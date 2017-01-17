Beyond Black & White

Chronicles, Musings and Debates about Interracial & Intercultural Relationships


You are here: Home / Relationships / Dating & Marrying Ethnic Men / It’s Almost Here! The AM/BW Relationship Info Series!

It’s Almost Here! The AM/BW Relationship Info Series!

| | Leave a Comment

We’re in the final phase of editing the first comprehensive video guide geared towards black women interested in Asian men, and vice versa. We’ve done our research and interviews, and we can guarantee there’s not like it. So if you’re interested in expanding your dating pool to include Asian men, or if you’re an Asian man considering a relationship with a black woman, both of you need to make sure you sign up for our mailing list so you can be the first to view the series!

 

To sign up for the mailing list so you can be the first to view the series, click here.

Support Our Community
BB&W Merchandise
0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest