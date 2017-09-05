How Much Stock Do You Put Into Astrology and Your Love Life?

When I was in high school, astrology was still very much a thing. Not quite with the verve from the 70’s, but grocery store shelves were stocked with monthly zodiac books right next to Star magazine. Horoscopes were also in every teen and woman’s magazine, and my bestie and I would quickly turn to the page that could divine which day our current crush would-could-maybe-might propose marriage.

As I got wiser, I realized all of it was mostly random, grossly vague, and accurate like a broken clock is right twice a day.

I wil say this: the description of my star sign, Cancer, is pretty darned accurate. I’m all about home, family, security, and creativity. I’m also super sensitive and can definitely be moody. I also find it interesting that the closest friends I have in the world are astrologically compatible with me, 100% of the time. (If you’r a Pisces, Scorpio, or Virgo, we could be best friends). Romantically, I’ve ever hit it off with Aries, Gemini, Sagittarius and Aquarius men.

Now for the most part, I’ve become totally disillusioned with the veracity of astrology. Sure; if the moon can control the behavior of the ocean, it’s not a stretch to assume it could have some effect on our brains and body, which is what? like 98% water or something? But looking online at sites like YourTango, Refinery 29 and Buzzfeed, this horoscope stuff is making a comeback.

How much stock do you put into horoscopes? Would you pass on dating someone who’s star sign is incompatible with yours?

