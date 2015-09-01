White Women, Your Men Are Doing Better With Women of Other Races. What’s Up?!

Okay got to admit that that was a little bit of click bait.

But that doesn’t mean it’s not true.

Looks like white guys who marry, oh…ANY OTHER minority…be it Asian, Hispanic or African American, the households make more money.

According to Pew Research, the stats go as follows:

In all seriousness, there seems to be a growing rift between a segment of white men and white women. I’m here in San Diego on business and was talking to a very successful healthcare executive, married to a Filipino woman who said that he knew pretty early on that he wasn’t going to marry a white woman. “Many whom I encountered were hopelessly spoiled and entitled.”

So I’m not making judgements here–this is more of an observation. What’s going one here? I realize this post isn’t very sisterly of me, white feminists. I guess I’m not feeling so supportive since organizations like N.O.W. sit on their hands and stay mute when black women are being dragged. #sorrynotsorry

That said, I don’t want this thread to be about hurling insults and catty jabs. Let’s all behave and be respectful. Some of my very best friends are white women. 😉

Meanwhile, white women are still the first choice for interracial dating when it comes to every male minority in the world, so…there’s that too…