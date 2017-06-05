Wonder Woman a Triumph for Femininity and Feminism

I knew I wanted to watch Wonder Woman after I’d read a glowing review from the New York Times. It was every bit as good as the paper described, but what surprised and delighted was Gal Gabot’s rendition of the DC Comics character. She was both kick-ass strong, yet achingly feminine. Doesn’t hurt that she’s drop dead gorgeous (not sure why I get Kardashian vibes, but never mind that…)

‘Diana Prince (aka Wonder Woman)” is a character that my seven year old has now aspired to, and for good reason. Like all super heroes, she has a cartoonishly strong sense or morality.

Having grown up on an all-woman island far from the rest of the world, she carries no grudges or aspirations regarding the treatment of women. In her experience, women have always been in charge and have always been self-sufficient. That’s just the natural state of things. But if she’s blissfully unaware of the oppression of “the weaker sex,” “Wonder Woman” isn’t. The screenplay, by Allan Heinberg, alludes to it repeatedly without ever going overboard, turning the movie into a sly commentary on the arrogance, folly and cruelty of men, writes the NY Times article.

She is skilled in battle and slowly learns who she really is and what she’s capable of. She has a laser focus on the bad guy most of the time, but coos at a baby (rare on her planet-island-or-whatever) with outstretched arms like somebody’s lost grandma. She stands up for herself in the midst of state-sponsored, overt sexism, but has a soft heart towards the ragtag group of misfits and criminals that accompany her on her quest for the bad guy.

**SPOILER ALERT**

At the death of two major characters, she allows herself to openly grieve, then strengths her resolve to fulfill her moral duty. She allows herself to be loved, and when appropriate, open and vulnerable.

Diana kicks some serious ass in this movie and it’s a delight to see such awesome woman power. “I like the fighting. I like that she has a bunch of secret weapons,” says my little girl, who stops mid bite from eating her grilled hamburger to hurdle through the air with her arms bent in right angles shielding her face, like this…

Then there’s the cool news that Wonder Woman is now the highest-grossing film directed by a woman. The blockbuster shows us that as a woman, you can be tough, and melt when you see a baby. You can kick everyone’s ass in the room, and still be nurturing and compassionate. You can speak up about the absurdity about a woman not being allowed to speak about politics, and still wear lipstick and a skirt.

The creators have done a fabulous job making a tough, Amazonian princess real…for us all.

