONEY. Not poverty. See how it works ?
    So wanting money is no shame. I remember will Smith and Jada saying that money plays a big part in what keeps their marriage together and I was like RIGHT ON.
    But I completely agree with what you are saying. There are other great things about a man too that attracts us of course

  • Chicago773

    And since bm are also at bottom of the economic pool… marrying white women is hustling backwards.
    Girl you’re about to get people heated today, I’m here for it…

  • Chicago773

    LMFAO my exact face

  • PoetOfDarkness

    Silverroxen ah yes i remember Neecy. can’t say i’ve read this post before but it’s a very good one. thank you for sharing

  • Brenda55

    OOOOOOOO Chris went there.
    Let me pour this smoothie and sit right over here in the recliner.

  • jazzyfae45

    Chicago773 

    Yep mine too lol. I’m just waiting on the “women shouldn’t be comparing each other” and “there is no competition between women” comments. I already saw some of those on the BB&W Facebook page.

  • jazzyfae45

    BreannaNouveauxx

    I’m glad you mentioned Asian men. While ambw relationships aren’t as common as bwwm relationships they are definitely happening. And I’m one of those that like Asian men. And the majority of the men I’ve dated in the past 2-3 years have been Asian. So I know what you mean.

  • Law Wanxi

    BreannaNouveauxx
    Wow, Asian men have money. What a concept!

    I’ll have to think this over when I get some quiet time. The quietest time in the next few days is Saturday when I fly up to Sacramento on business. Once I turn over to AFD [Automatic Flight Director] in the Cessna Mustang, it’s pretty much just sit there and look out the windscreen for an hour. Not much going on at 39,000 feet because I’m above the airline traffic. Really quiet because there’s no one else on board, unless I take a friend along. Even then it’s all “sit down, strap in, shut up and don’t touch anything”. 

    I think the sudden prevalence of White women seeking to marry Asian men may just possibly have something to do with income levels. As good a reason as any, I guess.

  • socialbutterfly

    BreannaNouveauxx Well written. I love your profile pic btw.

  • FriendsofJay

    It’s always fun for me to watch WW get their biggest shock when they see WM looking lovingly at BW.   A few years back when they still had bookstores, I bought a novel about a WM/BW romance.  The clerk (a woman) didn’t try to conceal her contempt when she checked me out.  I could almost hear her say “pervert!”  Keep in mind I’m talking six to eight years ago.  Things have changed mightily in those 6-8 years.  I think it’s brought a few WW down off their pedestal.  It still surprises me that although WW like BW, they’re always shocked when they see WM checking out a BW.  And, boy, does it make them mad when a WM says, “BW age so well.”  WW seem to age the worst of all women.  In short, they really DON”T like the competition.  First they were shocked by it.  Then they didn’t understand it.  Now, they’re just plain mad.  So if you start getting catty looks from these WW, you’ll know why.  And if a WM flirts with you instead of them, get really for the claws to come out.  

    Love you girls.And I love the future you’re going to have.

  • FriendsofJay

    Brenda55 Brenda, is that a picture of you?  Wow! No wonder Sir Loin loves you!!

  • RRTLady

    I’ve wanted to date a few Asian men, but they usually aren’t Christians which keeps me from dating them.

  • ChocolateDiva

    Those Europeans get me everytime. I’m a sucker for a sexy accent and a man who knows how to dress. I am actually attracted to Asian men but I’m wary if dealing with the extreme reactions from the family. Same with Middle Eastern men.

  • Browncow

    RRTLady Many Koreans are Christian. They’re hot too. You might wish to start there.

  • LovelyLulu

    BreannaNouveauxx Yep very true in the Caribbean.  It seems like every few decades or so there’s a new wave of Indian or Chinese immigrants to Jamaica.
    Nowadays there are a lot of Chinese immigrants starting businesses here.  In one part of Kingston I see interracial couples frequently including black women with their Chinese boyfriends or husbands and their biracial children.  Some of the men are Chinese Jamaican but a lot of them are also recent immigrants.

  • ChocolateDiva

    Totally agree that we should be looking at finances because if you want kids they’re expensive and life in general is getting more expensive. I’m wondering where Asian men will fall on the power/money scale since they are involved in STEM careers and Asian countries are making all of our products now.
    I think the one downfall for them will be the slightly less obvious obsession that they have with whiteness. Also the lopsided son preference in many Asian countries is problematic. It’s more obvious in Asian countries than with Asian Americans.
    I really think a factor in the massive number of Asian women marrying out is the way various Asian cultures discard daughters for sons ( sound familiar?) and the desire to literally be white. Indians have their bleaching creams and refer to bring fair as being clean or healthy. Other countries have eye surgeries and white models can always get plenty of work in Asia. It’s obvious and subtle at the same time. Asian men don’t run around making songs about wanting a WW but I’ve seen how Asian women are also expected to be as white as possible to make the men feel better about themselves.
    I think they do have all the tools to blaze a path of world domination but without upholding their culture ( which they still do a great job of) and reproducing themselves ; which is hard when you have too many men and many of your women won’t date you) it won’t matter.

  • Brenda55

    FriendsofJay Brenda55
    No, this woman is half my age.  This is a stock photo.

  • hopstep1228

    FriendsofJay “First they ignore you, then they ridicule you, then they fight you, and then you win.”
    ― http://www.goodreads.com/author/show/5810891.Mahatma_Gandhi

  • Shirley2006

    PoetOfDarkness socialbutterfly  I heard that, poetofdarkness! LOL!  I have a 5 year old son. When he jokes (hopefully jokes) about being a pro athlete, I ask him if he wants to sweat and beat up his body until his knees and back are killing him or does he want to be the one who gets to watch, cheer, and pay OTHER guys to do all that running around? So yes, I’m trying to mold my son into the one who signs those paychecks!  🙂

  • Chicago773

    They need to stop caping for white women. Unless your in a lesbian relationships with a ww, you need to hush lol

  • perizade

    I’m going to be frank. white men and Women alike have the privelege of dating whomever they wish. White women are pulling in enough money that many aren’t interested in settling down at all. There is even a chic to forgoing things like marriage.  Now white men marrying out is fine by me, so long as they aren’t doing it because they think Asian women or other minorities are easy to push around. I only need  one husband, so white men, find your joy in someone you truly love.

  • perizade

    FriendsofJay see, I’m not bothered at all by white men dating out. It’s not like there’s a shortage of white men, and it makes it easier for me to marry as I wish when rich white men do it first. Although I will say this: I’m always mistrustful of men who like to evaluate women on their bodies. You white guys don’t usually age well either. Your wife will have age related flaws even if they aren’t wrinkles. I hope you don’t ever make her feel like crap about them.

  • perizade

    Sameriah 99 one third of Asian American women marry white men. The number is growing. Money isn’t everything I guess. Neither are looks. I think it should all be about goals lining up.

  • perizade

    Does anybody here think that most people would like to marry out, someone who fits your soul, and yeah,  looks different from what you see everyday? Do you think we’ve all been screwing ourselves for centuries by brutalizing interracial couples?

  • perizade

    Oh, one more thing. AMWM has a very high divorce rate, money be damned. Remember that. Cash isn’t the only source of wealth.

  • Brenda55

    perizade
    No.  I believe that most people will continue tor marry within their own group. I believe that the numbers will be below 25% in any given group.

  • perizade

    Brenda55 perizade well, one third of Asian American women marry out. That’s awfully high compared to other groups e

  • Brenda55

    perizade Brenda55
    Worldwide? In the US?  Not buying the 1/3 figure.

  • perizade

    Brenda55 perizade U S. It’s in the  pew research study. Chris had a post on it a while back.

  • Brenda55

    perizade Brenda55
    That may be changing:For Asian-American Couples, a Tie That Binds    http://tinyurl.com/qejyohc

    Interracial marriage rates are at an http://www.pewsocialtrends.org/2012/02/16/the-rise-of-intermarriage/
    in the United States, with the percentage of couples exchanging vows
    across the color line more than doubling over the last 30 years. But
    Asian-Americans are bucking that trend, increasingly choosing their soul
    mates from among their own expanding community.
    From
    2008 to 2010, the percentage of Asian-American newlyweds who were born
    in the United States and who married someone of a different race dipped
    by nearly 10 percent, according to http://bit.ly/Ay4lon
    of census data conducted by the Pew Research Center. Meanwhile, Asians
    are increasingly marrying other Asians, a separate study http://bit.ly/HxJDBn, with matches between the American-born and foreign-born jumping to 21 percent in 2008, up from 7 percent in 1980.
    Asian-Americans
    still have one of the highest interracial marriage rates in the
    country, with 28 percent of newlyweds choosing a non-Asian spouse in
    2010, according to census data. But a surge in http://topics.nytimes.com/top/reference/timestopics/subjects/i/immigration_and_refugees/index.html?inline=nyt-classifier
    from Asia over the last three decades has greatly increased the number
    of eligible bachelors and bachelorettes, giving young people many more
    options among Asian-Americans. It has also inspired a resurgence of
    interest in language and ancestral traditions among some newlyweds.
    In
    2010, 10.2 million Asian immigrants were living in the United States,
    up from 2.2 million in 1980. Today, foreign-born Asians account for
    about 60 percent of the Asian-American population here, census data
    shows.
    “Immigration
    creates a ready pool of marriage partners,” said Daniel T. Lichter, a
    demographer at Cornell University who, along with Zhenchao Qian of Ohio
    State University, conducted the study on marriages between American-born
    and foreign-born Asians. “They bring their language, their culture and
    reinforce that culture here in the United States for the second and
    third generations.”

  • perizade

    Brenda55 perizade Idon’t see what this says about divorce rates. Wmaw couples have low rates, but amww seem to have high rates. I don’t know how that is, although from people I have known irl, amww seem to both have demanding, draining jobs.

  • KennaYG

    It’s also as to do with the fact that hispanic men don’t go bitch about how loud and obnoxious their women are. Hence the reason why people don’t notice and don’t seem to care too much about hispanic women and their fierceness.

  • perizade

    SirLoinDeBeef I thought that was the joke.

  • EarthJeff

    FriendsofJay “It’s always fun for me to watch WW get their biggest shock when they see WM looking lovingly at BW. ”

    I swear that on at least two different incidents, the WW peed her pants when she saw me kiss a BLACK woman….  So I am with you on this… this is always my favorite incident of The Look

  • EarthJeff

    FriendsofJay Brenda55 “Brenda, is that a picture of you?  Wow! No wonder Sir Loin loves you!!”

    That may not be a pic of Brenda, but in my completely unbiased opinion… Brenda is one VERY attractive and wonderful woman, and Sir Loin has himself an absolute keeper…

  • ChocolateDiva

    Is the: BM “your” women are doing better with men of other races article coming soon? Talk about a collective head explosion. The GATDL would have a fit. And the NBABM BW would work double OT without pay to assure the precious that they are at their best with them.

  • Bren82

    That smoothie looks delectable. Pour me some!

  • Bren82

    Lol.

  • Helena5

    jazzyfae45 BreannaNouveauxx

    Also IMBW relationships are not as common either, but they are emerging and I believe that this form of IR will become more common.  I am in a relationship with an Indian man.  He happens to be in a high management position in a STEM career.  I never really thought about Asian/Indian men being top earners and the fact that they will most likely be running and owning most of the world operations within the next 20 years.  However I can see the connection.  I have just always had a natural attraction to Indian men which includes the cultural values, and I am absolutely in love with my boyfriend for who he is as a person and his representation of a man.

    I am seeing more and more IM with BW lately.  A few months back, my boyfriend and I were having a weekend trip in Northern Ohio and came across 2 other IMBW couples.  As we rode past the other 2 couples, the Indian men gave a head nod in approval towards my Indian boyfriend as if they were motioning “yeah, we know what’s up”.  Hahaha!   And us ladies simply smiled to each other assuming with the same thoughts.

    Interestingly enough, I was under the impression that my boyfriend and I would receive a lot of negative looks and backlash from the Indian community in regards to our union, but this is not the case at all and not so much as compared to the negative and inquisitive looks from WW.  After reading some of the earlier posts mentioning how WW cannot understand how all men can pass them over for a non-WW, I completely now understand the negative stares and shade coming from them.  Also, after reading this informative section about why WW choose to date and marry AM for one of the primary reasons of financial gain, myself and other BW can be seen as a threat…

  • socialbutterfly

    Right….Just to get back at “‘da white man”……not realizing the money spent on the houses, cars and jewelry goes back to “‘da white man.”

  • PaoloP

    perizade “Now white men marrying out is fine by me, so long as they aren’t doing it because they think Asian women or other minorities are easy to push around.”
    My brother (engaged to an Asian woman) is currently receiving this very shade from WW he has known for years and years…despite him never having displayed such character traits in word or action.

  • Aquagirl1

    Brenda55 perizade They’re 63% for Canadian-born blacks.

    Culture is king.

  • Robin1

    Brenda55 Ok:)     I’m loving this conversation!!!

  • Robin1

    PoetOfDarkness socialbutterfly   Yes, and Check Mate:))

  • PaoloP

    I have great WW in my family and friends, but so many other WW out there are a trip. 

    My brother recently became engaged to an Asian woman, and man the WW claws have come out. WW who have know him for decades are all of a sudden ‘concerned’ that he wants a doormat or servant. One said her ‘concern’ came from the knowledge that “white men are just like that”. (I get the feeling that she is BM identified) Well, she sure didn’t mind it when last year, my goodhearted, helpful brother saved her a ton of money by replacing the radiator in her car….for a total price of a peanut butter and jelly sandwich [his lunch]. People who want a doormat or servant usually don’t act that way.

    I think those WW are jealous. They overlooked this guy, because although he’s a strong and determined guy, he’s also quite shy, and I think they want a guys who will entertain them. I think the reason they now notice him is because he recently retired…at age 53 (investments + living beneath his means for years), and can pretty much do what he wants for the rest of his life. THEN all of a sudden several of them wanted to date him. As another brother and I say, “they’re probably thinking ‘wow, if he were with me, he could be buying me lots of shoes.’, what a sense of entitlement.”

    Well, too late. He met this sweet Asian lady, who knew nothing about his situation. They clicked, and I haven’t seen my brother this happy in years. She has an 8 year old daughter and will be well provided for. He told me that if his investment income stream isn’t sufficient to support the three of them, he can go back to work.

    My brother is puzzled by the WW drama over this, because he has known them for years and thought they’d be happy for him. I told him to just laugh it off, and welcomed him to the world of being in love with a woman of color.

  • Browncow

    ChocolateDiva I’m waiting with bated breath for that article. I’m going to pop some popcorn and grab a glass of wine. I just want for us to at least get a troll or two so we can keep our troll smashing skills sharp.

  • Mark_H

    I turned 52 this year, been married twice in my life, both to WW, both wanted to laze around the pool all day, shop all afternoon and party all night. Neither wanted to get a job to help with expenses, help put money away for the future, or help with household chores like cooking or cleaning. Luckilly, neither wanted to ruin their figures either by having kids. 

    Now, five years after my second divorce I’m dating a wonderful BW who doesn’t treat me like a bank, who is a partner not my master, someone who not only has her own career, but still actively insists on maintaining the house (even when we make enough to hire a maid service), and a woman who earns my respect and gives it back to me in drove by how well she treats me. 
    While my first 2 wives may not be representative of all WW, from what I hear from my friends and peers I think they certainly have more in common with most upper-middle class WW today. Shame really. I know a lot of good, single guys out there who would make them happy. Now, my girlfriend is introducing them to her friends and cousins…. 😉 

    Mark H

  • ChocolateDiva

    And that’s the kicker. As more non black men see their own in stable happy relationships with wonderful women they’ll start to see BW for the diverse human brings that we are instead of only knowing stereotypes that represent us. And once the introductions and hook ups between friends, co workers family start look out! That’s when WW will really trip out. If more than 1 man in the family or friends circle is dating or married to a BW things might get testy.
    I can see a group of women being politely tolerant of 1 quality guy in their circle marrying out but if they look around and see a few the claws will come out. I still remember the bachelor season where the handsome, navy man from a wealthy family fell hard for the Asian girl from day 1. She won and there hasn’t been an Asian girl on that show since!

  • ChocolateDiva

    Low key this is really what they’re saying. “Im a WW and I’m clearly more beautiful and superior to other women, well because I’m white. So if a man, a WM especially prefers a non WW over ANY WW there must be some sinister reason. Maybe he has a fetish and is a sick pervert. I mean you have to be a sick pervert to find black or Asian women attractive. I know that we WW clearly age faster and attempt to buy BW lips, butts and anti aging ability but I’m still convinced that I’m superior just by virtue of being white.”
    I’ve heard many WW express dismay and shriek ” I just don’t get it!” When confronted with AW dating WM. They really drunk the kool aid. Seeing WM with too many BW might result in a heart attack. Because they believe we are the antithesis of everything they are. And how can you compete with that? Of course we are also women but have our own unique beauty ( that they keep trying to buy then claim) it’s the natural thought that they really are the worlds most beautiful and superior women that confuses them. Men of color tripping themselves to elevate them once they have money just feeds the beast. The hilarious thing is they only have this status because WM conquered everyone else and made it so. It has nothing to do with actual looks. Think about it.
    I honestly might start to feel sorry for the WW in their 40s back in the dating market. They’ll have to start competing with BW who look like 20 year olds and probably have grown kids out of the way. While they’ve aged badly and have young kids. Then those delusions of grandeur will really die.

  • 321ZYX

    BM and WW have the biggest senses of entitlement on the planet. BM do not to be in competition with non-BM for the attention of BW because they think they are entitled to them and WW do not want to be in competition with non-WW for the attention of WM because they think there entitled to them and of course more beautiful than any other race of women.  The primary difference is WW outperform BM because they have a much higher drive to succeed so BM tend to be far more jealousy than WW and they take it to the air and bash the BW. You don’t see WW posting videos bashing WM who swirl and DIR. 

    BM know they can damage the BW image and guilt trap them into staying in the BC for life while WW know they can bash WM till they are blue in the face and it will have little to no impact because men in general don’t care nearly as much about what others think about them as do women in general, so it’s much easier guilt trap women than it is men. 

    The civil rights movement clearly benefited the BM and the feminists movement clearly benefited the WW and both parties have taken the purpose of the movement out of proportion to push their self interest agenda.

  • PaoloP

    alliseeisstars PaoloP

    I have seen a lot of WM bashing in WW feminist camps. Often is seems to exhude an attitude of “treat me as an individual, but all WM are alike…If I date out, I am expanding my options, but if you do, you are a fetishist looking for a doormat or servant.”
    In my brother’s case the strange thing was these women were so quick to jump to the tired old “the WM must want a doormat or servant” tome….despite having known him for many years, and having been a recipient of his time, talents, and treasure. 
    I think these muffins are torn….he’s the ‘evil WM’ (I think several are BM identified), but at the same time, good enough to ‘lose’ to non-WW. Seriously, my brother is quite a catch…handsome, smart, fit, well-mannered, industrious, etc. Frankly, I’m just glad he found someone who deserves him, and vice versa because she’s a great gal.

  • unemployedfatty

    Well, I will just let this one speak for itself. Also, black women should take note of what marrying a black man gets you in this regard (that’s if you ever make it to marriage with a black man and don’t just end up as a baby mama) and what marrying a white man gets you in this regard.

  • Cami2210

    KennaYG Black women being policed on their volume and tone of voice is leftovers from slavery/jimcrow. That’s why it’s considered warm and charming to non-american men and ghetto here.

  • MixedUpInVegas

    I don’t wanna knock WW too hard; not only are some of them my “best friends” but they are also my sisters-in-law, step-daughters, nieces, cousins by marriage and other women relatives.  I love them and I truly believe they love me because they have shown it in a million ways large and small.  Do they have somewhat different ideas about marriage and partnership than I do?  Ummm . . . yeah, they do, but I still love them.  I wouldn’t marry any of them, though.

  • caligirl94117

    Mark_H This is very true about me. Recently, my fiance and I have been talking about my moving to Paris once we marry. It’s not decided yet, but, it may happen in 2017. I’ve already started evaluating my career options, am taking classes to smooth my career transition and have even began scheduling informational interviews with people in my target field. I don’t want to lose too much of my current salary, but I know being an immigrant to another country can mean I’ll take a hit. 

    In discussing all that I’m doing, yesterday, my fiance decided to make it clear that he does not intent for me to have to worry about living expenses and not to try to get a job that equals what I’m making here in the U.S. He wants me to enjoy the experience. 

    I’ll be his second wife and the first one exploited his kindness. He’s in his 50s, so retirement planning and preparation is very important. I will NOT be a burden. I like him happy and content, so I prefer to find a job and create a life for myself if I make the move. I also have the past experience of the inner city struggle life where no man was reliable. I’ve been providing for myself all my life and I’m 44. I’m not that able to place all my security in the hands of another as much as I appreciate and believe in him. I’d rather be a valuable team member than a dependent.

  • WilmaWoods

    The problem that I have with white women is when they date/marry black men why do they feel compelled to help black men to continue to bash black women? That is something that has bothered me. If white women are truly happy with their black boyfriends/husbands then they should just live their lives.
    When I dated white men they never once felt the need to put white women down. I am now married to a white man and he doesn’t feel the need to bash WW. He just doesn’t deal with them. And to tell you the truth I wouldn’t stand for it. It seems to be a different dynamic at work when it comes to WW and BM.
    I think WW should be very careful. The same way BM have treated BW and the nasty things they say about us on public forums those same BM could start giving them that same treatment. What goes around comes around.
    I don’t believe WW would welcome that treatment.

  • spreadtheword1979

    WOW just look at those stats….yes it does show WM/WW @ 60,000 but I don’t believe WW have much to worry about.  Just look who earns the most.  @ 71,800 ….The problem I have though is, why are so many BW concerned with what is going on with WW?  BW why not invest that time and energy into yourselves. Look at this site, or just look at the comments on this one page.  It would be hilarious if it were not so sad. BW are beautiful and deserve so much more from EVERYONE, including themselves! I could not imagine waking up every day with a feeling of worthlessness, and self hatred. Where I would need to start a blog or a website to try and prove that hey look at me, over here I am beautiful too!!! Confidence is when you know who you are, and you are so sure of it, you don’t need to prove it. Donald Trump would never walk around flashing money trying to ‘prove” he has money, he would walk around like a stuck up arrogant ….. The same with beauty if you truly believe in yourself, that you are beautiful, it wont matter the clothes you are wearing, the way your hair is styled, the shoes you have on, or the accessories. Black women are Beautiful! Stop throwing yourselves out like desperate helpless pieces of ….

  • KennaYG

    I don’t know if you’ve ever visited this site but I can assure the vast majority of articles aren’t geared towards white women, trust when I tell you as a black woman they rarely cross my mind & I’m sure there other women here who feel the same.
    Black women have a right to voice our hurt and frustration when it comes to any and all group of people. And I’ve simply about had it with people who come here to try and silence us. Yes, this topi maybe a non factor to you, I feel the same way about other topic discussed here, however, it’s not my place to tell others here to always turn the other cheek.
    This blog is created for black women to celebrate ourselves and if that’s a problem gtfoh.

  • ciyaartaa

    ChocolateDiva
    hhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh. Love it. couldn’t say it better.

  • ciyaartaa

    dawningspring
    Remember what happened to Yoko Ono!

  • Kenya3

    I know we are supposed to keep this above insult, but all these graphs show is that Asian women are the best gold diggers.

  • Sam_Xiaoxi_Huang

    perizade  The census study from which you are presumably quoting this is an extremely poor sample sized one with 46 WMAW and 27 AMWW couples. They are already discussing changing it on the “”nterracial marriage in america” wikipedia talk page. Actually if you read the study here http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/j.1741-3729.2008.00491.x/full AMWW has the lowest divorce rates save BWWM compared to other interracial couples.
    Also if you see the Pew study, Asian men marrying Asian women had higher income compared to those married to white women. It is just that the white women married to asian men had the highest income out of all other couples which made AMWW couples the highest earning. Asian men ain’t marrying no white gold diggers.
    I always hear about the supposedly high rate of divorce for AMWW marriages when BMWW are actually shown to be more prone to divorce in every study. I suppose it is part of America’s continued efforts to emasculate asian men and paint them as incompetent mates.
    Now as a asian guy dating a Ghanian girl, I would like to see that data on AMBW marriages and divorces.

  • pesha

    SirLoinDeBeef hopstep1228 FriendsofJay 
    Hear Hear.  We must not forget those facts.

  • pesha

    EarthJeff FriendsofJay 
    LOL

  • pesha

    Robin1 Brenda55 
    Me too!!!
    Sending me off to a good day. Love it when we get validated.

  • pesha

    Chicago773 
    Whoa!!!!

  • pesha

    Shirley2006 PoetOfDarkness socialbutterfly 
    Go on girl.

  • pesha

    socialbutterfly 
    Exactly, then marry WM , divorce and give back more.

  • pesha

    PoetOfDarkness dawningspring 
    Wow got me thinking.

  • SloaneClark

    Hi been wanting to reply excellent feedback about am bw dating . I lived in China for four years. I returned home to the USA about three months ago. I dated African , Asian and east Indian men in China . I like men and they like me. Nothin g wrong with that is it? I disagree with lan the Chinese dude about not learning Chinese. It’s important to me to keep my languages up. I speak mandarin. We should learn it because every year Chinese people immigrate here and they like it when I speak it with them. They could be our next boss or boyfriend lol!

  • PhoenixRN

    perizade Thank you for being so concerned for us. Black women live a black man who pushes them around, even though it might take years. They would probably be quicker to leave a non black man.

  • PhoenixRN

    perizade FriendsofJay White men might not age well, but I’m telling you as a nurse that they generally stay healthy as opposed to black men. Again I’ m telling you as a nurse that if black women stay fit and at a healthy weight they generally do quite well.

  • PhoenixRN

    Chicago773 I’ve always worked with white women. They’re usually very happy if a white woman marries “up” when she marries a black man. They are kind of nasty  to another ww if they think is marrying down when it is a nonwhite man.

  • PhoenixRN

    Law Wanxi BreannaNouveauxx It’s all about the income. I daresay that a lot of them think that they can push the Asian man around. It’s like with black men;they feel as though the man should be honored. On a practical note, if the marriage does not work there is child support, community property and spousal support.

  • PhoenixRN

    perizade Sameriah 99 That number is decreasing, check the latest statistics. We have great number of affluent Asian immigrants moving into my neighborhood. Some of them don’t need mortgages, they just buy a house. They are marrying other affluent Asians. In Philadelphia, I’noticed the younger less affluent but well educated Asians marrying other ethnicities of Asians. I’ve been the school nurse at a school with many Asians for 18 years. When the girls come back to show me the ring, they are frequently marrying other types of Asians.

  • PhoenixRN

    socialbutterfly That is so true. I think that many athletes have IQ’s in the double digits but that is why so many of them end up broke. By that time thier white wives have çashed in the chips and are gone.

  • BloodyMonarch

    I know it sounds terrible, but yeah… I’ve found white women to be generally entitled and spoiled as well.

  • Critical Thinker

    When I look around, I see more white women with non-white men than white men with non-white women. There are exceptions, though. It might be different depending on what part of the country you’re in. I have noticed a rift between white men and white women.

  • bohunkbeast

    I believe that the dynamic of fairytale romance, which has been rampant among young white women for 2-3 decades, is finally morphing into significant delusion as women age…. white chicks turn crazy as hell into their 40s and beyond.