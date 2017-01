Tony-nominated actress Condola Rashad and daughter of Felicia Rhashad is getting hitched to fellow actor, Sebastian Vallentin Stenhøl, who is Polish. He presented her a ring made of white gold and sapphire, a family heirloom over 100 years old that was once his grandmother’s.

Sebastian!!!!!!!!!!!The surprise!! The shock! My sisters commentary in the background is to die for.😂😂😂❤️❤️❤️ A video posted by Condola R (@dolamonster) on Dec 31, 2016 at 11:32am PST

He’s obviously as thrilled as she is, and is shouting to the rooftops how happy he is she said yes!

They are such a gorgeous couple, and it looks like Sebastian’s parents totally approve!