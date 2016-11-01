Beyond Black & White

Biracial Actress, Meghan Markle is Tied Romantically with Prince Harry. But…

rs_1024x759-161030161526-1024-prince-harry-meghan-markle-2-kg-103016A few of my fans have asked me to touch on all the gossip surrounding the reported budding romance between Prince Harry and actress, Meghan Markle. They wanted me to address it because some consider Meghan “black.” But one look at her and you know there’s something more there.

meghan-markle-2

At first sight, I didn’t see any trace of African in her, and when I saw this video from People magazine, I got even more curious.

Don’t miss that the mini bio ONLY shows Markle’s father. Which led me to want to investigate further. I googled, “What race is Meghan Markle” and the first thing to show up was this:

screen-shot-2016-11-01-at-9-57-51-pm

So…why, then, did People magazine display a picture of Markle’s BLACK mother?? It was easy enough to find. Doria Ragland divorced Markle’s father when she was six. But a simply search found me this:

dsc_4165-meghan-markle-doria-radlan-e1426513042773

The media has in the past HIDDEN the spouses of white man who marry black women. Doesn’t seem to be so much of a big deal the other way around, however. It took eons for me to learn that Robert De Niro has always dated and married black women, and has several biracial children.

Another issue of concern to me is how quickly some black women are rushing to claim Marble as a “black woman matched with royalty.” This is wrong thinking, in my opinion. The One Drop Rule that has plagued the black community since slavery has been exceedingly damaging to all involved, and we as black women should not summon that racist doctrine when we believe it may benefit us. Markle is biracial, and has the right to claim ALL of what she is. As a mother of two biracial girls, I refuse to pound into them the notion that because I am black, that’s all they are also. People have a right to their identity, and to fully embrace all the DNA that created them.

My final thought on this is…will the royal family of England really embrace a woman with African American heritage? It’s been rumored that Markle has already met Harry’s father, Prince Charles. If that is indeed true, that holds some significance. As liberal as the isle of Great Britain seems, the highest class is loathe to sully all that lily whiteness. I’d be delighted to be wrong. Perhaps the family cares less because with the line of succession, it is unlikely that Prince Harry will ever be king.

What say you?

  • Shirley2006

    Harry was also linked to a Jamaican Olympian recently and the chat was that she was about to meet the family. As Louis CK says, there will never be a black king–or a biracial queen for that matter. Remember the process that Diana had to go through to be approved by the Queen? Didn’t they check for an in-tact hymen?  I also think there’s a non-white woman somewhere in the line–like a cousin married a black woman from somewhere in Europe. I thought I saw a pic somewhere.

    OT: OMG CUBS!! You should've seen me screaming last night watching those dudes!  More OT: Here's a picture featured on the popular "Scary Mommy" Facebook page!  Love seeing black women being silly with their beautiful families.

  • smartacus

    It looks to me like the British press is making a bigger deal of Markle’s being an American and a divorcee than her ethnicity.  Historically, the royal family has frowned on members marrying people who might bring the monarchy into disrepute (never mind, however, their own actions bringing them into disrepute, haha).
     

    Edward VIII, uncle of the present queen, was forced to abdicate after less than a year on the throne, allegedly because he’d married “scandalous” American Wallis Simpson, who’d been married twice before him.  Of course, while that was the given reason for the abdication, many people also think it might have had more to do with the fact that Edward was a Nazi sympathizer.  In 1936, this was really not a good look, so he may have been sent off to manage a Caribbean island to keep his revolting political views out of the public eye for the duration of the war.

  • BeVeryQuiet

    smartacus There are some arcane legal hurdles to marrying a commoner AND divorcee and religion might be an issue, too. Traditionally, relationships with pop culture stars like actors and singers has been frown on. It will be a lot easier since Prince Harry is not the heir to the throne and Prince William has children that push him further from the line. I like Prince Harry well enough, but he’s a bit of a playboy. Miss Markle- have a story for your future grandchildren but don’t expect too much!

  • smartacus

    “The media has in the past HIDDEN the spouses of white man who marry
    black women. Doesn’t seem to be so much of a big deal the other way
    around, however. It took eons for me to learn that Robert De Niro has
    always dated and married black women, and has several biracial children.”
    I mentioned on another thread that Bob Dylan had dated Mavis Staples.  I did not mention that he’d also been married for six years to one of his black backup singers, Carolyn Dennis, with whom he has a daughter, and this relationship was completely kept out of the press.

  • LorMarie

    I’ve siaid in previous conversations that if either Harry or Williiam married a woman of African descent, she’d be mixed rather than fully black. I believe that the it would be easier for a mixed woman to be accepted among the upper crusties. If they marry and have children, I doubt they would look black at all. So in their eyes, “the monarchy’s going to be ok.” Don’t shoot the messenger. With that said, there is something I find sad about black women rallying around this even if she does marry him.

  • smartacus

    Speaking of musicians with little-known IR relationships, there is also Mick Jagger, who had a relationship, and a kid, with black singer Marsha Hunt.  I guess this did not end that well and he treated them rather shabbily and more or less cut them out of his life.  But apparently, the controversial song “Brown Sugar” (an ode to a sexy slave woman!) was inspired by her.

    Again, this never got too much press coverage.
     

  • smartacus

    Also sort of on the same topic of IR relationships and music, how
    many people know that Irish singer Van Morrison’s “Brown-eyed Girl” was
    originally about a black girl and was entitled “Brown-skinned Girl”?
     

    Morrison
    claims the title was changed as the result of an error, but that claim
    sounds very dubious.  This was 1967, and a more plausible explanation is
    that he was told to change the title by some manager fearful that some
    radio stations might not play the song if it were about an IR
    relationship.

    (It’s interesting to note that Morrison
    was also forced to edit out a lyric in the song that referred to having
    al fresco sex:  “Making love in the green grass, behind the stadium with you, my brown-eyed girl…” 
    You still sometimes hear this censored version played on the radio,
    rather than the original with the offending lyrics included.)

  • dbrooks109

    congrats to her but she is not a reflection of me! so Im not that hype. if no one said anything, she could pass for a white woman.

  • Aquagirl1

    Biracial women who marry white men have the highest divorce rate. Black women who marry white men have the lowest. They are not our race, and neither is she.

  • Christelyn

    Aquagirl1 I’ve never heard this. Do you have a citation? It’s important not to throw out stats unless you can actually back it up.

  • Aquagirl1

    By the way, the same study found that white women divorce biracial men less often than they divorce white men.

  • FriendsofJay

    Royalty have been marrying black and biracial women since Biblical days.Remember Solomon and Sheba.According to legend, he couldn’t take his eyes off of her.Today, royalty, Dean Rusk’s son, as well as senators’ sons, etc. marry the women they want to marry. I think it’s time civilization got over this color thing.

  • smartacus

    BeVeryQuiet smartacus 
    True.  Her Hollywood status might also be viewed as a little suspect.  That hasn’t always prevented royals from marrying pop culture celebs.  Most famously, there was actress Grace Kelly — although that was in Monaco, not the UK.

  • Aquagirl1

    Christelyn  Aquagirl1 Found it! It’s on page 10: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/229645052_But_Will_It_Last_Marital_Instability_Among_Interracial_and_Same-Race_Couples

  • Cloe H

    Her being bi-racial doesn’t really interest me.  I do, however, get the picture that he seems to follow his heart or loin rather than the status quo.  He  clearly dates who he wants and that’s sexy.  A man who can think for himself…oo la la.

  • LorMarie

    Aquagirl1 Christelyn When I clicked on the link, there was a prompt to join the site in order to download. Did anyone click on the link to confirm this? Honestly, I doubt it.

  • chigurl12

    Sorry she’s white with white feature and hair. I don’t expect the prince to get with a ghetto girl but there are real black girls out here with class and poise. She’s colored enough to make him look progressive but not colored enough to really represent brown girls. Look at her instagram, she has no black friends, male or female. She doesn’t identify with us and we need to stop being so desperate for validation that we take any little bone thrown in our direction. Btw, her father was shown because he is/was in Hollywood and has won big awards for his work. Her mother is accomplished as well with a master’s degree but she is therapist, i.e. a private citizen.

  • chigurl12

    Christelyn  Aquagirl1 Her first marriage to a white man failed too, only three years.

  • chigurl12

    Shirley2006 Queen Charlotte may have been of mixed race. The whole royal family knows about this and if I’m not mistaken HM the queen once mentioned this to President Obama when he and Michelle went for a visit.

  • chigurl12

    LorMarie I don’t rally behind her, she seems fine for an actress but not for my royal family.

  • chocolate_fashionista

    This is kind of unsettling to me!! Seeing as how my future kids will be biracial, I definitely want the best for my children. I wonder the reasons behind the numbers?

  • zipporah

    chigurl12 she is BLACK although lightskinned…… and ‘could’ have royal blood…..
    it would be nice, if they got MARRIED though…
    BTW, BLACKS who are mixed with straight British or German tend to  look lighter than those with Irish or Latin…

  • zipporah

    chigurl12 Christelyn  Aquagirl1 SOMETIMES.. it depends on the personality of the guy….’robin thicke’ is an example

  • chocolate_fashionista

    I have seen that she does lots of humanitarian work in Africa. It could be that she just doesn’t identify with African American culture and the pressure to identify as black because of the one drop rule. Also because she looks white (she could pass for white Brazilian if you ask me), it could be that that’s how she identifies herself.
    I do take issue with the issue of biracials being treated as a sort of “buufer race” simply because racist whites don’t want to deal with real black people. To me, it just shows how widespread this form of racism is. If you pay attention, it really is everywhere.
    As far as the Royal family is concerned, I think that they will NEVER allow marriage to a real black person regardless of who is in line for the throne or not. Families like that would rather be inbreed than marry an authentic black person. I’d be surprised if Harry got married, and I’d be even more surprised if he actually MARRIED a biracial woman. Just my opinion.

  • Aquagirl1

    zipporah chigurl12 Christelyn  Aquagirl1 My theory is that it’s partially that they may choose poorly, and partially that they’re too in-demand and have “too many options” syndrome, so they constantly upgrade! (Like Markle herself is doing now when she dumped the celebrity chef for the prince!)

    The exact reason why women tend to “hang on” to biracial men is why the women tend to leave! Everybody wants ’em!

  • Aquagirl1

    chigurl12 To be fair, she is actually friends with Serena Williams. But otherwise I agree with you, just because she’s not 100% white doesn’t make her black.

  • caribbeanlady

    It saddens me to see how obsessed we are with color, even when we have arrived at a point where judging by skin color has given us no real answer. I can go to Jamaica or Haiti and show you tons of people who look like her who clearly identify as Black and can’t name a single relative that they know who is white– no white mom or dad, simply light skin folks. I’ve met my fair share Italians whose skin shade is as dark, if not darker than most light skin Blacks I know, yet they clearly identify as white because Italians are white.Who gives hoot? Other than black medium harping on this, others are just titling it “Prince Harry has an American Girlfriend.” That’s all it is.
    I do agree that royalty will shy away from bringing anyone darker than white milk into the fold. This reminds me of the Prince of Monaco, Prince Albert, whose had a long-term relationship with an African flight attendant, which produced a son. He went onto marry a South African woman and rumor has it that they are not as fond of each other as we may think. His bride usually looks rather uncomfortable but Prince Albert was in need of a son to continue the line, and that biracial boy he birth 10 years prior wouldn’t stand a chance. He was once linked to Noami Campbell, too. I think there’s more than meet the eyes with ‘royal men”. Prince Harry does strike me as someone who likes cocoa in his milk. When royalty marries, it about inheritance, not geniune love. Prince Harry will move on to marry a Caucasian woman, but he will continue to spend his evenings, dinners and secret vacations with a colored woman.

  • Shirley2006

    caribbeanlady You are of course right. We have close Haitian friends who are mistaken for white all the time but they ID as black. They really do. It used to confuse me. But they are from Haiti, speak creole, and mark “Black/African american” on their census form. Skin color is the WORST way to categorize people. It’s so ridiculous on the face of it.

  • EthioPride_

    caribbeanlady I agree with you to an extent. Because, i’m Ethiopian and we have a few people in my country who are far lighter than white people without any white mix in them, including my best friend who’s often mistaken for a white chick, and yet has not a drop of white in her. It’s very common for Ethiopians to be able to trace their ancestors 10 or more back  into their genealogy. We don’t have last names in our country, instead we go by our father’s name, which makes it very easy to trace your genealogy that way. 

    However, there are times when someone is mixed, like this lady here. In those cases they should identity as mixed. instead of looking at skin color we should be looking at someones ancestor/genealogy. Skin shade tells you nothing about the person other than the person has a skin shade. Regarding the “royal family” in England, they aren’t even British themselves! They are German by ancestry (see skin color would never tell you that). Now you know why they supported Hitler in WWII.

  • EthioPride_

    chigurl12 She doesn’t have white features! Those features could be found among Africans from East to West and from North to South. We carry all phenotype, and to disqualify someone’s blackness becomes they don’t fit your idea of blackness doesn’t make them less black. You’re not the final authority on who is black.

  • smartacus

    EthioPride_ caribbeanlady 
    “They are German by ancestry (see skin color would never tell you that). Now you know why they supported Hitler in WWII.”

    Their ancestral line is German, but I don’t think that’s why King Edward supported Hitler (and it was mostly Edward, not the entire British royal family).  
     

    Unfortunately, there were a number of prominent people in non-fascist Western countries that simply agreed with Hitler’s racist and autocratic philosophies — at least, they did up until the Nazis had started a huge war and carried out vast atrocities.  In the U.S., for example, Henry Ford, founder of the Ford car company, hated Jews, was a big fan of the Nazis, and even received a medal, the Grand Cross of the German Eagle, from Hitler in 1938.

  • I don’t think anything will happen of it. The British Royal family do not believe in mixing anything other than whiteness, which is fine by me. The royal family is running out of money anyways. 

    The Lichtenstein Royal Family on the other hand has always been my favorite.

  • Neil Marsden lovelyleblanc Really though. All of their business is out in the open for the world to see.

  • smartacus

    caribbeanlady 
    Yes, Prince Albert of Monaco had a secret relationship and a son with flight attendant Nicole Coste.  This was sort of an embarrassment to the Monaco royal family.  They were not happy about it.
     

    http://i.dailymail.co.uk/i/pix/2014/04/26/article-0-1D6264C300000578-414_634x555.jpg

  • PalomaHeights

    Just thinking the same thing! My daughter will be mixed,so this is disturbing news to say the least.
    But its not my problem,I’m going to let my future daughter deal with her own marriage,whatever race she decides to marry.
    Must admit its crazy to think of my future daughter marrying white (and having a higher divorce likelihood)and me having Lilly white grandchildren,like Paula and Robins kid! Lol but I guess when you marry out and have mixed kids that’s what you sign up for and you have to be OK with that!

  • PalomaHeights

    Awww!!! You DO NOT look like you’ve had FOUR children!
    Also Go cubbies!!!

  • chigurl12

    lovelyleblanc The queen’s cousin is married to a black woman. Like full on black. They are not as behind as the press and people like to think they are. I don’t think Meghan is appropriate because she tries to sell her sexuality too much. You can tell that’s why Harry noticed her. She’s beautiful and sexy, does some charity work so on the surface she looks suitable but give him enough time to see under the hood and he will come to his senses and find a more suitable girl, whatever her race. Not this one!

  • chigurl12

    Neil Marsden caribbeanlady He’s following his penis here. I only see lust between these two.

  • pesha

    Cloe H
    I agree.

  • Aquagirl1

    Race is about more than skin colour
    It’s about craniofacial structure, body type, hair type. If it were just about skin colour, blacks and Indians would be the same thing phenotypically, which of course they’re not. We wouldn’t be able to tell a black albino when we see one, which of course we can. Meghan is majority white and looks it. People focusing on her skin colour are missing the point.

  • Aquagirl1

    Sub-Saharans actually consider women like Meghan a separate race; for example, sewe “South African Coloureds”; not black.

  • BreannaNouveaux

    Chocolate- well, let’s watch our language. What do you mean by “I want the best”…there are tons of great men out there who are not white.

  • Statuesque

    European aristocrats have done this before…there was a lot of money to be made in the West Indies, and when old families needed infusions of cash they often didn’t require the cash to come from “lily White” lines. Especially if it was the second son and not the heir. There are lots of Brits with Anglo Indian and West Indian ancestry, and more aristocrats than you’d suspect.  Vivien Leigh, the actress who playes Scarlett O’Hara, had an Indian grandmother.  The story of Belle (a recent movie) is another example.  Some also believe that Queen Charlotte of England was of partial African descent.

  • chocolate_fashionista

    What I mean is that I want my daughtes and sons to be emotionally stable. I want to do my personal best to give them an environment that they will flourish in. When it comes time for them to choose a husband or a wife, I want them to choose character over color. I don’t want them to date some random individual just because they are being shown some attention. And I want to teach them how to protect themselves from people who will just fetishize and objectify them because of their mixed race heritage. This is what I mean when I say I want the best for my kids.
    And for the record I am vehemently opposed to all forms of white people worshipping!!! I know that there are quality men of all cultures and races. Fortunately for me, I have a very diverse group of friends so I’m aware of what’s out there.

  • chocolate_fashionista

    I have friends from West Africa who would never consider mixed race people like Meghan to be black!!! She is half-caste to them.

  • BWC

    Aquagirl1 zipporah chigurl12 Christelyn  
    I haven’t had the opportunity to read the link yet.
    Does it show the “race” of the parents?  Meaning, does a biracial daughter with BW/WM divorce more than one with a WW/BM?  Same with biracial men?

  • BWC

    Statuesque 
    Belle was an incredible movie.  I remember, about half way through going down to the concession stand and grabbing some napkins for J.  You could feel the emotion building. Even brought a tear to this man’s eye.

  • BWC

    J identifies as Cafe’ Latte”.

    She prefers to be a flavour as opposed to a colour 😉

  • Aquagirl1

    BWC Aquagirl1 zipporah chigurl12 Christelyn No and in fact from what I can tell, it doesn’t specify what kind of “biracial” they are either, so the study may even be encompassing mainly Eurasians under the category of “two or more races.”

  • Nikki J

    All the best to the couple. Hopefully the family’s views on race has evolved. Queen Charlotte was of partial African descent. http://www.pbs.org/wgbh/pages/frontline/shows/secret/famous/royalfamily.html

  • BWC

    Aquagirl1 zipporah chigurl12 Christelyn  
     “The exact reason why women tend to “hang on” to biracial men moreso than
    other men is why biracial women tend to leave! Everybody wants ’em!”
    That’s funny.  J has said that, when she was younger, she would never date light skinned BM.  She said that they were uppity and their mothers always told them that they were some kind of special prize.

    As other WM on this site have stated, I never knew about the colorism and prejudice that existed within the BC.  We just see BW as beautiful and desirable no matter the shade.

  • Cloe H

    For fun:  She’s cafe’ latte, he’s……?

    You know how black people are often described in flavors.  What flavor is Prince Harry?

  • BWC

    Cloe H 
    Well… J’s sister dubbed me Vanilla Child Lol!   I’m fine with that 😉

  • Cloe H

    BWC Cloe H  I once dated a man with red hair and I nicknamed Strawberry.  He’d blush bright red in front of our friends.  I loved it.

  • trinigirl1

    OT:
    Promised I would share this awhile ago, a little something
    for all to enjoy over the week-end.  I
    love the beauty of black brides and their husbands of all persuasions – we were
    fortunate to have photographed  all of
    these beautiful women.  #Blackwomenrock!

  • trinigirl1

    OT
    So for tomorrow evening’s
    show we plan on ‘discussing’ this topic
    http://www.blogtalkradio.com/loveinblackandwhite/2016/11/07/the-worse-sex-ive-ever-had
    this should be
    helpful, entertaining and in general a lot of fun. Join savage Tango and me at ‘Club
    Deplorable’ at 7:00PM EST call in is: 657-383-0801- we’re looking forward to a
    great time.

  • It is interesting, I read a lot of the comments for this story, and I knew that people would take the view that because she’s biracial, she’s not really “Black”. However, in England, the media has completely come after her for her African-American roots. I was one of those that did look at her as Black because I knew that society would. Prince Harry, just today had to defend his girlfriend against the racist articles and statements being made about her. It is not always just how you see yourself or how you identify yourself. The “one drop rule” is accepted globally. 

    Every article I have read about this couple, heavily emphasizes, Ms. Markle as being the daughter of a Hollywood producer and an “African-American” mother. They do not identify her mother strictly by her profession like they do her father, they heavily emphasize, “African-American mother”. I was interested in this story because in the past, Harry has been caught in interesting situations with women of color, specifically Black women. I recall an article written about him when he met this African princess some years ago, about the two of them, “hitting it off quite well”, and many of the pictures had him looking at her very fondly. I have seen other articles about how when he vacations, he always goes to Africa and the Caribbean, and is often pictured dancing and having a good time with gorgeous Black women. So, I knew for quite some time that Harry has a penchant for the chocolate. He dated blondes to keep the British press off of his back, but now that he is older, I get the feeling he wants to bring whomever he chooses to love into the palace, and the reception of this woman, who isn’t even deemed “Black” proves the point perfectly. THEY look at her as Black, which is why they can’t stop talking about it.

    I wish him well. He has an uphill battle in Mother England, where subtle racism is as old as the palace he is living in.

  • PaoloP

    Cloe H “For fun:  She’s cafe’ latte, he’s……?”
    GINGER ALE!!

  • Michelle Williams

    No biggie. They’ll be married in 2018. Now if little Princess Charlotte in 25 years
    seriously dates a black man let’s see how that goes down!