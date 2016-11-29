“Art of Charm” Expert Give the BEST Advise to Get the Guy You Want!

Last weekend I did a live hangout with my buddy, Jordan Harbinger, co-founder of The Art of Charm. We were discussing dating strategies and ways you can get the attention of a guy you may be interested in that appears completely clueless about the signals you’re giving. Let’s face it: we’ve all been out to a bar, a club, or a church social and wondered why they guy across the room keeps staring and smiling but won’t make a move. Going up to him and making the first move is often too daunting or could possibly set the wrong tone. So what’s a girl to do?

Jordan has some old fashioned advice and a new twist on a traditional pick up tactic.

“Drop the Hanky”

Remember in the old days when a woman wanted to get the attention of a potential suitor by “dropping her handkerchief” or being the damsel in distress?

So why did women do that back in the day? Because it WORKS, silly! It literally activates the “man juices” in his brain, and gives you a chance to have some face-to-face time so you can better transmit your attraction in a way that isn’t too overt and ballsy.

Use the Opposite Sex to “Wing” for You

This is probably the most brilliant dating advice I’ve heard in a long time. Jordan says to bring a guy along to serve as your “wingman.” This is great for two reasons: 1) if your wingman is a rainbeau, it gives a clear signal that you’re open to interracial dating. 2) You don’t have to worry that your “wingman” won’t snatch your guy right from under you.

Get the full interview with Jordan here:

What creative ways have you used get a guy?

Dish!