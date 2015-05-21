You Tube Commenter Gives Insight to Fear of Black Women Interracially Dating

It’s so wonderful when people tell on themselves, isn’t it? Black men who hate me constantly troll my You Tube channel and come up with the same 5-10 tired lines that they all sound like the same person. And since they sound like one person, I will call all of them, “Leroy.”

This my artistic interpretation of Leroy. I’m considering submitting it to film festivals all over the country. What do you think?

Check out what this “Leroy” said about the differences between black men coupled with non-black women and black women who couple with non-black men. I want you to really read it carefully. There will be a quiz.

non black men men TYPICALLY….dont find black women attractive due to darker skin and afro/relaxed/weaved hair AS for non black women on the other hand are TYPCIALLY attracted to a masculine look…and we all know..it doenst get anymore masculine than a black man….jus sayin (but lets forget about that fact) i mean if you want to date other races…THATS FINE…its cool…but take this into consideration it doesnt benefit black women to date another race as the MAN is the leader of the household…so your culture will be w/e the man is…..and your kids will be non-black oriented. you see when black men date out success driven or not …..that woman who is with us will assimilate with the black culture….and our future kids will be black oriented…. youre only losing your blackness and submitting to another culture being with non black men ESPECIALLY when a non black man is success driven and if thats the case….YOU CANT EVEN COMPLAIN ABOUT THE STRUGGLES OF BEING BLACK..due to a non-black household… he wont give a fuck about treyvon martin, cops killing blacks, freddie grey..none of that shit….and why should he??..theyre black men and hes for example, white BUT that non black woman is DESIGNED to comfort her black man when hes pulled over by the cops for no reason…..as the household is a BLACK household and what hurts you doenst hurt us….you cant hurt us back by “dating outside too” — if you wanna hurt black men…continue to choose thugs over us decent black men……that’s 95% OF THE REASON WE DATE OUTSIDE OUR RACE….it hurts me to see a fine ass black girl with some sorry ass thug for example….. jus sayin….

Let’s analyze what this man is saying, and see it for what it is…fear.

“non black men men TYPICALLY….dont find black women attractive due to darker skin and afro/relaxed/weaved hair AS for non black women on the other hand are TYPCIALLY attracted to a masculine look…and we all know..it doenst get anymore masculine than a black man….” —> All youdark bitches are ugly and look like men. That looks works for us, but not for you!! White men really ain’t checking for the dark sisters…

Yeah, dude. All these white men look like they are utterly repulsed, don’t they??

“You’re kids will be non-black oriented” —> Your kids will have mainstream interests, or God-forbid, like punk music or something. This is wholly unacceptable! Your biracial girls will worship their non-black fathers, and not black men!! Less tail for my sons!!!

“he wont give a fuck about treyvon martin, cops killing blacks, freddie grey..none of that shit.” –> Take a good look at the folks he mentions. They’re all male, all black. Which means this writer is concerned that the progeny of black women and non-black men will produce less soldiers on the ground to fight for…you guessed it, black men.

“and what hurts you doenst hurt us….you cant hurt us back by “dating outside too” — if you wanna hurt black men…continue to choose thugs over us decent black men……that’s 95% OF THE REASON WE DATE OUTSIDE OUR RACE….” —-> That’s always the default, isn’t it? All these college educated, business-owning, house-owning, career climbing black women just CAN NOT resist Pookey and Rae Rae. It’s all our fault black men are sleeping with white women. All our fault.

“BUT that non black woman is DESIGNED to comfort her black man when hes pulled over by the cops for no reason…..as the household is a BLACK household” —> BWAHAHAHAH…OMG…WAIT…WAIT…AHAHAHAHHAHA…so where are all these WHITE WOMEN “designed to comfort” black men on the street protesting #blacklivesmatter?! WHERE DAE AT, BRUH?! OMG…I just…you can’t make this stuff up.

And there you have it, ladies. A full and complete explanation why they can and you can’t.

What utter narcissistic nonsense.