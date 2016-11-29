Beyond Black & White

Chronicles, Musings and Debates about Interracial & Intercultural Relationships


You are here: Home / Relationships / “Art of Charm” Expert Give the BEST Advise to Get the Guy You Want!

“Art of Charm” Expert Give the BEST Advise to Get the Guy You Want!

| | 6 Comments

Last weekend I did a live hangout with my buddy, Jordan Harbinger, co-founder of The Art of Charm. We were discussing dating strategies and ways you can get the attention of a guy you may be interested in that appears completely clueless about the signals you’re giving. Let’s face it: we’ve all been out to a bar, a club, or a church social and wondered why they guy across the room keeps staring and smiling but won’t make a move. Going up to him and making the first move is often too daunting or could possibly set the wrong tone. So what’s a girl to do?

Jordan has some old fashioned advice and a new twist on a traditional pick up tactic.

“Drop the Hanky”

Remember in the old days when a woman wanted to get the attention of a potential suitor by “dropping her handkerchief” or being the damsel in distress?

So why did women do that back in the day? Because it WORKS, silly! It literally activates the “man juices” in his brain, and gives you a chance to have some face-to-face time so you can better transmit your attraction in a way that isn’t too overt and ballsy.

Use the Opposite Sex to “Wing” for You

This is probably the most brilliant dating advice I’ve heard in a long time. Jordan says to bring a guy along to serve as your “wingman.” This is great for two reasons: 1) if your wingman is a rainbeau, it gives a clear signal that you’re open to interracial dating. 2) You don’t have to worry that your “wingman” won’t snatch your guy right from under you.

Get the full interview with Jordan here:

What creative ways have you used get a guy?

Dish!

 

Support Our Community
BB&W Merchandise
6 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest
johneybrooks6
johneybrooks6

Filipinos are highly family-oriented. It is not new to see a prolonged home. The grandpa, granny, moms and dads, children, cousins, as well as family members may really be found in one home. They are ready to do every little thing merely for their household’s welfare at

filipinadatingsites.net

anarchisttomato
anarchisttomato

Jordan was talking about how to differentiate himself from the sleazy pickup artists, and I had an idea about that: Finishing School for Men. (Feel free to steal and use this, anyone who fancies it btw!). 'Finishing School' was always a traditional thing for ladies, but what about for men? Chivalry is largely dead, and I think many people of both genders would like to bring it back, and know how to 'court' a lady (or attract a lady in suitably stuffy Olde English terms) successfully, without being sleazy or with bad intent.

Law Wanxi
Law Wanxi

"You don’t have to worry that your “wingman” won’t snatch your guy right from under you."


Offer not valid in California and within 100km of the Pacific Ocean in Oregon and Washington. Your results may vary. 

chest_nut61
chest_nut61

It all sounds like good advice, but I wish I had a dime for every time I was *SURE* a particular lady was interested because she was dropping all of the hints mentioned here (and more), but when I asked her out, she said "no".