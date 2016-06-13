Beyond Black & White

Asian Man Gives His Perspective On Dating Black Women

Hi Christelyn,

 

I hope this message finds you well.  My name is Tim and I recently saw a Youtube video you had posted wherein you interviewed Asian men and Black American women in NYC about their thoughts regarding interracial dating and marriage.  From there I found your other video to which I am responding.

First, I would just like to commend you for the outstanding work you have done and thank you for navigating these issues of race in the way that you do.  It is never easy to tackle since everyone’s feelings and opinions regarding their own background as well as the backgrounds of others oftentimes vary greatly; however, your honest engagement and down-to-earth personality make all the difference.

Before I get to the heart of my response, perhaps I should preface it with a little information about myself.  I am a 32 year old Korean American man who was adopted from South Korea when I was nine months old.  My dad is of mixed European ancestry and self-identifies as White, and my mom is half Puerto Rican and half Italian and identifies as multi-racial (however, she acknowledges that she can oftentimes pass for White and as such does benefit from White privilege).  I grew up in a predominantly White area and was one of the only Asian American students for the entirety of my grammar and high school career.  During and after college, I have maintained a diverse group of friends and have had the good fortune to travel to various places in Asia including a two year stint in Korea and Taiwan, as well as less extensive periods in Hong Kong, Japan, and mainland China.  Moreover, I have dated both intra- and inter-racially (with Black women among others) and was most recently in a 3 year relationship with a Black American woman (who self-identified as such).

While my lack of Asian family ties/parentage may make me seem like a less-than-ideal candidate to respond to your initial question, I think that it is for that very reason that my insight may prove to be of value.  In short, the main thing that I wanted to say is that there is no reason for Black women to hesitate dating Asian men any more than they would anyone else.  While I can see some potential obstacles which could prove to be problematic such as issues of colorism, the desire to maintain cultural traditions by dating within one’s own ethnic group, etc., if we interrogate the underlying reasons for their existence, it becomes increasingly evident that none are necessarily specific to the Asian American community and should therefore in no way discourage Black American women from considering Asian men as potential partners.

In her work, “Imperial Citizens: Koreans and Race from Seoul to LA” sociologist, Nadia Kim, explores the real or imagined racial tension between Korean and Black Americans in L.A.  Rather than abide by the commonly held belief that conflict may stem from actual differences in culture (between members of the respective groups), she instead illustrates how some Koreans are actually influenced by the US mass media to view Black Americans negatively prior to their arrival in this country.   I use this example not because I am trying to argue that Koreans or other Asians are in no way prejudiced all by themselves and that those biased ways of seeing things may impede an otherwise decent romantic relationship; rather, I am merely trying to illustrate a degree of complexity to this issue which I feel is oftentimes overlooked.  Although it can seem tempting to write Asian men off because they or their families may have racist notions about Black Americans, when we broaden our purview we see that the issue stretches far beyond that of the Asian (American) community.  It is a problem of mass media representation, global cultural and information flows, and a lack of autonomy for people of color (including Asians) to choose how they are portrayed and for and by whom.

The other major concern which I sometimes hear for why Black American and other women may hesitate to consider Asian men as potential partners is that they fear that Asian men are bound by culture, particularly in the form of filial piety.  While this may be true for some, I would argue that in general men, regardless of their ethnic or racial background, are given far more freedom to choose their partner than women of the same group.  This can be seen throughout history and across cultures as men were encouraged to not only control the sexual rights of women of their own group, but also to garner the rights of those of neighboring groups as well (in true imperialistic fashion).  There are of course exceptions I am sure but I would argue that no matter what, men have never been held to the same standard as women in regards to maintaining cultural/racial “purity” and may as a result have more power to decide whom they date and/or marry than a non-Asian dater may initially think.  What is more, even if this concern were entirely true, its degree of significance would largely depend on how long the family in question had resided in the United States.  Chances are if an Asian man is fourth, third, or even second generation, this issue may not prove prohibitive in the least.  This, much like the previous example, is not then specific to Asian men but rather an issue which could stem from being an immigrant from another country/having parents who are immigrants.  Either scenario could result in having to deal with the pressure to assimilate into mainstream American society (which is always synonymous with White in the US) or adhere to the cultural traditions of one’s sending country.   (Thus, I am skeptical that this problem would not be potentially encountered by Black American women dating Greek, Italian, or even Nigerian men whose parents were urging them to do one or both of the above.)

Finally, there is the concern that Asian men may only be interested in Asian women/may not be attracted to Black women.  Before getting into this, I will first state that I am in no way concerned with the Black women or Asian men who genuinely do not find each other sexually attractive for whatever reason.  In other words, I’m not trying to take on the job of convincing Black women to give Asian men a chance who would not want to already (or vice versa).  No sense in beating a dead horse, right?  (At the same time I do always find it peculiar when I hear people say that they “just don’t find ‘group x’ attractive.”  Can’t help but think it is more complex than that but hey…that’s just me.)  I think that the reason for this potential concern stems mainly from the ways in ways in which I feel we are largely represented within American media and (pop) culture.  While it may seem as though White and Black Americans are positioned on antithetical ends of an idyllic racial spectrum, I would argue that in actuality it is Asians who are presented as the polar opposites of their Black counterparts (in many respects with Asians as hypo and Black Americans as hyper ).  For instance, as a whole Asians are seen as small, quiet, and unassertive (which in a Western context are coded as feminine), whereas Black people are presented as big, loud, and physically dominant/imposing (which in turn are coded as masculine).  Thus while one could potentially make a case for a relationship between a Black man and an Asian woman (the ostensibly most masculine with the ostensibly most feminine), a potential relationship between an Asian man and Black woman may seem laughable if not inconceivable.  However, upon further interrogation we see how such an assessment is not just problematic, but entirely fallacious.

When these stereotypical archetypes are looked at more closely, it becomes easier to observe the inherent contradictions within them and to disqualify them as a result.   For example, while Asian men are usually depicted as feminine due to their lack of height, penis size, or assertiveness, they are also stereotyped as capable of taking over the world (i.e. “Yellow peril” stereotype) and being very patriarchal, hardworking, and career-oriented, (all of which again in the Western context are coded as masculine).  Conversely, Black men are represented as being big, strong and well-endowed but also as lazy, and incapable of providing for the family.  On the other hand, the Asian woman who is depicted as feminine due to her small frame and unassuming demeanor is at the same time presented as cunning, shrewd and domineering (as seen in the “tiger mom” stereotype for instance) and in this way may be considered masculine.  Black women, while portrayed as masculine for being tall, loud, and aggressive at the same time are depicted as super matriarchs, caring for the house and family even when faced with seemingly impossible odds.  Thus, when we try to reconcile the obvious contradictions observed between not just the stereotypes associated with both groups but more importantly the MEANINGS ascribed to those stereotypes, it becomes clear that they are more or less illusory.

Even if we entertain the common riposte “well, stereotypes DO exist for a reason,” and do an honest study of where these stereotypes came from and more importantly why they persist, it becomes clear that their conception had far more to do with specific social and political agendas than anything else.  Assuming that even half of the stereotypes I invoked earlier were true, I contend that the far more salient point would be that nothing of value would be gained for members of either group in comparison to the benefit gained by members of the White mainstream.  If we consider the stereotypes (which in my opinion are not just contradictory within groups but also across them), one cannot help but notice that Whites are positioned conveniently in the middle and as such are upheld as the norm.  Thus, the femininity and masculinity connoted by these portrayals and any potential benefit that one may hope to glean from their perpetuation are nonetheless a perversion of the same qualities observed within the White mainstream.  For instance, only White heterosexual men can take care of their families, be physically capable (but not in an animalistic/violent way) and be sexually skilled (having just the right size penis).  Only a White woman can be in control of her own sexuality (unlike Asian women who are sexually submissive or repressed or Black woman who are sexually promiscuous/primal) and at the same time maintain a career and the domestic sphere.

I apologize for veering off-course a bit, but I feel these issues are necessary when trying to qualify my response to your initial question.  No matter what, we are nonetheless socialized to acknowledge many of these stereotypes while growing up and in our everyday lives.  What is more, we may even internalize them as inherent truths not just for ourselves but also for those of other groups as well.  Thus, Black American women may feel that Asian men are not sufficiently masculine for them or perhaps that they might be viewed as insufficiently feminine when compared to their Asian counterparts.  In regards to this potential pitfall, I can only say that Black women will never know until they try (and vice versa for Asian men of course).  This brings me to my final and most important point which is that Black women should not rule out Asian men any more than they would any other kind of guy.  There is far too much heterogeneity within each group (both Asian and Black) to exclude any of them out from one’s potential dating pool.  For instance, I am a Korean adoptee who grew up in upstate NY.  One might think that I was raised as a White person or that I may have White sensibilities due to my parents; however, it was because of this as well as myriad other life experiences that I developed a keen awareness of race as a marker of difference and how that could affect one’s social standing and self-perception.  Furthermore, my views and opinions will not only likely contrast with those of other Asian ethnic groups but also with other Korean adoptees from upstate NY haha.  (It would be pretty arrogant of me to assume otherwise I feel.)  Also, there is a lot of diversity among Black Americans as well, depending on what generation they are and whether they self-identify as Black/African American, Afro-Latino, West Indian, or with a particular African ethnic group instead.  I think that we as individuals owe it to ourselves to keep our minds open, to try to understand the root of our own ignorance, and see the humanity in all whom we make contact.  (At the same time, I do see the value in having pride in yourself and trying to better understand the specificity of your partner’s identity/experience as well.)

In summation, the best advice I would give to Black women who are considering whether to explore dating Asian men would be the same advice I would give anyone who is thinking of dating in general.  It is far more important to know yourself as an individual (e.g. what your beliefs and convictions are, what kind of lifestyle you enjoy and are looking to maintain/strive for, religious/spiritual/political views, and the like).  The better you know yourself and what you are about, the better you will be able to identify those things in your partner and decide whether they are someone you’d like to pursue something with, regardless of their racial background.  In regards to a practical tip, I’m all about the direct approach.  It’s the 21st century after all :).

I apologize for the long-winded message and if it sounded in any way condescending or preachy (definitely not my intention, I think it’s just how I write).   If you have any questions, comments, disagreements, or would like me to clarify anything, please feel free to contact me.  Thank you again for all of your work.  I wish you the very best in your future endeavors!

 

Sincerely yours,

 

Tim

  • simplylois

    Tim what a nice letter.  The gentleman in the pic is a  cutie as I am sure Tim is. 

    I agree we all should know ourselves first then it will be easier to bring someone into your life.

  • nolababy

    Thank you Tim for your perspective in this Topic. I have always been attracted to Asian me. The expressions on my friends face are priceless after finding this out. They often ask why…my answer…they are controlled, hardworkers, mentally strong. And they have always been kind to me. I was joking to my mom the other day….I told her if I were lost and looking for direction, I would prob ask an Asian men first :-). But I am different – I match to the sound of my own drum.

  • Lil mommie

    IM HERE FOR YOU BOO!!! LOL ok in all seriousness life is really too short to be hung up on a perceived fear of rejection when it comes to interracial dating/marriage. Love does not care if your boo Thang is black or white or purple. Attraction does not care if your boo Thang is black or white or purple. The only ones that care who your boo Thang is are people with prejudice against a particular race or people against happiness. Each relationship will have their own set of challenges and it is ultimately up to the two individuals in that relationship to stick it out and be committed to each other. There will be supportive people and unsupportive people everywhere all the time. Life is TOO short to worry about dating asian men and fearing rejection. Like Tim said black women should date asian men just like any other men. I will happily oblige his request :D.

  • Karla

    Very well written narrative, Tim.  Gotta appreciate an intelligent, thought-provoking man.  Thanks for giving this so much consideration.  Maybe you should write a book on dating!

  • DWB

    I REALLY tried to read it all but wow, ugh.

    Love and marry who you like — as for the rest? 

    Feh …

    OT: I REALLY want that dude’s hair!!!! Yeah, my wife likes my curls, but still!!!!! =)

  • Drew1961

    Interesting YouTube video that I came across:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EveheWc3__Q

  • simplylois

    nolababy If you get lost get lost in East New Orleans.

  • Shirley2006

    I like this post! Truth be told, I’ve only seen black women and Asian men (Korean, Japanese, Chinese) together romantically online in pix. Never seen in real life and I don’t live in the boonies. There was a pairing on that show “Community” on NBC where “Shirley” and “Señor Chang” had a drunken night together that they couldn’t remember but it was definitely played for laughs and “Shirley” was mortified.  I also remember a VH1 series about race 10+ years ago and there was a segment specifically about the least coupled people in the U.S.: Asian men and black women and why can’t we hook them up. That series was so interesting. I can’t remember what it was called. I’d like to see the series producers revisit this topic 10+ years later.

  • zipporah

  • zipporah

  • DWB

  • I enjoyed reading this letter a lot ; it was well-written and the ideas were clearly conveyed to the audience. He sounds like a cool, intelligent guy.

  • Maragirl

  • DWB

    Shirley2006 AM/BW indeed seems rare, but I saw two different families (Korean men) about a week apart down here when we moved to the Charleston, S.C. area. There was a science fiction TV show a few years back and the AM/BW couple was done very well.

  • Shirley2006

    I can’t find any stats on Black women and Asian men dating or marrying as it is such a small number it’s statistically insignificant!  The IR numbers are increasing in the U.S. but BW and AM aren’t fueling the change. I do appreciate this post’s POV though because we might be in the nascent stages of this coupling (and there are certainly “Blasian” couples out there).  But, I would almost encourage black women to go where the getting is good and maybe forgo this group of men?  I learned a while back that if a man is interested, no amount of shyness will prevent a chat or encounter, you know what I mean? It seems that they, as a group, aren’t interested in black women. On the other hand, this blog does get some traffic from Asian men.  If I had a single, black girl friend, I’d tell her to keep her options open but don’t hold out hope for an Asian guy.

  • trinigirl1

    Shirley2006
    I can speak to seeing with my own eyes South Asian and Chinese men with BW in the islands. In fact there was a Chinese man with black wife who used to chase me out of his hops bread store when I was small– he did it lovingly, wasn’t mean. Never really get why BW/AM haven’t fully paired up here in the US- well, yes I do but….

  • Shirley2006

    trinigirl1 Shirley2006 I knew a Haitian woman who married a man from India. I’ve been hit on by Middle Eastern men. But, there’s something about that black woman and the Chinese/Japanese/Korean men in the U.S.! There’s a cold wind a-blowin! I just know if I had a single black woman friend, I’d tell her to check for the guys that are checking for you (white  European and American, Latino, etc.).  And btw, I had a fun conversation with my black brother in law who made note of all the ads with black woman and “white dudes” he’s been seeing. I’ll encourage a black single woman to keep their hearts open to Asian men when we start seeing ads with that pairing! 🙂  (Or else go to the Caribbean because it does happen there!)

  • nolababy

    Lol…I shld. A cute Asian sweetie may just find me :-l. And my name is Nola… so New Orleans is the best place to get lost. Nola lost in NOLA

  • nolababy

  • simplylois

    nolababy  Many Vietnamese settled there.

  • wendydw35

    DWB That story is too long I don’t have the patience to read the entire story.

  • CaribCami42

    I approach Asian men (Japanese, Korean, etc) the same way I would any man. If he’s sane, intelligent, and ticks a few other of by boxes then I’m going for it. Sure, I’ve been turned down since most of these guys were friends first and later on realized we were better as such, but I never felt any hesitation in going for it simply because they were Asian and I would recommend and Asian man do the same to black women. Rejection doesn’t sting any more or less just because it comes from a person of a particular race. I’ve seen a lot more AM/BW couples in this past year than I had pretty much since ever. I went to Japan this past April and there were very attractive men all over. They were in suits (on a Saturday!), walked tall and conveyed confidence. At the end of the day confidence in one’s self is all that matters. Not every black woman finds the machismo that is associated with black men attractive. For leaning out of a car thumping vulgar rap music doesn’t hold my interest, a conversation about careers or world events does….and looking good in a suit so I can take you to my work events!

  • This is an awesome letter. In my west coast experience Filipino American guys and 2nd to 3rd generation Japanese Americans are very open to black women.  These guys tend to be very chill though. It’s not what a lot of black women are used to in terms of how they might approach women, but I’ve seen first hand the interest.

    Just my 2 cents.

  • pesha

    I don’t know have you all seen all of the AMBW couples and families on Youtube, Pinterest, Tumblr.  Suddenly they are everywhere.  I love looking at them.  Who knew?  Watch out world!

  • pesha

    Great article.  Thought provoking.

  • SweetGardenia

    During my daughter’s first year of high school, a Hmong young man was seriously crushing on her.  He was consistently on her FB page giving her likes. The school where I teach sat behind her high school.  He would walk her over nearly every day after school because he didn’t want her walking over by herself.  He gave her a pair of Adidas sandals for Christmas (which I made her return to him), and sent her a balloon, flower, and note for Valentine’s Day. He was very sweet, kind, thoughtful, and protective of her. I very much like how he treated her. Alas, she was only interested in being friends, and once she left public high school after her 9th grade year, the friendship went by the wayside. I know that my future son-in-law is not going to be a bm and quite honestly, I am quite pleased about that. Black boys have treated my daughter badly since she was in pre-school. She has been hit, kicked, punched, cursed, and bullied by them. She has been friendly with them if they were friendly to her, but that has been the extent of it. I have spoken with her about properly vetting any guy who approaches her about a dating relationship, and to carefully listen, he will certainly reveal who he authentically is. I also told her not to be afraid to ask the hard questions so she can know what he believes about things that are important to her to have from a man in a relationship.

  • SweetGardenia

    During my daughter’s first year of high school, a Hmong young man was seriously crushing on her.  He was from California, and called my daughter, “the nice girl”. lHe was consistently on her FB page giving her likes, and making funny comments. The elementary school where I teach sat behind her high school.  He would walk her over nearly every day after school because he didn’t want her walking over by herself.  He gave her a pair of Adidas sandals for Christmas (which I made her return to him), and sent her a balloon, flower, and note for Valentine’s Day. He was very sweet, kind, thoughtful, and protective of her. I very much like how he treated her. Alas, she was only interested in being friends, and once she left public high school after her 9th grade year, the friendship went by the wayside. I know that my future son-in-law is not going to be a bm and quite honestly, I am quite pleased about that. Black boys have treated my daughter badly since she was in pre-school. She has been hit, kicked, punched, cursed, and bullied by them. She has been friendly with them if they were friendly to her, but that has been the extent of it. I have spoken with her about properly vetting any guy who approaches her about a dating relationship, and to carefully listen, he will certainly reveal who he authentically is. I also told her not to be afraid to ask the hard questions so she can know what he believes about things that are important to her to have from a man in a relationship.

    I enjoyed reading this article. This guy is very well spoken and intelligent. He addressed a lot of the concerns that I would have about my daughter being in a serious dating relationship with an Asian guy. I wish him well.

  • SweetGardenia

    trinigirl1 I went to Jamaica back in 1988 for a wedding and was so amazed when we went dancing later in the evening. There were black, white, Asian, and Indian Jamaicans!! There were all colors of couples dancing and having a great time to reggae music!! It blew my mind when I heard an Asian guy speaking with the accent of an Islander. It was beautiful to me then, and remains one of my fondest memory to this day, how diverse people were getting along without any racial tension.

  • caribbeanlady

    Good points made by the writer. I’ll be honest, the closest I’ve come in contact with southeast Asians were only at the nail shops and Asian restaurants. It may be a matter of location. I live in South Florida. I don’t have particulars in terms of who I will or will not date because color is just that– color. That said, I can’t see an Asian guy approaching and suggesting an interest in me. They don’t seem like the type, even if they were interested. I may be wrong. Lol. As for South Asian men, I’ve met my share. Cultural expectations and attitudes were too much for me to deal with.

  • nolababy

    simplylois nolababy Oh…good to know. Never been there, but it is now on my list of places to visit :-0

  • trinigirl1

    SweetGardenia trinigirl1
    I never want to give the impression that it’s some sort of utopia
    in those islands, especially in Trinidad but considering the sheer diversity of
    people one would think there’d be more problems. Of course, as with most countries
    you have wealth/class being the great divide but consider there’re Indians, Lebanese,
     Syrians Blacks, Jews, Chinese, Whites
    and there haven’t been ‘racial’ riots as such (yes, there’re tensions)
    islanders have made an effort to keep those issues for the most part to a
    minimum.  I used to say that sometimes my
    grandmother’s house looked a little like the UN and so did the neighborhood when
    my ‘formative identity’ was taking place., Grateful for that experience,
    nothing like it anywhere else in the world plus going to the beach regularly wasn’t
    bad either. LOL  Photos of what I’ll
    always miss from growing up in part there- pelau, curry crabs, roti- beaches.
    The people

  • oceanspray

    Im from South Florida and Ive been working in SE Asia since last July. I have made up my mind to only date Westerners.
    Where are you exactly in S. FLOrida?

  • caribbeanlady

    Funny you say that. I now prefer to date Americans– only Americans. Not even Caribbean men– to much for me. Lol. I came to accept that I’m VERY American and it doesn’t mix well with foreigners. Culture, in my opinion, is a much greater divide than race. My experiences were more than exhausting with both Indian and Middle Eastern men. I just can’t anymore. Lol
    I live in Ft. Lauderdale.

  • oceanspray

    caribbeanlady

    Yep. It’s all about culture. I’m not a good fit with men from the non-Western world. What do you think about dating Europeans and Aussie/Kiwi/Canadians? 

    (I’m from Plantation btw)

  • caribbeanlady

    I’d say much of Western Europe and Canada are similiar to the US. Never met nor dated Aussie/Kiwi/Canadians. Eastern Europeans are very different. I dated a Turkish guy who was raised Muslim. He wasn’t a practicing Muslim but his culture/religion was evident in all he did. He also had, what I later learned, a typical Turkish male personality. He was so full of himself. Turkish mothers control the lives of their sons. I, however, have a friend who’s set to marry her Spaniard fiance in a few months. She seems very happy with her and he appears to be a sweetheart. I find Canadians to be generally nice but I haven’t dated any.

  • Patricia Kayden

    Long but good read. However, I wonder if the Letter Writer’s opinion is shaped by him being an adoptee, i.e., therefore not under pressure from Asian parents to date intra-racially.

  • Patricia Kayden

    Yes in Jamaica there are quite a few Asian men/Black women couplings, including in my family. I assume it’s the same in Trinidad and other islands.

  • CaribCami42 I was in Tokyo, and I saw quite a few model gorgeous men. And you’re right…There is something about the suits they rock, lol. Maybe it denotes power! Ha.

  • simplylois

    trinigirl1 Love curry goat.  Boswell’s make great goat.

  • catonmars

    KarissaB Maybe where you live

  • trinigirl1

    Patricia Kayden
    It is.  Trinidad has a slightly different dynamic with it’s population. There are several other ethnic groups present beyond the primary three of Indian, Blacks, Whites.  I always say it’s a misnomer for people to think all the islands are the
    same- when you dig into the ‘cultures’ a bit we’ll find that they are very
    different depending on which parts of Africa, India, China either the slaves or
    indentured servants came from, along with which European nation held power over
    the country, how long those powers stayed in place and whether or not those Europeans
    functioned as absentee ‘landlords’.  – that
    seems to impact so many aspects of the islands- it’s people,religion, food, culture,
    politics, etc. I usually recommend reading “From Columbus to Castro’ written by
    Dr. Eric Williams as a starter for folks who want to delve into some of the
    history. For instance one island I have zero interest in ever returning to is Martinique.
    I believe the people help foster the perception of their ‘island’ and I
    personally found folks a bit rude for my liking.  I’m sure the folks from Martinique could care
    less what I think though. LOL!

  • BreannaNouveaux

    So other women get approached on any given night. Black women get blog posts about keeping their options open. If all these guys want black women to keep their options open why don’t they put the down the pens and actually approach black women so that she can experience and make the choices ? I notice other women get action, black women get words and hopes and dreams. Nice words but it still doesn’t do anything for the numbers of black women who consistently ignored by all walks of men and then are the ones told to “be open minded.” She would be as open minded as Mei Ling, Maria and Bridget but she is segregated from the gender experience in the dating realm so what do these guys really expect ?

  • BreannaNouveaux

    The language is always “black women love/seek/want” x men. As opposed to “white/latin/Asian men search/want/seek black women.”
    Have you noticed that ?

  • oceanspray

    BreannaNouveaux

    YES! This letter writer annoys me,because really, it’s all talk. If he wants a black woman APPROACH ONE AND DATE ONE AND MARRY ONE. End story. Same song and dance.

  • trinigirl1

    OT
    Hi Everyone
    Please let me know if you can hear this broadcast without
    any issues.
    Thanks,
    Trini
    http://www.blogtalkradio.com/loveinblackandwhite/2016/06/15/about-orlando-trump-and-other-things

  • BreannaNouveaux

    Don’t think THAT way. I post for conversation but I know I’m banging. Lol. You should too. What’s always worked for me is being around foreign men. It’s when I was forced to be around American men did I all of a sudden have issues with dating. But I flip that whenever I have time. Currently talking to an eastern European who approached me out the blue in a diverse area. Other men aren’t afraid nor are they using excuses. Find meet ups and spots in your city where foreign men congregate. Vet well. I don’t know what it is, maybe it’s a variety of things, but men come to be very anti black women when they stay in America. Something is in the subconscious messaging in this country.

  • trinigirl1

    oceanspray BreannaNouveaux
    Oceanspray

    This hurts for me to read, I don’t want to talk with you here. Email me at artisanphotographics@gmail.com and we can talk. If that’s what you want. Maybe I’ll have a useful suggestion or two. 
    Trini

  • discobaby7477

    oceanspray Don’t feel bad about yourself. God didn’t make a mistake when he created a black woman. You are worthy of love just like everybody else. We have to first start loving ourselves and if you do that, you will draw positive attention. Don’t give up your hopes.

  • oceanspray

    BreannaNouveaux

    That’s fantastic news Breanna. I just finished to spin class and zumba and had a long, hot bath…I’m feeling better. I felt confident and sexy pushing through the class to the beat of the Latin music. I’m going to seek out foreign  meet ups here in the states.

  • oceanspray

    discobaby7477 oceanspray

    Thank you.

  • caribbeanlady

    @oceanspray
    I’m glad to hear that you’re a believer of Christ. I’ll take it that you also believe in timing. Your womanhood is rejected by those that are not for you. When the right time presents itself you will know. I’ve learned early on you do what you can and leave the rest up to God. You being classy, well-traveled, educated with hobbies should be for your joy and self-discovery. You may meet a compatible partner while doing something you have yet to discover or need. Life can be mysterious like that. Enjoy the ride and trust in the end you will be exactly where you’re meant to be.

  • oceanspray

    caribbeanlady

    Ohh. This is true. Thanks a bunch, love. I’ll remember to enjoy myself 🙂

  • discobaby7477

    @oceanspray, I really mean it because by reading most of your comments, you seem to have low self esteem and self defeating attitude to the point of believing that you will never get married. You see, you have to love yourself and fix your inside before you get involved with anybody. Men can sense a woman with low self esteem and maybe that’s why you always attract men of all races who either want sex or want something from you. You have to learn to love yourself. Look at the women in this forum here. These women manage to find non-black husbands with no problem, and THEY ARE FROM AMERICA! You are what you attract. So before you start dating whether in America or abroad, you have to work with your inward person, your emotions. And also, death and life are in the power of the tongue, so if you keep telling yourself that you are not worthy of marriage to a non-black man, that’s what you’re going to get. Right now, I’m single because I have a lot of emotional baggage from years of abuse, and I can’t bring that into a relationship. Think positive. God bless.

  • trinigirl1

    OT 
    DON’T FORGET TO JOIN
    ME AT 7:00PM EST THIS EVENING, I’M LOOKING FORWARD TO CHATTING WITH ‘FRIENDS OF
    JAY’ OR AS I LIKE TO CALL HIM ‘UNCLE JAY’ AS HE SHARES WITH US HIS STORY OF
    LOVING EVIE.  BLOGTALK RADIO LOVE IN
    BLACK AND WHITE   CALL IN: 
    657-383-0801 JOIN THE CONVERSATION, YES, I’VE ALREADY GOT MY RUM &
    COKE.  LOL

  • simplylois

    BreannaNouveaux Actually being from the south I am still surprised when a w/guy strikes up a conversation.

  • giantrafflesia

    This a really good read.

  • CorennaKhieu

    I agree with him fully. Well said. I am an African American woman married to an Asian man. When we first met I could tell he was into me right away. I expressed my fear that his family would not approve of me. Over and over he told me they would. In the first week of dating I met his family. He wanted to put my fears to bed. Everyone loved me and treated me well. Two months later he asked me to married him. Less than six months we were husband and wife. 11 years later we have 3 kids and we are going strong. Be opened minded. Don’t miss your blessing. One thing I learned was that our cultures were almost the same which was crazy. We had the same ideas and cultural values from the way we were raised. I love my husband. He and our children are my world. I feel blessed he is mine!

  • CorennaKhieu

    I am married to an Asian man and I am black. We have been together since I was 18, 11 years ago. The point I always make to women is be open to love. I never throught my husband would be Asian. To be honest I was not sure who I would marry. Being open to new things is what can change one’s life. I have had lots of Asian men try and talk to me. I tell my friends don’t target a certain kind of men just be open to love. The important things like values and shared interest are far more important anything else.

  • Kimberly Toure

    AWESOME

  • Lilac Panther

    Amazing and so detailed 👏 I never thought of hald these points in that perspective before