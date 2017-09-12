“As If Florida Wasn’t Wet Enough..” Hilarious Thirst Comments On Police Hottie Photo

So I’m pursuing our Dating Darwinism page and this comes up…

The caption:

Officers Nordman, Hamill and Rengering…part of the night crew getting ready to do some work. #Irma UPDATE:

1. We are dying with the comments. You’ve actually made our chief blush with some of them.

2. MRS. Nordman and MRS. Hamill have also enjoyed knowing how millions of women are going crazy over their husbands.

3. We can confirm that Officer Rengering (far right with the amazing hair) IS SINGLE.

4. On another note, Officer Rengering is being placed into Cougar Prey Protective Care, similar to the witness protection program for his safety.

5. Please do not call 9-1-1 and request this group respond to your “incident”

6. There WILL be a calendar. Thank you all for the hilarious comments…they have brightened our time up here. As for the calendar, we are going to try and do something fairly quickly and funds raised will go to Hurricane Irma recovery here in Florida.

Yeah…they’re “dying” at the comments because there’s so many women drooling over this blue hotness out of the Gainesville Police Department that it’s been shared over 42,000 times.

Which one do you like? The one in the middle is totally mine.

But seriously, under uh…further investigation, this department seems to be running over with sexiness.

Damn at the three dudes in the front…

There needs to be an immediate inquest into why so many of these dudes are so fine. Who’s with me?

Follow Christelyn on Instagram and Twitter, and subscribe to our You Tube channel. And if you want to be a little more about this online dating thing, InterracialDatingCentral is the official dating site for this blog.