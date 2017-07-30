They Will Stop at Nothing to Keep Black Women Hopeless

While there’s still more content to release on my trip to Canada, the first leg of our Swirling Around the World tour, I have posted some tidbits online about my positive experiences that I couldn’t wait to share. Harmless, right? It’s just a series to try to encourage black women to push passed their self-imposed boundaries and explore other ecosystems and expand their experiences. Then I began to see several comments (and even a YouTube video from a popular female race hustler) swooping in to remind black women that no matter where they go, their experiences will be utterly awful. There was an infuriating comment posted under this video…

The lengths that the toxic faction of black-victimhood hustlers will go to in order to discourage black women from finding ANY JOY outside of muling and soldiering for the sinking ship continues to shock me. I know–at this point I shouldn’t be shocked, but still…

Here’s my position on the “concerned” black folks that think I’m selling black women a bill of goods. Cover the children’s ears.

