7 Tips to Attract High Value Men and Repel the Losers

Wonder why you keep attracting the same, no account losers online and off? Want to learn how to effortlessly attract high value men? It starts with the energy you create inside of you, and emanates outward. Here’s a few things that high value men notice that surprisingly, repel losers.

Get Your Mind Right:

Take five minutes a day for some quiet contemplation on how you want your day to go. Practice deep breathing and imagining yourself breathing in positive energy and exhale the negative. Picture yourself achieving your goals and being a positive influence on the world, and having that positivity returning back to you.

Exercise:

You can’t get around it. Exercise keeps you fit, and generally, men prefer a fit woman. What’s more, physical exercise reduces anxiety and your new curves give you confidence that high value men love. I swear by YogaDownload.

Get Your Fashion, Makeup and Signature Fragrance On Lock:

Makeup tutorials on YouTube are great, but you have to tailer an everyday look that works for you and your features without overdoing it. Too much makeup (even done artistically) is a red flag for many men. Garish eye makeup, cartoonishly long eyelashes and glitter is a loser-magnet look.

Invest in a good perfume. Yes; invest. Good quality perfumes are costly for a reason!

Be Intellectually Curious:

Nothing repels a loser faster than a woman who reads New York Times bestseller booklist. Challenge yourself to read a book once a month and the news to stay up to date on current events. Quality men aren’t attracted to women who aren’t interested in the world around them.

Surround Yourself with Positive and Supportive Friends More Successful and You:

If you’re the most successful person in your group, it’s time to expand your circle. Spend less time with your constant drama having girlfriends in perpetual chaos and look at friends who lead positive and successful lives. It rubs off!

Develop a Hobby that Shows Your Nurturing Side:

Gardening, taking cooking classes, and volunteering your time to worthy causes shows your future fitness to mother the future masters of the universe–at least that’s the impression you give to mean serious about choosing a quality partner.

Learn Etiquette:

Invest in Emily Post. Etiquette is the secret language the higher classes use to recognize each other. This is too important to ignore, ladies. It can affect your love life and your career.

We’ll be discussing this and much more in my upcoming e-book, Online Dating: Glamorously. Be sure to sign up for our mailing list to be the first to get your copy!

Follow Christelyn on Instagram and Twitter, and subscribe to our You Tube channel. And if you want to be a little more about this online dating thing, InterracialDatingCentral is the official dating site for this blog.