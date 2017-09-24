BlackLove: The Psychology of a Swirling Apologist

Someone sent me a clip from the new series, Black Love, on the Oprah Winfrey Network. I did an analysis of the interviewee, Ashley. She’s what I call an interracial marriage apologist.

I’ve met this woman a hundred times since I started this work. She is the type of black woman who believes she has to constantly stroke the egos of the black community and in particular, black men. Her husband sat there while she said that while she’s in said relationship, she doesn’t really advocate for them. Until the end, when she says something complete different.

Take a listen. Let me know what other things you recognize with this couple, and the general trend.

