You Tube Commenter Gives Insight to Fear of Black Women Interracially Dating

It’s so wonderful when people tell on themselves, isn’t it? Black men who hate me constantly troll my You Tube channel and come up with the same 5-10 tired lines that they all sound like the same person. And since they sound like one person, I will call all of them, “Leroy.”

This my artistic interpretation of Leroy. I’m considering submitting it to film festivals all over the country. What do you think?

 

Check out what this “Leroy” said about the differences between black men coupled with non-black women and black women who couple with non-black men. I want you to really read it carefully. There will be a quiz.

non black men men TYPICALLY….dont find black women attractive due to darker skin and afro/relaxed/weaved hair AS for non black women on the other hand are TYPCIALLY attracted to a masculine look…and we all know..it doenst get anymore masculine than a black man….jus sayin

(but lets forget about that fact)

i mean if you want to date other races…THATS FINE…its cool…but take this into consideration

it doesnt benefit black women to date another race as the MAN is the leader of the household…so your culture will be w/e the man is…..and your kids will be non-black oriented.

you see when black men date out success driven or not …..that woman who is with us will assimilate with the black culture….and our future kids will be black oriented….

youre only losing your blackness and submitting to another culture being with non black men ESPECIALLY when a non black man is success driven and if thats the case….YOU CANT EVEN COMPLAIN ABOUT THE STRUGGLES OF BEING BLACK..due to a non-black household…

he wont give a fuck about treyvon martin, cops killing blacks, freddie grey..none of that shit….and why should he??..theyre black men and hes for example, white

BUT that non black woman is DESIGNED to comfort her black man when hes pulled over by the cops for no reason…..as the household is a BLACK household

and what hurts you doenst hurt us….you cant hurt us back by “dating outside too” — if you wanna hurt black men…continue to choose thugs over us decent black men……that’s 95% OF THE REASON WE DATE OUTSIDE OUR RACE….it hurts me to see a fine ass black girl with some sorry ass thug for example…..

jus sayin….

Let’s analyze what this man is saying, and see it for what it is…fear.

“non black men men TYPICALLY….dont find black women attractive due to darker skin and afro/relaxed/weaved hair AS for non black women on the other hand are TYPCIALLY attracted to a masculine look…and we all know..it doenst get anymore masculine than a black man….” —> All youdark bitches are ugly and look like men. That looks works for us, but not for you!! White men really ain’t checking for the dark sisters…

interracial-marriage-the-real-winner-in-supreme-court-marriage-equality

fusion_tied-photography

tumblr_mao76wJ6z91rb3osco1_1280

article-2102111-014976CE000004B0-486_468x412

maxresdefault

Angela-and-Joey-Ghanaian-and-traditional-wedding-Ceremony1

03alfrewoodard_src

 tumblr_mgs6mlDCGE1rb3osco1_500

Yeah, dude. All these white men look like they are utterly repulsed, don’t they??

“You’re kids will be non-black oriented” —> Your kids will have mainstream interests, or God-forbid, like punk music or something. This is wholly unacceptable! Your biracial girls will worship their non-black fathers, and not black men!! Less tail for my sons!!!

“he wont give a fuck about treyvon martin, cops killing blacks, freddie grey..none of that shit.” –> Take a good look at the folks he mentions. They’re all male, all black. Which means this writer is concerned that the progeny of black women and non-black men will produce less soldiers on the ground to fight for…you guessed it, black men.

“and what hurts you doenst hurt us….you cant hurt us back by “dating outside too” — if you wanna hurt black men…continue to choose thugs over us decent black men……that’s 95% OF THE REASON WE DATE OUTSIDE OUR RACE….” —-> That’s always the default, isn’t it? All these college educated, business-owning, house-owning, career climbing black women just CAN NOT resist Pookey and Rae Rae. It’s all our fault black men are sleeping with white women. All our fault.

“BUT that non black woman is DESIGNED to comfort her black man when hes pulled over by the cops for no reason…..as the household is a BLACK household” —> BWAHAHAHAH…OMG…WAIT…WAIT…AHAHAHAHHAHA…so where are all these WHITE WOMEN “designed to comfort” black men on the street protesting #blacklivesmatter?! WHERE DAE AT, BRUH?! OMG…I just…you can’t make this stuff up.

And there you have it, ladies. A full and complete explanation why they can and you can’t.

What utter narcissistic nonsense.

  • PoetOfDarkness

    “and what hurts you doenst hurt us….you cant hurt us back by
    “dating outside too” — if you wanna hurt black men…continue to choose
    thugs over us decent black men……that’s 95% OF THE REASON WE DATE OUTSIDE
    OUR RACE….”
    well, i’m sure the white woman he is with will be happy to hear that she only makes up 5% of why he is with her.

  • Christelyn Karazin

    PoetOfDarkness BOOM!!! LOL…

  • PoetOfDarkness

    Christelyn Karazin PoetOfDarkness lol, it’s the first thought that popped into my head when i read that. this guy is such a fool. i could go on about what he said, but it’s late so i’ll just say that from what i read, the main thing this guy is worried about is that he’ll have less foot soldiers for ‘the struggle’ (especially sista solders). he clearly doesn’t actually care about the well being of black women.

  • Christelyn Karazin

    PoetOfDarkness Christelyn Karazin That whole commentary was like a love letter to himself. What a complete sociopathic narcissist.

  • PoetOfDarkness

    Christelyn Karazin PoetOfDarkness oh, and i just want to add that the reason i’m interested in black women has nothing to do with me not liking white women and everything to do with the fact that i like black women. unlike ‘Leroy’ here, who ‘95%’ of the reason he dates white women is because of the actions of black women and not specifically because white women are so great (by his own admission)

  • Christelyn Karazin

    kennaGransberg No no no no no meeeeeee first!!!!!! lol

  • Christelyn Karazin

    kennaGransberg Side note…if that last video wasn’t proof of how these knuckle draggers attack us, even when we advise the black women who want to “keep it black” keep hope alive, we STILL get trolled! It’s kind of fascinating, really.

  • vivaforever

    As an aside, look what clutch posted. lol Once in a blue moon, they show some wisdom: 
    http://www.clutchmagonline.com/2015/05/i-refuse-feel-sorry-for-black-men-who-feel-nothing-for-black-women/

  • vivaforever

    The guy is an idiot. Most of the non-BW with BM, regardless of their relationship with an individual black man, are not black male identified. They do not care about the collective of black men, and the black men they’re in relationships with don’t mind it or prefer it if they don’t care about black men outside of them, even if they themselves are always going off about the white man (e.g., Kanye)…Black women should mirror these women’s attitudes…I mean, who has time to waste energy on strange men who hold little to no value to them?

    Plenty of black men’s biracial/multiracial kids are “non-black oriented” too…Who cares? Just like everyone else, biracial kids of any pairing have the right to choose what culture or aspects of culture(s) they find valuable. 
    And it’s primarily black men’s responsibility to advocate for their own issues. Many of them sit on the sidelines when people are protesting police brutality (and other issues that people talk about as it applies to BM) because they can’t be bothered, but expect everyone else to cape for them. The princess attitude is so tired.
    Scary thing is that this man, who harbors negative views of BW, will be welcomed with open arms by some of these very same women because he’s black.

  • Point Dexter

    Chris, it’s a testament to your beauty that you make an unattractive male.

  • MsDee49

    This made me spit out coffee…lol. Wow

  • trinigirl1

    Can I comment AFTER I finish dying from laughter? !!!!  LOL

  • trinigirl1

    Chris, I’m still dying here, ‘honorary slave master’ LMAO

  • trinigirl1

    ” This is Leroy coming from my auntie’s basement!”   STOP! The coffee just went up my nose!   I can’t today, funny!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  • Savannahpostnew1

    I think that the back and forth between black men and black women about whether white men want us or not is just SICK.  I cant understand why bm are so concerned.  I have lots of pics of famous wealthy wm/bw but I have to go to work.   I think that instead of responding to these SICK men, we should just put up the pics without even acknowledging them. 

    When I think of what the guy probably looks like who typed those comments, I think of that guy who just killed that Executive and his family in DC.

    Below is Roland Betts. He is the former owner of the Texas Rangers and owns Chelsea Piers for you New Yorkers.  He has been married to his dark black wife for decades and has 2 socialite daughters.

    Read about him here:  http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Roland_W._Betts

  • anzidavis

    thanks so much for the laugh

  • Savannahpostnew1

    Here are the pics with Mr. Betts and his family.  Sorry, I don’t think that you can maximize the pics.

  • “You’re kids will be non-black oriented” 
    Okay, I see no problem with this.
    “he wont give a fuck about treyvon martin, cops killing blacks, freddie grey..none of that shit.” 

    Again, also seeing no problems with the above.  We’ll give no fucks together.  {when he says ‘killing blacks’ we all know he’s just talking about black men}

    But, this jewel right here by Christelyn —>  Your biracial girls will worship their non-black fathers, and not black men!! Less tail for my sons!!!
    IMO is a little talked about, but major reason why black men hate seeing black women date/marry interracially.  Our unions also produce those light-skinned, wavy-haired, “exotical” looking women they fetishize over.  Yet, they will have little to no access to our daughtersbecause our daughters will be looking for men of the caliber of their fathers and most black men don’t measure up.

  • lili2009

    PoetOfDarkness Christelyn Karazin  As a white man, thank you for speaking on your own behalf because these black men fancy themselves your spokesperson on what you all like and don’t like.

  • WickedCoolJulez

    “When I go out with the Becky’s and ’em that’s a political statement”. Hilarious!

  • Savannahpostnew1

    He is also the best friend of George W. Bush

  • melissamak007

    vivaforever I just read that! I was reading the rest of the comments from the Puffy post and saw it.

  • mzsunshine

    I can’t stop laughing…

  • BellaVoce

    @Allie1231
    I feel you….they make my head hurt too!
    This is exactly why I will not entertain dating/marrying a BM…..just sickening and too many of them have the mindset of the person who wrote this letter.

  • trinigirl1

    mzsunshine
    Me either!

  • JoyKaine

    Okay, clearly ALL of this is bs. It’s the most shallow men that attack black woman for hair texture and skin color. This idiot would die if he learned that there are men who see the whole woman and love her entire being; loves the children they create together and the home he provides for them; loves the wisdom he can pass on and help them grow and thrive in any culture; loves his family so much, even that ebony-tone, tightly coiled hair woman, that til his last breath, will defend and protect her. I feel sorry for his girlfriend, she’ll never know that love.

  • melissamak007

    mzsunshine But, I might be laughing harder at the things “Leroy” said!

  • Maria fleming

    These men are constantly talking about how masculine and desirable they are but they are anything but. What kind of men compete with their women on looks and desirability?? They appear more feminine to me and on a guy, it’s not cute at all. Black men need to start acting like real men and stop competing with their women.

  • Smauggy

    I’m really sick of this double standard when it comes to dating outside your race. I deal with it so much in my family. Completely acceptable for my brothers, but they’re giving my boyfriend a hard time 🙁

    Glad he’s stronger than me in this way.

  • Maria fleming “They appear more feminine to me and on a guy, it’s not cute at all.”
    So agree!  The catty behavior is just not becoming.  Black men seem to be getting more and more feminine each passing day.  Zero appeal to me as a woman.

  • Brenda55
  • zimekcyn

    Okkk, so did anyone else see that mold move from one side to the other, or did I imagine it?

  • FriendsofJay

    zimekcyn I’ve watched this hypocrisy since college.  Why do BM put up with it???  Everyone seems to think it normal!

  • mzsunshine

    Exactly, that’s why I can’t stop laughing…

  • Smauggy

    Your forgot my favorite of all time interracial couple dark skin youtuber britpoplife Patricia meeeep

  • mspbody

    PearlsPolkaDots My question is WHAT THE HELL IS “NON-BLACK ORIENTED”? 
    Seriously. What does that even mean? Whatever orientation I have, I am black.

  • waldeinsamkeit

    I don’t know whether to be highly impressed on how accurate your performance was or somewhat scared lol.

  • Silverroxen

    That’s really messed up. She’s fine with it until she goes home. Smh.

  • Chris you are TOO FUNNY!! You hit it on the head..BM always TRYING to get a job very few HAVE a job! 🙁

  • Smauggy

    Ok I’m sorry to spam but while we’re on this celebration of dark skin queens (we are celebrating right…?) can we just acknowledge this…. I just wanted to share these pictures cause they’re my favorite lol

  • Bren82

    Ok, I’m certain I failed the quiz because none of what he wrote makes sense.

  • Silverroxen

    That reminds m of something. My mom was watching a video with some young BM twerking and speaking in a feminized manner. The catch is sometimes those guys are straight and they do it for fun. Then, she said why are all these young BM so feminine? I can guess at why.

  • trinigirl1

    Smauggy
    When are they ‘getting married?’   LOL

  • trinigirl1

    I’m actually in the middle of ‘work’ placing my bag/jewelry orders but I keep coming back to this video Chris made. Not much getting done, I’m still howling here LOL!

  • Smauggy

    trinigirl1 Smauggy Oh gosh never in life! Jared Leto is hott, but Lupita deserves someone worthy of her.

  • Silverroxen

    I am loving these pictures! I was so ready to debunk his statements, but then I saw you already did. Applause Chris!

  • trinigirl1

    Smauggy trinigirl1
    He IS some kinds cute 🙂

  • Cami2210

    I thought it was universally known that women pass on their culture and values to their children (by being mothers).  My friends who are half black/ half asian had asian mothers who MADE SURE they know their culture.  Same goes for women who have Caribbean roots.  Most of the time women just spend more time with the kids and it happens naturally.  Our children are going to be brought up by black women and are going to absorb our values just because we’ll be the ones nurturing and caring for them.  It’s not something you have to go out of your way if you’re in your home country.

    Also, BM trolls are BIG on telling us how unattractive we are to WM.  Apparently they don’t like afros, relaxers, OR weaves.  ALL our hair is ugly to him lol, so it must be ugly to WM.  Not that lighter women have a hard time getting WM, but I see more women of darker complexions with them when I’m out.  I’m sure the trolls do as well lol.  I’ve felt so beautiful because of things my white boyfriends have said about my hair and skin. Telling a girl she has long hair that’s real IS NOT sexy!  BM need to step it up when it comes to admiring our features, because they’ve turned me off more than on with that BS.

    Those photos you posted probably intimidate men like that.  He knows better.  Not EVERY white man has to like BW because in many countries they outnumber us to the extent that there are more than enough for those of us who ARE interested in returning their advances.  When this younger generation (tween to college age currently) gets to marrying age, the entire BC is gonna be in for a HUGE shock.

  • zimekcyn

    trinigirl1 Girl, this is sooo sad yet soooo TRUE.

  • Cami2210

    Bren82 Cliff Notes Version:  Waaaaaaaaaah!  I’m not as desirable as I thought!

  • trinigirl1

    zimekcyn trinigirl1
    These ‘men’ are nothing, if not funny as hell!  You know I’m coming back with a comment & a picture right! LOL

  • LADoll

    Black men are SCARED to death at the thought that BW are opening themselves up to non-BM. The insults, the badgering, the scare tactics are ALL coming from a place of FEAR.
    Black men are AFRAID that once BW realize that we have more options and that there are non-BM who are open to and proactively seeking love and relationships with BW that they will lose their stranglehold on the minds and bodies of BW.

  • Silverroxen

    The BC shouldn’t be in for a shock, if they were paying attention to how a lot of young BM disrespect or ignore young BW. Which we know they aren’t, but hey what can they expect if the young women of my generation have decided that we should go where we are celebrated and not tolerated.

  • melissamak007

    mzsunshine I wanted Christelyn to know that she’s funny too. BUT Leroy and his craziness? Steals the show!

  • Cami2210

    Silverroxen I think there are a lot of closeted gay rappers, and many younger BM and boys don’t even know what it is they’re emulating.  Being THAT much about your boys IS NOT attractive to women.

  • Silverroxen

    http://thebrowneyeforever.blogspot.com/2014/08/is-black-man-to-go-by-way-of-asian-man.html?m=1 – They are noticing a trend, I believe a BM did a video on this too. I think the title was are BW going to end up being like AW are something along those lines.

  • Cami2210

    PearlsPolkaDots I also don’t want my future children to think that they are in any way responsible for taking up the struggle.  That’s too much stress on children in general.  You can have sympathy for people, but it’s not our responsibility.

  • zimekcyn

    trinigirl1 Hurry, I’m on vacation for the next week and I am already bored however, LEROY truly woke me up!!

  • Karla

    Did you just channel LeRoy?  This is waaaaay too close for comfort!  In the meantime, let’s see how we can break down the four “evils” even further:

    1.  “Your kids will be non-black oriented” – nope.  They’ll have the best (and sometimes the worst) of all worlds.  I don’t have kids but I have three biracial nieces who live in Germany.  I can’t speak for this, from personal experience,  but they sure can and they’ve told me so I’m using their words.  They also worship their father because he’s a good person, a righteous dude (as they said in “Ferris Bueller”) and a fair but firm father.  Oh, and he stayed and took his responsibility as a father seriously.  Not once have they every said they love him because he’s White.  He loves his brown girls and he lets them know every second.  Self-esteem is the least of their problems!  They recognize character when they see it.

    2.   “He wont give a fuck about treyvon martin, cops killing blacks, freddie grey..none of that shit.” – since when does the world only house Black men?  He will give a shit about every life… not only those BM but BW, WW, WM, the people of Nepal, law enforcement, dogs, cats, his family and others, in the universe, that may have lost their lives too soon for whatever reason.  These BM who only live for other BM are severely limited and I wouldn’t want that kind of person.  Way too selfish and ego-driven.  ‘Bye.

    3.   “and what hurts you doenst hurt us….you cant hurt us back by ‘dating outside too’ — if you wanna hurt black men…continue to choose
    thugs over us decent black men……that’s 95% OF THE REASON WE DATE OUTSIDE
    OUR RACE….” – a) My love life and marriage was not done or designed to “hurt” your sorry a**.  You give yourself too much credit in that you think I was thinking about you when I met, dated and married (for over 21 years now) my husband.  Nope.  You were not even on my radar.  EVAH!   b) If it didn’t hurt so much, you would shut up about it.  Methinks thou dost protest too much. c) Be a mensch and just admit you date WW because you like them.  To keep using BW as an excuse is insulting to a WW and makes me think you’re just using her to piss us off, when, in fact, we seriously don’t care.  If I was the WW you were dating, I’d be pissed to hear that I was being used as a means of making another woman “jealous”.  It’s demeaning and stupid.  But, of course, the world revolves around some BM and their magic penises so, apparently, they have the right to use anyone they damn well please.  They’ve earned it (sarcasm).

    4.   “BUT that non-black woman is DESIGNED to comfort her black man
    when he’s pulled over by the cops for no reason…..as the household is a
    BLACK household” – LOLOLOLOLOLOL!  Seriously, I just snorted my cranberry juice.  If that’s the case, then why are these BM so concerned about what BW do?  Do you, all day, and let that woman comfort you, protest for you, wipe your tears when you cry at the injustice… hold it.  I don’t remember seeing any protestors comforted by non-Black women.  Maybe that happened in someone’s dream.  That’s it.  Okay, then.  Fantasy accepted.  Go on with your bad self.

    There is positive proof, every day, that more and more BW are living their lives.  Okay, maybe it isn’t moving as fast as we’d like but it’s moving and the result is inevitable.  We do it because we care about our own well-being.  It’s about time someone should and who better than ourselves?  Thanks, Chris, for all you do.  Better the enemy you know than the one you don’t.

  • Silverroxen

    Reminds me of a Boondocks episode about a rapper named Gangstalicious. Same thing basically it was blatantly obvious by what was going on in the music video.

  • trinigirl1

    zimekcyn trinigirl1
    I’m getting that necklace now- when I’m done with the orders, don’t worry I’ll be BACCCCK!  🙂

  • mlank64

    BRHAAAAAAAAA!  OMG…you made my day Christelyn by posting this letter.  OMG…talk about utter foolishness with a bucket load of projection.  Black women are too dark and their afro/relaxed/textured hair is too unappealing to nonblack men…calling bull ish on that…that’s a black man’s hangup, not white men.  White men in general are not  infected with the colorism gene that black men are suffering from when it comes to disecting the physicality of black women. 
    Notice his definition of masculine is all about the physicality…no mention of being a provider, protector, problem solver, producer and or contributer to his community.  The things that make you a man, of course he can’t speak on this because he knows as a collective black men get a grade of F as the OOWL stats is living proof of their abducation of providing and protecting their own offspring.  Again, it’s all about the magical black penis.

  • mlank64

    White women are there when black men are in trouble…really, from my understanding #blacklivesMatter was created by 2 black women. So, I don’t see a plethera of white women masculating themselves and going on the fronlines and enduring rubber bullets, batons, and gas in their face like black women are all so willing to do..so his whole argument falls flat. Which is one of many reasons he is loathed to see black women leave this misery and find happiness with nonblack men.
    As for the children of BW/WM vs BM/WW…is utter nonsense. This man needs to understand the this simple phrase…”The hand that rocks the cradle rules the world”. In other words, its the mother that influences how the child perceives themselves. It’s the mother that tends to dominate that arena more than the father. Black men who marry out will be more around his wife’s family, friends, neighborhood, or circle of influence. Same can be send with BW/WM relationships. I know in my own upbringing…I was more around my mother’s family than my fathers. This is not absolute in every situation…but I’m secure in saying that the mothers are the primary care givers and they are the ones that shape or influence how the child will identify themselves.

  • lili2009

    Silverroxen  It’s a satire newspaper like the Onion. Didn’t really happen but someone’s got their pulse on the attitude of Irish IR between black and white!

  • DWB

    That video — WOW

    LOL!!!!!!

    As to these two…

    “You’re kids will be non-black oriented” 
     While I understand that people of good will mean something different when they say this, I hear this as a dog whistle and “sufficiently black” equally hating/blaming white folk. Nope.

    As to my mixed children, 6 of them are girls and two are in relationships (one with a WM and one with a BM) but don’t get too excited about those odds — she waded through a THOUSAND “Leroy’s” and found her a good man (and his mom swirls!!!!!)

    Considering how open I am in my appreciation of his mother particularly and BW in general, I expect that my son will find a BW to love and cherish, but that doesn’t help BM so…. *shrugs*

    “he wont give a fuck about treyvon martin, cops killing blacks, freddie grey..none of that shit.” 
    I don’t really care about Trayvon and Brown as they got what they deserved; I have much more sympathy for Gray and Garner.

  • Cami2210

    kennaGransberg As long as my man is fighting to protect ME and our offspring, I don’t need him to be out their taking on black issues. I for one, don’t want to be on the front lines of ANYTHING.  There are other ways to contribute to society.

  • LADoll

    kennaGransberg  Although its not discussed very often the truth is that black men are OBSESSED with White men. They are constantly wondering and worrying about what White men think/do/say. They are OBSESSED with what White men have/earn/possess. And lastly they COVET access to White women whom they feel “belong” to White men. It is like a goal of many of these DBR BM to “take” the White man’s woman and many will express this in no uncertain terms.

    Black men are OBSESSED with White men and its so very sick.

  • DWB

    allie1231 NICE response!!!!

  • Cami2210

    LADoll kennaGransberg I noticed BM are always throwing around the “honorary black man” title to WM for stupid reasons.  I don’t think I’ve EVER heard a BW say a WW was an “honorary black woman”, although I’ve known many WW who see THEMSELVES this way lol!

  • Silverroxen

    “Are y’all just existing?” No, by the pics you have posted y’all are living a happy life. I also agree woth Cami there are other ways to contribute to society whichddoesn’t involve putting oneself into danger. “He’s just with your ass. So you married your wife just so she can help you solve problems, not because you actually love and treasure her? So many things wrong with that comment.

  • ToriSpeaks007

    “What utter narcissistic nonsense

    EXACTLY!

  • Dezzi

    LOL! I mean I’ll speak on the Black household part since I do come from a mixed family and my parents are IR (dad black, mom asian)….  we are FAR from what would be considered a “Black” household. We embrace both sides equally. Growing up though, my brothers and I were raised on Asian customs (specifically Filipino) because my mom was the one who was at home most of the time. Once again, my dad being a BM & my mother a non-BW. We’re not “Black oriented”. We’re cultured individuals and we are not going to stop exploring our curiosities/interests to fit some stupid mold which society tends to do. I feel bad for your future kids….

  • Silverroxen

    That seizure did sound too good to be true lol. I guess this is what people mean when they say I act too serious.

  • Dezzi

    Smauggy I’m going through the same thing right now actually. You’re not alone. 🙁

  • melissamak007

    kennaGransberg Especially when they might not a White male friend for miles.

  • melissamak007

    Silverroxen Haha! LOVE The Boondocks. I miss Aaron McGruder. His opinions and commentaries are hilarious and spot on. My favorite episode (if I could pick one) would have to be the one about MLK.

  • Smauggy

    Dezzi Smauggy How are you dealing with it? My sister and my little brother have been the most supportive. My mom and dad are just… especially my dad. It’s so frustrating. 

    And his family adores me -_-

  • trinigirl1

    These types of BM- the Leroy’s and the NBABMW want through words and deeds to DENY a  BW the RIGHT she has to have the moments I’m posting and showing in the photos right now. They live and breathe to deny BW any joy or happiness whatsoever.  I say to all of you that feel this way about the happiness and lives of BW or the women who are a part of BBW  eat your sad, lonely hearts out!  These are the lives we have lived and continue to live in spite of your best sabotage! Days filled with with the good and wonderful things people like you can only dream of! Here you go Leroy!

  • melissamak007

    kennaGransberg No to everything. People kill me. They really do. The assumptions alone. I don’t know what you said. But how in the world were you “showboating”? He’s doing a whole lot of talking. Like he’s trying to convince himself that your relationship is based on nothingness. Keep trying…

  • mlank64

    trinigirl1 THIS!!!  Is this your Trinigirl1, cause you are a knockout…eat your heart out Leroys of the world!

  • lili2009

    Thank you for this! I find these mental gymnastics fun!  My favorite pieces of “wisdom” are about our hair (White guys don’t like your hair or skin in any way, shape, or form at all–straight, curly, weaved, no weave, they HATE it!) I also like well-worn opinion that black men can bed all sort of international hotties because, as men, they stay black (because Black=Male) but black women cannot bed all sorts of white and/or international hotties because we surrender our black membership and those white men don’t want us anyway but if they DID want us and we married them then we are wenches who want to live in comfort instead of struggle.  It’s exhausting chasing one’s tail like that but it’s fun to try to make sense of it!

  • That “fear is the mind-killer” line wasn’t too far off as someone’s brain has been severely damaged in order to spout that kind of nonsense.

    There is pretty much nothing in what he said that would terrify any black woman that ISN’T black male identified. Also notice he wrote that out with the presumption that black women who date interracially is as pre-occupied with black male issues as he is pre-occupied with his own self.

    What a pathetic waste of space. 

    Also, I really wish black men would get off of that “Mandigo Myth” tripe and stop associating masculinity with their dicks. A real man takes care of house and home. It’s ridiculous that some menchildren continue to run around and think that sex is the beginning and end of the requirements necessary in a woman’s life.

    Stay out of grown folks business, please; we have more important things to worry about than your bruised ego and lack of contributions to society.

  • DWB

    mlank64 trinigirl1 She is BEAUTIFUL!!!!

  • Dezzi

    Smauggy Dezzi WOW! It’s the same over here! My two brothers love him! They treat my boyfriend like a brother. I honestly thought my parents would be the last people on Earth to give us a hard time because they’re in IRR themselves! It’s so assbackwards…. 

    It’s like whenever I mention my bf to my parents they get all quiet and it’s nothing but negativity. They don’t think we’ll last and my dad is always trying to find something wrong with him. They claim that it has nothing to do with his race. I don’t think my mom really cares, but I feel like my dad does.  My mom however likes to make snide remarks though. 

    As for my bf’s family, yes they love me. We actually just came back from visiting his family. We had a great time! Nothing was ever awkward between us. Everyone was so friendly.

  • Brenda55

    allie1231
    “This all definitely comes from a place of fear. But let us not forget that it also comes from a place of hate and resentment. These types of black men hate that we are dating/marrying their supposed archenemy. An enemy whose women they worship and who’s power they yearn to have. An enemy whose approval they require in order to revere their own race/image and make simple life decisions. An enemy whom they claim conditioned them to act and think like lesser men, all while they continue to be the very thing that said enemy taught them to be. No incentive to be better men to spite them; just the unrelenting desire to demonstrate said sentiments in their everyday actions and speak. These men are not just annoying, they are dangerous. Christelyn’s commentary was an entertaining wake up call. Come hell or high water, these miserable cretins will find a way to try and steal our bliss.”

    Such an exhausting bunch to have to deal with which is why I no longer do.

  • trinigirl1

    mlank64 trinigirl1
    Yes ma’ma it’s me and the hubby from our wedding day through the years! I always say while a photo is a snap shot an album can really tell most of a story. Just holding it together with my ancient self ! LOL

  • mspbody PearlsPolkaDots non-black oriented = non-BLACK MAN-identified. A black woman or biracial woman who makes rational decisions based on what’s best for her and has sensible standards while not making acceptions for damaged and deranged persons.

    That’s basically what he’s trying to say while hoping we’re too stupid to notice. <.<

  • trinigirl1

    DWB mlank64 trinigirl1
    You know I LOVE your comment  🙂

  • mlank64

    allie1231 You ought to start a blog…your writing along with Trinigirl1 is captivating and so articulate.  You nailed it…Bravo!!

  • CarrieThompson1

    I am blown away that he reread this and it made sense to him. Flabbergasted. Wow.
    And another thing, black women are not dating out to hurt ANYONE.
    If anything becky is dating you to piss off her parents Leroy.

  • DWB

    CarrieThompson1 
    If anything becky is dating you to piss off her parents Leroy.
    OUCH!!!!!!

  • CarrieThompson1

    Running a business is more masculine than bending me over

  • mlank64

    Karla YES!

  • CarrieThompson1

    LOL, you really went there. XD

    Most BW really don’t date IRR to hurt anyone. That’s because there’s no “victim-mentality” behind it. If you just want to be with someone you love and be happy, you don’t have time for all the ugly mess that BM like this are constantly spewing.

  • Aquagirl1

    lol so as a black woman (often mistaken for biracial) raised by a white man since infancy, who listens to mostly rock music, does not have any grievances against mainstream Canadian culture, and who is completely indifferent to the so-called “plight” of the black man, I am this guy’s worst nightmare.

    For some reason, this makes me lulz.
    Funny, my mom had a kid with a black man. He could have, oh, you know, actually helped raise that kid instead of going off and banging one of his white mistresses, for which my mother filed for divorce. She never dated another black man. I never dated even one. lol.

  • CarrieThompson1

    Your response was witty and friggin perfect!

  • CarrieThompson1 AHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

    You are killing me today, Carrie!

  • mlank64

    Silverroxen Yes, I saw that video as well.  Be afraid, be very afraid is what I tell them.

  • Smauggy

    Dezzi Smauggy Would you mind if I asked what your parents were?

  • mlank64

    Cami2210 “When this younger generation (tween to college age currently) gets to marrying age, the entire BC is gonna be in for a HUGE shock.”
    They already are, hence all the gnashing of teeth and trolling.

  • Dezzi

    Smauggy Dezzi My dad is black & my mom is Asian.

  • lili2009

    Silverroxen  🙂

  • CarrieThompson1

    Bm date out because they found a white queen. We date out due to disloyalty and desperation. Capice!

  • jazzyfae45

    Man its early and there are already over 100 comments lol. I’d say my piece but I have projects for classes to do, I’ll comment later. But I know these comments will be so funny:)

  • Dezzi

    _Toni_ CarrieThompson1 I’m totally not lying when I say this. I swear, I heard this black boy say in front of a group of us (including white girls) “I want a white girl so I can tell her what to do and she won’t say anything about it” Or something along those lines. I was offended for the white girls! None of them even said anything. They were just quiet. I wasn’t even thinking “oh how dare he choose white girls!” I thought his mentality was sick! Not sure if he was joking or not but either way it’s tasteless. I’ve heard a lot of bm state their reasons as to why they date out and all of it was for the wrong reasons. Like I said, I’m not lying!

  • ParadiseInWinter

    CarrieThompson1

    Gosh please don’t say due to disloyalty and DESPERATION, that makes non black men seem like a second choice and makes you seem desperate for love. Its simply not true. No black man has ever done me wrong and ill still date out of my race because its an option. Don’t make non black men feel less than, i BEG  you.

  • DWB

    Dezzi _Toni_ CarrieThompson1 “…and she won’t say anything about it””
    Uh, yeah … good luck with that!!!!!!!!

  • lili2009

    How does a black man “design” a white woman exactly? Shouldn’t it be more like “A black man trains a white woman to comfort her black man…” ? There was a white woman troll here getting all mad at me a few weeks ago after saying that black men find white women “easy.”  Naturally, she wasn’t complaining on any black male youtube vid but instead brought her beef here. So, how do the white women who date black men feel about being “trained” or “designed” by them because apparently 95% of the time, they go to you because they can’t do that to us.

  • Brenda55

    trinigirl1
    One good turn deserves another. This is SirLoin and I on our wedding day.  SirLoin is a Quaker. We married in a Quaker service and as is custom he is signing our marriage certificate. This certificate is then read to and then signed by all who attended our wedding to show acceptance, support and to bear witness.   It is traditional that the husband signs first to signify that he takes greater responsibility within the marriage for me wife and assumes responsibility as my husband to provide, protect, problem solve for the family that we are creating.

  • lili2009

    Brenda55 trinigirl1  Aw!! I love this!!

  • Smauggy

    Dezzi Smauggy I kind of figured your dad was black lol. The double standard never fails to be consistent. I wish my dad was more accepting and understanding.

  • Dezzi

    DWB Dezzi _Toni_ CarrieThompson1 LOL for some reason they feel like these women are supposed to just kiss their asses and bow down to them. Just terrible… I will say that I do have a couple of black male friends who aren’t like that and are genuine in their relationships with non-bw.

  • Dezzi

    Smauggy Dezzi lol yep. I mean if he was white that would really be messed up! lmao Like um… have you looked in the mirror lately? hahaha But yeah it seems like we’re in the same boat. *sigh*

  • Dezzi

    jazzyfae45 I said the exact same thing lol. I was like damn! I love this blog.

  • PoetOfDarkness

    lili2009 that’s one thing i thought of after returning to this thread this morning after what i wrote down below last night (i was really tired last night and didn’t get across everything i wanted to, lol)

    adding to what you said, i’ll say that if i were a white (or otherwise non-black) woman reading what this guy wrote here, i wouldn’t walk, but i would RUN away from him. it’s clear he has some pathogenesis that i wouldn’t want to be a part of or put up with. one of which being is that he wouldn’t be with me because he loves me as much as he hates black women.

  • Chicago773

    Black men clearly aren’t designed to be leaders of their community or homes. Married to white women with a 72% divorce rate.
    Black community is failing because of them. They destroyed every thing they touch and we at least attempt to build up everything we touch.
    Black men are the human embodiment of Detroit
    They can miss me with all of this Jon sense.

  • Dezzi

    Aquagirl1 This is off topic lol but I’m curious as to what bands you listen to.  I love rock music too. 🙂

  • trinigirl1

    Brenda55 trinigirl1
    Have to find that  photo of us signing of the kettubah sometime. Beautiful!

  • PoetOfDarkness

    lili2009 PoetOfDarkness Christelyn Karazin yes, that is one thing that always perplexed (and yes, annoyed) me. it’s fine for these BM to speak for themselves when they are bashing BW but when they start to proclaim that they know what WM like, it’s just not only wrong but ridiculous. as a WM, i certainly wouldn’t go around and make blanket proclamations about what another group of people liked. again, it does annoy me.

  • Aquagirl1

    Dezzi Aquagirl1 My favourite is this band from London called NYPC, Spoon, Metric, Phantogram, Our Lady Peace, Nine Inch Nails, and I also love Irish singer Damien Rice… I could go on for awhile tbh lol. What about you?

  • Brenda55

    trinigirl1 Brenda55
    We have our certificate hanging in our living room.

  • trinigirl1

    Brenda55 trinigirl1
    Ours is over the bed!  LOL

  • mlank64

    LADoll kennaGransberg “Although its not discussed very often the truth is that black men are OBSESSED with White men. They are constantly wondering and worrying about what White men think/do/say. They are OBSESSED with what White men have/earn/possess”
    I always thought that BM were obsessed with WW, but, your point is much more accurate…the obsession of ww comes via the BM’s obsession with white patriarchy.  They want to be white men, and acquire all that white men possess such as white women and hegemony.  OMG their f…cked up!

  • PoetOfDarkness

    just something i would like to ask everyone here: if ‘Leroy’ above were married to, or got married to, his ideal white
    woman, what do you think the over/under would be to them getting
    divorced? i would say within two years, probably.

  • Dezzi

    Aquagirl1 Dezzi Nice! I love NIN. Yeah the list can go on especially since rock can be broken down into so many subgenres. lol I listen to Incubus, Deftones, Porcupine Tree, Alice In Chains, Pink Floyd, Rush, Queensryche, Santana, old Metallica… etc.

  • lili2009

    Chicago773  It’s just WEIRD that so many have a vested interested on dictating the movements of women. WHY?  I can’t think of any other group who talks about, trashes, and has so many opinions on black women like black men. They need to focus their energy on themselves and stop with the cringe-worthy interest on lady’s business!

  • DWB

    Dezzi Aquagirl1 Lots of prog there … awesome!!

    I have been listening to this Brit band as of late:

  • Brenda55 trinigirl1 Beautiful!
    Adding a picture from our wedding day.  Sippin’ tea and not caring about the Leroys of the world!

  • trinigirl1

    PearlsPolkaDots Brenda55 trinigirl1
    OMG How beautiful you are!  And the Mr. he’s handsome 🙂 but you already know that!  🙂

  • trinigirl1  Brenda55 Thank you!

  • trinigirl1

    Brenda55 trinigirl1

    Everyone’s starting to post some wedding photos- the best way to send that message I think!

  • Dezzi

    DWB Dezzi Aquagirl1 Absolutely! I especially love 70’s rock. That was when prog was a popular genre. Music was much more colorful back then! I love the fusion of jazz/funk/classical/rock. It’s so interesting to listen to, and songs were more than 3-4 minutes long.

  • DWB

    Dezzi Aquagirl1 YES!!!!!!!

  • trinigirl1

    First dress was my choice. Here’s the photo of the second wedding dress his for the reception.

  • Savannahpostnew1

    lili2009 

    Yeah.  A lot of men that I have spoken to have said white women are “easy”.  The white women who brag and try to argue with black women (online and in real life) are usually lowbrow.  We likely wouldn’t date their man anyway.

  • caligirl94117

    CarrieThompson1 I date out by choice. WM have always been my preference. I respect every black woman’s truth, so I know some do date out due to desperation. I just always need to add that there are some of us who’s first choice is a WM. He presumes we don’t exist.

  • mlank64

    kennaGransberg His white girl is “special” because she keeps the victimhood alive  Your retort should go something like this….courtesy of Allie1231….
    “Why all the fuss about trying to make the household a ‘black orientated one? They are more concerned with having their households“black-centered”, than they are of creating environments for their families that are centered on unity, prosperity and love. Carving out an environment in which an emphasis is put on striving for excellence, and valuing education is never considered and is of no importance to them. The environment must be littered with conversations about the struggle; how the white man always does him dirty, how the system has got a conspiracy against him, how the cops always target the black man for no reason, and how at the end of the day, the black woman is an enemy of the black man too”

  • Chicago773

    My comment got ate up somehow but it’s funny how these men have a 72% divorce rate with white men. Are NJ lrogressing in a global scale. Can’t compete with any race of men. Aren’t good providers and protectors in ANY COUNTRY THAT’S THEY INHABIT.
    DRIVE CRIME RATES UP AND PROPERTY VALUES DOWN. They’re absolute failures as men. Why white women want them is beyond me.
    Then after they’ve destroyed everything they touch they come over here trying to dictate that dating habits of the women they hate.
    Makes sense tho.
    They’ve destroyed everything else they touch. I doubt they want to see us thrive with the men they envy the most.
    Ultimately how you treat your women directly effects the success of that racial group.

  • Savannahpostnew1

    ParadiseInWinter CarrieThompson1 

    I think that she was using sarcasm and being facetious…

  • Chicago773 “They’re absolute failures as men. Why white women want them is beyond me.”
    White women learn the truth about black men soon enough.  I see a lot of divorced or single mother white women with biracial children in our area.  Those women probably thought they were getting an Obama but he was a Leroy instead LOL!

  • caligirl94117

    trinigirl1 mlank64 Your comments yesterday and today inspire us to live our best lives with someone who loves us. Thank you. My story is just beginning, but I’m enjoying every minute.

  • DWB

    PearlsPolkaDots Brenda55 trinigirl1 Our wedding was informal, but here it is…

  • Savannahpostnew1

    CarrieThompson1 

    Not needing the white man to eat is masculinity.  Hell, I guess that makes Asian men really masculine.

  • Allandise Rashire

    “He got underwear the same color as his skin” I’m done with you Chris. I cant!!! You are so freaking halarious! Leroy is very annoying. Whenever some come to with that garage, I give them a big f you and move on.

  • Allandise Rashire

    *me

  • mlank64

    Brenda55 trinigirl1 Beautiful

  • DWB Brenda55 trinigirl1 Awww…so beautiful!

  • mlank64

    PearlsPolkaDots Brenda55 trinigirl1 Gorgeous…keep them coming..Trolls are going to explode.

  • lili2009

    Chicago773  They simply aren’t organized and they are terrible strategists. Kola Boof talks about this a lot. I’ve recently become addicted to her twitter feed! She’s pretty harsh but she tells the truth.

  • Savannahpostnew1

    Brenda55 trinigirl1 

    Nice

  • Chicago773

    All the white women I know he the same issues with their black husnads/baby daddies as we do. I read that 75% of all non black women who have half black children eventually become single mom’s. Thats the same rate of OOWW black babies!
    I know soon many white grandparents raising their biracial grand check olden.
    In Russia it’s become an epidemic level of Russian women being impregnated by African immigrants who leave them with the responsibility of raising the child on their own so they end up putting the black kids in the orphanage and of course the Russians have these black children. They live horrible lives. A little mixed orphan black girl was just stabbed by neo nazis.
    Pumping and dumping where they go in regardless of their country of origin.
    They’re doing this mess to white women Kk over Europe!
    It’s gotten so bad they’ve even made documentaries about it!

  • melissamak007

    PearlsPolkaDots Brenda55 trinigirl1 Awww… Beautiful pic!

  • melissamak007

    DWB PearlsPolkaDots Brenda55 trinigirl1 Nice!

  • alecsilva

    “youre only losing your blackness and submitting to another culture being with non black men ESPECIALLY when a non black man is success driven and if thats the case….YOU CANT EVEN COMPLAIN ABOUT THE STRUGGLES OF BEING BLACK..due to a non-black household…”

  • melissamak007

    kennaGransberg This is too coincidental. So, I am going to assume that whatever I read, was on this site. I read a post recently. BM were saying that if they find out a BW they were interested in had dated a WM they lost interest or would stop dating her. What? Never mind the hypocrisy (because they can date and mate with whoever they want). The narcissism that makes them think every single BW wants them leads to a certain air of entitlement.  It’s funny because I’ve been told I can “Always come back home” and, once “Come back to us beautiful.”. Riigghhtt… It’s very odd to me that with all the longstanding BW/WM relationships and marriages out there they still try the “cumbucket” nonsense.

  • coco78728

    Your totally right! I remember going to my mothers side of the family every summer, while I still have trouble recognizing my dads family, I went to my dads said of the family 1 time and that was it.

  • lili2009

    alecsilva  OMG! LOL! Here come the giffs.  You all crack me up!

  • Chicago773

    Me too! I love her soon much. She goes IN.

  • Savannahpostnew1

    allie1231 

    Preach girl!

  • Savannahpostnew1

    kennaGransberg 

    They date ww and OBSESS about what white men think about everything.

  • lili2009

    DWB PearlsPolkaDots Brenda55 trinigirl1  Hurray!! I love these wedding pix!!  Major like, DWB!!

  • trinigirl1 Both dresses are lovely!

  • trinigirl1

    lili2009 Chicago773
    What these ‘men’ fail to accept or realize is ALL THAT EFFORT they’re putting into managing the business of WM/BW would be better spent ‘improving’ themselves- the fact that they’re busy with our business speaks more than volumes. Bunch of babies!

  • Allandise Rashire

    Simply gorgeous!

  • trinigirl1

    PearlsPolkaDots trinigirl1
    His eyes teared up when he saw me in the second dress outfitted with tiara and all- so it HAD to be a go for the reception!

  • MeliaFavors

    “non black men men TYPICALLY….dont
    find black women attractive due to darker skin and afro/relaxed/weaved hair AS
    for non black women on the other hand are TYPCIALLY attracted to a masculine
    look…and we all know..it doenst get anymore masculine than a black man….jus
    sayin
    (but lets forget about that fact)”
    No let’s NOT forget about this so-called “fact.” It’s comical to me that
    whenever this sentiment is expressed to black women about non-black men
    supposedly not finding us attractive, it’s ALWAYS coming from a black male and
    NOT a non-black man. You all love telling black women this because you’re
    actually projecting your own negative thoughts and feelings about darker skin
    and afro/relaxed/weaved hair on to non-black men with the wishful thinking that
    they feel the same about black women as you all do. Furthermore, why you idiots
    continually think you can speak for white and other non-black men is beyond me,
    but this practice of believing you’re non-black men’s spokesperson clearly
    displays your collective arrogance, narcissism, and outright delusion.
    “i mean if you want to date other
    races…THATS FINE…its cool…but take this into consideration”
    Oh, well thank you so much for giving us black women the permission and
    approval that we don’t actually need or asked for to exercise our right to
    explore our options. How kind and generous of you! [/end sarcasm]
    “it doesnt benefit black women to
    date another race as the MAN is the leader of the household…so your culture
    will be w/e the man is…..and your kids will be non-black oriented.”
    Of course it benefits a black woman to date a man of another race because
    men from other races generally treat us better than black males do and they
    actually do what REAL men are supposed to do: provide for and protect their
    families. The reality and what you have an issue with is that black women
    dating/marrying a man of another race, particularly a white man, doesn’t
    benefit YOU as a black male because it diminishes your black mammy/mule
    reserve.
    Black women maintain our racial identity when we IR date/marry despite the
    fact that black males like to pretend that this is not the case. We will never
    escape the fact that we are black women, and being with a non-black man,
    specifically a white man, actually reinforces just how black we are based upon
    the amount of flack that we get for our relationships particularly from the
    black community.
    Regarding how our children will be racially oriented, the difference in the
    offspring of BM/NBW and BW/NBM is that we as black women teach our children to
    embrace both of their cultures, while you black males teach your children to be
    black male-identified, which is a complete disrespect to the heritage of the
    non-black women you procreated with. While the greater society will view
    bi-racial children as black, regardless of which parent is black, it is not
    fair for these children to be oriented to being black when they are the product
    of two racial heritages. This is a concept that we black women understand, but
    you black males do not because it doesn’t support your black male-identified
    agenda.

  • EarthJeff

    _Toni_ “Also, I really wish black men would get off of that “Mandigo Myth” tripe and stop associating masculinity with their dicks.”

    Hmmmmmmm, so that means a walrus would make a good husband because he must be masculine?  Being MALE is related to what parts Mother Nature gave you.  Being a MAN …. well…. some just dont have any idea what that is about.

  • trinigirl1

    PearlsPolkaDots Chicago773
    LOL you’re so wrong for that- LOL

  • EarthJeff

    trinigirl1 Brenda55 “Everyone’s starting to post some wedding photos- the best way to send that message I think! ”

    Awwwwww, geeeezzzz, no wedding pics from me……

  • alecsilva

    lili2009 alecsilva That honestly was my face when I read that part. So, he wants BW to struggle with BM!? 

    BLACK WOMEN ARE ONLY GOOD FOR THE “STRUGGLE” ACCORDING TO “LEROY”. SO LADIES PLEASE DO NOT DATED OR MARRY A NON BLACK MAN BECAUSE YOU WILL BE MISSING OUT ON THE STRUGGLE THE BLACK COMMUNITY WANTS US TO GO THROUGH.

  • Silverroxen

    Beautiful! I’ve always liked wedding dresses with lacy sleeves.

  • trinigirl1

    EarthJeff trinigirl1 Brenda55

    Not yet, not yet but it’s coming before year’s end- the ‘big guy willing’ I hope we have a few more ‘newly weds that Brenda and I can bug for more photos.

  • trinigirl1

    Silverroxen
    That dress also has an illusion back so it carried that lace and bead work there as well. I LOVED both dresses really.

  • Tempaccount

    Black men always say white women are more free spirited,trusting, fun….aka they didn’t know the ways of blk men and joined the blk women are just bitter band. Now some left white men for false stereotypes of blk men. I now do see single white women with mixed race kids (I learn this from them)
    some ask for advice,but honestly I never been with a blk guy before to their shock. When I was 4th grade all the white kids had moms and dads. Me and the biracial girl who told me her dad is black,but not in her life…..we became fast friends. Times are changing and kids who are mix raced whose father is blk…….

  • EarthJeff

    Cami2210 LADoll kennaGransberg ” I don’t think I’ve EVER heard a BW say a WW was an “honorary black woman”, ”

    Well in that episode of Being Mary Jane when she said she was an angry black woman and when she looked at that pain-in-the-butt white woman and called her an angry black woman too….  I suppose we all really ARE angry black women to some extent?  😉

  • lili2009

    alecsilva lili2009  “If your non-black man is SUCCESS DRIVEN, you can’t COMPLAIN about the struggles of being black”  what in the flying fu**?! This reminds me of that Dave Chappelle bit, “When Keepin It Real Goes Wrong!”  So to keep my blackness, I need to find a black man who is NOT success driven and thus struggling which will make ME a more authentic black woman because then I’m down for that struggle? What?!

  • EarthJeff

    mlank64 “White men in general are not  infected with the colorism gene that black men are suffering from when it comes to disecting the physicality of black women. ”

    I would agree with that.  Not only are we NOT infected with that colorism thing but we dont understand it at ALL.  Nor any other of the self-hate.

  • Tempaccount

    I had white women tell me how blk men use them for money,abuse them,get drunk…..I wonder how many white women give money to white men and as a majority would allow bad treatment ect. They let blk men get away with?

  • alecsilva

    lili2009 alecsilva He wants BW to marry bums basically.

  • trinigirl1

    MeliaFavors
    This is a huge part of what drives so many BM INSANE- the FACT that BW no longer NEED THEM to function in society- frankly as if WE EVER DID!   Check history to see who held the BC together and who still does to this very day! They need BW if  for nothing more than being their beasts of burden!    SMDH.

    Oh, well thank you so much for giving us black women the permission and approval that we don’t actually need or asked for to exercise our right to explore our options. How kind and generous of you! [/end sarcasm]

  • StarLightBubbles27

    Tempaccount I have heard similar things from WW-friends of my friend, they deal with a  lot of crap from BM. Man the horror stories I have.

  • inori

    Chicago773 White women dont realize most black men think they are stupid , in Nigeria  they are said to have “fish brains” ie brains that are so small it cant compute stuff . The sole reason for dating them is papers every African male knows that once the arrive in Europe it is super easy to get a white woman to either date or marry them .

  • Savannahpostnew1

    Lol.  This guy is being roasted on this blog!

  • trinigirl1

    Savannahpostnew1
    As he should be!  LOL

  • Savannahpostnew1

    StarLightBubbles27 Tempaccount 

    I remember being in a restaurant with a bm and we couldn’t help observing the young bb and wg mingling.  A BLACK MAN turned to me and said “these girls don’t know how these brothers will ruin their lives”

  • mlank64

    StarLightBubbles27 Tempaccount I work in a rather large office and I became friendly with one of the temps who is employed as a clerk.  She is white and I noticed she had pics of her children on her desk…beautiful children and they looked more blacked than biracial.    We were talking once and I forgot exactly the topic but she stated clearly she couldn’t stand the father of her children (he is black).  He doesn’t help with anything, she can’t count on him to see the kids,  he’s financially absent and liar etc.  I mean she stated she “hated” him.  In my mind I thought…”well, you messed with a DBR “brotha” what exactly did you expect.  I didn’t say that but I was thinking it.

  • StarLightBubbles27

    Chicago773 How foolish of me to think that the black men were only doing this in America. My goodness O__O. But some of those WW think that those BM will treat them better because she’s not black and then heartbroken to find he does the same to her. And she fell for the slick talk and Romeo attitude.

  • mlank64

    MeliaFavors “it doesnt benefit black women to date another race as the MAN is the leader of the household…so your culture will be w/e the man is…..and your kids will be non-black oriented.”
    “Of course it benefits a black woman to date a man of another race because men from other races generally treat us better than black males do and they actually do what REAL men are supposed to do: provide for and protect their families. The reality and what you have an issue with is that black women dating/marrying a man of another race, particularly a white man, doesn’t benefit YOU as a black male because it diminishes your black mammy/mule reserve.”
    PREACH!

  • mlank64

    alecsilva Pic is worth a thousand words…this is too funny, where do you get all this giffs.

  • indiestar777

    Aquagirl1 

    I listen to rock/metal as well, most of it from the 70s and 80s and some from the 90s and today.  I think that that’s some of the reason people didn’t like me throughout mostly middle and high school because of my choice in music plus the fact that by 7th grade I was reading at the 12th grade level.  I was the oddity.

  • trinigirl1

    caligirl94117 trinigirl1 mlank64

    In my own crazy way I just want BW who care about ‘their’ futures to know what is more than possible by being AWAKE in their lives.  I want them to STOP living their lives for others be it children, men, whatever. Stop drinking in ALL the lies they’ve been feed especially by BM, black churches, black media, black politicians, black anything, it’s all suspect.
    I’ve always thought even as a young girl first arriving in the States that it was really silly, the way women have been taught and conditioned to ‘put everything and everybody’ ahead of themselves. That is WHY to this very date almost to a person in my ‘family’ I am called ‘selfish’ a term I wear ‘proudly’.  My challenge is always the same “So, I can expect YOU, since you don’t like what I do or how I do things’ to take care of me, right?  So far that’s never failed to shut them right to hell up!

  • mlank64

    lili2009 alecsilva You got it!!! Sadly, many black women fall this heap of bull ish…because they are more concerned with being “authentically” black vs happy.

  • lili2009

    alecsilva lili2009  By his logic, it’s better that we marry white men who are not success driven because then we can complain about being black. Lawdy lawd!

  • mlank64

    PearlsPolkaDots Chicago773 Yep, and bw are slowly but surly getting the George Lucas’s and Maximillon Coopers  of the world.  In my book that’s a win win.

  • mlank64

    Chicago773 That is horrible and disgusting.

  • trinigirl1

    Forgot this one- me and BF heading out- hubby took photos- we let him come with us as body guard!  LOL

  • alecsilva

    mlank64 alecsilva  This gif been in my computer forever. I was going to post a picture but when saw this gif, I knew I had to use it.

  • indiestar777

    coco78728 

    This is true for me as well, I mostly spend time with my dad’s side of the family than my mom’s crazy side.  It’s true, even my mom says so and she spends time with dad’s side of the family too.  The only ones on her side that had since and weren’t crazy were her grandmother who raised her since she was an infant and just a handful of others (most of them are dead now).

  • coco78728

    My questions is when did WM lose their voice, and when did he speak for all WM and non-black men?

  • Ladiered09

    He’s the typical black male. I’ve yet to see one black man who didn’t share this belief system. They view black women as disposable tools to help them try to one up white men. The only black race they see are black men. And yet black women see this but still spill their blood in the streets for them. That’s really all most black men care about, which is why black women were complaining out the same things during the civil rights movements. 
    Reminds me of this I found on a blog…

  • Ladiered09

    Read both pictures…

  • Smauggy

    I love these wedding pics! I wanna show a picture of my boyfriend and I but idk how safe these sites are LOL. Last thing I need are some angry black men stalking this page to come after me T-T

  • indiestar777

    Maria fleming 

    I thought that I was the only one who noticed that!  A lot of these men nowadays saying this shit and acting like f***holes look like aliens/weirdo’s or feminine looking and it creeps me out a lot of the time.

  • coco78728

    The Hypocrisy is beyond real. Basically saying in oh so many words March and die for your black kangz, but we don’t have too because your not blood. Haha no thanks?

  • DWB

    Ladiered09 WOW … =(

  • StarLightBubbles27

    Ladiered09 Wow that is a Class-A hypocrite right there. I bet if she were to spit the BS he spat at her, he’d lose his ish.

  • lovelybeauty

    I have been lurking on this site for a few years now and I really enjoy it here. I must admit though, that I am really tired of hearing about black men. I would rather focus on more positive things. The same things that are going on with black men now, have been going on for years, and who knows if they will ever change. I just think that talking about black men and how they feel about us gets old after a while, especially whens its always negative.

  • coco78728

    That’s ok we’ll remember this when another BM gets shot, now I’ll have an excuse not to care as much.

  • StarLightBubbles27

    alecsilva While reading that I was making the same face. It makes me really lose hope for black women who still hellbent on putting up with these types of men.

  • indiestar777

    mspbody PearlsPolkaDots 

    A big part of it is that they want ready-made broodmares (especially light skinned/or mixed women of African descent) for their possible future convict angel sons who can do no wrong in their eyes.

  • lili2009

    mlank64 MeliaFavors  Yep! The guy is projecting all over the place.

  • Ladiered09

    lovelybeauty Well it’s only logical to discuss the people and things that affect black women, in a space that black women occupy, don’t you think? I would hope so.

  • Ladiered09

    coco78728 My mouth hit the floor when I first saw it.

  • StarLightBubbles27

    alecsilva lili2009 I can tell that a lot of these men are “new”. What I mean by that is, is they don’t know who they’re dealing with. I’m sure “DA BROTHA WOLF PACK” has gathered in forums, congregating and crap talking about Christelyn and this site.
    And these new BM think that they’re brave enough to take us on. When this makes me question the mental sanity of the black male collective.
    We have said this time and time again, we know their little tricks and we know how they think(which is narcissist delusional, and manipulative), but they can’t seem to comprehend how we think.

  • Ladiered09

    coco78728 I said to myself, I don’t think white and non-black men need anyone to speak for them.

  • indiestar777 mspbody “A big part of it is that they want ready-made broodmares”
    It really seems that way.  Especially when I hear black men saying they want to be with WW or other non-black women in order to have light-skinned daughters – essentially creating the women they are attracted to.  Like a feeder system for other colorstruck black males.  It makes my skin crawl actually to think of your own child in that kind of manner.  And I guess the light-skinned sons have no value.

  • coco78728

    I understand where your coming from but when it’s 95% of BW’s fault they date out I think that deserves to be talked about. But this article isn’t about how they see us but, just look how he’s acting like the official spokesman for non-black men, look at how he’s trying to “teach” us about how unworthy and unwanted BW are, and look at how he’s teaching us about our own game. As much as I would love it to ignore BM, when my group is constantly in their mouths, i love hearing their “facts”. It’s just more of a reason to look else where.

  • lili2009

    lovelybeauty Come on. You can’t expect the blog to ignore the barrage of negative response that they get on their youtube vids and on the blog?  Why should Christelyn Karazin hide it? Why not let us respond to it, laugh at it, etc.?  Plus, I’m sorry but most of the posts are about beauty, health, how to get a guy, how to improve oneself. Not much here about black guys, actually.

  • StarLightBubbles27

    Smauggy That’s the way I feel ;__;

  • onmywayup

    “Leroys” make such a good enough argument for why black women should date interracially, you almost don’t even need this website. Lol.

  • coco78728

    Lol I know! I just love how these BM act as if y’all voted him in as an honorary white dude, then continued to vote him as spokesman and then pushed him out to spread the white male gospel to all black women.

  • MsEva

    Ugh, another sorry black man; moving on.

  • mlank64

    Smooth and Savage Tango 
    Psssst…come here, I’ll tell you a secret.
    Sometimes the best strategy for us white dudes is to sit back, zip it and let other guys shoot themselves in the foot.
    And in the ass.
    And in the other foot.
    The longer we sit here, the more holes keep showing up
    LMAO…..good strategy!

  • trinigirl1

    Smauggy
    Post a ‘small one’ you’re not ‘famous’ or anything are you?  I say have fun, piss them off -help them get ulcers, why not- honestly they’re like bright shiny things to play with.

  • Aquagirl1

    Dezzi Aquagirl1 Oh yes, I love Incubus and Deftones! Can’t believe I forgot to put Incubus on my list. I also love Dashboard Confessional… going to see them in just a few weeks!

  • DWB

    My wife took a half-day from work and she is reading this article and we are having fun with one of our wonderful, far-ranging discussions. She was looking for a certain woman from Zambia and came across this story about a WM (a Buckeye — OF COURSE!!!!!!!) who went to Zambia to meet and marry the love of his life.

    They say a picture is worth a thousand words and I can’t help but see the look on this guy’s face as a response to every “Leroy” out there wondering what happened to his “women.”

    What had happened was…

  • trinigirl1

    DWB
    You’re BAD! LOL

  • onmywayup

    PearlsPolkaDots  “Again, also seeing no problems with the above.  We’ll give no fucks together. ”

    Omg! #dead

  • Aquagirl1

    Maria fleming Actually, full lips and big bottoms themselves as features look really effiminate on a guy. It’s why I find black men less desireable than other races of men. I mean, I think those are inherently beautiful and feminine traits.

  • coco78728

    Lol I wasn’t surprised, I can’t even get a door held by bm with out them looking at me to kiss their ass for 5 minutes. So I’m not at all shocked at this bs.

  • coco78728

    You know what thank you WW for taking these DBR BM off our hands, it’s a hard job, but someone has to do it, thank you for stepping to the plate.

  • mlank64

    alecsilva “YOU CANT EVEN COMPLAIN ABOUT THE STRUGGLES OF BEING BLACK..due to a non-black household…”
    I had to read this sentence over and over.    Am I put on this earth to struggle for a group a men who wouldn’t piss on me if I was on fire.  How utterly narcissitic can you be to think that the whole purpose of black womenhood is to uplift and struggle for black men and don’t expect any reciprocity.  For the black women who are ok with this mentality…you need help cause somewhere in your mind you are damaged. You would have to be in order to be ok with this nonsense.  You would have to have so little respect for your personhood to be ok with this that your self esteem is non existent.  I

  • onmywayup

    kennaGransberg “once we go for white men we shouldn’t come back”

    Well…they don’t have to tell me twice…!

  • bunny queen

    coco78728 that’s right thank you:-)

  • CarrieThompson1

    Savannahpostnew1 LOL!!!!!

  • onmywayup

    ParadiseInWinter CarrieThompson1 Sarcasm.

  • CarrieThompson1

    Loving the photos guys <3

  • lili2009

    Smauggy  I’m not familiar with this actor but it’s the way he looks at her that I find so incredibly sweet!

  • CarrieThompson1

    Tonally, he wants us to understand why we are second string bench warmers. He wants us to understand that black men are a prize and by designing a supportive white woman, the need for our lives is eliminated. Guys he is just trying to help. Ha.

    Black men are the only creed of homo sapiens that are masculine or maintain a sexual prowess and are forgiven for their black skin and knappy hair.

    With that being said, anybody wanna bet Leroy is on food stamps and has children with black women already?

    Furthermore, he has the conception that all women are attracted to all black men… 90% of women are checking for SECURITY then a skin color an afterthought. 

    By the context of your writing i guarantee youre not the career driven ‘last of the good black men’ that you claim to be and cannot afford any woman especially your sheltered little Becky.

    To be this concerned with the vajay you do not want (because thats all BW are to you is a birth canal) I hearby diagnose you sweet Leroy with acute vaginal envy.

  • CarrieThompson1

    coco78728 NAILED IT!

  • Smauggy

    lili2009 Smauggy Me too! That’s exactly why I posted it lol. He’s enraptured by her beauty.

  • lili2009

    The video reminds me of that classic “In Living Color” sketch with Damon Wayons in prison trying to drop some knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9ROOi5xagxg&list=PL3D526AD362B7354C&index=1

  • DWB

    lili2009 I had the same thought!!!!!

  • lili2009

    DWB lili2009 Teehee!!  That show wasn’t perfect but they got those “consciousness” guys down pat!

  • lovelybeauty

    @Ladiered09 @coco78728 @CarrieThompson1 @lili2009
    I understand where you guys are coming from, and I understand why Chris discusses it. I’m just saying that I’ve heard so many negative things that black men have said about black women (just about all my life) and does getting tiring.

  • DWB

    lili2009 Still my favorite….

  • lili2009

    Ooops! Sorry, the video just keeps going, (not unlike the guys who are really like this).

  • lili2009

    DWB lili2009  I think we need a show like this again!

  • Dezzi

    indiestar777 Aquagirl1 Story of my life! omg I have so much in common with a lot of you here. I’m so happy this blog exists. 🙂 I really stuck out in school too. Mostly in high school. I was always labeled as weird because I didn’t fit the certain stereotype if you know what I mean. *shrugs* I can’t help what I like. Even going to family events on my dad’s side I stick out. Once I start talking, crickets start chirping and there’s this awkward silence. Not sure if you ever watched the show Girlfriends, but Lynn always resonated with me because we have so much in common.

  • Dezzi

    trinigirl1 You look so regal! You’re giving me Diahann Carroll in this photo. lol That’s a compliment by the way! You’re gorgeous. 🙂

  • Curlygirl83

    coco78728 My thoughts exactly!! Please take them all WW and good luck with depending on a man who can’t even form a complete sentence to run your household!

  • trinigirl1

    Dezzi trinigirl1
    Thank you Diahann Carroll Is one of the women I do admire! And she’s gorgeous as well.

  • trinigirl1

    Curlygirl83 coco78728

    LOL- You’ll are coming HOT after this fool!  

    Please take them all WW and good luck with depending on a man who can’t even form a complete sentence to run your household!

  • Silverroxen

    There are other blog posts on this blog that is focused on beauty, health, gardening, and marriages. In fact you should look at the post about either the two models getting married, Michelle Obama’s video, or the list of awesome BW.

  • trinigirl1

    Dezzi indiestar777 Aquagirl1
    Imagine that! I really love rock as well slightly different generation but I’m that ‘odd black chick’ to- too proper, blah, blah, blah.  Never forget it serves us well to maintain our ‘special identity’.

  • indiestar777

    lili2009 Chicago773 

    I’ve seen her twitter feed a few times and yes, I agree that she’s telling the truth and sometimes one needs to hear the truth in a tough and harsh way.  And it’s good that she apologized about things she said in the past about BW swirling.

  • indiestar777

    Dezzi indiestar777 Aquagirl1 

    Was she portrayed by Persia White?  Because if that’s her then I think I kinda remember that.

  • Dezzi

    indiestar777 Dezzi Aquagirl1 Yep that’s her! I loved her character lol. She was even in a band outside of acting called XEO3 which is like industrial rock. And she’s done some solo stuff that’s more like Trip Hop.

  • Silverroxen

    I kind of feel the same way except for the lips part. But then again Theo James bottom lip is full and his top lip isn’t lol. That reminds me of another thing too, when BW cut their hair short they are told that they will look like a boy. I’ve always thought that was odd, when I was told that I was sitting there like “so you are saying BM look like women?”, because although I was in my early teens, I looked like a woman physically.

  • Curlygirl83

    Tempaccount It’s that way in every BM/WW relationship I ever seen. Then they go around bragging about how they treat them use up their money, and still cheat. They are so pathetic.

  • indiestar777

    Dezzi indiestar777 Aquagirl1 

    It’s like that with my mom’s side of the family, I have, or rather I feel, no connection to my grandmother or aunt (my mom’s younger half-sister) at all.  Nothing. It’s the same for mom as well, since her mother (my grandmother) didn’t really take care of her (she gave up her parental rights) she feels no connection to her mother or sister either.  But that is a long and sad story for another time.

  • jazzyfae45

    Ok now that I’m finished with that stuff:

    This dude needs to sit his Pan-Africianist Hotep a** down somewhere. All he is saying is the same old old gaslighing/insulting ish him and his ilk say to try and keep black women from dating/marrying interracially. Sorry but you’re preaching to the wrong choir dude. This one really made me laugh though:

    and what hurts you doenst hurt us….you cant hurt us back by “dating outside too” — if you wanna hurt black men…continue to choose thugs over us decent black men……that’s 95% OF THE REASON WE DATE OUTSIDE OUR RACE….”

    Contrary to popular belief not every single black women’s lives revolves around black men. Some of have lives of our own and were raised to put ourselves first. Also we weren’t conditioned with the NBABM mindset. At least the women here date and marry men of other races because we WANT to and THEY WANT US! You sir and other black men are a non-factor when it comes to whom I choose to be with:

  • onmywayup

    jazzyfae45 I’m not hurt at all by Leroy dating outside his race. In fact, please continue. The fewer DBRs in my potential pool of men, the better.

  • Dezzi

    jazzyfae45 but “thugs” though? LOL

  • jazzyfae45

    onmywayup jazzyfae45

    Girl yes, I will direct all the white women to them myself like:

  • jazzyfae45

    Dezzi jazzyfae45

    That always the go-to word. But let a white person call them a thug all hell breaks loose smh.

  • melissamak007

    Aquagirl1 Dezzi Did you give Incubus’s new album a listen yet? Oh, and Brandon Boyd? *Fans self*

  • lom1lola

    trinigirl1 Nuf said, but I will add Wow!

  • Savannahpostnew1

    jazzyfae45 

    and what hurts you doenst hurt us….you cant hurt us back by “dating outside too” — if you wanna hurt black men…continue to choose thugs over us decent black men……that’s 95% OF THE REASON WE DATE OUTSIDE OUR RACE….”

    That is a jedi mind trick.  They certainly care when we date wm.  Its the thugs they don’t care about.  Think about it.  Bw dating wm is dating the oppressor in their mind.  When they see a “fine” bw with a thug, they can always get another “fine” bw.  They are not affected by bw dating other bm at all.  At least she is still in the tribe.  That is a dumb comment.

  • Savannahpostnew1

    onmywayup 

    lol

  • Dezzi

    melissamak007 Aquagirl1 Dezzi I haven’t gotten a chance to listen to it yet. It took awhile for Absolution Calling to grow on me. I love how each album sounds different from the last one. It’s hard to choose a favorite album. Brandon Boyd is hot. I love his hair! lol

  • lom1lola

    Savannahpostnew1 Thank you a milliion. It’s about time someone mentioned the Betts. Super Rich.

  • cameron377

    Savannahpostnew1 I wasn’t gonna type a thing til i saw this!

  • dbrooks109

    Let Becky and Ming Lee have you.

  • The “leroy syndrome”, if I may, and it’s root are so deeply in grained in the mind of bm’s psychobabble, that it’s easy not to feel for them as a result. This bizarre behavior bm tend to demonstrate against bw, I hope will become a lecture series in high schools, colleges and universities. This is critical thinking that truly effects the discussion making skills in young bw and bm

  • cameron377

    kennaGransberg still no reply?

  • Brenda55

    alecsilva lili2009

  • Brenda55

    dbrooks109
    Now that is a cold shot.  LOL

  • dbrooks109

    Non-black women are designed for this…sucks to be them.

  • damn, I meant, “decision making”. see, I don’t have time for knuckle heads, and being hated by bm is simply a matter of fact……

  • melissamak007

    Dezzi melissamak007 Aquagirl1 I can’t pick a favorite album either. It’s the same with the Chili Peppers. With, say Nirvana, Nevermind is hands down my favorite album. The time it came out, the teenage angst I was feeling, every song hit a chord with me. I was watching the Kurt Cobain documentary last week. Interesting. Don’t get me started on Brandon and his hotness!

  • Dezzi

    melissamak007 Dezzi Aquagirl1 I love RHCP! Nirvana is pretty cool too. Grunge rock is what I listen to quite often as well. I also love the band Bush. The lead vocalist for Bender sounds a little like Kurt. Also the guy from Silverchair. 

    I hope to see Incubus live one of these days so I can get a closer look at Brando. lol Do you prefer him with short, medium, or long hair? He’s so cute! hahaha

  • melissamak007

    Dezzi melissamak007 Aquagirl1 I know! I’ve been a fan of the Chili Peppers for about 20 years! I’m dating myself. But, hey. I saw them perform year before last in Brooklyn. FINALLY. Anthony Kiedis is something hot too. I like Bush, Hole, and Blur. I like Brandon with long hair. Did you see the video for Come Together? If I could have been the sista in that video…

  • Dezzi

    melissamak007 Dezzi Aquagirl1 That video was soooooo sexy. I envied the girl in the video. lol I love Brandon with long hair too. 😉

  • zipporah

    allie1231 LIKE….BALTIMORE?!
    and don’t forget those sistah soldjahs…. of that town…

  • zipporah

    mlank64 StarLightBubbles27 Tempaccount and if she has them by herself, she also has her parents to help raise them
    and a reason why the website CHOCOLATE HAIR, VANILLA CARE came out–so they could GROOM their granddaughters hair properly
    since it shows a WW doing hair as good or even better than some BW

  • zipporah

    alecsilva NEGRO….. get RID  OF THE EARRINGS!!!….LOL

  • zipporah

    Chicago773 well look at BALTIMORE.. the whole world is LOOKING at the sistah soldjers as well

  • LADoll

    kennaGransberg  She has the audacity to speak truths and not worship at the altar of the Almighty Brotha. That is the ULTIMATE sin for a BW in the BC.

  • zipporah

    Chicago773 WOW.. even over there? africans getting russian women pregnant?
    this is just too sad…..

  • Savannahpostnew1

    Chicago773 

    I remember years ago when my mom was talking about all of the out of wedlock biracial kids in Germany with black fathers.

  • zipporah

    lili2009 Chicago773 kola is putting DOWN the black culture?
    it sounds a little like others… but even then.. we DO give birth to black sons at times
    but they wont have it as hard, IF they don’t follow the same black ‘groupthink’

  • Savannahpostnew1

    inori Chicago773 

    every African male knows that once the arrive in Europe it is super easy to get a white woman to either date or marry them .

    Every African American male knows that it is super easy to get a ww to date  or marry them.

  • zipporah

    allie1231 lili2009 and WM who are ‘normal’ and not DBRS themselves would tell her not to go with him.. etc.. (unless he is one of the GOOD ONES, and not open to peer pressure)

  • Dezzi

    indiestar777 Oh wow. I can relate. I tried to fit in when I was in middle school. Looking back now I did look silly putting myself through that. Those people who were into rap and that whole culture were “the cool kids” so I wanted to be a part of that. It wasn’t a good move, and I was totally lost. I went through so many phases in high school, but I eventually started to march to the beat of my own drum. I got picked on so much for my interests. (Rock music or other genres outside of rap & r&b, MMORPGs, old movies, anything medieval fantasy/ sci-fi, recreational reading…etc) Yeah I was a bit of a dork/geek. Still am because I’m still interested in those things. It’s one of the reasons why my boyfriend is with me. lol We can be nerds together.

  • PaoloP

    zipporah allie1231 lili2009  and WM who are ‘normal’ and not DBRS themselves would tell her not to go with him.

    However of course if the WM tells her not to go with him, he’s automatically considered to be racist. His dislike of the guy could ONLY be because of his race, and nothing silly like character, values, work ethic, etc….right?

  • Savannahpostnew1

    trinigirl1 

    Beautiful

  • Maxine

    I was already cracking up throughout the Leroy video, but when you broke out the Ken doll I died!

  • unemployedfatty

    Everything he says is stupid.  I really don’t have to say much more than that. It’s just stupid.

  • Bren82

    LOL!!

  • unemployedfatty

    CarrieThompson1 LMAO at that last sentence. It’s the truth.

  • unemployedfatty

    mlank64 You hit the nail on the head. Black women are the ones who fight for black men. Black women are at the forefront of the Black lives matter movement. Black women are at the forefront protesting against injustices against black men and this is how they treat us. I saw something Azealia Banks posted on twitter about this. I don’t usually pay her any mind, because she’s crazy (really crazy. lol) but this time she told the truth. She was calling out white women, like Iggy Azalea and Kim Kardashian, who love to date black men and emulate black culture, but who are dead silent whenever injustices are committed against black people.

    https://twitter.com/AZEALIABANKS/status/540299044464369664

    https://twitter.com/AZEALIABANKS/status/540300218924040192

    I have found that the majority of white women who love to date / have sex with black men are this way. And a lot of them seem to like black men a lot, but don’t really seem to be friends with too many black women. It’s interesting.

  • cameron377

    Smooth and Savage Tango CaribbeanK Is it the beer talkin’? 🙂

  • Brenda55

    Smooth and Savage Tango CaribbeanK
    Friend admit it.  It’s ok.  You were dropped at birth.

  • LatinGuy

    Ladiered09 @Chocolatea  ????  Really ???? My father didn’t get the memo I guess when he brought me up saying that a man protects women and kids. It’s why the men on the Titanic didn’t shove women and children out of their way on lifeboats.

    A million years of men putting themselves in harms way to protect women and kids and they had it all wrong. Who knew? 

    And BTW – latin men don’t need anyone to speak for them. Just go up to some and say you’re doing that. See how that goes.

  • StarLightBubbles27

    jazzyfae45 onmywayup BAHAHAHAHA PREACH. I’d say take 20 of them, hell all, idc. HAHAHAHA

  • StarLightBubbles27

    trinigirl1 Curlygirl83 coco78728 Yes they are…HAHAHAHHA They are burning holes in dat azz.

  • PaoloP

    Having seen several commentaries here about “why would WW get with these DBR BMs?”, it made me think about a commentary Browncow made on the page about Ben Affleck that came out last month:

    Because, like many progressives, he gains much of his self-esteem by being “different” than all “those” other WP — his self image is wrapped in his imagined superiority to those ignorant savages bitterly clinging to their Sky-God and their boomsticks.

    In a somewhat related way, I have seen part of this in WW I’ve known who have been with DBR BMs and had disastrous results. (and yes I have WW friends who did marry good BMs, so it’s not all BM/WW pairings)

    In each and every case, it seemed that the WW needed to ‘prove’ to themselves [and others] that ‘they’re not racist’ they’re different than ‘those WP’…which I take to mean that such a attitude is part of their self-image. 

    I think this allowed them to be manipulated by smooth talking BM who were clearly not worthy of them. They angrily pushed back at any suggestion by family and friends to slow down a bit, get to know the man better etc…because hey, any such caution would be considered racist, right?….regardless of whether the same exact suggestions would be given if it were a WM, HM, AM, etc., and in many cases, actually were given in other dating situations in their lives…without the push back.

    This giving anyone an undeserved pass because of the fear of being called racist is absurd. Ladies, vet the hell out of EVERY man you date!

  • Savannahpostnew1

    Christelyn Karazin PoetOfDarkness 

    Complete sociopath…

  • Cami2210

    Aquagirl1 I live in Texas and between the way I speak and my love of alternative rock music, I get asked in I’m Canadian a lot lol.  I used to be so confused when people would ask me that.

  • KimberleyBerry

    Maxine OK? KEN!! LMBAO…..

  • Dezzi

    Smauggy LOL Same here! hmmm

  • Letta

    To all the BM who think BW’s hair is unattractive to non-Black people enjoy this cute video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YDMxGqIyrJ0&spfreload=10

    I personally love natural Black hair! BW are absolutely beautiful when they rock what God gave them (no offense to women who prefer other hairstyles)!

  • GoGo30

    Or named Tyrone, LOL! These people kill me trying to make us think they are looking out for our best interests. They need to be talking to the black men dating white women tell them about the dangers of dating interracially…..

  • Letta

    dbrooks109 Girl, you’re killing me over here! LOL!

  • Letta

    CaribbeanK Letta Yes, girl! Her man ain’t complaining about her afro-textured hair! Is he???? LOL!

  • Letta

    kennaGransberg Some of the men on her YT page called us gold-diggers, because most of us want a man with some prospects, aka, a job! What’s up with that? LOL!

  • Letta

    onmywayup jazzyfae45 AMEN, Sista!! AMEN!!!!!!!

  • Brenda55

    Letta CaribbeanK
    Nope.  That him in the video with the clippers.

  • Brenda55

    CaribbeanK Smooth and Savage Tango
    “We have to make the brovas feel the burn…”
    Ok.  I see what you mean.  You were dropped too.

  • Letta

    Brenda55 Letta CaribbeanK Yep, that’s Felipe! LOL!

  • Letta

    StarLightBubbles27 Tempaccount One of my former friends was a WW and she loved BM, because they gave her more attention than WM. But, many of them were users. She was a very ambitious woman, who made a good living as an accountant for an advertising firm. These men didn’t work much and the money they earned they did not share freely with her. She ended up paying for everything. Even when they went out on the town, she had to foot the bill. I met one of those jerks and within the first two minutes of meeting him I knew he was a loser. Of course, he couldn’t stand me or her other friends because we were both BW. He knew we were on to his game. He couldn’t play us for a fool. One time I went out with them to a club. He treated her so poorly that night she ended up drinking to much to ease her pain and I had to drive the poor woman home. Her man walked out of the club with a “friend!” He didn’t give her a second thought! What a loser!!!

    That’s how some Black Kangs treat their White Queens?!!!  If so, I’m happy many of them prefer WW. Let them ladies have them!

  • Brenda55

    CaribbeanK
    We are planning an Asian man candy article just like the ones we did for White guys and Latino guys.

  • Letta

    Chicago773 That’s awful! Particularly, the part about the orphan girl being stabbed. That’s so sad!

  • Letta

    Aquagirl1 Your mom got smart real quick! Good for her for learning from her mistake! LOL!

  • horrorjunky

    Brenda55 CaribbeanK Smooth and Savage Tango 

    LOL!

  • horrorjunky

    unemployedfatty 

    You beat me to the punch. I was going to say the same thing.

  • horrorjunky

    DWB 

    Link to the article?

  • ResseBrathwaite

    Can’t see this video but from what I’m reading dude don’t know anything.

  • nolonger21

    It is quite obvious to me , that the man is quite stupid. He can’t even make a halfway logical argument. If anything, he gave me further incentive to be as open as possible to an “other brother,”… Just sayin’

  • CS

    “you see when black men date out success driven or not …..that woman who is with us will assimilate with the black culture….and our future kids will be black oriented….”

    did Bob Marley (white father/black mother) lose his blackness, did Booker T. Washington (black mother/white father)?

    “BUT that non black woman is DESIGNED to comfort her black man when hes pulled over by the cops for no reason…..as the household is a BLACK household” 

    Wasn’t it a panel of white women that let George Zimmerman off? What about Mr. Terrence Black Women Are Antiquated Howard,” and his racist ex-wife??… and again overwhelming Black women are out there protesting for Black men and going to jail in support of Black men….

    Also, maybe he should start telling BLack men to stop chasing after thug loving women because when I was in school, I was a nerd and I didn’t have Black men beating down my door…there are plenty of BLack women who are not chasing thugs and they get passed over by BM with a swiftness.

  • CS

    almost forgot, don’t black men/ww have the highest divorce rate of nay group….but non-bw are designed TO COMFORT and stand by her black man…gimme a break.

    What type of  delusion and mental acrobatics must someone be under in order to type this, rationalize it to themselves, and think it makes sense?

    I’ve said this before, I’ve never dated a “thug”. A “thug” couldn’t even talk to me because I like nerdy educated types. NONE of the Black women in my social circle (some of whom came from the hood) have dated thugs. All of these women are highly educated, successful, and classy.  I’m trying to figure out WHO are these thug-loving Black women (besides the ratchet women who are in the same circles as thugs). The “lowest” I’ve gone in my dating choices have been with a few men who weren’t college-educated but they weren’t thuggish. The only times I’ve seen Black women make the mistake of dating thugs is if the BW is one of those “conscious” types. And it usually doesn’t end well for her.

    Also he’s wrong about cultural influence. Even in a traditional patriarchal household where the man “leads” it’s the mother who has the most cultural influence on the child. When I meet a biracial person, I can always guess correctly the race of the mother. Generally (unless the white mother really takes the time to learn about Black culture) biracial children raised by Black mothers tend to identify stronger with Black culture. 

    I don’t need white people to validate my beauty as a Black woman. But, for what it’s worth, every white or non-Black man I have dated has been obsessed with my hair. White people fawn over my hair. One told me he loved grabbing it because he had never felt anything like it. Another one did not like the way my hair looked flatironed LOL. Black men are projecting their self-hatred and their hatred for Black features onto White men.

    Smauggy  I would like to add GabeBabeTV and Jamie and Nikki. Check them out if you’re curious.

  • CS

    lovelybeauty I feel you, I really enjoyed the discussion about Black women/white men. I don’t dislike all Black men, I dislike the comments of this crazy BM on this post, but not all BM are DBR. I want to talk more about Black women being taken care of, romanced, being intimate etc.

  • Cheree

    It seems like black women of this forum’s mindset should ignore these black males on the internet and live your life as they are sound and fury signifying nothing.  Besides if they don’t care for black women why waste their time and breath doing these videos or making such comments.  Sometimes I think social media is too much with us and it magnifies things to a greater extent than what is outside in the real world.

  • giantrafflesia

    I was hoping that letter was a hoax.

    This conversation……I don’t trust anything bm say…

    http://madamenoire.com/535127/black-men-date-lighter/

    Peter Norton- Norton Antivirus and his black wife. This is his second black wife.

    http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peter_Norton

  • maddieg

    The only reason BM have a problem with WM dating and marring BW is because they want a fall back position. If they can’t take a white girl home from the club, they want all the BWs waiting around so they still get a piece PERIOD. they make up all this other crap so they don’t look like dogs. I know some IBMs married to BW that don’t buy this horse sh*t anymore than anyone here does. I think the biggest difference I see in the BW on this site is that they know they deserve better and are willing to look in non-traditional places to get it so they don’t have to settle for a “Leroy”.

    And as for the attractiveness factor, anyone who’s seen my posts will know, I think BW are GORGEOUS!!

    What I don’t understand is that as much as they (BM) will complain about the lasting effects of slavery in this country, why do they think it’s OK to treat BW as property. For example, I know a BM ( I would say friend but I quit hanging out with him after this came out of his mouth) who  told me upon finding out that I asked out a BW and we were going on a date and I quote “You can’t do that!” 
    “Do what?” I said.
    “Go out with a black girl”
    I said “Why? you have a white GF”
    The next thing he said is the reason we are no longer friends. “I can date a WW if I want, but you can’t date a BW. They’re OURS!!” 

    Ours really wtf. That can actually come out of your mouth and you still ask why some (especially intelligent, strong, independent) BW might take offense to that and decide to date outside their race.
    If anyone can explain this to me I would love to hear it.

  • LADoll

    Cheree  I really would like to agree with you but unfortunately much of the nasty rhetoric spewed online by BM I actually see manifested in real life.

  • Savannahpostnew1

    Major Players:

    Matt Stone-Co-creator of South Park and his wife     http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Matt_Stone

    George Lucas one of the most powerful men in Hollywood and his wife   http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/George_Lucas

    Ben Horowitz founder of one of the largest venture capital firms Anderson Horowitz and wife   http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ben_Horowitz

    Edgar Bronfman- heir to empire, businessman.  Father tried to cut him off for marrying a black woman. 
    http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Edgar_Bronfman,_Jr.

    maddieg 

    “I can date a WW if I want, but you can’t date a BW. They’re OURS!!” 

    Wow just wow…

  • maddieg

    Savannahpostnew1 maddieg I’m not kidding those were his EXACT words.

  • katrinarucker35

    All the “Leroys” in the world would you please MAN UP! Stop being such babies.

  • mayabee22

    maddieg My ex-boyfriend told me that his black male co-workers told him to not date a black woman. Their reasons were that we’re not “in” and it’s all about the Asians and latina women. The sad thing is he took their advice and dumped for a latina.

  • caligirl94117

    mayabee22 maddieg “in”? Like fashionable shoes and purses? They really are insecure creatures looking for validation from other men, especially WM.

  • mayabee22

    Cheree I think because they are scaring away potential suitors, future jobs/careers,and other other opportunities by ruining our reputation.

  • caligirl94117

    Sybellis  “When I meet a biracial person, I can always guess correctly the race of the mother.” I usually can too. There is a common way of thinking about things that we share. This man is forgetting the saying that it is the hand that rocks the cradle that rules the world and sets the tone for a child’s values and thoughts.

  • lili2009

    maddieg  Did you ever see the interview with Eve (the rapper) with this AA man?  He was all disappointed in her for marrying a white man. The same guy interview comedian W. Kamu Bell, who is married to a white woman, and didn’t mention it, didn’t give him a hard time about it, nothing. But with Eve, he was all disappointed and he told her so!

  • jazzyfae45

    @Letta
    I saw this morning!! Amazing fun video. I watched it like 20 times already lol.

  • jazzyfae45

    @starlightbubbles27
    Lol I’d be like white women have at it!!!!

  • caligirl94117

    jazzyfae45 onmywayup I ALWAYS help white women who want to date BM. I go out of my way to make sure they find what they’re looking for. I have a friend I’m helping right now. She has the worst BM picker I’ve ever seen, so I flinch because I know she could get much better in the BM market than I can just because she’s white.

  • caligirl94117

    onmywayup Leroys make me happy to be single. I’d do life as a single woman if that’s all I had to choose from. Buying a toy is more interesting than ever having to deal with the real “mandingo”!

  • caligirl94117

    Savannahpostnew1 Chicago773 Don’t forget about the out of wedlock babies in the Philippines and Japan. Where there is a military base, there are biracial kids abandoned by their black fathers.

  • coco78728

    So when ww/aw/hw are not in any more, are the men going to return these women and the kids they made where they bought…. My bad found/ made them???? Just a thought….

  • AdriannanNonyo

    Smauggy All you can do is just ignore them, I read a story from a WM that says a long time ago he was engaged to a BW, her family strongly disagreed with it and she broke it off with him. Yup, she forfeited her happiness to make her family happy. He then since found another BW, married her and they’ve been married over a decade. This is your family you better than anyone else should be able to stand up to them, and ignore them.

  • jazzyfae45

    @caligirl94117
    In the past I’ve had girlfriends that were Asian, Filipino mainly, that loved themselves some black men (btw two of them have at least 2 babies but 2 different black men last I heard) and I had no issues trying to set them up with black guys. I even set up my cousin up with a white friend of mine a while back. Didn’t work out with them but hey the more non-black women with black men the more non-black men for me;)

  • vivaforever

    mlank64 allie1231 You too, btw! You make great, thoughtful comments.

  • Allandise Rashire

  • Ladiered09

    maddieg Savannahpostnew1 Interesting since most black men love to remind black women that they don’t belong to black women, as a reason they owe no one an explanation for dating interracially, but somehow black women belong to black men.

  • Ladiered09

    Cheree Social media is occupied by real people, who turn their computers off and incorporate themselves back into the real world. Meaning these people who say these things about black women ARE FOR REAL.

  • Ladiered09

    Sybellis “Black men are projecting their self-hatred and their hatred for Black features onto White men. ”

    Hmmm interesting but also very accurate.

  • KarlaWillisKendrick

    maddieg Well I don’t think most black men would like me anyway, I hate Hip Hop. Love Rock, Country and Classical music. And love  camping so I never even bothered with them.

  • BellaVoce

    Piss Off Patrol…I love it!!

  • melissamak007

    giantrafflesia I know right? The way some people think is so crazy, you would think it was fake.

  • melissamak007

    maddieg Savannahpostnew1 I can believe it. Especially after all the things that have been said to me and my bf.

  • melissamak007

    lili2009 maddieg Marc Hill? I saw that. Eve handled it well. He is also the one who tried to say  (after Lupita’s success, being called beautiful in mainstream publications, having a large White fan base, etc.) that he… He either said that she was fetishized or he hoped she didn’t become a fetish. Someone called him on it though. if  am remembering correctly.

  • maddieg

    melissamak007 What kind of things did they say? And I assume you mean comments by BM. And when I see BM staring at me and my GF I just assume he’s jealous LOL!

  • trinigirl1

    I’m sure Eve is ‘losing sleep over HIS disappointment’ above her choice of a husband

  • StarLightBubbles27

    Savannahpostnew1 Ugh I hate to nit-pick. But have you noticed under the google image search when it comes to these white men with black women they barely show pictures of the  wife and the man. But when its a white man with another white woman even if she has taken 1 public picture with her husband you’ll get an entire page of repeat. Example of Chis Hemsworth wife http://tinyurl.com/chrishemsworthwife  compared to Matt Stone’s wife http://tinyurl.com/k6umkjp

  • trinigirl1

    At the end of our wedding day here’s what my husband gave me!  

    Somehow I can’t see a moment like this in Leroy’s woman’s book of memories. 

    Taken late night so a bit dark!   Enjoy!

  • StarLightBubbles27

    I found this screenshot via MadameNoir, what do you guys think? I think this quite telling.

  • katrinarucker35

    Irony thought: BM are insulting one of God’s creations. They are saying to God that He did a poorly job creating BW. And God’s respond is well then I’ll give BW to non-BM since you think what I have created is ugly and unattractive. I just thought I throw that in for you this morning. 🙂

  • trinigirl1

    katrinarucker35
    Always said seems to me their real issue is with GOD not with BW

  • Statuesque

    I’m struggling with all of this.  One on hand, the satire in the video is hysterical, entertaining and telling a truth that many deny.  On the other hand, though: THESE MEN LITERALLY DO NOT MATTER.  I can’t tell you the last time I considered what a random Black man, on the internet or otherwise, thinks about me or Black women in general.  

    I get that Christelyn is up to her eyeballs in BM trolls due to her public profile and laudable mission to help BW free their minds, and with that, comes the need to examine this behavior, but how many of us can honestly say that it matters in our day to day lives?

    These men are NOWHERE to be found anywhere a quality BW would want to be.  They are on the internet making videos, shouting from random street corners, and posting stupid comments on Facebook while the men noticing you are giving C-suite board presentations, running their businesses, enriching their minds and developing their bodies.  You are (or could be) in class, climbing your career ladder, or going on a travel adventure.  It’s best to remember where you are when idiots are shouting at you from the peanut gallery. 

    I want to talk about what I DO want, not about what I no longer care about.  411 comments on this topic as I write my post – how many will come over to SavageTango’s post to read about the kind of men a Black women COULD get fixated on and write tons of articles and comments about?

    On another note – I love the wedding pictures posted here.  More, please!  It is the best counterpoint to the nonsense.

  • Dezzi

    Carlos Santana and Cindy Blackman (They both rock! <3) 

    I have a thing for musicians considering I’m a musician myself. Luckily, I met my bf in music school. A man being able to play an instrument was a plus for me. lol

  • indiestar777

    Even Carlos’s first wife is black and he has 3 children from that marriage.

    maddieg 

    That’s bold coming from a fucking hypocrite!!!!!!

  • Silverroxen

    I agree with you, I even agree with the commentor who stated why can’t we focus on positive things and told her about the other types of articles on this blog. Truthfully the last time there was a post like this I told myself to just read the article, some comments, then leave. However, its hard tl do that when you see comments that resonate with you.

  • MeliaFavors

    maddieg “I can date a WW if I want, but you can’t date a BW. They’re OURS!!” 
    This is how the majority of black males feel, especially those who date/marry out.
    And I can guarantee that that black male would be the first to tell black women “You don’t own black men” if one were to have a problem with him being with a white woman.

    You know how these same black males who say that black women are so unattractive, undesirable, unwanted, and so this and so that and that white and other non-black men don’t really want us in a genuine love sense but yet you see none of them wanting to promote “black love” by actually showing genuine love and marrying black women or even congratulating black women on finding real love wherever possible.

    We see black women like Oluchi Orlandi (Onweagba), Ajuma Nasenyana, Angelique Kidjo, Roxie Roker,  Donna Summer, Diana Ross (minus the affair w/ Berry Gordy she was married to 2 different white men before and after that), Lisa Kekaula, Opal Perlman (Ron Perlman’s wife), Chirlaine McCray, Audra McDonald, Heather Headley, and even Minnie Riperton married to white men.  Do you really think that black males (w/ this negative backward mentality) would marry women like them?  Even give them a chance at marriage?  Personally, I don’t think so.  This was kinda long, thank you for bearing with me.

  • trinigirl1

    Statuesque
    Don’t encourage me 🙂  I have tons from that day alone and we did two separate weddings and want to do vow renewals some time down the road.  🙂

  • maddieg

    Jazzyfae I want to say thank you to you and caligirl for sitting up your WW friends with BM. Cuz I feel the same way. Before I was engaged I used to love seeing a BM/WW couple since I figured it gave me better odds at dating BW.LOL!!!

  • Cheree

    LADoll Cheree I see your point.  Then we must do what needs to be done to defend the integrity of our position.  I can’t say I see this in real life as some black males I am around are friendly and others do look at you like you are crazy.  I was concerned about this situation at first, but now I see God needs to get rid of some Black men because they are a cancer to the community or what’s left of it and hopefully they will become black grandpa in the closet sooner rather than later  and their future white offspring will forget he ever existed just as in times past.  These are the type of men God destroyed in the times of Moses and may it be so again today.

  • Statuesque

    Silverroxen They certainly resonate with me too, and I liked quite a few of them. They should know that we have their collective numbers and see through the BS.

    More people need to write about what life looks like when you are FREE from this stuff!  When it is internet fodder for your Saturday morning rather than a psychic burden weighing you down every day.

  • Statuesque

    trinigirl1 Statuesque I am encouraging you!  We should have a wedding of the week post, and we can do both of your ceremonies plus renewals on seperate weeks LMAO.

  • maddieg

    On the subject of “fine” BW, I think there are far far more fine BW than there are fine WW in terms of a percentage of their respective populations. And I mean by several orders of magnitude. Ya’ll are GORGEOUS!!

  • trinigirl1

    Statuesque trinigirl1

    Just because you asked, here are a few more wedding day moments.  🙂  A super ‘happy day’ for us 🙂

  • onmywayup

    caligirl94117 onmywayup I’d rather be a cat lady than date Leroy. Heck, I’d rather be a lesbian.

  • StarLightBubbles27

    trinigirl1 Statuesque I know this isn’t real life but has any one seen this? Like when? I never saw this before!!!

  • Christelyn Karazin

    trinigirl1 FANTASTIC!!!

  • lili2009

    The girls behind them crying is a funny touch!

  • mayabee22 maddieg

    “The sad thing is he took their advice and dumped [me] for a latina. ”

    Sounds like you dodged a bullet.

  • StarLightBubbles27

    lili2009 oh? I didn’t even notice hahahhahaha XDDD

  • Silverroxen

    I’ve seen this before. They did an actual comic series of this two back in 2007 or so. Yeah Veronica and Betty were always paired up with Archie and he even married them in a couple of comics. I don’t know if he had kids with them though. Him and Valerie had a curly redhead daughter. I’ve never read these comics but I’ve seen some pictures.

  • Savannahpostnew1

    maddieg melissamak007 

    Im curious as to what age range this guy was in…

  • StarLightBubbles27

    trinigirl1 Statuesque But look at another one I found, Now I’m trying to find what Superman’s response was x__x

  • trinigirl1

    Christelyn Karazin trinigirl1
    At the last minute this crazy guy said- ” I want you & I to have fireworks”. Okay then. 🙂

  • Savannahpostnew1

    Kirk and Joni Bovill

  • vivaforever

    StarLightBubbles27 trinigirl1 Statuesque “I’m now black”?? lol What was she before?

  • trinigirl1

    Statuesque Silverroxen
    If nobody minds I will help on my end with providing ‘happy visuals’. I’m much better at that than writing.  You’re so right Statuesque concentrate on the ‘happy’ stuff in our lives and how to best encourage each other release the doubts of ‘finding a good man’ he’s out there if the mind can be cleared of cobwebs. 🙂  More Pics in a bit 🙂

  • trinigirl1

    StarLightBubbles27 trinigirl1 Statuesque
    Never saw this- didn’t read comics much- I’d like to hear the answer to!

  • Savannahpostnew1

    The reason why I posted all of those super successful white men with bw is because I just want bw to know when these powerless bm are trying to break you down and feel less than, I want you to know that there are nonblack men who adore bw.  This includes the highly successful ones who could have anyone.

  • vivaforever

    StarLightBubbles27 Interesting. Can you link the article (if that’s allowed) since that looks like an interesting comments section? MN is one of those blogs where BM worshippers/ NBABM BW congregate, so it’s always funny to see comments that go against the grain.

  • StarLightBubbles27

    vivaforever StarLightBubbles27 trinigirl1 Statuesque Apparently when I was reading the description. Lois Lane went into some machine to become black for 24 hours. Because she wanted to know what it was like being a black woman.

  • StarLightBubbles27 trinigirl1 Statuesque Here is her answer.  He seems to give a non-answer.  http://www.afropunk.com/profiles/blogs/lois-lane-attempts-being-black

  • simplylois

    StarLightBubbles27 trinigirl1 Statuesque 
    Yes, I read about Archie and Valerie.  But, there was little media attention. No, surprise there.  LOL, who knew way back when Archie swirled.  One of my elementary gf always bought Archie comic books.

  • StarLightBubbles27

    stephanie88 StarLightBubbles27 trinigirl1 Statuesque Thank you for that I was looking for it lol

  • simplylois

    trinigirl1  Beautiful.  Where were you married?  Now that’s a wedding gown.

  • StarLightBubbles27 stephanie88 trinigirl1 Statuesque You’re welcome!

  • simplylois

    StarLightBubbles27 Savannahpostnew1 
    George Lucas’s wife was/is a Good Morning American financial correspondent. She was already a known figure in the news.

  • trinigirl1

    simplylois trinigirl1 in the DC area

  • simplylois

    maddieg  hahahha, that was funny.  You do right to leave him alone, because he start diseasing your mind against bw.  At least, he did not stay foul things about bw.

  • simplylois

    maddieg 
    Because many bm know bw can be very supportive and they do not want to lose that support, especially to a wm.

  • simplylois

    @mayabee22
    Then good for bw.  Why would any woman want a man who does not have his own mind?

  • maddieg

    You know how these same black males who say that black women are so unattractive, undesirable, unwanted, and so this and so that and that white and other non-black men don’t really want us in a genuine love sense
    That’s why they try to tell BW they’re only fetishes for WM.
    ***NEWS FLASH*** Guys we really do find BW attractive. And we want real relationships with a woman we find attractive whether she’s black white or asian. We want someone who will love and appreciate us and we don’t give a crap what color her skin may be. Or, that’s how I feel anyway. Every time we sit down to eat I always end the blessing with “God thank you for my baby”, and just so she’ll never think it’s routine at least once a day I’ll stop after that prayer and tell her “Baby I mean that I really do thank God for you”.
    So to all you Leroy’s out there remember that if you fail to appreciate something God may take it away from you.

  • simplylois StarLightBubbles27 trinigirl1 Statuesque I  think more attention was given to the gay character Kevin Keller when he got married to his black boyfriend.https://encrypted-tbn2.gstatic.com/images?q=tbn:ANd9GcQn2sspdqvM9nR1ttjM3cwu-5hjqWFQ_lw1FZnPFT0T3o-74WVD

  • simplylois

    lili2009 
    I would highly suggest to bm (bw) to be careful how you speak of bw because one day you may have a bi-racial daughter who may look more like a bw than her other culture mother.  Then how will you feel when another bm berates her?  Think!

  • simplylois

    trinigirl1 lili2009 maddieg 
    Yeah, po’ Eve is traveling the world with her husband. Poor girl.

  • simplylois

    CS  I too was nerdy and passed over…Thank Goodness!

  • simplylois

    Letta  I enjoy the video and her little girl in the shopping cart is too cute.

  • Statuesque

    Mellody Hobson is a prominent figure in financial services circles and politics. Check out her Ted Talk and the Vanity Fair article written a couple of months ago. Product of a Southside Chicago single parent household and a player in her field of expertise before she ever met George Lucas.
    These are the types of women that millionaires and billionaires tend to marry, at least the smart ones.

  • StarLightBubbles27

    stephanie88 StarLightBubbles27 trinigirl1 Statuesque Agreed! But I feel Superman would’ve still married her 🙂

  • simplylois

    DWB  That video led to this even funnier video.

  • StarLightBubbles27

    maddieg Umm, i don’t belong to anyone. What a disgusting mentality he has to even think like that. I hope you still asked the lady out regardless. A lot of BM see BW as property. Ugh. The nerve.

  • StarLightBubbles27

    mayabee22 maddieg Wait, he dumped you because some black men said that asians and latinas are in and…omg….Good riddance to that guy then. If he doesn’t have his own mind, then that’s something you didn’t want to begin with. Just think if these black men had told him murder was in, he’s probably do it. That’s a class-A sheep right there.

  • StarLightBubbles27

    lili2009 maddieg GURRRRL YES! I saw that interview. Eve has angelic patience for mines would’ve ran short, and I would’ve gotten snarky real quick. Like “My relationship has nothing to do with you or other blacks”

  • trinigirl1

    For Statuesque & Ladies a mini album:
    We love the beach, cruising and doing stuff with friends and family so the photos are from the past few years different places etc. Our first wedding kiss, along with a bit of dancing something we enjoy. I found a couple of pretty recent as well- a reminder that we don’t have to be rich or famous to be loved and enjoy the lives we have, not lived with the struggles of unappreciative morons- here we go!  Feedback alwyas welcomed.  🙂

  • trinigirl1

    simplylois trinigirl1
    I truly have one of the worst Cinderella complexes known to mankind 🙂

  • Brenda55

    Statuesque
    “These men are NOWHERE to be found anywhere a quality BW would want to be.  They are on the internet making videos, shouting from random street corners, and posting stupid comments on Facebook while the men noticing you are giving C-suite board presentations, running their businesses, enriching their minds and developing their bodies.  You are (or could be) in class, climbing your career ladder, or going on a travel adventure.  It’s best to remember where you are when idiots are shouting at you from the peanut gallery.”

    Thank-you, Thank-you,Thank-you,Thank-you,Thank-you,Thank-you,Thank-you,Thank-you,Thank-you,Thank-you.

  • Brenda55

    Statuesque trinigirl1
    I like that idea.  It does not even have to be a wedding from a person who follows the site.  Why not post weddings and engagements that you are seeing online.

  • Brenda55

    trinigirl1 Statuesque  I really love your wedding dress.

  • StarLightBubbles27

    trinigirl1 Beautiful <3 Absolutely beautiful. I love this. The love and happiness that radiates from these images inspires me 🙂

  • trinigirl1

    Sorry I’m working on a project and hubby’s covering an event today so I’m long responding to posts.  It seems to me that if a woman decides that she MUST engage in a ‘STRUGGLE’ best that we ‘struggle’ with a ‘man’ who time and again has demonstrated that he loves you, always has your back and will give you moments greater than anything I can show in any photograph.

  • StarLightBubbles27

    Letta Darn, I didn’t see your posted and posted up top. I just saw this haha XDD

  • StarLightBubbles27

    jazzyfae45 Hahaha! Yes, that’s the way I feel as well. Like more non-black men for me! :D.

  • StarLightBubbles27

    vivaforever StarLightBubbles27 http://madamenoire.com/535127/black-men-date-lighter/
    Also the woman who made this comment has a very GOOD POINT, because this right here proves it in a sense: http://hollywoodlife.com/2015/05/22/tyga-loves-kylie-jenner-money-kris-jenner-fight/
    Seems like Kris Jenner isn’t playing that ish when it comes to Kylie marrying Tyga. What did he think? That Kris liked him because was another black man? LOL No, Kris thought he had money, but I think she’s finding out that Tyga is not as “rich” as she thought. Just saw this article  on my newsfeed via facebook.

  • trinigirl1

    StarLightBubbles27 vivaforever
    But in fact- Kris is only behaving like the families of cultures where their are dowries paid for daughters.  It may be harsh but she’s looking out for the economic future of that girl. At the end of the day- why should she ‘marry’ down- the boy’s already black- LOL!  I bet he’s spitting bullets!  LOL

  • maddieg

    Savannahpostnew1 He was in his mid 20’s but this happened like 15 yrs ago .

  • GoGo30

    Wow so that was his answer? All this time & BM could never give BW a straight answer on why the double standard, really? They own nothing.

  • Savannahpostnew1

    I  was watching an interview with Jill Scott and Eve.  Jill just went on and on and on about how she loooves the way that Maximillian looks at Eve. She was saying that she could tell that it was real love…She was in awe…

  • maddieg

    lili2009 I just found the interview you were talking about. It was funny how the guy tried to back out of it by saying how all men were disappointed lol. He realized very quickly how she was going to react.

  • GoGo30

    They are!

  • maddieg

    GoGO you and Lois are so right BW are very supportive and appreciative much more than WW. I have some theories as to why but it’s too much to explore in this response. This support and appreciation are why I said in another thread that when the majority of WM catch on to the differences between being in a relationship with BW versus a WW then BM will have to date and marry WW cuz there won’t be anymore BW left for them lol.

  • GoGo30

    I’ve got to watch that video with Eve.

  • onmywayup

    trinigirl1 I absolutely love your posts, do you know that? You are so human, if that makes sense. You come across as such a genuine, loving, passionate person. You’re aware that you’re not perfect, but always seem like you know that you deserve the best in this life. I am so glad you contribute here. 

    I know you love to talk about how much you appreciate your husband, but let me tell you–he is as lucky to have you as you are to have him. 🙂

  • onmywayup

    maddieg You two are a good-looking couple!

  • GoGo30

    As much as I love and adore my family I will never let them interfere in my happiness with a WM just be happy for me or not you choose.

  • simplylois

    Latina do not play either. So some will be surprise.

  • GoGo30

    That’s right!

  • Brenda55

    Don’t know who this couple is.  Found the photo on facebook. Congratulations on your marriage.

  • simplylois

    When most am/wm/lm find out these women have been with bm they will pass them by. Too much sloppy seconds.

  • Point Dexter

    It’s called hypocrisy. BM have always had their “back up” piece. Knowing they could hit the streets chasing after the “white man’s woman” and if things didn’t work out, they still had their reliable BW waiting in the wings. That’s what irks me about NBABM militant black women. How low must you fall? How denigrated do you have to be to continue with blind foolish loyalty to someone who would rather chase after any melanin deprived female no matter how unattractive, obese or desperate simply because of race than to appreciate a beautiful successful black woman that has shown them more loyalty than many of them deserve.

  • Ri74

    Dezzi 
    I love Cyndi! She was Lenny Kravitz’s drummer in the Are you gonna go my way video. That fierce ‘fro, bad A. glasses and strut with attitude! LOL. I said to my self, I wanna be like her when I get grown! I didn’t know at the time that she was being circled by another favorite musician of mine. Santana! I love his music, too. He has a very distinctive sound and you can tell he’s playing without looking at the credits.
    All of which means that she said ‘yes’ to a man that not only saw her as desirable, recognized her talent but also wasn’t looking to ‘get something from her.’ mentality. You don’t hear negative things about their union.
    I’m with Statuesque concerning the ‘Leroy’ characters. They should be called ‘Tyrone.’ Help a brother with his sh***! It is true that those men that ‘holla’ all of their negative/positive, back-stabbing/compliments at you, are not progressing themselves. They are not going out to make themselves better or promote a woman that is doing well for herself. He’s busy trying to play security at an empty club. (Trying to block the door so that people stay in the club instead of leave.) Those are men that see potential ‘meal tickets’ leave and are doing everything that they can to scream above the masses of babymommas to get you to stay.

  • StarLightBubbles27 stephanie88 trinigirl1 Statuesque Good point! 🙂

  • StarLightBubbles27

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sijmc9XWsgA I mean WOW! He exposed him. Yet this man loves to come for Christelyn. wow

  • oceanspray

    I’m sooo happy to hear you’re a Christian. Finding Christian men is liabout as hard as questing through Middle Earth to cast a ring of power into the pits of mount doom

  • Dezzi

    Ri74 Dezzi I love Cindy’s style! She’s super talented and she’s beautiful! You’re right about the fierce attitude. lol I see why Santana is with her. 

  • trinigirl1

    Savannahpostnew1 Now that’s cool-reminding me a bit of Minnie Riperton and her husband when they performed together back when.  🙂

  • trinigirl1

    onmywayup trinigirl1

    I think I want to make sure that whenever this life is ‘over’ for me that I’ve done two things
    1. LOVED INTENSELY
    2. LIVED LIFE ON MY OWN TERMS AS MUCH AS I COULD

  • trinigirl1

    Ladies:
    off topic, check out : The Color Purple on Anything but the Struggle’s thread

  • ladyofmagic1974

    He’s has a thing for BW just like Robert DeNiro!;)

  • Silverroxen

    Lol. Are you a LOTR fan?

  • StarLightBubbles27

    Savannahpostnew1 YES! My fav interracial couple. <3

  • giantrafflesia

    I find it quite interesting that so many non white men are speaking for white men. These racist black men want to use white men to drive their racist black misogynist agenda. I am so tired of non white men speaking for white men.  I think white men need to make a video telling these racists to stop speaking for white men.

  • Dezzi

    oceanspray lmao

  • Point Dexter

    You made a stunning bride. He’s a very lucky man! A woman never looks more beautiful than on her wedding day.

  • Point Dexter

    Lois makes a cute black chick! If I was a comic book superhero I would marry her!

  • Point Dexter

    Apparently, Lois Lane changed race.

  • mlank64

    Yes…..life is so short
    ….don’t we all want to live it to its fullness..I know I do

  • simplylois

    LOL,I knew Jill eould come arounD, she just needed to open her eyes to the hypocrites.

  • StarLightBubbles27

    giantrafflesia ”  I think white men need to make a video telling these racists to stop speaking for white men.”
    They really do : Because these racist really think they can speak for white men but none of them are not white men. That’s like Asian or white women speaking for black women.

  • StarLightBubbles27

    I thought you ladies would like this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JazNPMEf5LQ

  • mlank64

    It tells me that the koolaide is wearing off and bw are starting to see the gaslighting. Blogs like this are breaking the spell. A ground swell is has taken hold. The only other time I felt this way was whenthenatural hair movement started.

  • BellaVoce

    Your encouragement is so very appreciated! What you did is just one of the many ways that we here at BBW support and uplift one another.

  • BellaVoce

    @Oceanspray…..you are speaking my language – LOTR Fanatic over here!!!!!!

  • maddieg

    onmywayup Thanks, She makes me look much better than I am alone LOL!!

  • Savannahpostnew1

    CaribbeanK Savannahpostnew1 

    I actually didn’t have my contacts in (when I was posting) and thought it was Eve. lol

  • mlank64

    That’s exactly how I see it. If black families raised their daughters with that same value system we wouldn’t be seeing high oowl stats in the bc. For all its worth..
    Black or white you better come to the table with something to offer or keep stepping. Frankly I think her daughter is far too young to be thinking of marriage with anyone.

  • maddieg

    oceanspray Hobbits unite!!! The string of replies you received about LOTR reminds me of how I never approached BW when I was younger even though I think they are GORGEOUS!! I always thought we wouldn’t have anything in common, but once I decided to try I found out just how little differences there were between us. In fact I tell her I’m more black than her because I know way more Ray Charles, Al Green, or Otis Redding songs than she does LOL!!!
    I would love to submit an article on this subject and if anyone has examples like this I would love have them it would be a huge help. I think there are maybe quite a few good WM who think just because they don’t listen to Beyonce they won’t have anything in common with a BW.

    KANYE DUDE!! It’s a joke EVERYONE listens to Beyonce!

  • mlank64

    This is so beautiful and romantic. I think we need to see more images like this. Only to prove to black girls and women that the struggle life is not your only option. That love can be opt-in anywhere and with any person regardless of their color. We need to break out of this ridiculous meme of pure black love….which doesn’t make any damn sense.

  • Dezzi

    trinigirl1 Savannahpostnew1 Minnie & Richard made some beautiful music together.  I remember watching Unsung and it was hard watching Richard crying over Minnie. I got teary-eyed. 

    Here’s something Minnie said regarding her IRR with Richard:

    According to Minnie, it was clearly a case of love at first sight. “When I fell in love with my husband, it was instant. When I saw him, I wanted him physically as well as mentally. I wanted to attract him. it was mutual, and we’ve been together ever since the night we met.” We met in Chicago more that 10 years ago. When I first saw him, I was seeing three different guys. I wasn’t having sex with each one of the guys. I saw each guy for a different reason. Obviously, there was something lacking in each one of them. They were all black, but I’ve gone with Japanese, African, Muslim, Indians. I’m into people.”
    Minnie and her husband, Dick, lived together for three years and have been married for seven, and she admits there have been the predictable jabs at and criticisms of her choice of a white mate, but her reaction is beautiful: “Being subjected to people’s criticisms is one thing, but how could you pass up love? Love is stronger than criticism. Love is something you can’t pass on.”

    There’s more here!: https://minnieriperton.wordpress.com/2009/10/31/this-very-interesting-and-enlightening-article-appeared-in-the-april-10-1978-edition-of-soul-a-black-music-and-entertainment-newspaper/

    It’s crazy because I can totally relate to her story pertaining to her parents.

  • Savannahpostnew1

    Black men REALLY hate that these two are married to white men.  Actually Vanessa is engaged:

  • ldeebrwn42

    Statuesque
    I do so much agree. I was going to comment only on the Leroy character and how I couldn’t take it! It is too funny but I didn’t want to sound as though I wasn’t paying attention to the real reason of the content.

  • Savannahpostnew1

    These women had the courage to do what they wanted to do.

  • Savannahpostnew1

    trinigirl1 Savannahpostnew1 

  • lili2009

    StarLightBubbles27  A white guy told my husband once that I was “elegant” (this was when we were dating.) No one ever called me elegant before. I really like this word to describe us.

  • lili2009

    stephanie88 Thanks so much for this link! Hilarious!! Having a crush on Christopher Reeves (the one and only Superman in my heart!) I used to giggle at the prospect of Lois being played by a black woman. Had NO idea that someone else dabbled with that idea, too! haha

  • Savannahpostnew1

    BellaVoce 

    Thank you.  We have to support each other…

  • Dezzi

    Savannahpostnew1 trinigirl1 OMG that’s my ish!!! LOL YES!!!

  • Savannahpostnew1

    My favorite interracial couple:

  • lili2009

    Savannahpostnew1 trinigirl1  Maya Rudolph’s mom!

  • Brenda55

    Prom night.

  • Brenda55 Thanks for sharing this! I just saw the boy in this commercial (Kodi Smit-McPhee)
    in an independent film called Slow West starring Michael Fassbender.  See below. Good movie!

  • Kaley28

    Non BM don’t want BW? Apparently advertisers didn’t get that memo….(sarcasm) hmmf …Leroy should send them one.

  • Savannahpostnew1

    stephanie88 Brenda55 

    Although I think that he is handsome, I still cannot get past him in that role “12 years a slave” lol

  • Savannahpostnew1

    CaribbeanK Savannahpostnew1 

    Yeah but they would still take her crazy and all.

  • Savannahpostnew1 stephanie88 Brenda55 Ah, I see. I’m probably one of the few people that didn’t see that movie due to the subject matter.

  • thecrazyartist

    CaribbeanK Savannahpostnew1 Halle was SUPPOSED to be grateful that they paid her light skin azz attention,  think of all the good black women who would love the undivided attention of black men and she BETRAYED all those good brothas for The Man(TM) and his white peen of enslavement(TM)!!!!!!

  • Loved “Leroy’s” ever-moving mole. Only thing missing from his speech was that non-word “CONVERSATE.” I’d love to throttle the half-wit who introduced that made up word into today’s English.

  • thecrazyartist

    CaribbeanK Savannahpostnew1  Here is Halle’s new SLAVEMASTER in full gear getting ready to ENSLAVE you people!!!!  Look at the crazed look in his eye!!!

  • thecrazyartist

    Dezzi Ri74  YASSS!!!!

  • thecrazyartist

    Yay! You resurrected Leroy!

    All of those reasons are DBR black men projecting onto white men and others.  The mindset is “I don’t want your black ass so why would anyone else?”

  • Point Dexter

    The song I most remember her for? http://youtu.be/kE0pwJ5PMDg
    I couldn’t believe anyone could hit notes this high!

  • Point Dexter

    http://youtu.be/7gVrXHiMae8
    Married? You know we superhero types can’t stop saving the world to pick up milk and eggs or pick up the kids from Soccer Practice and ballet!

  • Ladiered09

    thecrazyartist Or “I don’t want your black ass, but don’t you dare give away something I think I own as a black man, which is YOU, to the white man”.

  • giantrafflesia

    thecrazyartist CaribbeanK Savannahpostnew1 he’s hot

  • giantrafflesia

    StarLightBubbles27 Sweet guy in the video.

  • BellaVoce

    I just love them!!!

  • Statuesque

    He has lots of great roles other than 12 Years (I refuse to watch it), including Shame, where he stars opposite Nicole Beharie.

  • BellaVoce

    All of Minnie’s music is wonderful….I don’t know that I could pick just one favorite.
    Many have compared Mariah Carey to Minnie but no one can touch Minnie…NO ONE!

  • Statuesque

    I want to gouge my eyes out whenever I read that word!!! I don’t know which is worse: Conversate or orientated.

  • Statuesque

    Ditto! You are a great lady.

  • trinigirl1

    Happy Sunday Ladies go do something fun and wonderful today- I’m planning on having some calamari later- Oh shucks, another photo of an enslaved bedwench coming right up!   🙂

  • trinigirl1

    Savannahpostnew1
    She certainly gave black men a try- seemed to remember them being ‘unfaithful’. Some of her emotional issues’ are definitely thanks to BM but why let the truth interfere with a good story.  Hopefully she’s happier now.

  • trinigirl1

    Fascinating that they “KNOW’ what other men think- when they themselves can’t keep s–t together!

  • Tina Adams

    I refuse to care about what this DBR ( Damaged Beyond  Repair ) Black man says.  Most WM that date or marry BW are dark skinned BW with natural hair.    BLACK LIVES MATTER ONLY FOR BM.  BW THAT PUT THEMSELVES AT RISK ARE STILL NOT GOING TO BE LOVED BY THESE TYPE OF BM.

  • trinigirl1

    CaribbeanK Savannahpostnew1
    Jill Scott needs to recognize that ‘time’s’ not on her side and leave those DBR men alone!

  • trinigirl1

    Dezzi trinigirl1 Savannahpostnew1
    She was SO BEAUTIFUL and her music- powerful stuff. Lovin You is still one of my all time favorite songs.  That voice  🙂

  • trinigirl1

    Agree with you there!  There’s class and then there’s……………..

  • Dezzi

    trinigirl1 Savannahpostnew1 Halle Berry (Essence Magazine) – “I tried Black men. I tried,” she wails in a mock southern accent. “I married two Black men. You know I tried.” She laughs again before making clear that “I don’t hold all Black males responsible because of the two bad eggs I got. I even dated Black men after my last divorce, but this is just where I found love.”

  • Brenda55

    Silverroxen

    I saw this and I am glad to see this. Instead of complaining on social media that others are not taking black women’s concerns seriously these young women are getting out there and taking action.  This is not the course for everyone and there is many ways to support black women’s causes. I do support these young women.  I am so happy to see black women breaking away and taking independent actions in their own best interest.

  • Tina Adams

    Kaley28

    Exactly.  Advertisers are paying attention to what is going on.  Notice how she is a darker skinned BW with natural hair because they are noticing that this type of combo is what is dating/marrying each other.   I am not sure rather they like it or not but money is green and they are advertising to the demographic that is spending money in their stores and on their products.  So Leroy and other DBR Black men should take note

  • Silverroxen

    Yes! The times are changing. I hope a good portion of black women see this and think critically about the issues we face that are often hidden in lieu of other group’s issues. You know the groups who claim to be our allies and what help feom black women, but won’t reciprocate.

  • Sips tea…

  • SparklyAquaMetaphysics

    maddieg oceanspray I would love to read such an article. But I like to make clear to people, white men included, that it’s sad that they think I listen to Beyonce just because I’m black. Or that I listen to rap. Or hip-hop. Or anyone solely because they are black. Or that I go to Tyler Perry movies. Or read black romances. Or watch Blackish. Or wear weave. 

    I think you get the picture, but the issue of black women being a monolith is a pervasive one, and it kills me. I like what I like, and I like/love many black artists, but they are generally of the old school—all the ones you’ve mentioned for example—and I’m not trying to be contrary by choosing to ignore mainstream black produced stuff which lacks quality or depth that I prefer in my art. I liked rock music as a child, way before I ever started dating, and without knowing that I’d grow up to date non-black men. I liked many things that many blacks frowned upon and teased me for. And I had black female friends, who liked what they liked, and I’m guessing more who if they had the gumption might have explored more of the world beyond the societally allowed “black” stuff. 

    So great idea, for the article, but please if I may, we are not a monolith, and I think that belief feeds the fear of white men. Meanwhile black women shouldn’t fear connecting with white men, assuming that they are a monolith either. You like rock, he likes jazz. You like country, he likes soul. Actually I’m fine with us not sharing every like. I just want him to like, love, adore, respect ME. 🙂

  • SparklyAquaMetaphysics

    Statuesque So true and it made me laugh. “NOWHERE”. I didn’t even watch the video, but happy I came in to the comments. But this ranting black man would be the type that I’d pass by jumping out of a car with my white ex, in my NYC days, just trying to get to THE GREAT PLACE THAT HE, LEROY WOULD NEVER GO. Not relevant to me. Totally to be ignored. Just a pass-by.

  • trinigirl1

    Stopped back in to see what’s happening!  Sharing this cute photo of my hubby when he was 16-17 years old.  So glad he didn’t let other people decide his fate or future.  Look at those eyes! 🙂

  • alecsilva

    SparklyAquaMetaphysics maddieg oceanspray I can’t stand Tyler Perry movies/shows. Tried to watch The Haves and Have nots and couldn’t finish it.

  • thecrazyartist

    trinigirl1  Cute!  Looks like a cross between Bob Dylan and Jim Morrison.

  • thecrazyartist

    giantrafflesia thecrazyartist CaribbeanK Savannahpostnew1  I know!  His fine ass is coming on History Channel Monday night!  Word is the mini-series ‘Texas Rising’ is inaccurate as hell, but I want to see him prance around in that uniform, being hot.  Besides History Channel has been inaccurate as fark for years now.

  • Tina Adams

    Curlygirl83 coco78728

    You are so right.  Thank you so very much WW.  We really appreciate you for taking these losers off our hands

  • trinigirl1

    I’m back, pooped ans stuffed from eating to much! 🙂  But in case you’ll never seen me with braids here’s one my buddy Chris did when I was in my late 30’s- the other photo is from our first wedding- The Roman Catholic Service to honor mt grandmother.

  • Point Dexter

    Who? Was their somebody in that picture besides that lovely young lady?

  • Point Dexter

    I was hoping they’d show his movie “To Wong Fu” every night while he was in prison.

  • Point Dexter

    I remember this interview with Jill Scott Roma a few years ago. You can see she was not down with the swirl!

  • Statuesque He’s also young Magneto. That’s where I know him from. I too have not seen 12 Years A Slave and refuse to watch it. I’m finding I have no interest in slave/Jim Crow movies.

  • thecrazyartist giantrafflesia CaribbeanK Savannahpostnew1 You know what’s funny is that although this is inaccurate and historical fiction, they let the “Yellow Rose of Texas” remain a black woman.

    Point Dexter

    Her former husband Lyzel?  for whatever reason was ‘not a keeper’ “People of color do not see value in their own”  I’m assuming that Jill was referring to BM- I’m sure she’s well aware of the marry out rate for them. The woman is a brilliant songstress but at 43 plus with her level of access and ‘life experience’ and the fact that she ‘values love’ should know well to keep her options to all men open not just BM.

  • thecrazyartist

    _Toni_ thecrazyartist giantrafflesia CaribbeanK Savannahpostnew1  Her name is Cynthia Addai-Robinson  she was in Spartacus and Arrow.  And yes, I do find it funny they let the “Yellow Rose” remain black even though it’s highly inaccurate.  Usually the WOC characters are the first to go.  This series also let Santa Ana remain 40-something(if memory serves me right he was around 42 at the time of the Alamo).
    Here is another Pic:

  • ldeebrwn42

    Savannahpostnew1
    Why are they your favorite? Curious mind wants to know.

  • ldeebrwn42

    Silverroxen
    Just checked this out! Very powerful. I read the with tears my eyes. We will no longer be treated as though we are invisible! Thank you for posting.

  • Statuesque yes, I twitch whenever I hear those words.

  • ldeebrwn42

    Brenda55 daddy says you could hold hands but No kissing. That was delightful.

  • Point Dexter

    I thought so! I’m a huge Arrow fan so she looked familiar. Stunning woman with fantastic legs! I prefer her in Arrow in those short skirts! The woman rocks a pair of stilettos!

  • ldeebrwn42

    Point Dexter
    She was bazaar in Spartacus too.

  • Savannahpostnew13

    Statuesque 

    I am going to go and rent that.  This is the second time that I have heard about that movie.

  • Savannahpostnew13

    ldeebrwn42 Savannahpostnew1 

    I like them because he is masculine and a true man.  He honors black women and he takes care of this woman.  She is very classy and represents black women well.  They seem as though they interact with each other just as people.  But any man who honors black women, I am a big fan of.  As black women we really have to get that together, supporting white men who honor and love black women.  I have been to one of his restaurants in NYC a few times and the food is good.  It is called the Tribeca Grill.  I love how he has done a lot in NYC from just being an actor.  He took that and built and empire and wanted to do it with a  sister.  He actually started the Tribeca film festival.  When these negroes get two nickels to rub together, the first thing that they want to do is get a non-black women. 

    http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robert_De_Niro

  • Savannahpostnew13

    trinigirl1 giantrafflesia 

    If these fools knew what white men think, they would be able to compete with them for world power like Asian men can.

  • Geekette221B

    Speaking of high-profile BW/WM couples, here is a wedding photo of Sen. John McCain’s son, Jack McCain, on his marriage to Renee Swift.

  • CS

    Savannahpostnew13 Statuesque 12 years a slave is depressing as hell. I would recommend reading it before seeing the movie, if you decide to see the movie at all. That was a miserable/barbaric era in American History.

  • CS

    Savannahpostnew13 Statuesque and the “relationship” between Patsey and “Epps” is so violent, it’s the prototypical exploitive white man/black woman in slavery portrayal.

  • Geekette221B

    Here’s another high-profile couple. A wedding photo of Ceawlin Thynn, Viscount Weymouth and the future Marquess of Bath, on his marriage to Emma McQuiston. She will become Britain’s first black Marchioness.

  • lili2009

    Geekette221B  Good! I’ve been wondering when those royal types would start adding some color to the mix!

  • CS

    has anyone read this book by Rajen Persaud:

    Here is a sample of the first chapter: https://books.google.com/books?id=79kCOkxb_FYC&q=soiled#v=snippet&q=soiled&f=false

    I think the first chapter is very relevant to explain WHERE some of these comments/perspectives about Black women by Black men (such as the ones from the BM in this post) are rooted in.

  • candi79

    KarlaWillisKendrick maddieg  I like camping too, even though I’ve only been once and it rained so part of the time was spent in a minivan waiting for the rain to pass.  🙁

  • lili2009

    Me and husband on a road trip, on our wedding day (with him looking like the cat that swallowed the canary!), and me with husband looking opposite of my wedding day: HUGE, puffy, and pregnant with our first baby.

  • cameron377

    onmywayup we should talk.

  • GoGo30

    I agree with you about liking rock since I was a kid. I’m not a big jazz nor am I in to line dancing I prefer latin dance. My first friend was a white girl across the street from my grandmother. I just had to fit in it didn’t mean I liked to.

  • Point Dexter

    Leroy just sounds like a dumbass.

  • Point Dexter

    Are all the hot black chicks on this forum married? I’m starting to get disillusioned here!

  • lili2009

    Point Dexter  Teehee…thanks!  🙂

  • Aquagirl1

    Point Dexter She is really stunning.

  • Tina Adams

    Letta 

    LOVE THIS.  LOVE LOVE LOVE THIS

  • Tina Adams

    CaribbeanK

    Beautiful post.  I did not fall in love with a WM to make a BM mad as a matter of fact a BM was the last thing on my mind when I look into his eyes.  I wanted  a relationship based  on love  and respect.

  • trinigirl1

    A safe and ‘happy’ Memorial Day everyone! A moment to remember those who have paid the greatest price for our country and for those who continue to serve!
    Sempter Paratus!

  • Geekette221B

    I have a copy of the May 2013 edition of Tatler Magazine with Emma McQuiston on the cover. I keep it as a collectable.

  • Point Dexter

    The least you could do is let me know if you have a beautiful Ebony sister interested in IR dating. Pictures would be appreciated.

  • Tina Adams

    Savannahpostnew13 ldeebrwn42 Savannahpostnew1

    So true. It is so good to see a man like De Niro with a beautiful sister.   I also appreciate him as an actor as well.

  • Tina Adams

    Savannahpostnew1

    And so can we.

  • Tina Adams

    Point Dexter

    She should try dating someone that from another country then.

  • Savannahpostnew13

    CS 

    Yes and he has changed his views somewhat…

  • vivaforever

    lili2009 You are super cute together. I always like reading about your family, you seem so happy!

  • vivaforever

    Point Dexter Didn’t watch, that article she wrote about it was cringe-worthy enough. I wonder what she hoped to accomplish with this–she definitely wasn’t going to discourage BM from doing what they want to do–besides being labeled a “single bitter black women.” At least Spike “Hypocrite-Who-Hates-Race-Mixing-But-Loved-Mixed/Lightskinned Women” Lee has black male double-talk privilege to protect him from as heavy criticism; but from most vantage points Jill just looked like a fool…I’m sure that even some of her sisters in the NBABM camp were embarrassed by this.

  • Silverroxen

    Have you’ve heard of Princess Angela of Liechtenstein?

  • lili2009

    vivaforever lili2009  Thanks for your kind words!

  • lili2009

    Point Dexter   Sorry, she’s taken!  🙂  Thanks for the giggle!

  • Point Dexter

    I would ask if your mothers single but I don’t want to sound desperate! LOL!

  • Brenda55

    For you fans of Scandal.

    https://www.facebook.com/hashtag/scandal?source=feed_text&story_id=589276934548368 Co-Executive Producer Tom Verica (HTGAWM’s Sam Keating) w/ his wife Mira and their beautiful children.

  • lili2009

    Brenda55  I love the hand-holding and he looks so manly and handsome while she looks so pretty and girly. Great picture!

  • onmywayup

    Brenda55 Wow. I had no idea “Sam” was married to a black woman in real life.

    Rock on.

  • onmywayup

    hexidecibels “Because, you know, I need detangler and shit.”

    Lmao! 

    I love this.

  • onmywayup

    cameron377 About what?

  • BWC

    Beautiful Pics. Just goes to show what love looks like!

  • Ri74

    I lived in an area where the chickens ran around wild and noticed something I thought that only pigeons did. A little aggression at the one that is leaving. Now mind you that the term ‘Pigeon’ and ‘chicken/chickenhead.’ were both negative stereotypes of BW but in seeing what they do I am inclined to believe that they are the ones acting like pigeons, especially the roosting on someone else’s part.

  • BWC

    It took me a while but I finally broke my son from saying conversate and a few other words that he had picked up.

  • lili2009

    BWC  Ha! Good for you! I was talking to some high schoolers recently and they used that word. I will not allow that word to be used in front of me!

  • lili2009

    This is an ad for the play “Sabrina Fair” from a few years ago. Remember the movie Sabrina with Harrison Ford and Julia Ormond (and the original with Humphrey Bogart and Audrey Hepburn?)  Before the playwright passed away in 2000, he asked that Sabrina be played by a black woman for future productions which is what was done at Ford’s Theater in DC a few years ago (I think in 2010.) I would’ve liked to see this production!

  • cameron377

    onmywayup cameron377 I don’t remember my train of thought.

  • lili2009

    CaribbeanK lili2009  Aw! Thank you for saying that.

  • jazzyfae45

    hexidecibels

    This comment made me spit out my drink lol…too funny!

  • lili2009

    I’ll bet you can find a dress like the one this actress is wearing on one of those pinup clothing stores!

  • Ri74

    @Dezzi,
    Wesley went on record saying that Halle’s ear was already damaged when he met her. Some say it was David Justice. I haven’t heard anything about his response to those accusations. He actually had a domestic abuse call against him after he and Halle broke up. So it may be him.
    Kinda of surprising that she has been in abusive relationships and is now, happy with an ex-boxer. SMH on that one. Maybe it works for her.

  • Dezzi

    PJDeanwriter My generation loves making up dumb acronyms. I hate the “word” bae. I know what it means, but either way it sounds stupid. I was in a… let’s call it a “situation” (I refuse to call it a relationship because it was nowhere close to one) with a guy before who called me that. If anything, that word to me is a sign that a guy isn’t all that serious with you. That turned out to be the case. Leave that to the puppy love tweens please. lol

  • Dezzi

    Ri74 He used to be a boxer? Oh wow. That might explain his constant violent behavior… smh Not to mention he’s quite the playboy too. What a combination….

  • BellaVoce

    hexidecibels

    “I feel like a King with you in my arms.”    Whooo, make a Sista swoon!  LOL

  • Aquagirl1

    ldeebrwn42 Silverroxen Couldn’t help noticing that without black men there, nothing got burned down. The protesting was silent and peaceful.

  • onmywayup

    cameron377 onmywayup Lol.

  • Swirlgirl28

    hexidecibels LOL!

  • Brenda55

    Aquagirl1 ldeebrwn42 Silverroxen
    However…………Murder rate sharply rises in Baltimore, but arrests plummet in the wake of Freddie Gray’s death
    Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3094092/Homicides-surge-Baltimore-100-victims-killed-far-year.html#ixzz3bChY7g6n

  • Ri74

    Dezzi Ri74 
    Oh yeah, the new hubby was a boxer. Although since the model husband wasn’t TKO’d or in a hospital, Mr. new husband may have not been all of deadly as a boxer. I haven’t heard much about his, Oliver’s behavior.

  • Savannahpostnew13

    Oluchi and her husband.  Good lord….beautiful couple

  • Savannahpostnew13

    CS Savannahpostnew13 Statuesque 

    I actually meant that I would get Shame to watch.

  • lili2009 I actually saw that production at Ford’s Theater in DC.  It wasn’t  bad. I was hoping for something a little different.  I liked the actress and the closing act was good.

  • monstertruckfan

    SparklyAquaMetaphysics maddieg oceanspray
    So very true!  I started liking country music while I was in grade school!  God was truly preparing me for my future … I married a farmer’s boy from Iowa and that’s all he listens to musically!  Once in a blue moon he’ll mix it ups with oldies from the 50s-70s … but not often.

  • Point Dexter

    Wow she’s tall!

  • oceanspray

    You sir are mistaken; I’m no hobbit. l’m a woodland elf.

  • melissamak007

    maddieg melissamak007 I’m almost 100% positive that whoever is staring is jealous. Seething.  They say the usual. I think it was this thread? That I mentioned the “Come back to us beautiful.” Which, sets my boyfriend off. Big time. “You can always come back home.” “Chocolate and vanilla don’t mix.”  Loudly “Sista’s kill me. All these brothas out there and they get a White boy.” To my boyfriend “You’re a lucky man. Watch her. A brotha like me would take her.” I could go on and on. At the end of the day, my boyfriend and I laugh it off. Sometimes as it happens, we laugh. BUT we pick and choose our battles. I am not going to be disrespected. I am not going to allow him to be. Vice versa. And yes, no one (besides this bitter BW once) has ever said anything to us besides BM. Every once in a while Latino guys say stuff . Once a Puerto Rican guy that lives near me was like “Damn Ma. I didn’t know that you weren’t giving me the time of day because you wanted something Whiter.” Now, this was after me not responding to the “Aye, Sexy Chocolates.” He threw my way every so often.

  • oceanspray

    Yes. But l like Harry Potter and Robin Hobbs Assassin’s seriws and ASong of Fire and Ice better. I follow many fandoms but l pay homage to the master.

  • oceanspray

    On a more serious note, people act surprised that l read fantasy. It’s so shocking to them that people just stare….when l dress up as a Tolkien elf for RenFes for example. Older white dudes have to struggle to find words to come talk to me.. whatever. I get some nice compliments on my elf ears.

  • BellaVoce

    LOL. See, I’m totally a SheElf. BUT The dwarves have Thorin Oakenshield and the diamonds..whooo, makes a Sista swoon!!! LOL

  • oceanspray

    What about Legolas and Elrond’s twin sons? I always imagined them fine as hell.

  • melissamak007

    CS I’ve read it. I’ve met Rajen too. It was interesting.

  • Silverroxen

    Yed! What are House are you in? I’m Ravenclaw. I have yet to actually read LOTR, but I read the Hobbit in 7th grade and I loved it.

  • oceanspray

    I was sorted into Gryffindor on Pottermore although l would have likwd Ravenclaw. My sister took the pottermore sorting quiz and she was a Gryffindor too so, it really does run in families!!!!

  • Silverroxen

    Yes it does! My brother told me he took it twice and he got Hufflepuff and Ravenclaw. I was so proud he’s always making fun of our mom and I for loving Harry Potter.

  • melissamak007

    Statuesque Shame is a good movie. That’s when they started dating right?

  • BellaVoce

    oceanspray Yeah, they are superfine, but somethin’ bout that Thorin…LOL 
    The elves really are my fav

  • Smauggy

    oceanspray My nerd radar just went WAY OFF! I LOVE LOVE LOVE finding other black women and black people in general who are Lord of the Rings fan. That’s pretty much how I ended up in the relationship I’m in lol. I attract guys who are interested in the same things I am, being Tolkien, Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, Marvel, DC, etc.

  • Dezzi

    oceanspray I absolutely LOVE Legolas! I always thought that Aragorn was super handsome. I also love Bard from the hobbit. Kili is cute too!

  • Smauggy

    Dezzi oceanspray The actors that play fili and kili are like… the hottest lol. The one on the right played opposite a black actress in a BBC show called Being Human.

  • Smauggy

    Dezzi Smauggy oceanspray There needs to be a thread about all the interracial bw/wm relationships in fantasy shows like Merlin, Doctor Who, Being Human, The Flash, Sleepy Hollow.

    To share and to know for myself lol

  • Dezzi

    Smauggy Dezzi oceanspray I concur! Mods please consider this! lol That would be awesome. Great idea!

  • Silverroxen

    Well that explains your name and avatar. I love the Hobbit and X-men.

  • Smauggy

    Silverroxen Haha! Major kudos for catching the name lol.

  • Chicago773

    CRYING at “ashy miserable and alone”

  • Chicago773

    OMG I didn’t know that
    I remember reading a comment saying “a man like him wouldn’t touch a black woman. Thats all for the show”
    Well I guess” a man like him” would not only touch a bw but marry her.
    (when black men try to belittle us they always end up low key putting white men up on a pedestal-and admitting they aren’t on the pedestal with them)

  • Silverroxen

    While most ladies gush over Legolas, I gush over his dad Thranduil. Then I’m like well who did you think he gets his looks from? Lol.

  • oceanspray

    A Hufflepuff in the family? I’m so sorry. Lol.
    My wand was phoenix feather and sycamore. Tge description fit me to a tee!!!

  • melissamak007

    alecsilva SparklyAquaMetaphysics maddieg oceanspray I don’t like Tyler Perry movies and shows either. For different reasons.

  • Silverroxen

    Why are people alwayd bagging on Hufflepuff? Lol. I don’t know about what type of wand I have, but yors sounds cool. Sycamores are strong and well a phoenix just has to be one of the best mythical creatures.

  • Smauggy

    Silverroxen Which is hilarious since Lee Pace is younger than Orlando Bloom.

    BOTH who starred opposite black actresses in a TV series and movie LOL sorry I love pointing that out.

  • BellaVoce

    my son does the PERFECT voice impersonation of smaug….it’s mesmerizing and creepy all at once! LOL

  • oceanspray

    oh yea Thranduil is super sexy and a demon with a sword

  • oceanspray

    what films did they star in with black women ?tell me

  • Smauggy

    BellaVoce That’s impressive!

  • Silverroxen

    I got startled at the end of the Desolation of Smaug when he said “I see fire!”.

  • Smauggy

    oceanspray With Joy!

    Orlando Bloom starred opposite Zoe Saldana in an indie film called Haven (I know black people have their reservations about Zoe since she dabbles between what’s convenient. But she is what I am, Afro-Latina, but a black woman. And she’s stated that over and over again.) 

    And Lee Pace starred opposite Tracie Thoms in Wonderfalls. Such a hilarious show. Check out some clips below:

    Trailer for Haven: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-PHDxKLvDfs
    Love Scene from Haven: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LAb4Ea-n4Ss

    These are all the great clips in Wonderfalls: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mGDuyKmrWXI

  • oceanspray

    I would love a white nerdy guy. Where do you find them? I flirt with them but its like…..my friends abd l have to beg them to ask us out. They got like NO gumption at all. Last week l chatted some up then my friend tried…shewas even like ” you can ask me out” nothing. It was a turn off.

  • Smauggy

    Silverroxen Totally love that song that played at the end. Ed Sheeran’s voice is beautiful.

  • Smauggy

    oceanspray Nerdy guys in general are known for that unfortunately. I’ve been heavily involved in the gaming, comic book world so I’ve gotten comfortable with it but it seems like it’s a matter of placing yourself in a particular setting with them where they are comfortable with you. It took a while for a nerdy guy to finally ask me out. They’re not too good with talking to women sometimes lol. Depending who they are.

  • Point Dexter

    Somehow my last post got lost. I would love to see this as a movie.

  • simplylois

    CaribbeanK Silverroxen
    That is a big difference between most bm/ww and most wmbw, wm are looking for class.
    Most bm are looking at her complexion.

  • simplylois

    Geekette221B I was so surprised. One never knows.

  • simplylois

    trinigirl1  Am looking at his somewhat of a afro.

  • simplylois

    Silverroxen  This is my  first time hearing of this protest.  Good for them.  This was a protest most men would love to get behind.

  • Ri74

    oceanspray 
    What I have learned is that nerdy guys like to watch the woman first. Even when she outright lets him know that she is interested, he has to determine in his mind whether or not she will be accepting of him and his dedication to whatever he’s into. That means she won’t get a ‘can I take you out?’ on their first or second meeting. She may look into asking him what he plays online and the name he uses while online. That may keep them both in contact with each other and open the door for a potential date.

  • simplylois

    Dezzi PJDeanwriter  Oh?  LOL, Bae in the south always met baby,  excuse me bae.  OK, its just us.

  • simplylois

    Brenda55  love this.

  • Dezzi

    Smauggy oceanspray Omg that Wonderfalls video is funny! I’ve never seen the show before. I’m interested now. lol I own Haven on DVD. I love Zoe and Orlando. I’ve always had a huge crush on Orlando over the years.

  • simplylois

    Savannahpostnew13 
    Many Asian men rock and they don’t even realize it.

  • simplylois

    vivaforever Point Dexter  I wonder did any bm openly agreed with her?

  • simplylois

    trinigirl1  You are a good role model and you are living the life.

  • Point Dexter

    Think Mike Brady.

  • Silverroxen

    I’m from the South (NC) and I still don’t like it. Then again I’ve never really used slang because I’m too much of a geek lol.

  • Ri74

    simplylois,
    The ‘yellow rose’ was a biracial woman. Supposed she agreed to play prostitute to lure the Mexican revolutionary into a trap for capture. Once he was ‘distracted’ the Texas militia attacked and the Mexican revolutionary was seen escaping in his silk shirt and no pants. That was how she regained her freedom. 
    The revolutionary, is actually the inspiration for the spearmint chewing gum (which is the reason why I learned all of this in the first place). Inventors watched him take leaves and chew them.

  • Ri74

    simplylois,
    The ‘yellow rose’ was a biracial woman. She made a deal to ‘distract’ the Mexican Revolutionary while the Texas militia attacked. She was successful and the revolutionary was seen leaving her in his silk shirt and no pants. He was captured and she, gained her freedom.

    Subsequently, the revolutionary was watched picking several leaves and chewing them. Inventors took note and that is the start of spearmint as a chewing gum. Which is the only reason why I know about this ‘Yellow Rose of Texas business.’ A celebrated spy that prostituted for her freedom. I am not super glad about that tribute to BW. Josephine Baker and all that aside.

  • Dezzi

    simplylois Dezzi PJDeanwriter LOL Well I’ve been told by people around my age that it’s an acronym for “Before Anyone Else”.  I live in the south too so I’ve heard southern people shortcut baby or babe into “bae”. But I’m specifically talking about my generation that likes to make up these acronyms that just sound dumb. Ever heard of thot?

  • trinigirl1

    Hey Ladies: 
    I’m highlighting a few of the photos that  I will be including in the wedding photo slide show- It can’t all be me you know, we still need photo submissions. I found these photos of Leslie Ugguams( Kizzie- from Roots for you young people & her husband- married in 1965, Iman & David Bowie and of course our favorite rapper Eve. 🙂

  • Statuesque

    lili2009 Geekette221B They have, just covered it up and no pretending like history didn’t happen.  Some of them married the mixed daughters of rich plantation owners.

  • trinigirl1

    Chicago773

    When I’m done with that wedding slide show, don’t be surprised if you see a’jump’ in BW/WM  marriages, I’m all for putting this fable to bed.

    “a man like him wouldn’t touch a black woman. Thats all for the show”

  • Statuesque

    _Toni_ Statuesque I first saw him in Hunger and then he reemerged in Inglorious Basterds.  He spoke German in it almost like a native and then I discovered that he is half-German (other half is Irish).  His Magneto is amazing.

    I am tired of these movies too. I don’t mind them, but I don’t go out of my way to watch them.  The exception lately was Django Unchained.

  • Statuesque

    Savannahpostnew13 ldeebrwn42 Savannahpostnew1 Yeah….except he is forever on the prowl.  I have not met him personally but I know a couple of women who have and he was very married, and very inappropriately interested in both of them.  He really burst their bubble about the kind of man he is, though who knows what his “arrangement” might be within his marriage to Grace.

  • Chicago773

    She’s so stunning it’s disgusting. Their son is handsome too.

  • Chicago773

    Bm don’t have self respect or standards. White men with power will only marry hugh quality black women with impressive careers and beauty.
    It’s about legacy to them
    Black men with power will marry trailer trash and act like they’ve struck gold.

  • trinigirl1

    simplylois trinigirl1
    Don’t laugh but he actually ‘permed’ his hair -he really wanted and Afro!   🙂

  • trinigirl1

    simplylois trinigirl1
    Giving it the ‘ole college try’ that’s for sure. 🙂 
    I fear more than anything getting to the end of life and wondering what I should have or could have done, so I’m doing as much as I can.  I have my regrets but I truly don’t want to have lived a life riddled with to many of them.

  • CamilleJones

    CaribbeanK Tina Adams Kaley28

    Honey Maid also has a new commercial out for 2015 “This is Wholesome” That features a bw/wm couple. 

  • zipporah

    CaribbeanK ..as long as the WM is  A GOOD CATCH HIMSELF….

  • zipporah

    PJDeanwriter CONVERSATE….LOL
    it sounds like ol’ HILLBILLY SOUTHERN WHITE TO ME
    is this in the dictionary?!

  • zipporah

    stephanie88 Savannahpostnew1 Brenda55 i didn’t either…LOL for the same reason

  • Point Dexter

    Loved Leslie Uggams. I guess I’m showing my age but she was beautiful and a great singer. You couldn’t watch a week of TV in the sixties without seeing her on some variety show.

  • trinigirl1

    CaribbeanK trinigirl1

    Waiting for more photos from the ladies here- I think there will be an ‘open thread’ for them but I could be wrong- don’t want to rush as I’d really like to do something ‘special’ with that.  
    Leslie Ugguams and her husbands Graham are both still alive and STILL married TO EACH OTHER! She sang Jazz and continued to so song until the mid 2000’s a favorite of mine as a teenager!

  • oceanspray

    I saw the clip. That black chick on Wonderwalls needs to stop freaking out and accept Thranduil with his fine ass

  • onmywayup

    simplylois trinigirl1 I love the white guy fro!

  • simplylois

    Point Dexter  Oh, my goodness.  Mike and his fro.  Actually, he looked good.

  • zimekcyn

    _Toni_  I also completely refuse to watch such movies, because I truly don’t understand their point, other than inciting continued hate and confusion.

  • indiestar777

    ladyofmagic1974 

    Also check out Bev Land he was married to Sharon Leal then married Dania Ramirez (she does count as an Afro-Latina) just check out this Wikipedia page: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Black_Hispanic_and_Latino_Americans

  • indiestar777

    PearlsPolkaDots indiestar777 mspbody 

    The way the black male mentality seems to be going, that’s exactly how it feels like: BW of all shades and backgrounds are little more than broodmares for the so-called “black community”, to keep the numbers up; while they can expand their options with Tina, Dana, & Hannah.

  • Patricia Kayden

    Yawn.  I cannot bring myself to care about what Black men have to say about Black women in interracial relationships. It’s just blah blah blah at this point.  It’s not meant to make sense — just to justify their narcissism and ego.   My only hope is that Black women hear these silly Black men and catch a clue.

  • Patricia Kayden

    trinigirl1 CaribbeanK And Ms. Uggams was a great actress back in the day.

  • Patricia Kayden

    Brenda55 Such a good looking couple.

  • indiestar777

    I think that we as black women should adopt a Nietzschean (for those sci-fi fans who might’ve watched Gene Roddenberry’s Andromeda) approach and some of the ways of thinking when it comes to out educational, financial, and, of course, our love lives.

    When we choose whatever college and program that we choose, do it only because you want to, or because you enjoy it, or because in the long run you benefit from it, not because so and so told me to because they may not have your best interests at heart.

    When it comes to one’s financial stability and future, take only advice from people who know what they’re talking about, but even then you must be careful/cautious because you still can’t trust anyone.

    Now, the biggest theme of our lives, our romantic relationships regarding our attractions/preferences toward non-black men and their status (financial, of course) in society and the world.  As many of you have said before, many  non-black women have and still marry men who are wealthy/financially stable and yet you don’t really see the men of their group persecuting them harshly for it- this seems to mostly (perhaps only) happen to black women.  We should harden our hearts a bit, grow a spine, grow thicker skin, and only worry and concentrate on our needs, wants, desires, and ultimately OUR SURVIVAL, on what benefits us.

  • Patricia Kayden

    stephanie88 Savannahpostnew1 Brenda55 I didn’t see it either for the same reason.  The last slave movie I watched was Amistadt and that was more than enough for me.

  • Patricia Kayden

    Smauggy oceanspray I bought the Wonderfalls DVDs (just one season) just to see Lee Pace and Tracie Thoms’ relationship.  It’s a great show. Too bad it wasn’t renewed.

  • Patricia Kayden

    trinigirl1 I’ve enjoyed all of your wedding photos.  It’s nice to see happy Black women in a world where so many struggle to find love.

  • candi79

    onmywayup cameron377  Maybe Cameron wanted to talk offline.  😉

  • cameron377

    candi79 onmywayup cameron377  You are right :}

  • candi79

    cameron377 candi79 onmywayup  Okay. Well, she will understand now.  🙂

  • indiestar777

    Savannahpostnew13 

    Here are some other couples.

  • Ara Jazz

    Geekette221B I did know that. Shows that his parents raised him to look at the character of a person, and not their skin tone.

  • darkandlovely

    zipporah PJDeanwriter You can find it in the urban dictionary. . . . Lol

  • darkandlovely

    trinigirl1 Savannahpostnew1 

    I’m late to this party, but I remember seeing Halle and Eric
    Benet on the NAACP Image Awards many years ago, before they married. Eric
    sang his hit song, “Spend My Life With You.” As he was singing the song, he
    walked to where Halle was sitting in the audience and led her to the stage,
    still singing. She was crying, I was crying, the men in the
    audience looked envious, and the women in the audience were swooning with that,
    “I wish someone felt that way about me” look on their faces. It was
    beautiful, romantic and very moving.I
    taped it and still cry when I watch it.I
    thought if ever a man loved a woman, Eric loves Halle.

    Fast forward, they get married and Halle comes home one day and
    found two women in their home with Eric.  One
    naked, and one cavorting around in Halle’s lingerie. Such a
    sharp contrast to him singing and professing his love to her on the stage that
    night and so damn disrespectful.

  • simplylois

    CaribbeanK Dezzi  I read that it was Wesley.

  • simplylois

    Point Dexter Being an action type actor those guys were idolizing him.

  • simplylois

    Geekette221B 
    I remember reading about her last year.  Her mother is a rich Nigerian oil woman.  This young woman comes across as rich and spoiled, but she is probably a nice person.

  • Savannahpostnew13

    Chicago773 

    (when black men try to belittle us they always end up low key putting white men up on a pedestal-and admitting they aren’t on the pedestal with them)

    Exactly.  Like RRBanks says it really bothers them that bw are getting the head of the food chain.  The most powerful men in the world…

  • Savannahpostnew13

    Statuesque Savannahpostnew13 ldeebrwn42 Savannahpostnew1 

    Oh wow.  I never heard that before…

  • indiestar777

    zimekcyn _Toni_ 

    I can’t stand them either, it’s like no one can make a movie with predominately people of African descent without a slave thing involved, that’s why I stick mostly to sci-fi/fantasy movies and TV shows and maybe some action/adventure, and comedy, depending on what it is and about.

  • indiestar777

    allie1231 

    “You’re kids will be non-black oriented”
    May translate to….
    Your kids won’t adhere to the dysfunctions that black folks and the black community have collectively deemed normal and thereby acceptable. They won’t jump on the bandwagon of blaming their white (non-black) daddy’s for the plight of black people. The conscious mothers of the children won’t teach them to mule and be martyrs for black men, or a pawn in their plot to obtain white male power. 

    Even if I one day decide to have kids (most likely with a non-black man) I wouldn’t want any of them, boy or girl, to co-sign to that bullshit, AT ALL, NIL, HELL TO THE NO!!!  I wouldn’t want them to grow up to be hood rat thugs of the next generation, I’d move to another country (one that preferably had more of a different culture that is predominate over thug culture).  Plus the fact that my possible future kids might not like the thug culture on their own to begin with.

  • pesha

    _Toni_ Statuesque 
    Toni I feel the same as you.

  • Marie

    this was so funny, I love your interpretation of these men!